Where people in Lake Charles are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lake Charles, LA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lake Charles between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#49. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#48. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#47. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#46. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lake Charles: 5 (#260 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 9 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Chicago to Lake Charles: 85 (#227 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 70 to Lake Charles- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Boston to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 15 to Boston- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 15 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Killeen to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 17 to Killeen

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#44. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

#43. Wichita, KS Metro Area

#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#41. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Riverside to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 18 to Riverside- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Tucson to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 18 to Tucson- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Wichita to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 20 to Wichita- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Seattle to Lake Charles: 16 (#276 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 4 to Seattle- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Greenville to Lake Charles: 21 (#121 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 1 to Lake Charles

#40. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

#39. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#38. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#37. Victoria, TX Metro Area

#36. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Sherman to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 22 to Sherman- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Savannah to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 23 to Savannah- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Memphis to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 24 to Memphis- Migration to Victoria in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Victoria to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 24 to Victoria- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from College Station to Lake Charles: 14 (#93 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 10 to College Station

#35. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

#34. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

#33. Jackson, MS Metro Area

#32. Jackson, TN Metro Area

#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Little Rock to Lake Charles: 20 (#126 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 9 to Little Rock- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Corpus Christi to Lake Charles: 27 (#65 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 2 to Corpus Christi- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Jackson to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 31 to Jackson- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Jackson to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 31 to Jackson- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from San Francisco to Lake Charles: 37 (#185 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 6 to Lake Charles

#30. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#29. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

#28. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

#27. Rockford, IL Metro Area

#26. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Minneapolis to Lake Charles: 38 (#202 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 7 to Lake Charles- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Lubbock to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 32 to Lubbock- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Houma to Lake Charles: 18 (#31 most common destination from Houma)- Net migration: 19 to Houma- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Rockford to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 42 to Rockford- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Longview to Lake Charles: 22 (#52 most common destination from Longview)- Net migration: 23 to Longview

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#24. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

#23. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#21. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lake Charles: 28 (#185 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 20 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Hattiesburg to Lake Charles: 79 (#16 most common destination from Hattiesburg)- Net migration: 28 to Lake Charles- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Gulfport to Lake Charles: 56 (#64 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 1 to Lake Charles- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Washington to Lake Charles: 11 (#321 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 45 to Washington- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lake Charles: 23 (#159 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 35 to Oklahoma City

#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#19. Waco, TX Metro Area

#18. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#17. Columbia, SC Metro Area

#16. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Denver to Lake Charles: 19 (#258 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 46 to Denver- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Waco to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 69 to Waco- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Lakeland to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 73 to Lakeland- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Columbia to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 79 to Columbia- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Crestview to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 84 to Crestview

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#14. Monroe, LA Metro Area

#13. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Atlanta to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 93 to Atlanta- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Monroe to Lake Charles: 131 (#11 most common destination from Monroe)- Net migration: 30 to Lake Charles- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Texarkana to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 102 to Texarkana- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Portland to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 113 to Portland- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Dallas to Lake Charles: 17 (#302 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 100 to Dallas

#10. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#8. Tyler, TX Metro Area

#7. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

#6. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

#5. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

#4. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

#3. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

#2. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lake Charles: 0- Net migration: 144 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 166- Migration from Austin to Lake Charles: 103 (#107 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 63 to Austin- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 224- Migration from Tyler to Lake Charles: 1 (#79 most common destination from Tyler)- Net migration: 223 to Tyler- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 231- Migration from Shreveport to Lake Charles: 621 (#4 most common destination from Shreveport)- Net migration: 390 to Lake Charles- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 325- Migration from New Orleans to Lake Charles: 269 (#36 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 56 to New Orleans- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 359- Migration from Alexandria to Lake Charles: 57 (#15 most common destination from Alexandria)- Net migration: 302 to Alexandria- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 473- Migration from Beaumont to Lake Charles: 290 (#8 most common destination from Beaumont)- Net migration: 183 to Beaumont- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 648- Migration from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles: 514 (#8 most common destination from Baton Rouge)- Net migration: 134 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 874- Migration from Lafayette to Lake Charles: 768 (#5 most common destination from Lafayette)- Net migration: 106 to Lafayette- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,164- Migration from Houston to Lake Charles: 820 (#41 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 344 to Houston