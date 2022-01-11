Where people in Poughkeepsie are moving to most
Jason // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Poughkeepsie are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Poughkeepsie between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Poughkeepsie: 116 (#104 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 19 to Poughkeepsie
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons
#49. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Salisbury to Poughkeepsie: 3 (#113 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 101 to Salisbury
Ken L. // Flickr
#48. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Charleston to Poughkeepsie: 13 (#169 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 103 to Charleston
Famartin // Wikicommons
#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Baltimore to Poughkeepsie: 61 (#158 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 58 to Baltimore
Wikimedia
#46. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Poughkeepsie: 8 (#205 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 121 to Oklahoma City
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Atlanta to Poughkeepsie: 43 (#250 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 93 to Atlanta
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#44. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from New Haven to Poughkeepsie: 273 (#23 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 135 to Poughkeepsie
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#43. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Chicago to Poughkeepsie: 64 (#254 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 75 to Chicago
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Glens Falls to Poughkeepsie: 86 (#7 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Net migration: 55 to Glens Falls
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#41. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Poughkeepsie: 161 (#94 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 19 to Poughkeepsie
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Scranton to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Scranton
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Utica to Poughkeepsie: 163 (#8 most common destination from Utica)
- Net migration: 16 to Poughkeepsie
DPPed// Wikimedia
#38. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Phoenix to Poughkeepsie: 41 (#257 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 109 to Phoenix
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#37. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Poughkeepsie: 18 (#98 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 136 to Port St. Lucie
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#36. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Worcester to Poughkeepsie: 35 (#99 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 121 to Worcester
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Charlotte to Poughkeepsie: 60 (#151 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 97 to Charlotte
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#34. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 162 to Homosassa Springs
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#33. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Naples to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 162 to Naples
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#32. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Deltona to Poughkeepsie: 51 (#76 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 112 to Deltona
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#31. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Portland to Poughkeepsie: 23 (#209 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 141 to Portland
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Orlando to Poughkeepsie: 17 (#235 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 148 to Orlando
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#29. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Jacksonville to Poughkeepsie: 22 (#204 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 148 to Jacksonville
Pixabay
#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Austin to Poughkeepsie: 31 (#188 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 147 to Austin
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from Los Angeles to Poughkeepsie: 177 (#162 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 10 to Los Angeles
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#26. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Poughkeepsie: 33 (#49 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#25. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Fayetteville to Poughkeepsie: 44 (#110 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 148 to Fayetteville
f11photo // Shutterstock
#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Denver to Poughkeepsie: 24 (#250 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 174 to Denver
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
#23. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Ithaca to Poughkeepsie: 44 (#33 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 155 to Ithaca
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 205
- Migration from Boston to Poughkeepsie: 173 (#100 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 32 to Boston
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 218
- Migration from Columbus to Poughkeepsie: 0
- Net migration: 218 to Columbus
spablab // Flickr
#20. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 218
- Migration from Providence to Poughkeepsie: 49 (#101 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 169 to Providence
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Poughkeepsie: 114 (#84 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 110 to Colorado Springs
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Dallas to Poughkeepsie: 102 (#180 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 126 to Dallas
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#17. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Hartford to Poughkeepsie: 177 (#54 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 58 to Hartford
waitscm // Flickr
#16. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 242
- Migration from Binghamton to Poughkeepsie: 58 (#27 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Net migration: 184 to Binghamton
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 283
- Migration from Washington to Poughkeepsie: 447 (#100 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 164 to Poughkeepsie
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#14. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 297
- Migration from Bridgeport to Poughkeepsie: 330 (#24 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 33 to Poughkeepsie
Public Domain
#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 304
- Migration from Seattle to Poughkeepsie: 73 (#176 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 231 to Seattle
randy andy // Shutterstock
#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 310
- Migration from Las Vegas to Poughkeepsie: 40 (#177 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 270 to Las Vegas
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#11. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 332
- Migration from Raleigh to Poughkeepsie: 33 (#141 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 299 to Raleigh
f11photo // Shutterstock
#10. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 355
- Migration from Philadelphia to Poughkeepsie: 928 (#39 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 573 to Poughkeepsie
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 367
- Migration from Kansas City to Poughkeepsie: 8 (#242 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 359 to Kansas City
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Rochester to Poughkeepsie: 786 (#7 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 377 to Poughkeepsie
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Syracuse to Poughkeepsie: 428 (#11 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 31 to Syracuse
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 591
- Migration from Tampa to Poughkeepsie: 425 (#57 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 166 to Tampa
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 598
- Migration from Miami to Poughkeepsie: 293 (#90 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 305 to Miami
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 788
- Migration from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie: 132 (#52 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 656 to Buffalo
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 1,106
- Migration from Albany to Poughkeepsie: 728 (#7 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 378 to Albany
Daniel Case // Wikicommons
#2. Kingston, NY Metro Area- Migration to Kingston in 2015-2019: 1,752
- Migration from Kingston to Poughkeepsie: 1,466 (#1 most common destination from Kingston)
- Net migration: 286 to Kingston
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 8,616
- Migration from New York to Poughkeepsie: 14,168 (#7 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 5,552 to Poughkeepsie
