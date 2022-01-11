ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Where people in McAllen are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

Where people in McAllen are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Max Pixel

#50. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Milwaukee to McAllen: 26 (#146 most common destination from Milwaukee)
Charles Henry // Flickr

#49. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Amarillo to McAllen: 76 (#29 most common destination from Amarillo)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 58

- Migration from Manchester to McAllen: 0
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#47. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Killeen to McAllen: 75 (#75 most common destination from Killeen)
David Wilson // Flickr

#46. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Knoxville to McAllen: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Knoxville

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#45. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Prescott Valley to McAllen: 0
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#44. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Hattiesburg to McAllen: 0
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Kansas City to McAllen: 96 (#104 most common destination from Kansas City)
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#42. Dover, DE Metro Area

- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Dover to McAllen: 0
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Indianapolis to McAllen: 57 (#141 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Columbus to McAllen: 231 (#26 most common destination from Columbus)
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#39. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Baton Rouge to McAllen: 0
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#38. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from New York to McAllen: 37 (#282 most common destination from New York)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#37. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Virginia Beach to McAllen: 0
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#36. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Washington to McAllen: 126 (#199 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 50 to McAllen

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#35. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Albany to McAllen: 0
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Orlando to McAllen: 31 (#197 most common destination from Orlando)
Lpret // Wikicommons

#33. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Waco to McAllen: 74 (#21 most common destination from Waco)
Ken L. // Flickr

#32. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Charleston to McAllen: 0
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#31. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from San Jose to McAllen: 0
- Net migration: 85 to San Jose

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Ames to McAllen: 5 (#95 most common destination from Ames)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#29. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Riverside to McAllen: 25 (#232 most common destination from Riverside)
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Gadsden to McAllen: 0
Pixabay

#27. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Savannah to McAllen: 0
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Tucson to McAllen: 89 (#78 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 19 to Tucson

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#25. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from El Paso to McAllen: 71 (#87 most common destination from El Paso)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#24. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Sioux City to McAllen: 0
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Ann Arbor to McAllen: 0
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Macon to McAllen: 0
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#21. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Tampa to McAllen: 24 (#249 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 106 to Tampa

Wikimedia

#20. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Oklahoma City to McAllen: 30 (#140 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Los Angeles to McAllen: 127 (#188 most common destination from Los Angeles)
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#18. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from College Station to McAllen: 9 (#109 most common destination from College Station)
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from Grand Rapids to McAllen: 203 (#26 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#16. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Midland to McAllen: 8 (#71 most common destination from Midland)
- Net migration: 181 to Midland

Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#15. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from Odessa to McAllen: 150 (#13 most common destination from Odessa)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 209
- Migration from Detroit to McAllen: 63 (#151 most common destination from Detroit)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 209
- Migration from Minneapolis to McAllen: 181 (#77 most common destination from Minneapolis)
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 243
- Migration from Lubbock to McAllen: 15 (#88 most common destination from Lubbock)
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#11. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 243
- Migration from New Orleans to McAllen: 28 (#139 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 215 to New Orleans

DPPed// Wikimedia

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 261
- Migration from Phoenix to McAllen: 0
AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Laredo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Laredo in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Laredo to McAllen: 222 (#9 most common destination from Laredo)
Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 323
- Migration from Seattle to McAllen: 0
Public Domain

#7. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 609
- Migration from Beaumont to McAllen: 177 (#13 most common destination from Beaumont)
Public Domain

#6. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 825
- Migration from Brownsville to McAllen: 1,558 (#3 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Net migration: 733 to McAllen

Pixabay

#5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,071
- Migration from Austin to McAllen: 1,038 (#15 most common destination from Austin)
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#4. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 1,231
- Migration from Corpus Christi to McAllen: 241 (#16 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,576
- Migration from Dallas to McAllen: 1,096 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)
Pixabay

#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,357
- Migration from San Antonio to McAllen: 1,497 (#10 most common destination from San Antonio)
skeeze // Pixabay

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 2,997
- Migration from Houston to McAllen: 2,551 (#11 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 446 to Houston

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

