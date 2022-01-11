ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban to Kirby Smart: ‘You guys kicked our a** in the fourth quarter’

By Mike Griffith
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHkSW_0dicUwPy00
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban had a blunt message for Kirby Smart when the two coaches shook hands after the game:

“You guys kicked our a** in the fourth quarter,” Saban said with a smile.

The Alabama coach didn’t intend for that comment to be publicized, but he said it to Smart while dozens of cameras were within inches of the coaches after the game.

To Saban’s credit, his candid remark was dead on. Monday’s high-stakes showdown between Alabama and UGA was different than the 2017 national championship and 2018 SEC Championship – two contests where the Bulldogs held a commanding lead in the second half only to falter.

On Monday night, UGA finished the drill: They outscored Alabama 20-9 in the fourth quarter to win the school’s first national championship since 1980.

Ironically, the game ended on a defensive touchdown by the Bulldogs – which pretty much summed up the season for UGA. Defense carried the team to the national title, and had it not had one bad game against Alabama (in the SEC Championship), that defense may be considered the greatest all-time in NCAA history.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

GARY COSBY JR.: Nick Saban's reach goes far beyond national championships

The University of Alabama just lost its third national championship game under Nick Saban. Let that sink in for just a moment. Alabama, in the Saban era, has lost more championship games than any other college football team has won during Saban’s tenure at Alabama. I obviously failed to mention the six, yes six, national championships won under his direction at UA. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Big Lead

Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Uga#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awful Penalty In Bucs vs. Eagles

It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys fans react to garbage call by acting like pure trash

Dallas Cowboys fans angry losing to the 49ers reacted in the worst possible way: By throwing trash at refs and their own players. Sports fans are passionate. It’s a critical part of what makes sports so special. Unfortunately, passion doesn’t always express itself in the most civilized ways. As...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Sad Cowboys fan goes viral, becomes meme in game vs. 49ers

Most Cowboys fans were likely feeling the same way watching Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the 49ers. One Cowboys fan at AT&T Stadium went viral for her priceless reaction to Dallas' struggles against San Francisco. As the internet does so well, the priceless moment spread quickly and it appeared...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
CowboyMaven

‘I’m Ticked Off!’ Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse On 49ers George Kittle Playoff Matchup

FRISCO - George Kittle is a household name and a perennial Pro Bowler. Jayron Kearse … well, isn’t. Sunday could, if the Dallas Cowboys have their way, change all of that. "I'm ready for the task, but he has to go against me, too," said Kearse, a pivotal Dallas defender in this weekend’s NFL playoff game. "I kind of get ticked off when I'm being asked 'Kittle this, Kittle that.'
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy