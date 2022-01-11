Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Ocala are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ocala, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ocala between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Ocala

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#50. Madison, WI Metro Area

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#49. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#47. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Madison to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 43 to Madison- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Ocala: 2 (#164 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)- Net migration: 43 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Lexington to Ocala: 11 (#132 most common destination from Lexington)- Net migration: 34 to Lexington- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Ocala: 13 (#58 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Net migration: 33 to East Stroudsburg- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Atlanta to Ocala: 294 (#113 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 247 to Ocala

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ocala metro area

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#45. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#44. Abilene, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#41. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Baton Rouge to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 49 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Abilene to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 52 to Abilene- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from St. Louis to Ocala: 61 (#159 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 8 to Ocala- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Albuquerque to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 54 to Albuquerque- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Greensboro to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 54 to Greensboro

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Ocala that require a graduate degree

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#40. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#39. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#38. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Imilious // Wikicommons

#37. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#36. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Augusta to Ocala: 145 (#34 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 89 to Ocala- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Crestview to Ocala: 79 (#57 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 21 to Ocala- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ocala: 91 (#134 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 33 to Ocala- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Chattanooga to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 58 to Chattanooga- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Tucson to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 62 to Tucson

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Ocala metro area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#33. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Detroit to Ocala: 234 (#69 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 171 to Ocala- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from New Haven to Ocala: 134 (#45 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 70 to Ocala- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Gulfport to Ocala: 83 (#45 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 18 to Ocala- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Allentown to Ocala: 36 (#94 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 30 to Allentown- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Brunswick to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 70 to Brunswick

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Ocala metro area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#30. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Reading, PA Metro Area

Wtoc11 // Flickr

#28. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#26. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Columbia to Ocala: 138 (#47 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 67 to Ocala- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Reading to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 72 to Reading- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Hinesville to Ocala: 8 (#77 most common destination from Hinesville)- Net migration: 67 to Hinesville- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Charlotte to Ocala: 119 (#109 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 37 to Ocala- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Naples to Ocala: 135 (#24 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 52 to Ocala

You may also like: Metros where people in Ocala are getting new jobs

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#24. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Portland to Ocala: 187 (#76 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 102 to Ocala- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 85 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Indianapolis to Ocala: 18 (#211 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 76 to Indianapolis- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Pensacola to Ocala: 77 (#82 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 19 to Pensacola- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Fort Wayne to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 99 to Fort Wayne

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Ocala

Public Domain

#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Panama City, FL Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Seattle to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 114 to Seattle- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Cape Coral to Ocala: 333 (#13 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 214 to Ocala- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Panama City to Ocala: 74 (#40 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 66 to Panama City- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Washington to Ocala: 249 (#138 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 102 to Ocala- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Nashville to Ocala: 10 (#245 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 148 to Nashville

You may also like: Closest national parks to Ocala

randy andy // Shutterstock

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#12. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#11. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Las Vegas to Ocala: 44 (#165 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 159 to Las Vegas- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 230- Migration from Lafayette to Ocala: 0- Net migration: 230 to Lafayette- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 274- Migration from New York to Ocala: 829 (#99 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 555 to Ocala- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 278- Migration from Lakeland to Ocala: 352 (#13 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 74 to Ocala- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 372- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Ocala: 436 (#3 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 64 to Ocala

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Ocala metro area

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#10. The Villages, FL Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#9. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#8. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#5. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#3. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 391- Migration from The Villages to Ocala: 732 (#2 most common destination from The Villages)- Net migration: 341 to Ocala- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 413- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Ocala: 236 (#15 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 177 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 439- Migration from Palm Bay to Ocala: 160 (#29 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 279 to Palm Bay- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 513- Migration from Deltona to Ocala: 646 (#9 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 133 to Ocala- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 514- Migration from Jacksonville to Ocala: 651 (#20 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 137 to Ocala- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 715- Migration from Tallahassee to Ocala: 233 (#16 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 482 to Tallahassee- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,222- Migration from Tampa to Ocala: 1,285 (#16 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 63 to Ocala- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 1,286- Migration from Gainesville to Ocala: 1,124 (#5 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 162 to Gainesville- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,464- Migration from Miami to Ocala: 1,564 (#25 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 100 to Ocala- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 1,982- Migration from Orlando to Ocala: 2,710 (#8 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 728 to Ocala