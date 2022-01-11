InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

Where people in Lake Havasu City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lake Havasu City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#50. Reno, NV Metro Area

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ames, IA Metro Area

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#48. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#47. Lawton, OK Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Reno to Lake Havasu City: 78 (#51 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 48 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Ames to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 31 to Ames- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Grand Forks to Lake Havasu City: 83 (#18 most common destination from Grand Forks)- Net migration: 50 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Lawton to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 33 to Lawton- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Provo to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 34 to Provo

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Appleton, WI Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#43. Salem, OR Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#42. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#41. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Appleton to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 37 to Appleton- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Dallas to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 37 to Dallas- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Salem to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 39 to Salem- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Tulsa to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 40 to Tulsa- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Fort Collins to Lake Havasu City: 16 (#121 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 24 to Fort Collins

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Yakima, WA Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#39. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#38. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Yakima to Lake Havasu City: 59 (#17 most common destination from Yakima)- Net migration: 16 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Palm Bay to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 45 to Palm Bay- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Omaha to Lake Havasu City: 41 (#108 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 5 to Omaha- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Detroit to Lake Havasu City: 58 (#155 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 10 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Ogden to Lake Havasu City: 93 (#37 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 45 to Lake Havasu City

Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#35. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#34. Redding, CA Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#33. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#31. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Grand Junction to Lake Havasu City: 9 (#72 most common destination from Grand Junction)- Net migration: 40 to Grand Junction- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Redding to Lake Havasu City: 22 (#59 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 27 to Redding- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Bremerton to Lake Havasu City: 73 (#34 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 17 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 57 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Chicago to Lake Havasu City: 90 (#221 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 29 to Lake Havasu City

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#29. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#27. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#26. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lake Havasu City: 99 (#94 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 30 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from San Francisco to Lake Havasu City: 120 (#121 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 50 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Evansville to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 70 to Evansville- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Fayetteville to Lake Havasu City: 16 (#121 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 62 to Fayetteville- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Pocatello to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 88 to Pocatello

skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#23. Bend, OR Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Houston to Lake Havasu City: 16 (#288 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 75 to Houston- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Manchester to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 99 to Manchester- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Bend to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 102 to Bend- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from San Angelo to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 103 to San Angelo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lake Havasu City: 493 (#16 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 389 to Lake Havasu City

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#20. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#17. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lake Havasu City: 49 (#38 most common destination from Sierra Vista)- Net migration: 58 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Denver to Lake Havasu City: 190 (#92 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 79 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Seattle to Lake Havasu City: 387 (#66 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 276 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Yuma to Lake Havasu City: 123 (#18 most common destination from Yuma)- Net migration: 3 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Buffalo to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 123 to Buffalo

SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#14. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#13. Wichita, KS Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Pixabay

#11. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from San Diego to Lake Havasu City: 214 (#99 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 91 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Minneapolis to Lake Havasu City: 208 (#68 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 80 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 137- Migration from Wichita to Lake Havasu City: 0- Net migration: 137 to Wichita- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Portland to Lake Havasu City: 211 (#66 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 70 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Sacramento to Lake Havasu City: 150 (#73 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 6 to Lake Havasu City

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#8. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#6. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#5. St. George, UT Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#2. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Indianapolis to Lake Havasu City: 14 (#226 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 131 to Indianapolis- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Albuquerque to Lake Havasu City: 285 (#23 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 125 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Prescott Valley to Lake Havasu City: 235 (#9 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 39 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 333- Migration from Los Angeles to Lake Havasu City: 1,473 (#35 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 1,140 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 415- Migration from Flagstaff to Lake Havasu City: 75 (#26 most common destination from Flagstaff)- Net migration: 340 to Flagstaff- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 624- Migration from St. George to Lake Havasu City: 517 (#5 most common destination from St. George)- Net migration: 107 to St. George- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 744- Migration from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu City: 1,463 (#8 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 719 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 784- Migration from Riverside to Lake Havasu City: 1,929 (#9 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 1,145 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,012- Migration from Tucson to Lake Havasu City: 155 (#50 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 857 to Tucson- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 2,192- Migration from Phoenix to Lake Havasu City: 2,197 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 5 to Lake Havasu City