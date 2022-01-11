Where people in Norwich are moving to most
Where people in Norwich are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Norwich between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Olympia to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Olympia
#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Ocean City in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Ocean City to Norwich: 192 (#4 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Net migration: 149 to Norwich
#48. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Atlanta to Norwich: 62 (#220 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 17 to Norwich
#47. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Richmond to Norwich: 20 (#159 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 26 to Richmond
#46. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Augusta to Norwich: 36 (#101 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 10 to Augusta
#45. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Houma to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Houma
#44. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Atlantic City to Norwich: 41 (#39 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 6 to Atlantic City
#43. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Charlottesville to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Charlottesville
#42. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Lincoln to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Lincoln
#41. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Gainesville to Norwich: 8 (#132 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 43 to Gainesville
#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Minneapolis to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Minneapolis
#39. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Manchester to Norwich: 8 (#111 most common destination from Manchester)
- Net migration: 47 to Manchester
#38. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Hagerstown to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Hagerstown
#37. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Jacksonville to Norwich: 113 (#54 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 51 to Norwich
#36. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Portland to Norwich: 10 (#130 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 53 to Portland
#35. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Pensacola to Norwich: 13 (#160 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 50 to Pensacola
#34. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from New Bern to Norwich: 9 (#88 most common destination from New Bern)
- Net migration: 64 to New Bern
#33. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Boulder to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 74 to Boulder
#32. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Norwich: 21 (#202 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 54 to Pittsburgh
#31. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Salinas to Norwich: 199 (#35 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 123 to Norwich
#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Phoenix to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Phoenix
#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Colorado Springs
#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Denver to Norwich: 37 (#227 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 55 to Denver
#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Columbus to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Columbus
#26. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Deltona to Norwich: 32 (#98 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 69 to Deltona
#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Orlando to Norwich: 30 (#200 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 82 to Orlando
#24. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Fayetteville to Norwich: 53 (#100 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 66 to Fayetteville
#23. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Charlotte to Norwich: 172 (#87 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 47 to Norwich
#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Philadelphia to Norwich: 230 (#108 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 105 to Norwich
#21. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Hickory to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 129 to Hickory
#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Los Angeles to Norwich: 150 (#173 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 21 to Norwich
#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Tampa to Norwich: 38 (#214 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 92 to Tampa
#18. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from North Port to Norwich: 4 (#215 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 166 to North Port
#17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Omaha to Norwich: 0
- Net migration: 180 to Omaha
#16. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Springfield to Norwich: 96 (#42 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 94 to Springfield
#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 219
- Migration from New York to Norwich: 1,117 (#79 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 898 to Norwich
#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 220
- Migration from Miami to Norwich: 89 (#173 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 131 to Miami
#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Chicago to Norwich: 113 (#211 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 110 to Chicago
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 225
- Migration from Washington to Norwich: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 51 to Washington
#11. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 237
- Migration from San Diego to Norwich: 212 (#100 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 25 to San Diego
#10. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Norwich: 362 (#36 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 122 to Norwich
#9. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Charleston to Norwich: 173 (#44 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 120 to Charleston
#8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 305
- Migration from Bridgeport to Norwich: 406 (#18 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 101 to Norwich
#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 521
- Migration from Boston to Norwich: 441 (#58 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 80 to Boston
#6. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 534
- Migration from Bremerton to Norwich: 14 (#97 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 520 to Bremerton
#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 634
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Norwich: 467 (#42 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 167 to Virginia Beach
#4. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 844
- Migration from Providence to Norwich: 1,116 (#5 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 272 to Norwich
#3. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 916
- Migration from New Haven to Norwich: 1,533 (#4 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 617 to Norwich
#2. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 1,506
- Migration from Worcester to Norwich: 1,771 (#5 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 265 to Norwich
#1. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 3,310
- Migration from Hartford to Norwich: 2,383 (#3 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 927 to Hartford
