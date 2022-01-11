Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

Where people in North Port are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from North Port between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in North Port metro area

ktr101 // Wikimedia

#50. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#49. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Wikimedia

#48. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#47. Akron, OH Metro Area

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#46. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Barnstable Town in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Barnstable Town to North Port: 78 (#20 most common destination from Barnstable Town)- Net migration: 38 to Barnstable Town- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Crestview to North Port: 104 (#48 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 15 to Crestview- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Oklahoma City to North Port: 173 (#44 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 51 to North Port- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Akron to North Port: 110 (#39 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 14 to Akron- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from The Villages to North Port: 117 (#11 most common destination from The Villages)- Net migration: 9 to The Villages

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in North Port metro area

Public Domain

#45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#44. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#42. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from Seattle to North Port: 13 (#284 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 119 to Seattle- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Portland to North Port: 148 (#27 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 5 to North Port- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Pensacola to North Port: 254 (#31 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 108 to North Port- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 149- Migration from Hartford to North Port: 492 (#18 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 343 to North Port- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from Columbus to North Port: 355 (#35 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 203 to North Port

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in North Port that require a graduate degree

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#40. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#37. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#36. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Sebastian to North Port: 47 (#28 most common destination from Sebastian)- Net migration: 107 to Sebastian- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Minneapolis to North Port: 699 (#32 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 543 to North Port- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Colorado Springs to North Port: 97 (#95 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 61 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Palm Bay to North Port: 135 (#35 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 28 to Palm Bay- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Savannah to North Port: 130 (#41 most common destination from Savannah)- Net migration: 38 to Savannah

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in North Port metro area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#35. Asheville, NC Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Canva

#31. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 169- Migration from Asheville to North Port: 48 (#66 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 121 to Asheville- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 169- Migration from Charlotte to North Port: 199 (#77 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 30 to North Port- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Denver to North Port: 285 (#72 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 105 to North Port- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Houston to North Port: 316 (#87 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 136 to North Port- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Cincinnati to North Port: 380 (#29 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 200 to North Port

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in North Port

David Wilson // Flickr

#30. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#29. Midland, TX Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Springfield, MA Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#27. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#26. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Knoxville to North Port: 160 (#31 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 21 to Knoxville- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 183- Migration from Midland to North Port: 0- Net migration: 183 to Midland- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 195- Migration from Springfield to North Port: 138 (#28 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 57 to Springfield- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Pittsburgh to North Port: 298 (#48 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 92 to North Port- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from Phoenix to North Port: 90 (#181 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 137 to Phoenix

You may also like: Closest national parks to North Port

Canva

#25. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#23. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#22. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#21. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 232- Migration from Cleveland to North Port: 311 (#38 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 79 to North Port- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 261- Migration from Indianapolis to North Port: 234 (#57 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 27 to Indianapolis- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 266- Migration from Port St. Lucie to North Port: 412 (#8 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 146 to North Port- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 269- Migration from Harrisburg to North Port: 178 (#29 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 91 to Harrisburg- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 273- Migration from Homosassa Springs to North Port: 297 (#6 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 24 to North Port

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in North Port metro area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#17. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#16. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 303- Migration from Philadelphia to North Port: 477 (#67 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 174 to North Port- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 418- Migration from Detroit to North Port: 602 (#34 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 184 to North Port- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 433- Migration from Boston to North Port: 866 (#36 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 433 to North Port- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 452- Migration from Providence to North Port: 298 (#30 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 154 to Providence- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 472- Migration from Tallahassee to North Port: 966 (#5 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 494 to North Port

You may also like: Metros where people in North Port are getting new jobs

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#11. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 475- Migration from Chicago to North Port: 875 (#68 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 400 to North Port- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 517- Migration from New York to North Port: 2,761 (#42 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 2,244 to North Port- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 529- Migration from Atlanta to North Port: 1,185 (#39 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 656 to North Port- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 545- Migration from Cape Coral to North Port: 783 (#7 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 238 to North Port- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 560- Migration from Gainesville to North Port: 558 (#8 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 2 to Gainesville

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in North Port

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#10. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#8. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ocala, FL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#3. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 597- Migration from Naples to North Port: 365 (#7 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 232 to Naples- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 674- Migration from Lakeland to North Port: 1,015 (#5 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 341 to North Port- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 688- Migration from Jacksonville to North Port: 440 (#26 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 248 to Jacksonville- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 697- Migration from Deltona to North Port: 281 (#18 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 416 to Deltona- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 741- Migration from Ocala to North Port: 36 (#53 most common destination from Ocala)- Net migration: 705 to Ocala- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 765- Migration from Nashville to North Port: 217 (#56 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 548 to Nashville- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,525- Migration from Miami to North Port: 2,085 (#19 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 560 to North Port- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 2,021- Migration from Punta Gorda to North Port: 1,391 (#1 most common destination from Punta Gorda)- Net migration: 630 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 2,119- Migration from Orlando to North Port: 1,997 (#12 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 122 to Orlando- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 3,317- Migration from Tampa to North Port: 3,907 (#4 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 590 to North Port