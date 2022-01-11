ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Where people in Racine are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Racine, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Racine between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#50. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Rochester to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicUOqc00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Indianapolis to Racine: 10 (#239 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 0 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUOqc00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#48. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Washington to Racine: 12 (#318 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URfMR_0dicUOqc00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mankato, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Mankato to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUOqc00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#46. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from New York to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 11 to New York

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#45. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Tuscaloosa to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Tuscaloosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicUOqc00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#44. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Asheville to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicUOqc00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#43. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Boulder to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Boulder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicUOqc00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicUOqc00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#41. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Detroit to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Detroit

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0dicUOqc00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#39. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Warner Robins to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicUOqc00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#38. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Greensboro to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicUOqc00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#37. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Fort Collins to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0dicUOqc00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Hickory to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Hickory

JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Glens Falls to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Glens Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicUOqc00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Deltona to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicUOqc00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicUOqc00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#32. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Raleigh to Racine: 10 (#198 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 21 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicUOqc00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Las Vegas to Racine: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 15 to Las Vegas

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#30. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Sheboygan to Racine: 53 (#11 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Net migration: 19 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicUOqc00
spablab // Flickr

#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Providence to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0dicUOqc00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#28. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Green Bay to Racine: 154 (#15 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 112 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0dicUOqc00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Wausau to Racine: 1 (#64 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 45 to Wausau https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CawGl_0dicUOqc00
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Michigan City to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Michigan City

Ken L. // Flickr

#25. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Charleston to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicUOqc00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Racine: 4 (#144 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 47 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicUOqc00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from St. Louis to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 61 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUOqc00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#22. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from San Diego to Racine: 11 (#290 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 52 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0dicUOqc00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#21. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 71 to Sioux Falls

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Appleton to Racine: 313 (#7 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 236 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicUOqc00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#19. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Palm Bay to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicUOqc00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#18. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Memphis to Racine: 16 (#185 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 62 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0dicUOqc00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Racine: 108 (#10 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 24 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicUOqc00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Eau Claire to Racine: 36 (#25 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 49 to Eau Claire

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Charlotte to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUOqc00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Tampa to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUOqc00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Phoenix to Racine: 126 (#145 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 21 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicUOqc00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from La Crosse to Racine: 106 (#10 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 2 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicUOqc00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Riverside to Racine: 7 (#287 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 110 to Riverside

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Los Angeles to Racine: 8 (#342 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 121 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0dicUOqc00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#9. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Rockford to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 153 to Rockford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUOqc00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 177
- Migration from Minneapolis to Racine: 120 (#104 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 57 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0dicUOqc00
Creative Commons

#7. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Oshkosh to Racine: 127 (#13 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 56 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUOqc00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Denver to Racine: 69 (#168 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 129 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0dicUOqc00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 256
- Migration from Janesville to Racine: 117 (#8 most common destination from Janesville)
- Net migration: 139 to Janesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicUOqc00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 259
- Migration from Madison to Racine: 158 (#34 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 101 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUOqc00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Atlanta to Racine: 149 (#158 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUOqc00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,834
- Migration from Chicago to Racine: 2,163 (#34 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 329 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicUOqc00
Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 2,684
- Migration from Milwaukee to Racine: 3,051 (#3 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 367 to Racine

