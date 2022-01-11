Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Lancaster are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lancaster, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lancaster between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#50. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#49. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#48. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#47. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#46. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Detroit to Lancaster: 4 (#279 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 67 to Detroit- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Cape Coral to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 72 to Cape Coral- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Deltona to Lancaster: 3 (#177 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 71 to Deltona- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Providence to Lancaster: 156 (#47 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 81 to Lancaster- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Atlantic City to Lancaster: 173 (#9 most common destination from Atlantic City)- Net migration: 98 to Lancaster

Public Domain

#45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#44. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#43. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#42. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#41. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Seattle to Lancaster: 28 (#240 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 49 to Seattle- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 77 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Palm Bay to Lancaster: 3 (#191 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 74 to Palm Bay- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Lakeland to Lancaster: 11 (#152 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 66 to Lakeland- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from The Villages to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 83 to The Villages

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#39. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#38. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from North Port to Lancaster: 100 (#58 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 14 to Lancaster- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Lancaster: 183 (#7 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Net migration: 95 to Lancaster- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Williamsport to Lancaster: 88 (#10 most common destination from Williamsport)- Net migration: 1 to Williamsport- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Miami to Lancaster: 18 (#274 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 72 to Miami- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Rochester to Lancaster: 238 (#28 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 146 to Lancaster

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#35. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Muncie, IN Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Sebastian in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Sebastian to Lancaster: 4 (#85 most common destination from Sebastian)- Net migration: 88 to Sebastian- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Elkhart to Lancaster: 18 (#51 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 76 to Elkhart- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Muncie to Lancaster: 18 (#39 most common destination from Muncie)- Net migration: 76 to Muncie- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Houston to Lancaster: 77 (#199 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 19 to Houston- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Lynchburg to Lancaster: 17 (#72 most common destination from Lynchburg)- Net migration: 80 to Lynchburg

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Altoona, PA Metro Area

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#27. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#26. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Portland to Lancaster: 83 (#123 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 17 to Portland- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Tampa to Lancaster: 118 (#129 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 5 to Lancaster- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Altoona to Lancaster: 67 (#13 most common destination from Altoona)- Net migration: 52 to Altoona- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Ithaca to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 120 to Ithaca- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from San Diego to Lancaster: 46 (#222 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 93 to San Diego

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#24. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#23. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#22. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

Strawser// Wikimedia

#21. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 149- Migration from Orlando to Lancaster: 137 (#98 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 12 to Orlando- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Naples to Lancaster: 19 (#96 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 136 to Naples- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from Jacksonville to Lancaster: 16 (#221 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 157 to Jacksonville- Migration to Gettysburg in 2015-2019: 177- Migration from Gettysburg to Lancaster: 434 (#4 most common destination from Gettysburg)- Net migration: 257 to Lancaster- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Harrisonburg to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 178 to Harrisonburg

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#20. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lancaster: 229 (#18 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)- Net migration: 48 to Lancaster- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 187- Migration from Wilmington to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 187 to Wilmington- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from Charlotte to Lancaster: 12 (#240 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 177 to Charlotte- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Bloomsburg to Lancaster: 32 (#22 most common destination from Bloomsburg)- Net migration: 158 to Bloomsburg- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Youngstown to Lancaster: 0- Net migration: 206 to Youngstown

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#13. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 229- Migration from Scranton to Lancaster: 575 (#5 most common destination from Scranton)- Net migration: 346 to Lancaster- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 248- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lancaster: 66 (#159 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 182 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 262- Migration from Baltimore to Lancaster: 395 (#48 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 133 to Lancaster- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 264- Migration from Washington to Lancaster: 270 (#135 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 6 to Lancaster- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 265- Migration from Columbus to Lancaster: 35 (#164 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 230 to Columbus

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#10. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Wikicommons

#8. State College, PA Metro Area

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Reading, PA Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

Pixabay

#3. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#2. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 312- Migration from Salisbury to Lancaster: 81 (#28 most common destination from Salisbury)- Net migration: 231 to Salisbury- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 375- Migration from New York to Lancaster: 1,095 (#84 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 720 to Lancaster- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 405- Migration from State College to Lancaster: 148 (#15 most common destination from State College)- Net migration: 257 to State College- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 433- Migration from Allentown to Lancaster: 473 (#7 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 40 to Lancaster- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 547- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lancaster: 683 (#27 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 136 to Lancaster- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 1,168- Migration from Reading to Lancaster: 793 (#4 most common destination from Reading)- Net migration: 375 to Reading- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 1,531- Migration from York to Lancaster: 1,782 (#2 most common destination from York)- Net migration: 251 to Lancaster- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 1,563- Migration from Lebanon to Lancaster: 946 (#2 most common destination from Lebanon)- Net migration: 617 to Lebanon- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,759- Migration from Harrisburg to Lancaster: 1,433 (#3 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 326 to Harrisburg- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 3,227- Migration from Philadelphia to Lancaster: 3,700 (#9 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 473 to Lancaster