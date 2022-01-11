ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Norwich are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicUPU700
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Norwich between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicUPU700
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#50. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Olympia to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xeQf_0dicUPU700
JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Ocean City in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Ocean City to Norwich: 192 (#4 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Net migration: 149 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUPU700
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Atlanta to Norwich: 62 (#220 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 17 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicUPU700
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#47. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Richmond to Norwich: 20 (#159 most common destination from Richmond)

- Net migration: 26 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicUPU700
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#46. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Augusta to Norwich: 36 (#101 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 10 to Augusta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuKIZ_0dicUPU700
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Houma to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Houma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dicUPU700
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#44. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Atlantic City to Norwich: 41 (#39 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0dicUPU700
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Charlottesville to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Charlottesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicUPU700
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#42. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Lincoln to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicUPU700
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#41. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Gainesville to Norwich: 8 (#132 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 43 to Gainesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUPU700
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Minneapolis to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicUPU700
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Manchester to Norwich: 8 (#111 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 47 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0dicUPU700
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Hagerstown to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Hagerstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicUPU700
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Jacksonville to Norwich: 113 (#54 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 51 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicUPU700
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Portland to Norwich: 10 (#130 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 53 to Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicUPU700
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Pensacola to Norwich: 13 (#160 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 50 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0dicUPU700
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#34. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from New Bern to Norwich: 9 (#88 most common destination from New Bern)
- Net migration: 64 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicUPU700
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#33. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Boulder to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 74 to Boulder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicUPU700
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#32. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Norwich: 21 (#202 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 54 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicUPU700
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#31. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Salinas to Norwich: 199 (#35 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 123 to Norwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUPU700
DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Phoenix to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicUPU700
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUPU700
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Denver to Norwich: 37 (#227 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 55 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicUPU700
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Columbus to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicUPU700
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#26. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Deltona to Norwich: 32 (#98 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 69 to Deltona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicUPU700
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Orlando to Norwich: 30 (#200 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 82 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicUPU700
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#24. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Fayetteville to Norwich: 53 (#100 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 66 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicUPU700
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Charlotte to Norwich: 172 (#87 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 47 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicUPU700
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Philadelphia to Norwich: 230 (#108 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 105 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0dicUPU700
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Hickory to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 129 to Hickory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicUPU700
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Los Angeles to Norwich: 150 (#173 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 21 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUPU700
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Tampa to Norwich: 38 (#214 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 92 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicUPU700
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#18. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from North Port to Norwich: 4 (#215 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 166 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicUPU700
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Omaha to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 180 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicUPU700
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Springfield to Norwich: 96 (#42 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 94 to Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUPU700
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 219
- Migration from New York to Norwich: 1,117 (#79 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 898 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicUPU700
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 220
- Migration from Miami to Norwich: 89 (#173 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 131 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUPU700
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Chicago to Norwich: 113 (#211 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 110 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUPU700
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 225
- Migration from Washington to Norwich: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 51 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUPU700
SD Dirk // Flickr

#11. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 237
- Migration from San Diego to Norwich: 212 (#100 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 25 to San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicUPU700
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#10. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Norwich: 362 (#36 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 122 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicUPU700
Ken L. // Flickr

#9. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Charleston to Norwich: 173 (#44 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 120 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dicUPU700
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 305
- Migration from Bridgeport to Norwich: 406 (#18 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 101 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUPU700
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 521
- Migration from Boston to Norwich: 441 (#58 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 80 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicUPU700
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#6. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 534
- Migration from Bremerton to Norwich: 14 (#97 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 520 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicUPU700
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 634
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Norwich: 467 (#42 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 167 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicUPU700
spablab // Flickr

#4. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 844
- Migration from Providence to Norwich: 1,116 (#5 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 272 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicUPU700
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 916
- Migration from New Haven to Norwich: 1,533 (#4 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 617 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicUPU700
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#2. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 1,506
- Migration from Worcester to Norwich: 1,771 (#5 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 265 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicUPU700
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#1. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 3,310
- Migration from Hartford to Norwich: 2,383 (#3 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 927 to Hartford

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

