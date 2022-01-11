ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Where people in Lake Havasu City are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicUD8d00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

Where people in Lake Havasu City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lake Havasu City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicUD8d00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#50. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Reno to Lake Havasu City: 78 (#51 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 48 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicUD8d00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Ames to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Ames https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dicUD8d00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#48. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Grand Forks to Lake Havasu City: 83 (#18 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 50 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicUD8d00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#47. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Lawton to Lake Havasu City: 0

- Net migration: 33 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicUD8d00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Provo to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Provo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dicUD8d00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Appleton to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Appleton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicUD8d00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Dallas to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicUD8d00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#43. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Salem to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicUD8d00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#42. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Tulsa to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicUD8d00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#41. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Fort Collins to Lake Havasu City: 16 (#121 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 24 to Fort Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicUD8d00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Yakima to Lake Havasu City: 59 (#17 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 16 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicUD8d00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#39. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Palm Bay to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicUD8d00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#38. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Omaha to Lake Havasu City: 41 (#108 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 5 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicUD8d00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Detroit to Lake Havasu City: 58 (#155 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 10 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicUD8d00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Ogden to Lake Havasu City: 93 (#37 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 45 to Lake Havasu City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrcc_0dicUD8d00
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#35. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Grand Junction to Lake Havasu City: 9 (#72 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Net migration: 40 to Grand Junction https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicUD8d00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#34. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Redding to Lake Havasu City: 22 (#59 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 27 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicUD8d00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#33. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Bremerton to Lake Havasu City: 73 (#34 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 17 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicUD8d00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUD8d00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#31. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Chicago to Lake Havasu City: 90 (#221 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 29 to Lake Havasu City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicUD8d00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lake Havasu City: 99 (#94 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 30 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicUD8d00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#29. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from San Francisco to Lake Havasu City: 120 (#121 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 50 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0dicUD8d00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Evansville to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicUD8d00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#27. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lake Havasu City: 16 (#121 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 62 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0dicUD8d00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#26. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Pocatello to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 88 to Pocatello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUD8d00
skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Houston to Lake Havasu City: 16 (#288 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 75 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicUD8d00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Manchester to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicUD8d00
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#23. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Bend to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhB6J_0dicUD8d00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from San Angelo to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 103 to San Angelo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicUD8d00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lake Havasu City: 493 (#16 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 389 to Lake Havasu City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicUD8d00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#20. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lake Havasu City: 49 (#38 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 58 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicUD8d00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Denver to Lake Havasu City: 190 (#92 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 79 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicUD8d00
Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Seattle to Lake Havasu City: 387 (#66 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 276 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicUD8d00
Ken L. // Flickr

#17. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Yuma to Lake Havasu City: 123 (#18 most common destination from Yuma)
- Net migration: 3 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicUD8d00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Buffalo to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 123 to Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUD8d00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from San Diego to Lake Havasu City: 214 (#99 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 91 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUD8d00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#14. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lake Havasu City: 208 (#68 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 80 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicUD8d00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#13. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Wichita to Lake Havasu City: 0
- Net migration: 137 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicUD8d00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Portland to Lake Havasu City: 211 (#66 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 70 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicUD8d00
Pixabay

#11. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Sacramento to Lake Havasu City: 150 (#73 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 6 to Lake Havasu City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicUD8d00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lake Havasu City: 14 (#226 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 131 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicUD8d00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Albuquerque to Lake Havasu City: 285 (#23 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 125 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicUD8d00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#8. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Lake Havasu City: 235 (#9 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 39 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicUD8d00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 333
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lake Havasu City: 1,473 (#35 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,140 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvKst_0dicUD8d00
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#6. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 415
- Migration from Flagstaff to Lake Havasu City: 75 (#26 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Net migration: 340 to Flagstaff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicUD8d00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#5. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 624
- Migration from St. George to Lake Havasu City: 517 (#5 most common destination from St. George)
- Net migration: 107 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicUD8d00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 744
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu City: 1,463 (#8 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 719 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicUD8d00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 784
- Migration from Riverside to Lake Havasu City: 1,929 (#9 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 1,145 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicUD8d00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#2. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,012
- Migration from Tucson to Lake Havasu City: 155 (#50 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 857 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUD8d00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 2,192
- Migration from Phoenix to Lake Havasu City: 2,197 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 5 to Lake Havasu City

