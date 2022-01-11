Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

Where people in McAllen are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

#49. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

#48. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

#47. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#46. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Milwaukee to McAllen: 26 (#146 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 31 to Milwaukee- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Amarillo to McAllen: 76 (#29 most common destination from Amarillo)- Net migration: 18 to McAllen- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Manchester to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 58 to Manchester- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Killeen to McAllen: 75 (#75 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 15 to McAllen- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Knoxville to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 64 to Knoxville

#45. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

#44. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#42. Dover, DE Metro Area

#41. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Prescott Valley to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 65 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Hattiesburg to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 66 to Hattiesburg- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Kansas City to McAllen: 96 (#104 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 28 to McAllen- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Dover to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 68 to Dover- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Indianapolis to McAllen: 57 (#141 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis

#40. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

#39. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

#38. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#37. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#36. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Columbus to McAllen: 231 (#26 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 159 to McAllen- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Baton Rouge to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 73 to Baton Rouge- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from New York to McAllen: 37 (#282 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 37 to New York- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Virginia Beach to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 74 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Washington to McAllen: 126 (#199 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 50 to McAllen

#35. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

#34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#33. Waco, TX Metro Area

#32. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#31. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Albany to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 78 to Albany- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Orlando to McAllen: 31 (#197 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 48 to Orlando- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Waco to McAllen: 74 (#21 most common destination from Waco)- Net migration: 10 to Waco- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Charleston to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 84 to Charleston- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from San Jose to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 85 to San Jose

#30. Ames, IA Metro Area

#29. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#28. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

#27. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Ames to McAllen: 5 (#95 most common destination from Ames)- Net migration: 81 to Ames- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Riverside to McAllen: 25 (#232 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 62 to Riverside- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Gadsden to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 98 to Gadsden- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Savannah to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 98 to Savannah- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Tucson to McAllen: 89 (#78 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 19 to Tucson

#25. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#24. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

#23. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

#22. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

#21. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from El Paso to McAllen: 71 (#87 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 42 to El Paso- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Sioux City to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 119 to Sioux City- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Ann Arbor to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 123 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Macon to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 126 to Macon- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 130- Migration from Tampa to McAllen: 24 (#249 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 106 to Tampa

#20. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#18. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

#17. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#16. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Oklahoma City to McAllen: 30 (#140 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 132 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Los Angeles to McAllen: 127 (#188 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 54 to Los Angeles- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 182- Migration from College Station to McAllen: 9 (#109 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 173 to College Station- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 182- Migration from Grand Rapids to McAllen: 203 (#26 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 21 to McAllen- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from Midland to McAllen: 8 (#71 most common destination from Midland)- Net migration: 181 to Midland

#15. Odessa, TX Metro Area

#14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#12. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

#11. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 200- Migration from Odessa to McAllen: 150 (#13 most common destination from Odessa)- Net migration: 50 to Odessa- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 209- Migration from Detroit to McAllen: 63 (#151 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 146 to Detroit- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 209- Migration from Minneapolis to McAllen: 181 (#77 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 28 to Minneapolis- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 243- Migration from Lubbock to McAllen: 15 (#88 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 228 to Lubbock- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 243- Migration from New Orleans to McAllen: 28 (#139 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 215 to New Orleans

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#9. Laredo, TX Metro Area

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#7. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

#6. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 261- Migration from Phoenix to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 261 to Phoenix- Migration to Laredo in 2015-2019: 271- Migration from Laredo to McAllen: 222 (#9 most common destination from Laredo)- Net migration: 49 to Laredo- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 323- Migration from Seattle to McAllen: 0- Net migration: 323 to Seattle- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 609- Migration from Beaumont to McAllen: 177 (#13 most common destination from Beaumont)- Net migration: 432 to Beaumont- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 825- Migration from Brownsville to McAllen: 1,558 (#3 most common destination from Brownsville)- Net migration: 733 to McAllen

#5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#4. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,071- Migration from Austin to McAllen: 1,038 (#15 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 33 to Austin- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 1,231- Migration from Corpus Christi to McAllen: 241 (#16 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 990 to Corpus Christi- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,576- Migration from Dallas to McAllen: 1,096 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 480 to Dallas- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,357- Migration from San Antonio to McAllen: 1,497 (#10 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 860 to San Antonio- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 2,997- Migration from Houston to McAllen: 2,551 (#11 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 446 to Houston