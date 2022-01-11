Martha.baden // Wikimedia

Where people in Prescott Valley are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Prescott Valley between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

ideatrendz //Wikicommons

#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#48. Wichita, KS Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Boston to Prescott Valley: 26 (#215 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 10 to Boston- Migration to Kahului in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Kahului to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 39 to Kahului- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Wichita to Prescott Valley: 49 (#61 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 10 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Fort Wayne to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 41 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Oxnard to Prescott Valley: 311 (#21 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 269 to Prescott Valley

Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#45. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

Pixabay

#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#43. Missoula, MT Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#42. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#41. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Twin Falls to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 44 to Twin Falls- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from San Antonio to Prescott Valley: 6 (#263 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 38 to San Antonio- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Missoula to Prescott Valley: 5 (#74 most common destination from Missoula)- Net migration: 41 to Missoula- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Spokane to Prescott Valley: 18 (#108 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 28 to Spokane- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Mount Vernon to Prescott Valley: 57 (#19 most common destination from Mount Vernon)- Net migration: 8 to Prescott Valley

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#40. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ocala, FL Metro Area

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#38. Bend, OR Metro Area

Pixabay

#37. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#36. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Bakersfield to Prescott Valley: 104 (#48 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 53 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Ocala to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 51 to Ocala- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Bend to Prescott Valley: 26 (#52 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 26 to Bend- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Santa Maria to Prescott Valley: 14 (#97 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 39 to Santa Maria- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from San Francisco to Prescott Valley: 162 (#104 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 107 to Prescott Valley

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#35. Medford, OR Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#32. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#31. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Medford to Prescott Valley: 78 (#18 most common destination from Medford)- Net migration: 19 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Columbus to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 63 to Columbus- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Denver to Prescott Valley: 308 (#67 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 244 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Harrisburg to Prescott Valley: 3 (#167 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 61 to Harrisburg- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from New York to Prescott Valley: 239 (#171 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 173 to Prescott Valley

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#30. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Pixabay

#28. Columbia, MO Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Bellingham to Prescott Valley: 2 (#87 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 68 to Bellingham- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Kansas City to Prescott Valley: 75 (#120 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 3 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Columbia to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 72 to Columbia- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Minneapolis to Prescott Valley: 45 (#188 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 30 to Minneapolis- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Dallas to Prescott Valley: 332 (#90 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 246 to Prescott Valley

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#25. Reno, NV Metro Area

Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#24. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Charles Henry // Flickr

#21. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Reno to Prescott Valley: 6 (#147 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 83 to Reno- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Grand Junction to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 103 to Grand Junction- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Houston to Prescott Valley: 80 (#194 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 29 to Houston- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Chicago to Prescott Valley: 156 (#187 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 45 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Amarillo to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 112 to Amarillo

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#20. Redding, CA Metro Area

Wikimedia

#19. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#18. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#17. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Redding to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 112 to Redding- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Oklahoma City to Prescott Valley: 193 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 69 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Riverside to Prescott Valley: 471 (#49 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 344 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Eugene to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 128 to Eugene- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Austin to Prescott Valley: 2 (#278 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 131 to Austin

Pixabay

#15. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#13. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Sacramento to Prescott Valley: 106 (#85 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Baltimore to Prescott Valley: 0- Net migration: 154 to Baltimore- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from San Diego to Prescott Valley: 414 (#70 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 257 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 200- Migration from Yuma to Prescott Valley: 345 (#6 most common destination from Yuma)- Net migration: 145 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Seattle to Prescott Valley: 409 (#65 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 199 to Prescott Valley

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#4. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#3. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#2. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from San Jose to Prescott Valley: 146 (#67 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 77 to San Jose- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 235- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Prescott Valley: 196 (#8 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)- Net migration: 39 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 241- Migration from Las Vegas to Prescott Valley: 417 (#40 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 176 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 249- Migration from Portland to Prescott Valley: 245 (#56 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 4 to Portland- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 260- Migration from Los Angeles to Prescott Valley: 1,435 (#36 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 1,175 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 278- Migration from Washington to Prescott Valley: 88 (#221 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 190 to Washington- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 301- Migration from Sierra Vista to Prescott Valley: 29 (#49 most common destination from Sierra Vista)- Net migration: 272 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 535- Migration from Tucson to Prescott Valley: 580 (#11 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 45 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 846- Migration from Flagstaff to Prescott Valley: 669 (#3 most common destination from Flagstaff)- Net migration: 177 to Flagstaff- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 3,299- Migration from Phoenix to Prescott Valley: 5,163 (#3 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 1,864 to Prescott Valley