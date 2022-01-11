Where people in Racine are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Racine, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Racine between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Rochester, MN Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Rochester to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Rochester
#49. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Indianapolis to Racine: 10 (#239 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 0 to Racine
#48. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Washington to Racine: 12 (#318 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2 to Racine
#47. Mankato, MN Metro Area- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Mankato to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Mankato
#46. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from New York to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 11 to New York
#45. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Tuscaloosa to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Tuscaloosa
#44. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Asheville to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Asheville
#43. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Boulder to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Boulder
#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Urban Honolulu
#41. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Detroit to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Detroit
#40. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Poughkeepsie
#39. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Warner Robins to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Warner Robins
#38. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Greensboro to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Greensboro
#37. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Fort Collins to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Fort Collins
#36. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Hickory to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Hickory
#35. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Glens Falls to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Glens Falls
#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Deltona to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Deltona
#33. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Grand Rapids
#32. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Raleigh to Racine: 10 (#198 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 21 to Raleigh
#31. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Las Vegas to Racine: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 15 to Las Vegas
#30. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Sheboygan to Racine: 53 (#11 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Net migration: 19 to Racine
#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Providence to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Providence
#28. Green Bay, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Green Bay to Racine: 154 (#15 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 112 to Racine
#27. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Wausau to Racine: 1 (#64 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 45 to Wausau
#26. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Michigan City to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Michigan City
#25. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Charleston to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Charleston
#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Racine: 4 (#144 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 47 to Ann Arbor
#23. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from St. Louis to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 61 to St. Louis
#22. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from San Diego to Racine: 11 (#290 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 52 to San Diego
#21. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 71 to Sioux Falls
#20. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Appleton to Racine: 313 (#7 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 236 to Racine
#19. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Palm Bay to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Palm Bay
#18. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Memphis to Racine: 16 (#185 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 62 to Memphis
#17. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Racine: 108 (#10 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 24 to Racine
#16. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Eau Claire to Racine: 36 (#25 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 49 to Eau Claire
#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Charlotte to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Charlotte
#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Tampa to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Tampa
#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Phoenix to Racine: 126 (#145 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 21 to Racine
#12. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from La Crosse to Racine: 106 (#10 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 2 to La Crosse
#11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Riverside to Racine: 7 (#287 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 110 to Riverside
#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Los Angeles to Racine: 8 (#342 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 121 to Los Angeles
#9. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Rockford to Racine: 0
- Net migration: 153 to Rockford
#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 177
- Migration from Minneapolis to Racine: 120 (#104 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 57 to Minneapolis
#7. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Oshkosh to Racine: 127 (#13 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 56 to Oshkosh
#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Denver to Racine: 69 (#168 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 129 to Denver
#5. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 256
- Migration from Janesville to Racine: 117 (#8 most common destination from Janesville)
- Net migration: 139 to Janesville
#4. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 259
- Migration from Madison to Racine: 158 (#34 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 101 to Madison
#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Atlanta to Racine: 149 (#158 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta
#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,834
- Migration from Chicago to Racine: 2,163 (#34 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 329 to Racine
#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 2,684
- Migration from Milwaukee to Racine: 3,051 (#3 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 367 to Racine
