Tying the knot in a Unitarian Universalist wedding ceremony is a pretty simple process, but it's also one that's filled with emotion. You should work with your officiant to outline your ceremony in a way that aligns with who you and your partner are as a couple. If you choose to follow a traditional Unitarian Universalist format, it's likely that on your wedding day your ceremony will begin with a processional followed by opening remarks from your officiant as well as wedding blessings, readings, or songs from loved ones. It'll also include a declaration of intent (where you verbally consent to entering into wedlock) and an exchange of rings. Other traditions that you might choose to include in your ceremony before the pronouncement and kiss include handfasting (where you and your partner face each other as your hands are wrapped together), taking a sip from a shared glass of wine, or lighting a unity candle.

