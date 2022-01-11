ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Rapid City are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0dicUJQz00
tochichi//Wikicommons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rapid City, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rapid City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicUJQz00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#50. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Portland to Rapid City: 8 (#254 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 21 to Portland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicUJQz00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#49. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicUJQz00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#48. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Waco to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicUJQz00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#47. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 31

- Migration from McAllen to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 31 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh39B_0dicUJQz00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#46. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Twin Falls to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Twin Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicUJQz00
Pixabay

#45. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Greeley to Rapid City: 91 (#21 most common destination from Greeley)
- Net migration: 59 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dicUJQz00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#44. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Chattanooga to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHV57_0dicUJQz00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

#43. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Rochester to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicUJQz00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#42. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Riverside to Rapid City: 40 (#199 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 6 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicUJQz00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#41. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Lakeland to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Lakeland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOwoS_0dicUJQz00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#40. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Sebring to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0dicUJQz00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Lynchburg to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicUJQz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#38. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Philadelphia to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WccYc_0dicUJQz00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#37. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Jackson to Rapid City: 3 (#61 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 35 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUJQz00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#36. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from San Diego to Rapid City: 348 (#78 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 306 to Rapid City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicUJQz00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Des Moines to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicUJQz00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Deltona to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicUJQz00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#33. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9izd_0dicUJQz00
CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dalton, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Dalton to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Dalton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0dicUJQz00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#31. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Sioux City to Rapid City: 29 (#34 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 30 to Sioux City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicUJQz00
Pixabay

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from San Antonio to Rapid City: 113 (#111 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 52 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicUJQz00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#29. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Bakersfield to Rapid City: 7 (#144 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 54 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicUJQz00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Tulsa to Rapid City: 27 (#107 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 39 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicUJQz00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#27. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Abilene to Rapid City: 123 (#14 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 53 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUJQz00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from New York to Rapid City: 6 (#341 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 64 to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicUJQz00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#25. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Reno to Rapid City: 86 (#45 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 15 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUJQz00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Atlanta to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0dicUJQz00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#23. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Green Bay to Rapid City: 10 (#81 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 70 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicUJQz00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Orlando to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 88 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUJQz00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#21. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Tampa to Rapid City: 25 (#244 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 64 to Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicUJQz00
Ken L. // Flickr

#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Charleston to Rapid City: 14 (#167 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 80 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUJQz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Denver to Rapid City: 170 (#97 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 69 to Rapid City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicUJQz00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from Las Vegas to Rapid City: 41 (#174 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 65 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicUJQz00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#17. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Killeen to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0dicUJQz00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#16. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Burlington to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Burlington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicUJQz00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#15. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Omaha to Rapid City: 57 (#95 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 61 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUJQz00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Washington to Rapid City: 32 (#281 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 88 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0dicUJQz00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#13. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Greenville to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 125 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicUJQz00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Provo to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 125 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUJQz00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#11. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Minneapolis to Rapid City: 206 (#70 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 74 to Rapid City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicUJQz00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#10. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Anchorage to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 137 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicUJQz00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Kansas City to Rapid City: 72 (#124 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 66 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicUJQz00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#8. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from Tucson to Rapid City: 50 (#121 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 132 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicUJQz00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Rapid City: 34 (#56 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 155 to Wichita Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicUJQz00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Dallas to Rapid City: 23 (#285 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 171 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRC3_0dicUJQz00
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#5. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Fargo to Rapid City: 82 (#22 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 116 to Fargo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicUJQz00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#4. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Fort Collins to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 207 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicUJQz00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#3. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 263
- Migration from Jacksonville to Rapid City: 0
- Net migration: 263 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUJQz00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 292
- Migration from Phoenix to Rapid City: 158 (#123 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 134 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0dicUJQz00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#1. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 985
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Rapid City: 1,159 (#1 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 174 to Rapid City

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

