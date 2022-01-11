Where people in Ocala are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ocala, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ocala between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Madison to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Madison
#49. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Ocala: 2 (#164 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 43 to Myrtle Beach
#48. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Lexington to Ocala: 11 (#132 most common destination from Lexington)
- Net migration: 34 to Lexington
#47. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Ocala: 13 (#58 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 33 to East Stroudsburg
#46. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Atlanta to Ocala: 294 (#113 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 247 to Ocala
#45. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Baton Rouge
#44. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Abilene to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Abilene
#43. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from St. Louis to Ocala: 61 (#159 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 8 to Ocala
#42. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Albuquerque to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Albuquerque
#41. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Greensboro to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Greensboro
#40. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Augusta to Ocala: 145 (#34 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 89 to Ocala
#39. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Crestview to Ocala: 79 (#57 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 21 to Ocala
#38. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ocala: 91 (#134 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 33 to Ocala
#37. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Chattanooga to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Chattanooga
#36. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Tucson to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 62 to Tucson
#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Detroit to Ocala: 234 (#69 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 171 to Ocala
#34. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from New Haven to Ocala: 134 (#45 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 70 to Ocala
#33. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area- Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Gulfport to Ocala: 83 (#45 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Net migration: 18 to Ocala
#32. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Allentown to Ocala: 36 (#94 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 30 to Allentown
#31. Brunswick, GA Metro Area- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Brunswick to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Brunswick
#30. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Columbia to Ocala: 138 (#47 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 67 to Ocala
#29. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Reading to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Reading
#28. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Hinesville to Ocala: 8 (#77 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Net migration: 67 to Hinesville
#27. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Charlotte to Ocala: 119 (#109 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 37 to Ocala
#26. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Naples to Ocala: 135 (#24 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 52 to Ocala
#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Portland to Ocala: 187 (#76 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 102 to Ocala
#24. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Urban Honolulu
#23. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Indianapolis to Ocala: 18 (#211 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 76 to Indianapolis
#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Pensacola to Ocala: 77 (#82 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 19 to Pensacola
#21. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Fort Wayne
#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Seattle to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 114 to Seattle
#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Cape Coral to Ocala: 333 (#13 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 214 to Ocala
#18. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Panama City to Ocala: 74 (#40 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 66 to Panama City
#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Washington to Ocala: 249 (#138 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 102 to Ocala
#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Nashville to Ocala: 10 (#245 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 148 to Nashville
#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Las Vegas to Ocala: 44 (#165 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 159 to Las Vegas
#14. Lafayette, LA Metro Area- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 230
- Migration from Lafayette to Ocala: 0
- Net migration: 230 to Lafayette
#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from New York to Ocala: 829 (#99 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 555 to Ocala
#12. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Lakeland to Ocala: 352 (#13 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 74 to Ocala
#11. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 372
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Ocala: 436 (#3 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 64 to Ocala
#10. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 391
- Migration from The Villages to Ocala: 732 (#2 most common destination from The Villages)
- Net migration: 341 to Ocala
#9. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 413
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Ocala: 236 (#15 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 177 to Port St. Lucie
#8. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 439
- Migration from Palm Bay to Ocala: 160 (#29 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 279 to Palm Bay
#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 513
- Migration from Deltona to Ocala: 646 (#9 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 133 to Ocala
#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 514
- Migration from Jacksonville to Ocala: 651 (#20 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 137 to Ocala
#5. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 715
- Migration from Tallahassee to Ocala: 233 (#16 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 482 to Tallahassee
#4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,222
- Migration from Tampa to Ocala: 1,285 (#16 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 63 to Ocala
#3. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 1,286
- Migration from Gainesville to Ocala: 1,124 (#5 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 162 to Gainesville
#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,464
- Migration from Miami to Ocala: 1,564 (#25 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 100 to Ocala
#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 1,982
- Migration from Orlando to Ocala: 2,710 (#8 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 728 to Ocala
