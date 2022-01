On this day 49 years ago, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins, 14-7 in Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to complete the NFL’s only perfect season. Despite entering the game with an undefeated record, the Dolphins were a slight underdog by the oddsmakers. Critics said Miami had feasted on a weak schedule. But what they often forget is the Dolphins played most of the season with a 38-year-old backup quarterback (Earl Morrall) and defeated the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh.

