Lake Charles, LA

Where people in Lake Charles are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Patrick Feller//Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lake Charles, LA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lake Charles between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicUQMq00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lake Charles: 5 (#260 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

- Net migration: 9 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUQMq00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#49. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Chicago to Lake Charles: 85 (#227 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 70 to Lake Charles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUQMq00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Boston to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicUQMq00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#47. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicUQMq00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#46. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Killeen to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Killeen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicUQMq00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Riverside to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicUQMq00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#44. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Tucson to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicUQMq00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#43. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Wichita to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicUQMq00
Public Domain

#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Seattle to Lake Charles: 16 (#276 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 4 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicUQMq00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Greenville to Lake Charles: 21 (#121 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 1 to Lake Charles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUhxD_0dicUQMq00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#40. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Sherman to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Sherman https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicUQMq00
Pixabay

#39. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Savannah to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicUQMq00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#38. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Memphis to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc9ww_0dicUQMq00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#37. Victoria, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Victoria to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Victoria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0dicUQMq00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#36. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from College Station to Lake Charles: 14 (#93 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 10 to College Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicUQMq00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#35. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Little Rock to Lake Charles: 20 (#126 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 9 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0dicUQMq00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#34. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Lake Charles: 27 (#65 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 2 to Corpus Christi https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicUQMq00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#33. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Jackson to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WccYc_0dicUQMq00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#32. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Jackson to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicUQMq00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Francisco to Lake Charles: 37 (#185 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 6 to Lake Charles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUQMq00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#30. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lake Charles: 38 (#202 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 7 to Lake Charles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0dicUQMq00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Lubbock to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Lubbock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuKIZ_0dicUQMq00
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Houma to Lake Charles: 18 (#31 most common destination from Houma)
- Net migration: 19 to Houma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0dicUQMq00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#27. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Rockford to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Rockford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0dicUQMq00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#26. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Longview to Lake Charles: 22 (#52 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 23 to Longview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicUQMq00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lake Charles: 28 (#185 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 20 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLUKh_0dicUQMq00
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#24. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Hattiesburg to Lake Charles: 79 (#16 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Net migration: 28 to Lake Charles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0dicUQMq00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#23. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Gulfport to Lake Charles: 56 (#64 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 1 to Lake Charles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUQMq00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Washington to Lake Charles: 11 (#321 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 45 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicUQMq00
Wikimedia

#21. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lake Charles: 23 (#159 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 35 to Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUQMq00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Denver to Lake Charles: 19 (#258 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 46 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicUQMq00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#19. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Waco to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicUQMq00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#18. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Lakeland to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicUQMq00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#17. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Columbia to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicUQMq00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#16. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Crestview to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Crestview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUQMq00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Atlanta to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 93 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0dicUQMq00
Canva

#14. Monroe, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Monroe to Lake Charles: 131 (#11 most common destination from Monroe)
- Net migration: 30 to Lake Charles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0dicUQMq00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#13. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Texarkana to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Texarkana https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicUQMq00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Portland to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 113 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicUQMq00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Dallas to Lake Charles: 17 (#302 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 100 to Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicUQMq00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#10. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lake Charles: 0
- Net migration: 144 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicUQMq00
Pixabay

#9. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Austin to Lake Charles: 103 (#107 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 63 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZrlb_0dicUQMq00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from Tyler to Lake Charles: 1 (#79 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 223 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZZJP_0dicUQMq00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Shreveport in 2015-2019: 231
- Migration from Shreveport to Lake Charles: 621 (#4 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Net migration: 390 to Lake Charles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicUQMq00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#6. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 325
- Migration from New Orleans to Lake Charles: 269 (#36 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 56 to New Orleans https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0dicUQMq00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#5. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 359
- Migration from Alexandria to Lake Charles: 57 (#15 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Net migration: 302 to Alexandria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0dicUQMq00
Public Domain

#4. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 473
- Migration from Beaumont to Lake Charles: 290 (#8 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Net migration: 183 to Beaumont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicUQMq00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#3. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 648
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles: 514 (#8 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Net migration: 134 to Baton Rouge https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CC5Q_0dicUQMq00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#2. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 874
- Migration from Lafayette to Lake Charles: 768 (#5 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 106 to Lafayette https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUQMq00
skeeze // Pixabay

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,164
- Migration from Houston to Lake Charles: 820 (#41 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 344 to Houston

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

