Poughkeepsie, NY

Where people in Poughkeepsie are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vhfgt_0dicULCR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicULCR00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Poughkeepsie are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Poughkeepsie between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicULCR00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Poughkeepsie: 116 (#104 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 19 to Poughkeepsie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicULCR00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#49. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Salisbury to Poughkeepsie: 3 (#113 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 101 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicULCR00
Ken L. // Flickr

#48. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Charleston to Poughkeepsie: 13 (#169 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 103 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicULCR00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Baltimore to Poughkeepsie: 61 (#158 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 58 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicULCR00
Wikimedia

#46. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Poughkeepsie: 8 (#205 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 121 to Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicULCR00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Atlanta to Poughkeepsie: 43 (#250 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 93 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicULCR00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#44. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from New Haven to Poughkeepsie: 273 (#23 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 135 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicULCR00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#43. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Chicago to Poughkeepsie: 64 (#254 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 75 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Mkx_0dicULCR00
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Glens Falls to Poughkeepsie: 86 (#7 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Net migration: 55 to Glens Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicULCR00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#41. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Poughkeepsie: 161 (#94 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 19 to Poughkeepsie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0dicULCR00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Scranton to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imJ8R_0dicULCR00
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Utica to Poughkeepsie: 163 (#8 most common destination from Utica)
- Net migration: 16 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicULCR00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#38. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Phoenix to Poughkeepsie: 41 (#257 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 109 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicULCR00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#37. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Poughkeepsie: 18 (#98 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 136 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicULCR00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#36. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Worcester to Poughkeepsie: 35 (#99 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 121 to Worcester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicULCR00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Charlotte to Poughkeepsie: 60 (#151 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 97 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicULCR00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#34. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 162 to Homosassa Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicULCR00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#33. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Naples to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 162 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicULCR00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#32. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Deltona to Poughkeepsie: 51 (#76 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 112 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicULCR00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#31. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Portland to Poughkeepsie: 23 (#209 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 141 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicULCR00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Orlando to Poughkeepsie: 17 (#235 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 148 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicULCR00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#29. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Jacksonville to Poughkeepsie: 22 (#204 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 148 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicULCR00
Pixabay

#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Austin to Poughkeepsie: 31 (#188 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 147 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicULCR00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from Los Angeles to Poughkeepsie: 177 (#162 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 10 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicULCR00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#26. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Poughkeepsie: 33 (#49 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicULCR00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#25. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Fayetteville to Poughkeepsie: 44 (#110 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 148 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicULCR00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Denver to Poughkeepsie: 24 (#250 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 174 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicULCR00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#23. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Ithaca to Poughkeepsie: 44 (#33 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 155 to Ithaca https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicULCR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Boston to Poughkeepsie: 173 (#100 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 32 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicULCR00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 218
- Migration from Columbus to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 218 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicULCR00
spablab // Flickr

#20. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 218
- Migration from Providence to Poughkeepsie: 49 (#101 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 169 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicULCR00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Poughkeepsie: 114 (#84 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 110 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicULCR00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Dallas to Poughkeepsie: 102 (#180 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 126 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicULCR00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#17. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Hartford to Poughkeepsie: 177 (#54 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 58 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0dicULCR00
waitscm // Flickr

#16. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 242
- Migration from Binghamton to Poughkeepsie: 58 (#27 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Net migration: 184 to Binghamton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicULCR00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Washington to Poughkeepsie: 447 (#100 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 164 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dicULCR00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#14. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 297
- Migration from Bridgeport to Poughkeepsie: 330 (#24 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 33 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicULCR00
Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 304
- Migration from Seattle to Poughkeepsie: 73 (#176 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 231 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicULCR00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 310
- Migration from Las Vegas to Poughkeepsie: 40 (#177 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 270 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicULCR00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#11. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 332
- Migration from Raleigh to Poughkeepsie: 33 (#141 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 299 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicULCR00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 355
- Migration from Philadelphia to Poughkeepsie: 928 (#39 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 573 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicULCR00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 367
- Migration from Kansas City to Poughkeepsie: 8 (#242 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 359 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicULCR00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Rochester to Poughkeepsie: 786 (#7 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 377 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicULCR00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Syracuse to Poughkeepsie: 428 (#11 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 31 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicULCR00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 591
- Migration from Tampa to Poughkeepsie: 425 (#57 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 166 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicULCR00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 598
- Migration from Miami to Poughkeepsie: 293 (#90 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 305 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicULCR00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 788
- Migration from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie: 132 (#52 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 656 to Buffalo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicULCR00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,106
- Migration from Albany to Poughkeepsie: 728 (#7 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 378 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj4vU_0dicULCR00
Daniel Case // Wikicommons

#2. Kingston, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Kingston in 2015-2019: 1,752
- Migration from Kingston to Poughkeepsie: 1,466 (#1 most common destination from Kingston)
- Net migration: 286 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicULCR00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 8,616
- Migration from New York to Poughkeepsie: 14,168 (#7 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 5,552 to Poughkeepsie

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

