Scranton, PA

Date set for Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade

By Cody Butler, Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

2022 Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The date for the 60th Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade has been announced.

The date of March 12, 2022 was announced on their Facebook page .

WATCH: Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Through the Years

Green, white and orange will fill downtown Scranton in just two months. It’s been announced the Scranton St. Patrick’s parade will make a full return.

During the pandemic, the parade committee was forced to postpone the March 2020 parade.

In January last year, the announcement was made that the 2020 parade would be rescheduled and held on September 18th, 2021. When the September parade came around the attendance was not what it normally is in March .

The parade committee held its first meeting for this year’s event on Sunday. Members have decided this year’s parade will happen on Saturday, March 12th.

“When we picked the date in September it was halfway to St. Patrick’s Day. So, now we will have it at our usual normal Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day and this is a family event,” stated Albert O’Donnell, of the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Association.

O’Donnell says the members wanted to go forward with scheduling the parade at this time. It’s the second-largest event of its kind in the country.

“From the hotels to the restaurants to the bars and everything its a great day for people to come to Lackawanna County and have fun and celebrate their Irish heritage,” explained O’Donnell.

Planning the parade’s entertainment will now start.

The ongoing monitoring of COVID will continue. The committee will work with the city to permit the event as the pandemic continues.

“We want to thank the city of Scranton and Mayor Cognetti. Last year for allowing us the parade and hopefully she will allow it again this year. And we hope to be kicking off on Saturday, March 12th,” said O’Donnell.

The Parade Association and the City of Scranton have set COVID-19 protocols for those attending the parade.

To view, those protocols head over to the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade website .

