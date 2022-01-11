ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How New Workplace Benefits May Help You Stash Away Emergency Savings

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8oQB_0dicWXcL00

It is hard to overstate the importance of having money saved for a rainy day. Having emergency savings stashed away means that when life throws you a curveball, you can manage it without going into debt. At the very least, it limits how much more debt you take on. However, that’s easier said than done for many Americans.

It’s nearly impossible to build emergency savings when every dime you make goes into making ends meet. For some, there is barely enough money to make it until the next payday. Currently, many employers are offering workplace benefits that will help their workers put money away.

Many Americans realized just how important having extra money was in the past couple of years. The pandemic drew that importance into sharp focus as prices and unemployment soared. Additionally, many Americas saw surprise medical bills or funeral expenses connected to the pandemic. Jeff Cimini, senior vice president of Voya Financial, told CNBC, “COVID did, I think, reveal the need for more emergency savings, particularly for low and moderate-income households.”

How Employers Are Helping Workers Build Emergency Savings

Most employers offer 401(k) plans. However, most would like to save those funds for retirement. Unfortunately, several people will pull money from those funds when times get lean. If those people had emergency savings, they wouldn’t have to dip into their retirement fund. Now, employers are offering more expansive workplace benefits to help workers hold on to their retirement funds and put money away.

For instance, some plan sponsors allow after-tax contributions in retirement plans to build emergency savings funds. These contributions allow workers to build emergency savings funds while keeping a healthy retirement package.

David Amendola, a senior director with Willis Towers Watson spoke to CNBC about the rising popularity of these accounts. “Employers are increasingly starting to adopt and think about different ways to implement these types of emergency savings accounts so that employees can access funds more easily and in a more target fashion.”

Also, many employers offer Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). Employees contribute a set amount of money to these accounts every payday. These savings accounts are specifically for medical costs. So, if a worker has an unexpected medical bill, they can use these accounts to cover the bills. This allows them to have more money free to put into an emergency savings account.

Only workers who have high-deductible health insurance plans have access to these accounts. There are also limits on how much money they can put in. Legally, a worker can contribute up to $3,650 every year for single coverage and $7,300 for families.

In short, if you’re looking to build an emergency savings account, speak to your employer. There’s a good chance you can get in on one of these programs to get the most out of your money.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

2022 Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment: What to Know

Americans who receive Social Security benefits will see a big boost in their payments. Like every other year, they’re benefiting from Cost of Living Adjustment. However, this year’s COLA is the biggest one in over thirty-five years. Since 2021, we’ve seen major inflation pretty much across the board....
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tornado Tears Across Fort Myers, Florida

On Sunday (January 16th), the residents of Fort Myers, Florida woke up to the news that a tornado was tearing through the area. Fox Weather took to Twitter to share a video of the storm. “Video shows a tornado moving through the Fort Myers, Florida, area this morning.”. According...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Two Drown in ‘Abnormal’ Waves Off Coast of Peru Following Tonga Volcano Eruption

Earlier this weekend, news emerged that an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted. The eruption and aftershocks were so large that they could be seen from space and felt as far as Colorado. In the aftermath of the eruption, officials put the entire coast of California and Alaska on Tsunami Advisories as Japan also placed many of its islands under a Tsunami Watch. Because the eruption knocked out a large portion of Tonga’s communication lines, news has been scarce from the area. While we wait to hear more about the full extent of the destruction and casualties, at least two people have reportedly drowned in Peru.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Savings Accounts#Americans#Voya Financial#Cnbc#Covid
bigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Representative payees help you manage your benefits

Some people who receive monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments may need help managing their money. When the Social Security Administration office receives information that shows you need help, they will work with you to find the most suitable representative payee to manage your benefits. A representative...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Motley Fool

41% of Americans Worry They Lack Emergency Savings. Here's How to Know if You're All Set

A solid emergency fund is one with three to six months' worth of essential living expenses. You may want to add in extra money for additional unplanned bills. The pandemic taught many people the hard way that having an emergency fund is crucial. When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit U.S. soil and millions of jobs were shed overnight, unemployment systems got overloaded, and some filers had to wait weeks for their claims to be processed, leaving them without any sort of income. Those who didn't have money in their savings accounts to fall back on no doubt struggled more than those who did.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Connecticut Post

5 retirement readiness hacks to help you save smarter

(BPT) - What are your goals for the future? If retirement planning is top of mind, you’re not alone. According to new research from Empower and Personal Capital, 36% of Americans are making retirement planning a priority this year. That’s more than those who said losing weight (28%), buying a house (14%) or getting a new job (11%).
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the viability of a popular retirement planning strategy known as...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

366K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy