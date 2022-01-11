Jason // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Poughkeepsie are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Poughkeepsie between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#49. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

#48. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#46. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Pittsburgh to Poughkeepsie: 116 (#104 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 19 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Salisbury to Poughkeepsie: 3 (#113 most common destination from Salisbury)- Net migration: 101 to Salisbury- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Charleston to Poughkeepsie: 13 (#169 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 103 to Charleston- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Baltimore to Poughkeepsie: 61 (#158 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 58 to Baltimore- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Oklahoma City to Poughkeepsie: 8 (#205 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 121 to Oklahoma City

#45. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#44. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#43. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#42. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

#41. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from Atlanta to Poughkeepsie: 43 (#250 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 93 to Atlanta- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from New Haven to Poughkeepsie: 273 (#23 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 135 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Chicago to Poughkeepsie: 64 (#254 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 75 to Chicago- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Glens Falls to Poughkeepsie: 86 (#7 most common destination from Glens Falls)- Net migration: 55 to Glens Falls- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Virginia Beach to Poughkeepsie: 161 (#94 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 19 to Poughkeepsie

#40. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

#39. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

#38. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#37. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

#36. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Scranton to Poughkeepsie: 0- Net migration: 147 to Scranton- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Utica to Poughkeepsie: 163 (#8 most common destination from Utica)- Net migration: 16 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 150- Migration from Phoenix to Poughkeepsie: 41 (#257 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 109 to Phoenix- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Poughkeepsie: 18 (#98 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 136 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Worcester to Poughkeepsie: 35 (#99 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 121 to Worcester

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#34. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

#33. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

#32. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

#31. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#29. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#26. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

#25. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#23. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#21. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

#20. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#17. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

#16. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#14. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#11. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

#10. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#8. Rochester, NY Metro Area

#7. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

#2. Kingston, NY Metro Area

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Charlotte to Poughkeepsie: 60 (#151 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 97 to Charlotte- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Poughkeepsie: 0- Net migration: 162 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Naples to Poughkeepsie: 0- Net migration: 162 to Naples- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Deltona to Poughkeepsie: 51 (#76 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 112 to Deltona- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Portland to Poughkeepsie: 23 (#209 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 141 to Portland- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Orlando to Poughkeepsie: 17 (#235 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 148 to Orlando- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from Jacksonville to Poughkeepsie: 22 (#204 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 148 to Jacksonville- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Austin to Poughkeepsie: 31 (#188 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 147 to Austin- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 187- Migration from Los Angeles to Poughkeepsie: 177 (#162 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 10 to Los Angeles- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 192- Migration from Punta Gorda to Poughkeepsie: 33 (#49 most common destination from Punta Gorda)- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 192- Migration from Fayetteville to Poughkeepsie: 44 (#110 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 148 to Fayetteville- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 198- Migration from Denver to Poughkeepsie: 24 (#250 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 174 to Denver- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Ithaca to Poughkeepsie: 44 (#33 most common destination from Ithaca)- Net migration: 155 to Ithaca- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 205- Migration from Boston to Poughkeepsie: 173 (#100 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 32 to Boston- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 218- Migration from Columbus to Poughkeepsie: 0- Net migration: 218 to Columbus- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 218- Migration from Providence to Poughkeepsie: 49 (#101 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 169 to Providence- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 224- Migration from Colorado Springs to Poughkeepsie: 114 (#84 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 110 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from Dallas to Poughkeepsie: 102 (#180 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 126 to Dallas- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 235- Migration from Hartford to Poughkeepsie: 177 (#54 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 58 to Hartford- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 242- Migration from Binghamton to Poughkeepsie: 58 (#27 most common destination from Binghamton)- Net migration: 184 to Binghamton- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 283- Migration from Washington to Poughkeepsie: 447 (#100 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 164 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 297- Migration from Bridgeport to Poughkeepsie: 330 (#24 most common destination from Bridgeport)- Net migration: 33 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 304- Migration from Seattle to Poughkeepsie: 73 (#176 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 231 to Seattle- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 310- Migration from Las Vegas to Poughkeepsie: 40 (#177 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 270 to Las Vegas- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 332- Migration from Raleigh to Poughkeepsie: 33 (#141 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 299 to Raleigh- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 355- Migration from Philadelphia to Poughkeepsie: 928 (#39 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 573 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 367- Migration from Kansas City to Poughkeepsie: 8 (#242 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 359 to Kansas City- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 409- Migration from Rochester to Poughkeepsie: 786 (#7 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 377 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 459- Migration from Syracuse to Poughkeepsie: 428 (#11 most common destination from Syracuse)- Net migration: 31 to Syracuse- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 591- Migration from Tampa to Poughkeepsie: 425 (#57 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 166 to Tampa- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 598- Migration from Miami to Poughkeepsie: 293 (#90 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 305 to Miami- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 788- Migration from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie: 132 (#52 most common destination from Buffalo)- Net migration: 656 to Buffalo- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,106- Migration from Albany to Poughkeepsie: 728 (#7 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 378 to Albany- Migration to Kingston in 2015-2019: 1,752- Migration from Kingston to Poughkeepsie: 1,466 (#1 most common destination from Kingston)- Net migration: 286 to Kingston- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 8,616- Migration from New York to Poughkeepsie: 14,168 (#7 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 5,552 to Poughkeepsie