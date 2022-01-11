ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Why the IRS Is Warning of ‘Frustrating’ Tax Season Delays This Year

By Madison Miller
 5 days ago
It’s always best to be prepared.

Now, experts are warning us to be prepared for a lot of frustration. While tax season is certainly usually frustrating all on its own, there will be certain factors making this year even more upsetting for people.

The IRS is warning people that due to the pandemic and budget cuts, the tax filing season ahead may be more nerve-wracking than it usually is. So, what exactly do we have to worry about?

“Listen, the bottom line is that the IRS right now is behind and in a very big way. It’s understaffed, it’s underfunded, it’s trying to work through the pandemic with staffing shortages and tax law changes. That could mean delays for you when you file your taxes. They are going to start accepting returns in two weeks, but for most of us, returns are not due until April 18,” Tom Costello said during a segment on the “Today” show.

Preparing for Tax Seasons Beforehand

Despite that deadline months away, there are plenty people should be taking into account now.

For reference, IRS staffing is at the same level it was about 50 years ago. This means the IRS does not have the necessary staffing to best accommodate the U.S. population.

Costello goes on to also share that there are only less than 15,000 workers to take on 240 million calls. Although many Americans may get very frustrated this season, it’s beneficial to understand that frustration exists on both sides.

So, what’s the best way to not get frustrated?

File those taxes as early as you possibly can. Most importantly, be sure to file them electronically, not using physical forms. When you decide to file online and also select direct deposit, that will be the quickest way to get your tax money in your account and ready to use. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people may be more desperate for funds to assist them during these hard times.

If you file in this format, you likely will not experience delays. You should get that return back in about 21 days.

Nation’s Tax Filing Starts Earlier

The IRS said that the agency will begin accepting and processing the 2021 tax returns on January 24.

This is supposed to allow the IRS more time to ensure that everything runs smoothly. This includes making sure people claim the right amount with the Child Tax Credit. It also includes claiming any remaining stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare … Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year. And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays,” the IRS wrote in a news statement.

2022 Tax Season: Deductions & Credits That Can Boost Your Return

It is almost here already. The 2022 tax season is upon us and that means that folks are looking for deductions and credits to help pad those returns. Over the last year, there were a lot of changes as far as taxes are concerned. Child tax credits, unemployment tax changes, changes to student loans, and more. With all that has gone on between this time last year and now, things can be a bit confusing.
Child Tax Credit: Why You Should Be on Lookout for Specific IRS Letter

If you want your remaining cut of last year’s Child Tax Credit, keep your eye out for a specific letter from the IRS. Throughout the second half of 2021, parents and guardians across the U.S. received monthly payments from the Internal Revenue Service. And those families are still entitled to another lump sum of up to $1,800 per child. According to Cnet, everyone should receive that money after they file their taxes.
IRS: Tools available to help this tax season

Filing taxes with the IRS every can be tricky for some people, especially knowing that one small mistake could delay refunds by months. Tools are available that can help diminish the stress with that process. The tools will help get your return processed faster and your refund sent quicker. File...
IRS: Help prevent delays with tax refund

Tax season is now here, and in just a couple of weeks the IRS will start taking tax returns. While they’re accepting 2021 returns beginning Jan. 24, 2022, they’re still processing 2020 returns from 2021. There are around 6 million unprocessed 2020 tax returns still needing attention from...
Stimulus check update: You might be eligible to claim $5,000

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Saturday: COVID home tests, $139 AirPods 3, more The federal government gave away a staggering amount of money to Americans in 2021 — tens of billions of dollars, in fact, across more than half a dozen stimulus checks meant to help people get through the pandemic. That year-long river of money flowing easily made 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And while no more of those payments are coming from the federal government anytime soon, it all had such a big impact last year that the ripples will still be...
How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
IRS: Tax delays likely as IRS is in state of crisis

It has been reported by a watchdog that the IRS is in a state of crisis just weeks ahead of the 2022 season’s start. A report was released to Congress Wednesday detailing serious issues for taxpayers. The biggest issue is delays for processing both tax returns and refunds. The...
2022 Expanded Child Tax Credit: Everything to Know

The 2022 Expanded Child Tax credit is due to deliver even more money to American families. Half of these funds have already been allocated to qualifying households in the previous year. The advance child tax credit payments that began in 2021 may have ended in December. However, there are still...
