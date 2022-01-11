ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Where people in Prescott Valley are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicUKJi00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

Where people in Prescott Valley are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Prescott Valley between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUKJi00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Boston to Prescott Valley: 26 (#215 most common destination from Boston)

- Net migration: 10 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmG7F_0dicUKJi00
ideatrendz //Wikicommons

#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Kahului in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Kahului to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Kahului https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicUKJi00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#48. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Wichita to Prescott Valley: 49 (#61 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 10 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicUKJi00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicUKJi00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Oxnard to Prescott Valley: 311 (#21 most common destination from Oxnard)

- Net migration: 269 to Prescott Valley

You may also like: Metros where people in Prescott Valley are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh39B_0dicUKJi00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#45. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Twin Falls to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Twin Falls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicUKJi00
Pixabay

#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from San Antonio to Prescott Valley: 6 (#263 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 38 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0dicUKJi00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#43. Missoula, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Missoula to Prescott Valley: 5 (#74 most common destination from Missoula)
- Net migration: 41 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicUKJi00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#42. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Spokane to Prescott Valley: 18 (#108 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 28 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0dicUKJi00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#41. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Prescott Valley: 57 (#19 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Net migration: 8 to Prescott Valley

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicUKJi00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#40. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Bakersfield to Prescott Valley: 104 (#48 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 53 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0dicUKJi00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Ocala to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicUKJi00
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#38. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Bend to Prescott Valley: 26 (#52 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 26 to Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicUKJi00
Pixabay

#37. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Santa Maria to Prescott Valley: 14 (#97 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 39 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicUKJi00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#36. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from San Francisco to Prescott Valley: 162 (#104 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 107 to Prescott Valley

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Prescott Valley metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicUKJi00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#35. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Medford to Prescott Valley: 78 (#18 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 19 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicUKJi00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Columbus to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUKJi00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Denver to Prescott Valley: 308 (#67 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 244 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicUKJi00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#32. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Harrisburg to Prescott Valley: 3 (#167 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 61 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUKJi00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#31. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from New York to Prescott Valley: 239 (#171 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 173 to Prescott Valley

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Prescott Valley metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dicUKJi00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#30. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Bellingham to Prescott Valley: 2 (#87 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 68 to Bellingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicUKJi00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Kansas City to Prescott Valley: 75 (#120 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 3 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCTKo_0dicUKJi00
Pixabay

#28. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Columbia to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUKJi00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Minneapolis to Prescott Valley: 45 (#188 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 30 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicUKJi00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Dallas to Prescott Valley: 332 (#90 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 246 to Prescott Valley

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicUKJi00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#25. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Reno to Prescott Valley: 6 (#147 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 83 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrcc_0dicUKJi00
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#24. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Grand Junction to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 103 to Grand Junction https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUKJi00
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Houston to Prescott Valley: 80 (#194 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 29 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUKJi00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Chicago to Prescott Valley: 156 (#187 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 45 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebX0s_0dicUKJi00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#21. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Amarillo to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Amarillo

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Prescott Valley metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicUKJi00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#20. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Redding to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicUKJi00
Wikimedia

#19. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Prescott Valley: 193 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 69 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicUKJi00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#18. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Riverside to Prescott Valley: 471 (#49 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 344 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicUKJi00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#17. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Eugene to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicUKJi00
Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Austin to Prescott Valley: 2 (#278 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 131 to Austin

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Prescott that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicUKJi00
Pixabay

#15. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Sacramento to Prescott Valley: 106 (#85 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicUKJi00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Baltimore to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 154 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUKJi00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#13. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from San Diego to Prescott Valley: 414 (#70 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 257 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicUKJi00
Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Yuma to Prescott Valley: 345 (#6 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 145 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicUKJi00
Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Seattle to Prescott Valley: 409 (#65 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 199 to Prescott Valley

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Prescott Valley metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicUKJi00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from San Jose to Prescott Valley: 146 (#67 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 77 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicUKJi00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Prescott Valley: 196 (#8 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 39 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicUKJi00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 241
- Migration from Las Vegas to Prescott Valley: 417 (#40 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 176 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicUKJi00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 249
- Migration from Portland to Prescott Valley: 245 (#56 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 4 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicUKJi00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Los Angeles to Prescott Valley: 1,435 (#36 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,175 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUKJi00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Washington to Prescott Valley: 88 (#221 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 190 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicUKJi00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#4. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 301
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Prescott Valley: 29 (#49 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 272 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicUKJi00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#3. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 535
- Migration from Tucson to Prescott Valley: 580 (#11 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 45 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvKst_0dicUKJi00
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#2. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 846
- Migration from Flagstaff to Prescott Valley: 669 (#3 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 177 to Flagstaff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUKJi00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 3,299
- Migration from Phoenix to Prescott Valley: 5,163 (#3 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,864 to Prescott Valley

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Government
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#U S Census Bureau#San Jose#Minneapolis#The U S Census Bureau#Ma Nh#Boston Ideatrendz#Wikimedia Commons
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy