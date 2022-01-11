ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Where people in North Port are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from North Port between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

ktr101 // Wikimedia

#50. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Barnstable Town in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Barnstable Town to North Port: 78 (#20 most common destination from Barnstable Town)

- Net migration: 38 to Barnstable Town https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicUHfX00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#49. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Crestview to North Port: 104 (#48 most common destination from Crestview)
- Net migration: 15 to Crestview
Wikimedia

#48. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Oklahoma City to North Port: 173 (#44 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 51 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicUHfX00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#47. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Akron to North Port: 110 (#39 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 14 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicUHfX00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#46. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 126

- Migration from The Villages to North Port: 117 (#11 most common destination from The Villages)
- Net migration: 9 to The Villages

Public Domain

#45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 132

- Migration from Seattle to North Port: 13 (#284 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 119 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicUHfX00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#44. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Portland to North Port: 148 (#27 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 5 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicUHfX00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Pensacola to North Port: 254 (#31 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 108 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicUHfX00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#42. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Hartford to North Port: 492 (#18 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 343 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicUHfX00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from Columbus to North Port: 355 (#35 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 203 to North Port

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#40. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Sebastian to North Port: 47 (#28 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Net migration: 107 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUHfX00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Minneapolis to North Port: 699 (#32 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 543 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicUHfX00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Colorado Springs to North Port: 97 (#95 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 61 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicUHfX00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#37. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Palm Bay to North Port: 135 (#35 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 28 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicUHfX00
Pixabay

#36. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Savannah to North Port: 130 (#41 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 38 to Savannah

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#35. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Asheville to North Port: 48 (#66 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 121 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicUHfX00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Charlotte to North Port: 199 (#77 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 30 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUHfX00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Denver to North Port: 285 (#72 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 105 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUHfX00
skeeze // Pixabay

#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Houston to North Port: 316 (#87 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 136 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicUHfX00
Canva

#31. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Cincinnati to North Port: 380 (#29 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 200 to North Port

David Wilson // Flickr

#30. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Knoxville to North Port: 160 (#31 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 21 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0dicUHfX00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#29. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Midland to North Port: 0
- Net migration: 183 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicUHfX00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Springfield to North Port: 138 (#28 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 57 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicUHfX00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#27. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Pittsburgh to North Port: 298 (#48 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 92 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUHfX00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#26. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Phoenix to North Port: 90 (#181 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 137 to Phoenix

Canva

#25. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 232
- Migration from Cleveland to North Port: 311 (#38 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 79 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicUHfX00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 261
- Migration from Indianapolis to North Port: 234 (#57 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 27 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicUHfX00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#23. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 266
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to North Port: 412 (#8 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 146 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicUHfX00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#22. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Harrisburg to North Port: 178 (#29 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 91 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicUHfX00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#21. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 273
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to North Port: 297 (#6 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 24 to North Port

f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from Philadelphia to North Port: 477 (#67 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 174 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicUHfX00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 418
- Migration from Detroit to North Port: 602 (#34 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 184 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUHfX00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 433
- Migration from Boston to North Port: 866 (#36 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 433 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicUHfX00
spablab // Flickr

#17. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 452
- Migration from Providence to North Port: 298 (#30 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 154 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicUHfX00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#16. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 472
- Migration from Tallahassee to North Port: 966 (#5 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 494 to North Port

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 475
- Migration from Chicago to North Port: 875 (#68 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 400 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUHfX00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 517
- Migration from New York to North Port: 2,761 (#42 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,244 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUHfX00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 529
- Migration from Atlanta to North Port: 1,185 (#39 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 656 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicUHfX00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 545
- Migration from Cape Coral to North Port: 783 (#7 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 238 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicUHfX00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#11. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 560
- Migration from Gainesville to North Port: 558 (#8 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 2 to Gainesville

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#10. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 597
- Migration from Naples to North Port: 365 (#7 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 232 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicUHfX00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 674
- Migration from Lakeland to North Port: 1,015 (#5 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 341 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicUHfX00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#8. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 688
- Migration from Jacksonville to North Port: 440 (#26 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 248 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicUHfX00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 697
- Migration from Deltona to North Port: 281 (#18 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 416 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0dicUHfX00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 741
- Migration from Ocala to North Port: 36 (#53 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 705 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicUHfX00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 765
- Migration from Nashville to North Port: 217 (#56 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 548 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicUHfX00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,525
- Migration from Miami to North Port: 2,085 (#19 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 560 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicUHfX00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#3. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 2,021
- Migration from Punta Gorda to North Port: 1,391 (#1 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 630 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicUHfX00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 2,119
- Migration from Orlando to North Port: 1,997 (#12 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 122 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUHfX00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 3,317
- Migration from Tampa to North Port: 3,907 (#4 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 590 to North Port

IN THIS ARTICLE
