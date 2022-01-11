Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

Where people in Norwich are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Norwich between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Norwich metro area

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#50. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#47. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#46. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Olympia to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 40 to Olympia- Migration to Ocean City in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Ocean City to Norwich: 192 (#4 most common destination from Ocean City)- Net migration: 149 to Norwich- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Atlanta to Norwich: 62 (#220 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 17 to Norwich- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Richmond to Norwich: 20 (#159 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 26 to Richmond- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Augusta to Norwich: 36 (#101 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 10 to Augusta

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Norwich metro area

Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#44. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#42. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#41. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Houma to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 47 to Houma- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Atlantic City to Norwich: 41 (#39 most common destination from Atlantic City)- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Charlottesville to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 50 to Charlottesville- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Lincoln to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 50 to Lincoln- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Gainesville to Norwich: 8 (#132 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 43 to Gainesville

You may also like: Closest national parks to Norwich

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Minneapolis to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 53 to Minneapolis- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Manchester to Norwich: 8 (#111 most common destination from Manchester)- Net migration: 47 to Manchester- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Hagerstown to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 59 to Hagerstown- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Jacksonville to Norwich: 113 (#54 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 51 to Norwich- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Portland to Norwich: 10 (#130 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 53 to Portland

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Norwich metro area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#34. New Bern, NC Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#33. Boulder, CO Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#32. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#31. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Pensacola to Norwich: 13 (#160 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 50 to Pensacola- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from New Bern to Norwich: 9 (#88 most common destination from New Bern)- Net migration: 64 to New Bern- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Boulder to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 74 to Boulder- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Pittsburgh to Norwich: 21 (#202 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 54 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Salinas to Norwich: 199 (#35 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 123 to Norwich

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norwich metro area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#26. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Phoenix to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 77 to Phoenix- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Colorado Springs to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 87 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Denver to Norwich: 37 (#227 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 55 to Denver- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Columbus to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 98 to Columbus- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Deltona to Norwich: 32 (#98 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 69 to Deltona

You may also like: Metros where people in Norwich are getting new jobs

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#24. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Orlando to Norwich: 30 (#200 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 82 to Orlando- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Fayetteville to Norwich: 53 (#100 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 66 to Fayetteville- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 125- Migration from Charlotte to Norwich: 172 (#87 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 47 to Norwich- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 125- Migration from Philadelphia to Norwich: 230 (#108 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 105 to Norwich- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Hickory to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 129 to Hickory

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Norwich

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#18. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Los Angeles to Norwich: 150 (#173 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 21 to Norwich- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 130- Migration from Tampa to Norwich: 38 (#214 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 92 to Tampa- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from North Port to Norwich: 4 (#215 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 166 to North Port- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Omaha to Norwich: 0- Net migration: 180 to Omaha- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Springfield to Norwich: 96 (#42 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 94 to Springfield

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Norwich

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#11. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 219- Migration from New York to Norwich: 1,117 (#79 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 898 to Norwich- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 220- Migration from Miami to Norwich: 89 (#173 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 131 to Miami- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Chicago to Norwich: 113 (#211 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 110 to Chicago- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 225- Migration from Washington to Norwich: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 51 to Washington- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 237- Migration from San Diego to Norwich: 212 (#100 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 25 to San Diego

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Norwich that require a graduate degree

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#10. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#9. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#6. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#4. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#2. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#1. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Norwich: 362 (#36 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 122 to Norwich- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 293- Migration from Charleston to Norwich: 173 (#44 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 120 to Charleston- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 305- Migration from Bridgeport to Norwich: 406 (#18 most common destination from Bridgeport)- Net migration: 101 to Norwich- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 521- Migration from Boston to Norwich: 441 (#58 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 80 to Boston- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 534- Migration from Bremerton to Norwich: 14 (#97 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 520 to Bremerton- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 634- Migration from Virginia Beach to Norwich: 467 (#42 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 167 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 844- Migration from Providence to Norwich: 1,116 (#5 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 272 to Norwich- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 916- Migration from New Haven to Norwich: 1,533 (#4 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 617 to Norwich- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 1,506- Migration from Worcester to Norwich: 1,771 (#5 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 265 to Norwich- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 3,310- Migration from Hartford to Norwich: 2,383 (#3 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 927 to Hartford