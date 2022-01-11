Daniel Case // Wikicommons

Where people in Kingston are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kingston, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kingston between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#50. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#48. New Bern, NC Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#47. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#46. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Washington to Kingston: 103 (#207 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 85 to Kingston- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Durham to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 18 to Durham- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from New Bern to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 18 to New Bern- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Hartford to Kingston: 11 (#161 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 9 to Hartford- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Asheville to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 21 to Asheville

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#43. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Fort Wayne to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 21 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Manchester to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 21 to Manchester- Migration to Ocean City in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Ocean City to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 22 to Ocean City- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Palm Bay to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Atlanta to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 23 to Atlanta

Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#40. Morristown, TN Metro Area

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#39. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#38. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#36. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Morristown to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 23 to Morristown- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Salisbury to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 23 to Salisbury- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Baton Rouge to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 24 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Boston to Kingston: 15 (#244 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 10 to Boston- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from New Orleans to Kingston: 75 (#85 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 44 to Kingston

Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#34. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#33. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#32. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Anniston to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 32 to Anniston- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from San Jose to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 32 to San Jose- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Portland to Kingston: 12 (#241 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 21 to Portland- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Orlando to Kingston: 25 (#213 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 8 to Orlando- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from San Francisco to Kingston: 14 (#236 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 20 to San Francisco

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#30. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#29. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#28. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

Pixabay

#26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Santa Rosa to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 37 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Anchorage to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 38 to Anchorage- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Little Rock to Kingston: 21 (#121 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 19 to Little Rock- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Clarksville to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 43 to Clarksville- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Austin to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 48 to Austin

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#24. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#23. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#22. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#21. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Los Angeles to Kingston: 13 (#331 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 38 to Los Angeles- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Santa Maria to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 58 to Santa Maria- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Raleigh to Kingston: 3 (#229 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 57 to Raleigh- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Deltona to Kingston: 10 (#152 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 54 to Deltona- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Providence to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 67 to Providence

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Columbus, OH Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#19. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#17. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#16. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Columbus to Kingston: 24 (#190 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 47 to Columbus- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from New Haven to Kingston: 21 (#129 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 51 to New Haven- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Syracuse to Kingston: 24 (#119 most common destination from Syracuse)- Net migration: 48 to Syracuse- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Burlington to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 73 to Burlington- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 73 to Myrtle Beach

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#12. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Bridgeport to Kingston: 18 (#134 most common destination from Bridgeport)- Net migration: 55 to Bridgeport- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Miami to Kingston: 120 (#147 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 39 to Kingston- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Virginia Beach to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 84 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Ithaca to Kingston: 209 (#7 most common destination from Ithaca)- Net migration: 122 to Kingston- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Columbia to Kingston: 0- Net migration: 90 to Columbia

Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rochester, NY Metro Area

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Utica to Kingston: 82 (#20 most common destination from Utica)- Net migration: 17 to Utica- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Denver to Kingston: 12 (#284 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 93 to Denver- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Phoenix to Kingston: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 98 to Phoenix- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Rochester to Kingston: 42 (#101 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 73 to Rochester- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Buffalo to Kingston: 136 (#47 most common destination from Buffalo)- Net migration: 20 to Kingston- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Tampa to Kingston: 91 (#149 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 44 to Tampa- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Glens Falls to Kingston: 71 (#8 most common destination from Glens Falls)- Net migration: 132 to Glens Falls- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 469- Migration from Albany to Kingston: 521 (#10 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 52 to Kingston- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,038- Migration from New York to Kingston: 2,898 (#41 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,860 to Kingston- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 1,466- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Kingston: 1,752 (#2 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)- Net migration: 286 to Kingston