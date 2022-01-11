Where people in Kingston are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kingston, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kingston between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Washington to Kingston: 103 (#207 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 85 to Kingston
#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Durham to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Durham
#48. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from New Bern to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 18 to New Bern
#47. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Hartford to Kingston: 11 (#161 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 9 to Hartford
#46. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Asheville to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Asheville
#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Fort Wayne
#44. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Manchester to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Manchester
#43. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Ocean City in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Ocean City to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Ocean City
#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Palm Bay to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Palm Bay
#41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Atlanta to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Atlanta
#40. Morristown, TN Metro Area- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Morristown to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Morristown
#39. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Salisbury to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Salisbury
#38. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Baton Rouge
#37. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Boston to Kingston: 15 (#244 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 10 to Boston
#36. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from New Orleans to Kingston: 75 (#85 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 44 to Kingston
#35. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Anniston to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Anniston
#34. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from San Jose to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 32 to San Jose
#33. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Portland to Kingston: 12 (#241 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 21 to Portland
#32. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Orlando to Kingston: 25 (#213 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 8 to Orlando
#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from San Francisco to Kingston: 14 (#236 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 20 to San Francisco
#30. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Santa Rosa
#29. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Anchorage to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Anchorage
#28. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Little Rock to Kingston: 21 (#121 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 19 to Little Rock
#27. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Clarksville to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Clarksville
#26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Austin to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Austin
#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Los Angeles to Kingston: 13 (#331 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 38 to Los Angeles
#24. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Santa Maria to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Santa Maria
#23. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Raleigh to Kingston: 3 (#229 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 57 to Raleigh
#22. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Deltona to Kingston: 10 (#152 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 54 to Deltona
#21. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Providence to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Providence
#20. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Columbus to Kingston: 24 (#190 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 47 to Columbus
#19. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from New Haven to Kingston: 21 (#129 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 51 to New Haven
#18. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Syracuse to Kingston: 24 (#119 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 48 to Syracuse
#17. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Burlington to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Burlington
#16. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Myrtle Beach
#15. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Bridgeport to Kingston: 18 (#134 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 55 to Bridgeport
#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Miami to Kingston: 120 (#147 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 39 to Kingston
#13. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Virginia Beach
#12. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Ithaca to Kingston: 209 (#7 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 122 to Kingston
#11. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Columbia to Kingston: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Columbia
#10. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Utica to Kingston: 82 (#20 most common destination from Utica)
- Net migration: 17 to Utica
#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Denver to Kingston: 12 (#284 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 93 to Denver
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Phoenix to Kingston: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 98 to Phoenix
#7. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Rochester to Kingston: 42 (#101 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 73 to Rochester
#6. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Buffalo to Kingston: 136 (#47 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 20 to Kingston
#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Tampa to Kingston: 91 (#149 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 44 to Tampa
#4. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Glens Falls to Kingston: 71 (#8 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Net migration: 132 to Glens Falls
#3. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 469
- Migration from Albany to Kingston: 521 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 52 to Kingston
#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,038
- Migration from New York to Kingston: 2,898 (#41 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,860 to Kingston
#1. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 1,466
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Kingston: 1,752 (#2 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 286 to Kingston
