Where people in Prescott Valley are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Prescott Valley between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Boston to Prescott Valley: 26 (#215 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 10 to Boston
#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area- Migration to Kahului in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Kahului to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Kahului
#48. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Wichita to Prescott Valley: 49 (#61 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 10 to Prescott Valley
#47. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Fort Wayne
#46. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Oxnard to Prescott Valley: 311 (#21 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 269 to Prescott Valley
#45. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Twin Falls to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Twin Falls
#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from San Antonio to Prescott Valley: 6 (#263 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 38 to San Antonio
#43. Missoula, MT Metro Area- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Missoula to Prescott Valley: 5 (#74 most common destination from Missoula)
- Net migration: 41 to Missoula
#42. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Spokane to Prescott Valley: 18 (#108 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 28 to Spokane
#41. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Prescott Valley: 57 (#19 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Net migration: 8 to Prescott Valley
#40. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Bakersfield to Prescott Valley: 104 (#48 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 53 to Prescott Valley
#39. Ocala, FL Metro Area- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Ocala to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Ocala
#38. Bend, OR Metro Area- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Bend to Prescott Valley: 26 (#52 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 26 to Bend
#37. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Santa Maria to Prescott Valley: 14 (#97 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 39 to Santa Maria
#36. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from San Francisco to Prescott Valley: 162 (#104 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 107 to Prescott Valley
#35. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Medford to Prescott Valley: 78 (#18 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 19 to Prescott Valley
#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Columbus to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Columbus
#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Denver to Prescott Valley: 308 (#67 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 244 to Prescott Valley
#32. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Harrisburg to Prescott Valley: 3 (#167 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 61 to Harrisburg
#31. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from New York to Prescott Valley: 239 (#171 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 173 to Prescott Valley
#30. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Bellingham to Prescott Valley: 2 (#87 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 68 to Bellingham
#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Kansas City to Prescott Valley: 75 (#120 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 3 to Prescott Valley
#28. Columbia, MO Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Columbia to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Columbia
#27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Minneapolis to Prescott Valley: 45 (#188 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 30 to Minneapolis
#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Dallas to Prescott Valley: 332 (#90 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 246 to Prescott Valley
#25. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Reno to Prescott Valley: 6 (#147 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 83 to Reno
#24. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Grand Junction to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 103 to Grand Junction
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Houston to Prescott Valley: 80 (#194 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 29 to Houston
#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Chicago to Prescott Valley: 156 (#187 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 45 to Prescott Valley
#21. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Amarillo to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Amarillo
#20. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Redding to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 112 to Redding
#19. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Prescott Valley: 193 (#38 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 69 to Prescott Valley
#18. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Riverside to Prescott Valley: 471 (#49 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 344 to Prescott Valley
#17. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Eugene to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Eugene
#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Austin to Prescott Valley: 2 (#278 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 131 to Austin
#15. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Sacramento to Prescott Valley: 106 (#85 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento
#14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Baltimore to Prescott Valley: 0
- Net migration: 154 to Baltimore
#13. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from San Diego to Prescott Valley: 414 (#70 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 257 to Prescott Valley
#12. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Yuma to Prescott Valley: 345 (#6 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 145 to Prescott Valley
#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Seattle to Prescott Valley: 409 (#65 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 199 to Prescott Valley
#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from San Jose to Prescott Valley: 146 (#67 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 77 to San Jose
#9. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Prescott Valley: 196 (#8 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 39 to Lake Havasu City
#8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 241
- Migration from Las Vegas to Prescott Valley: 417 (#40 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 176 to Prescott Valley
#7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 249
- Migration from Portland to Prescott Valley: 245 (#56 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 4 to Portland
#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Los Angeles to Prescott Valley: 1,435 (#36 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,175 to Prescott Valley
#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Washington to Prescott Valley: 88 (#221 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 190 to Washington
#4. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 301
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Prescott Valley: 29 (#49 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 272 to Sierra Vista
#3. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 535
- Migration from Tucson to Prescott Valley: 580 (#11 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 45 to Prescott Valley
#2. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 846
- Migration from Flagstaff to Prescott Valley: 669 (#3 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 177 to Flagstaff
#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 3,299
- Migration from Phoenix to Prescott Valley: 5,163 (#3 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,864 to Prescott Valley
