Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in New Bern are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Bern, NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from New Bern between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#49. Salinas, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#48. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Public Domain

#47. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

David Wilson // Wikicommon

#46. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Pensacola to New Bern: 122 (#61 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 74 to New Bern- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Salinas to New Bern: 36 (#78 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 12 to Salinas- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Seattle to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 49 to Seattle- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Watertown to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 49 to Watertown- Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Rocky Mount to New Bern: 38 (#20 most common destination from Rocky Mount)- Net migration: 13 to Rocky Mount

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#45. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#44. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#43. Boise City, ID Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#42. Fresno, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from San Francisco to New Bern: 49 (#172 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 4 to San Francisco- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Anchorage to New Bern: 3 (#201 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 56 to Anchorage- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Boise City to New Bern: 9 (#157 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 52 to Boise City- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Fresno to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 64 to Fresno- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from San Diego to New Bern: 182 (#115 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 115 to New Bern

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

waitscm // Flickr

#39. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#36. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from New York to New Bern: 206 (#179 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 139 to New Bern- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Binghamton to New Bern: 62 (#24 most common destination from Binghamton)- Net migration: 9 to Binghamton- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Des Moines to New Bern: 12 (#126 most common destination from Des Moines)- Net migration: 65 to Des Moines- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Jacksonville to New Bern: 45 (#156 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 35 to Jacksonville- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Minneapolis to New Bern: 62 (#157 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 18 to Minneapolis

DPPed// Wikimedia

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#34. Burlington, NC Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#33. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#31. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Phoenix to New Bern: 95 (#171 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 15 to New Bern- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Burlington to New Bern: 19 (#37 most common destination from Burlington)- Net migration: 66 to Burlington- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Winston to New Bern: 71 (#54 most common destination from Winston)- Net migration: 17 to Winston- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Detroit to New Bern: 16 (#234 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 76 to Detroit- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Richmond to New Bern: 39 (#122 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 54 to Richmond

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#30. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#29. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

Pixabay

#27. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#26. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Greensboro to New Bern: 65 (#50 most common destination from Greensboro)- Net migration: 29 to Greensboro- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Pittsburgh to New Bern: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 89 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Kingsport to New Bern: 9 (#87 most common destination from Kingsport)- Net migration: 96 to Kingsport- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Austin to New Bern: 26 (#204 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 82 to Austin- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Lawton to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 112 to Lawton

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#25. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

O Palsson // Flickr

#24. Charleston, WV Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Port St. Lucie to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 115 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Charleston to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 118 to Charleston- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Houston to New Bern: 96 (#178 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 22 to Houston- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from St. Louis to New Bern: 21 (#233 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 130 to St. Louis- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Boston to New Bern: 46 (#183 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 109 to Boston

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#19. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

David Wilson // Flickr

#17. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

Pixabay

#16. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from Los Angeles to New Bern: 103 (#210 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 67 to Los Angeles- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from North Port to New Bern: 8 (#202 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 167 to North Port- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Hilton Head Island to New Bern: 39 (#60 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)- Net migration: 142 to Hilton Head Island- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 185- Migration from Knoxville to New Bern: 14 (#158 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 171 to Knoxville- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from San Antonio to New Bern: 50 (#167 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 139 to San Antonio

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#15. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Goldsboro to New Bern: 42 (#31 most common destination from Goldsboro)- Net migration: 164 to Goldsboro- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 219- Migration from Atlanta to New Bern: 110 (#179 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 109 to Atlanta- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 220- Migration from Virginia Beach to New Bern: 67 (#157 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 153 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Yuma to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 222 to Yuma- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Charlotte to New Bern: 370 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 148 to New Bern

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Columbus, OH Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#5. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#1. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Riverside to New Bern: 466 (#53 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 244 to New Bern- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Durham to New Bern: 182 (#35 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 58 to Durham- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 281- Migration from Bowling Green to New Bern: 0- Net migration: 281 to Bowling Green- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 314- Migration from Columbus to New Bern: 41 (#151 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 273 to Columbus- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 408- Migration from Fayetteville to New Bern: 190 (#53 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 218 to Fayetteville- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 413- Migration from Wilmington to New Bern: 43 (#49 most common destination from Wilmington)- Net migration: 370 to Wilmington- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 481- Migration from Raleigh to New Bern: 234 (#44 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 247 to Raleigh- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 530- Migration from Washington to New Bern: 364 (#124 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 166 to Washington- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 550- Migration from Jacksonville to New Bern: 931 (#4 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 381 to New Bern- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 725- Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 662 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 63 to Greenville