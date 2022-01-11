Where people in Lake Charles are moving to most
Patrick Feller//Flickr
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lake Charles, LA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lake Charles between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lake Charles: 5 (#260 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 9 to Colorado Springs
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#49. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Chicago to Lake Charles: 85 (#227 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 70 to Lake Charles
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Boston to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Boston
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#47. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Urban Honolulu
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#46. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Killeen to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Killeen
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Riverside to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Riverside
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#44. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Tucson to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Tucson
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#43. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Wichita to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Wichita
Public Domain
#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Seattle to Lake Charles: 16 (#276 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 4 to Seattle
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Greenville to Lake Charles: 21 (#121 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 1 to Lake Charles
Renelibrary // Wikicommons
#40. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Sherman to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Sherman
Pixabay
#39. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Savannah to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Savannah
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#38. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Memphis to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Memphis
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#37. Victoria, TX Metro Area- Migration to Victoria in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Victoria to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Victoria
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#36. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from College Station to Lake Charles: 14 (#93 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 10 to College Station
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#35. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Little Rock to Lake Charles: 20 (#126 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 9 to Little Rock
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons
#34. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Lake Charles: 27 (#65 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 2 to Corpus Christi
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#33. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Jackson to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Jackson
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia
#32. Jackson, TN Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Jackson to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Jackson
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Francisco to Lake Charles: 37 (#185 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 6 to Lake Charles
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#30. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lake Charles: 38 (#202 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 7 to Lake Charles
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Lubbock to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Lubbock
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Houma to Lake Charles: 18 (#31 most common destination from Houma)
- Net migration: 19 to Houma
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#27. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Rockford to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Rockford
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia
#26. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Longview to Lake Charles: 22 (#52 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 23 to Longview
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lake Charles: 28 (#185 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 20 to Pittsburgh
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia
#24. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Hattiesburg to Lake Charles: 79 (#16 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Net migration: 28 to Lake Charles
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#23. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Gulfport to Lake Charles: 56 (#64 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 1 to Lake Charles
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Washington to Lake Charles: 11 (#321 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 45 to Washington
Wikimedia
#21. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lake Charles: 23 (#159 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 35 to Oklahoma City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Denver to Lake Charles: 19 (#258 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 46 to Denver
Lpret // Wikicommons
#19. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Waco to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Waco
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#18. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Lakeland to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Lakeland
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#17. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Columbia to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Columbia
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#16. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Crestview to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Crestview
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Atlanta to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 93 to Atlanta
Canva
#14. Monroe, LA Metro Area- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Monroe to Lake Charles: 131 (#11 most common destination from Monroe)
- Net migration: 30 to Lake Charles
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#13. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Texarkana to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Texarkana
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Portland to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 113 to Portland
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Dallas to Lake Charles: 17 (#302 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 100 to Dallas
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#10. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 144 to Myrtle Beach
Pixabay
#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Austin to Lake Charles: 103 (#107 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 63 to Austin
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Tyler, TX Metro Area- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from Tyler to Lake Charles: 1 (#79 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 223 to Tyler
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 231
- Migration from Shreveport to Lake Charles: 621 (#4 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Net migration: 390 to Lake Charles
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#6. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 325
- Migration from New Orleans to Lake Charles: 269 (#36 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 56 to New Orleans
Robinaire // Wikimedia
#5. Alexandria, LA Metro Area- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 359
- Migration from Alexandria to Lake Charles: 57 (#15 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Net migration: 302 to Alexandria
Public Domain
#4. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 473
- Migration from Beaumont to Lake Charles: 290 (#8 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Net migration: 183 to Beaumont
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#3. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 648
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles: 514 (#8 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Net migration: 134 to Baton Rouge
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Lafayette, LA Metro Area- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 874
- Migration from Lafayette to Lake Charles: 768 (#5 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 106 to Lafayette
skeeze // Pixabay
#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,164
- Migration from Houston to Lake Charles: 820 (#41 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 344 to Houston
