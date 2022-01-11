ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Kingston are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj4vU_0dicUFu500
Daniel Case // Wikicommons

Where people in Kingston are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kingston, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kingston between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUFu500
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#50. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Washington to Kingston: 103 (#207 most common destination from Washington)

- Net migration: 85 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicUFu500
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Durham to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0dicUFu500
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#48. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from New Bern to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 18 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicUFu500
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#47. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 20

- Migration from Hartford to Kingston: 11 (#161 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 9 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicUFu500
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#46. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Asheville to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Asheville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicUFu500
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicUFu500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Manchester to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xeQf_0dicUFu500
JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#43. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Ocean City in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Ocean City to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Ocean City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicUFu500
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Palm Bay to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUFu500
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Atlanta to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI5hh_0dicUFu500
Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#40. Morristown, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Morristown to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicUFu500
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#39. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Salisbury to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicUFu500
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#38. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Baton Rouge https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUFu500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Boston to Kingston: 15 (#244 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 10 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicUFu500
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#36. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from New Orleans to Kingston: 75 (#85 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 44 to Kingston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW46A_0dicUFu500
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Anniston to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Anniston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicUFu500
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#34. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from San Jose to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 32 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicUFu500
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#33. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Portland to Kingston: 12 (#241 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 21 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicUFu500
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#32. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Orlando to Kingston: 25 (#213 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 8 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicUFu500
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from San Francisco to Kingston: 14 (#236 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 20 to San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicUFu500
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#30. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicUFu500
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#29. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Anchorage to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicUFu500
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#28. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Little Rock to Kingston: 21 (#121 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 19 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicUFu500
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Clarksville to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicUFu500
Pixabay

#26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Austin to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Austin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicUFu500
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Los Angeles to Kingston: 13 (#331 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 38 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicUFu500
Pixabay

#24. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Santa Maria to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicUFu500
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#23. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Raleigh to Kingston: 3 (#229 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 57 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicUFu500
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#22. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Deltona to Kingston: 10 (#152 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 54 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicUFu500
spablab // Flickr

#21. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Providence to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Providence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicUFu500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Columbus to Kingston: 24 (#190 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 47 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicUFu500
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#19. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from New Haven to Kingston: 21 (#129 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 51 to New Haven https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicUFu500
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Syracuse to Kingston: 24 (#119 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 48 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0dicUFu500
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#17. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Burlington to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Burlington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicUFu500
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#16. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Myrtle Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dicUFu500
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Bridgeport to Kingston: 18 (#134 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 55 to Bridgeport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicUFu500
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Miami to Kingston: 120 (#147 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 39 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicUFu500
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicUFu500
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#12. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Ithaca to Kingston: 209 (#7 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 122 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicUFu500
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Columbia to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imJ8R_0dicUFu500
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Utica to Kingston: 82 (#20 most common destination from Utica)
- Net migration: 17 to Utica https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUFu500
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Denver to Kingston: 12 (#284 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 93 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUFu500
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Phoenix to Kingston: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 98 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicUFu500
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Rochester to Kingston: 42 (#101 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 73 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicUFu500
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Buffalo to Kingston: 136 (#47 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 20 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUFu500
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Tampa to Kingston: 91 (#149 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 44 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Mkx_0dicUFu500
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Glens Falls to Kingston: 71 (#8 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Net migration: 132 to Glens Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicUFu500
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 469
- Migration from Albany to Kingston: 521 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 52 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUFu500
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,038
- Migration from New York to Kingston: 2,898 (#41 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,860 to Kingston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicUFu500
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 1,466
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Kingston: 1,752 (#2 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 286 to Kingston

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

