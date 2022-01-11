ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Where people in Rochester, Minnesota are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHV57_0dicUCFu00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

Where people in Rochester, Minnesota are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rochester, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rochester, Minnesota between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0dicUCFu00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#50. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Waterloo to Rochester: 68 (#18 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Net migration: 41 to Rochester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicUCFu00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#49. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from McAllen to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 29 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicUCFu00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#48. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicUCFu00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#47. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Orlando to Rochester: 17 (#235 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 14 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0dicUCFu00
waitscm // Flickr

#46. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Binghamton to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Binghamton

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Rochester, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicUCFu00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Jacksonville to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Jacksonville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicUCFu00
Wikimedia

#44. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicUCFu00
Ken L. // Flickr

#43. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Charleston to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicUCFu00
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#42. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Rochester: 37 (#25 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 2 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicUCFu00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Albany to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Albany

You may also like: Metros where people in Rochester, Minnesota are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUCFu00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Boston to Rochester: 51 (#175 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 15 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicUCFu00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#39. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Los Angeles to Rochester: 75 (#235 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 38 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicUCFu00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Cape Coral to Rochester: 13 (#162 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 25 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicUCFu00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Charlotte to Rochester: 9 (#254 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 30 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicUCFu00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Virginia Beach

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicUCFu00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#35. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Rochester: 2 (#106 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 38 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dicUCFu00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#34. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Grand Forks to Rochester: 42 (#28 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 1 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicUCFu00
Pixabay

#33. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Savannah to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicUCFu00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#32. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Richmond to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUCFu00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#31. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Tampa to Rochester: 211 (#90 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 165 to Rochester

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0dicUCFu00
Creative Commons

#30. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Oshkosh to Rochester: 9 (#61 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 37 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUCFu00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Atlanta to Rochester: 26 (#279 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 20 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0dicUCFu00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Athens to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicUCFu00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#27. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from San Francisco to Rochester: 21 (#220 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 31 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicUCFu00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#26. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Springfield to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Springfield

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Rochester, Minnesota metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicUCFu00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Rochester: 9 (#132 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 56 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicUCFu00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#24. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Rochester: 34 (#177 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 36 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUCFu00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Chicago to Rochester: 118 (#209 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 48 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicUCFu00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Madison to Rochester: 168 (#30 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 96 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUCFu00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Washington to Rochester: 58 (#250 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 18 to Washington

You may also like: Closest national parks to Rochester, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicUCFu00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Dallas to Rochester: 48 (#243 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 29 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicUCFu00
Pixabay

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from San Antonio to Rochester: 36 (#193 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 43 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicUCFu00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#18. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from San Jose to Rochester: 20 (#169 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 59 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicUCFu00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Philadelphia to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 81 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0dicUCFu00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#16. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from St. Cloud to Rochester: 234 (#4 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Net migration: 148 to Rochester

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Rochester, Minnesota that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicUCFu00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Ames to Rochester: 99 (#19 most common destination from Ames)
- Net migration: 11 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicUCFu00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#14. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Worcester to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Worcester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicUCFu00
Max Pixel

#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Milwaukee to Rochester: 154 (#57 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 52 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicUCFu00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Kansas City to Rochester: 7 (#248 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 111 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRC3_0dicUCFu00
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#11. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Fargo to Rochester: 92 (#20 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 43 to Fargo

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Rochester, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUCFu00
skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Houston to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicUCFu00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Eau Claire to Rochester: 95 (#12 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 68 to Eau Claire https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicUCFu00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from San Diego to Rochester: 17 (#274 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 157 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicUCFu00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Des Moines to Rochester: 41 (#71 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 143 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUCFu00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from New York to Rochester: 72 (#241 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 124 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicUCFu00
Canva

#5. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 201
- Migration from Duluth to Rochester: 117 (#12 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 84 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicUCFu00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from La Crosse to Rochester: 263 (#5 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 57 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUCFu00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Phoenix to Rochester: 137 (#136 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 86 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URfMR_0dicUCFu00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mankato, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 295
- Migration from Mankato to Rochester: 238 (#2 most common destination from Mankato)
- Net migration: 57 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicUCFu00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 2,944
- Migration from Minneapolis to Rochester: 1,667 (#11 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 1,277 to Minneapolis

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Springfield, MN
City
Mankato, MN
City
Albany, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Houston, MN
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Photography#San Francisco#San Jose#The U S Census Bureau#Waterloo Cedar Falls#Ia Metro Area Migration#Mcallen Edinburg Mission#Orlando Waitscm#Wikimedia Commons#Jacksonville Wikimedia
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy