Where people in Lancaster are moving to most
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Lancaster are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lancaster, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lancaster between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Lancaster metro area
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#50. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Detroit to Lancaster: 4 (#279 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 67 to Detroit
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#49. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Cape Coral to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Cape Coral
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#48. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Deltona to Lancaster: 3 (#177 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 71 to Deltona
spablab // Flickr
#47. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Providence to Lancaster: 156 (#47 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 81 to Lancaster
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#46. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Atlantic City to Lancaster: 173 (#9 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 98 to Lancaster
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lancaster metro area
Public Domain
#45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Seattle to Lancaster: 28 (#240 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 49 to Seattle
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#44. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Port St. Lucie
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#43. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Palm Bay to Lancaster: 3 (#191 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 74 to Palm Bay
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#42. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Lakeland to Lancaster: 11 (#152 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 66 to Lakeland
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons
#41. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from The Villages to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 83 to The Villages
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lancaster metro area
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from North Port to Lancaster: 100 (#58 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 14 to Lancaster
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#39. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Lancaster: 183 (#7 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 95 to Lancaster
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia
#38. Williamsport, PA Metro Area- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Williamsport to Lancaster: 88 (#10 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Net migration: 1 to Williamsport
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Miami to Lancaster: 18 (#274 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 72 to Miami
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Rochester to Lancaster: 238 (#28 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 146 to Lancaster
You may also like: Metros where people in Lancaster are getting new jobs
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#35. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Sebastian to Lancaster: 4 (#85 most common destination from Sebastian)
- Net migration: 88 to Sebastian
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Elkhart to Lancaster: 18 (#51 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 76 to Elkhart
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Muncie, IN Metro Area- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Muncie to Lancaster: 18 (#39 most common destination from Muncie)
- Net migration: 76 to Muncie
skeeze // Pixabay
#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Houston to Lancaster: 77 (#199 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 19 to Houston
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Lynchburg to Lancaster: 17 (#72 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 80 to Lynchburg
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Lancaster
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#30. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Portland to Lancaster: 83 (#123 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 17 to Portland
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Tampa to Lancaster: 118 (#129 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 5 to Lancaster
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Altoona, PA Metro Area- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Altoona to Lancaster: 67 (#13 most common destination from Altoona)
- Net migration: 52 to Altoona
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
#27. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Ithaca to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Ithaca
SD Dirk // Flickr
#26. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from San Diego to Lancaster: 46 (#222 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 93 to San Diego
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Lancaster that require a graduate degree
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Orlando to Lancaster: 137 (#98 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 12 to Orlando
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#24. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Naples to Lancaster: 19 (#96 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 136 to Naples
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#23. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lancaster: 16 (#221 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 157 to Jacksonville
Pixabay
#22. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to Gettysburg in 2015-2019: 177
- Migration from Gettysburg to Lancaster: 434 (#4 most common destination from Gettysburg)
- Net migration: 257 to Lancaster
Strawser// Wikimedia
#21. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 178 to Harrisonburg
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Lancaster
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#20. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lancaster: 229 (#18 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 48 to Lancaster
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia
#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from Wilmington to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 187 to Wilmington
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Charlotte to Lancaster: 12 (#240 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 177 to Charlotte
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Lancaster: 32 (#22 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 158 to Bloomsburg
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Youngstown to Lancaster: 0
- Net migration: 206 to Youngstown
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Lancaster metro area
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 229
- Migration from Scranton to Lancaster: 575 (#5 most common destination from Scranton)
- Net migration: 346 to Lancaster
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 248
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lancaster: 66 (#159 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 182 to Virginia Beach
Famartin // Wikicommons
#13. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 262
- Migration from Baltimore to Lancaster: 395 (#48 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Lancaster
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 264
- Migration from Washington to Lancaster: 270 (#135 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 6 to Lancaster
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Columbus to Lancaster: 35 (#164 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 230 to Columbus
You may also like: Closest national parks to Lancaster
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons
#10. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 312
- Migration from Salisbury to Lancaster: 81 (#28 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 231 to Salisbury
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 375
- Migration from New York to Lancaster: 1,095 (#84 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 720 to Lancaster
Wikicommons
#8. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 405
- Migration from State College to Lancaster: 148 (#15 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 257 to State College
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 433
- Migration from Allentown to Lancaster: 473 (#7 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 40 to Lancaster
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 547
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lancaster: 683 (#27 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 136 to Lancaster
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 1,168
- Migration from Reading to Lancaster: 793 (#4 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 375 to Reading
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#4. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 1,531
- Migration from York to Lancaster: 1,782 (#2 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 251 to Lancaster
Pixabay
#3. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 1,563
- Migration from Lebanon to Lancaster: 946 (#2 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 617 to Lebanon
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#2. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,759
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lancaster: 1,433 (#3 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 326 to Harrisburg
f11photo // Shutterstock
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 3,227
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lancaster: 3,700 (#9 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 473 to Lancaster
Comments / 0