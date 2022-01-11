National Championship Party: Watch Georgia Fans Go Nuts in Downtown Athens

Go Bulldogs! Watch Georgia fans celebrate their National Championship victory in Athens, Georgia last night.

Today is a great day for Georgia Bulldogs fans. The college football team won the National Championship last night against Alabama. With a final score of 33 to 18, Georgia played the game well. This is the team’s first National Championship title win since 1980.

Last night, fans in Downtown Athens were celebrating the big victory. Wearing black and red merchandise, students flooded the streets to cheer for their winning team. Videos show hundreds, if not thousands, of fans blocking oncoming traffic and smiling from ear to ear.

“Don’t even try to drive through downtown Athens tonight,” @Shondarius_ writes.

Fans who could not celebrate in Athens are enjoying the victory from their phone screens. Political leaders and celebrities are getting in on the fun.

“Congratulations to @GeorgiaFootball – our 2022 #NationalChampions! Kudos to the exceptional student athletes who battled hard to show what Georgia is made of: relentlessness & resilience. Well done, @KirbySmartUGA. #GoDawgs,” Stacey Abrams writes.

Kirby Smart’s On National Championship Win

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is proud of his players for the game that they played. The historic win made him emotional in his post-game interviews.

“It was a special, special win,” Smart said. “It wouldn’t have happened without these two guys sitting next to me and those men in that locker room. Just incredible, incredible connection and toughness. That was a tough game.”

Smart thanked the Alabama Crimson Tide team and commended them for the game that they played as well.

“Well, I would open with a lot of respect for the Alabama football team, the Alabama football program. I have an immense amount of respect for them, and they fought and battled and lost one of their best players in the game and continued to battle. A lot of respect for Coach Saban, and he was very complimentary after the game.”

The coach closed his interview session with some final emotional words.

“Yeah, you know, the feelings inside, the emotion I have for these players and these young men, I’m looking over here at these young men, J.D. and James and these guys waiting to go, I’ve never been around a group of players that really wanted it so bad and wouldn’t be denied. Remember, a lot of these guys decided to come back and they bought in, and we changed a lot of off-season things. We cut out the indoor and we went to the stadium. We did a lot of things. The toughness, brought a lot more toughness back. I just can’t say enough about the leaders. I’m so happy for the Georgia people.”