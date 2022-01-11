ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in New Bern are moving to most

Where people in New Bern are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Bern, NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from New Bern between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicUM5A00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Pensacola to New Bern: 122 (#61 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 74 to New Bern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicUM5A00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#49. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Salinas to New Bern: 36 (#78 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 12 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicUM5A00
Public Domain

#48. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Seattle to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0dicUM5A00
Public Domain

#47. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Watertown to New Bern: 0

- Net migration: 49 to Watertown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z18jZ_0dicUM5A00
David Wilson // Wikicommon

#46. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Rocky Mount to New Bern: 38 (#20 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Net migration: 13 to Rocky Mount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicUM5A00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#45. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from San Francisco to New Bern: 49 (#172 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 4 to San Francisco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicUM5A00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#44. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Anchorage to New Bern: 3 (#201 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 56 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicUM5A00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#43. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Boise City to New Bern: 9 (#157 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 52 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicUM5A00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#42. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Fresno to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUM5A00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from San Diego to New Bern: 182 (#115 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 115 to New Bern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUM5A00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from New York to New Bern: 206 (#179 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 139 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0dicUM5A00
waitscm // Flickr

#39. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Binghamton to New Bern: 62 (#24 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Net migration: 9 to Binghamton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicUM5A00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Des Moines to New Bern: 12 (#126 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 65 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicUM5A00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Jacksonville to New Bern: 45 (#156 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 35 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUM5A00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#36. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Minneapolis to New Bern: 62 (#157 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 18 to Minneapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUM5A00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Phoenix to New Bern: 95 (#171 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 15 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYLKy_0dicUM5A00
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#34. Burlington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Burlington to New Bern: 19 (#37 most common destination from Burlington)
- Net migration: 66 to Burlington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0dicUM5A00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#33. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Winston to New Bern: 71 (#54 most common destination from Winston)
- Net migration: 17 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicUM5A00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Detroit to New Bern: 16 (#234 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 76 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicUM5A00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#31. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Richmond to New Bern: 39 (#122 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 54 to Richmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicUM5A00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#30. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Greensboro to New Bern: 65 (#50 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 29 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicUM5A00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#29. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Pittsburgh to New Bern: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 89 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicUM5A00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Kingsport to New Bern: 9 (#87 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 96 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicUM5A00
Pixabay

#27. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Austin to New Bern: 26 (#204 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 82 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicUM5A00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#26. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Lawton to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Lawton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicUM5A00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#25. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0dicUM5A00
O Palsson // Flickr

#24. Charleston, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Charleston to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 118 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUM5A00
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Houston to New Bern: 96 (#178 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 22 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicUM5A00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from St. Louis to New Bern: 21 (#233 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 130 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUM5A00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Boston to New Bern: 46 (#183 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 109 to Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicUM5A00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Los Angeles to New Bern: 103 (#210 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 67 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicUM5A00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#19. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from North Port to New Bern: 8 (#202 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 167 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicUM5A00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to New Bern: 39 (#60 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)
- Net migration: 142 to Hilton Head Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicUM5A00
David Wilson // Flickr

#17. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Knoxville to New Bern: 14 (#158 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 171 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicUM5A00
Pixabay

#16. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from San Antonio to New Bern: 50 (#167 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 139 to San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ3CG_0dicUM5A00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#15. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Goldsboro to New Bern: 42 (#31 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Net migration: 164 to Goldsboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUM5A00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 219
- Migration from Atlanta to New Bern: 110 (#179 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 109 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicUM5A00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 220
- Migration from Virginia Beach to New Bern: 67 (#157 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 153 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicUM5A00
Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Yuma to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 222 to Yuma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicUM5A00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Charlotte to New Bern: 370 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 148 to New Bern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicUM5A00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Riverside to New Bern: 466 (#53 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 244 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicUM5A00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Durham to New Bern: 182 (#35 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 58 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0dicUM5A00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Bowling Green to New Bern: 0
- Net migration: 281 to Bowling Green https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicUM5A00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 314
- Migration from Columbus to New Bern: 41 (#151 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 273 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicUM5A00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 408
- Migration from Fayetteville to New Bern: 190 (#53 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 218 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILW5r_0dicUM5A00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#5. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 413
- Migration from Wilmington to New Bern: 43 (#49 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Net migration: 370 to Wilmington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicUM5A00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 481
- Migration from Raleigh to New Bern: 234 (#44 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 247 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUM5A00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 530
- Migration from Washington to New Bern: 364 (#124 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 166 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicUM5A00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 550
- Migration from Jacksonville to New Bern: 931 (#4 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 381 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0dicUM5A00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#1. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 725
- Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 662 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 63 to Greenville

