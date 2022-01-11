Kim Schuster // Flickr

Where people in Rochester, Minnesota are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rochester, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rochester, Minnesota between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

#49. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

#48. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

#47. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#46. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Waterloo to Rochester: 68 (#18 most common destination from Waterloo)- Net migration: 41 to Rochester- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from McAllen to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 29 to McAllen- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Punta Gorda to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 29 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Orlando to Rochester: 17 (#235 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 14 to Orlando- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Binghamton to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 32 to Binghamton

#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#44. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#43. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#42. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Jacksonville to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 33 to Jacksonville- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Oklahoma City to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 33 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Charleston to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 34 to Charleston- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Idaho Falls to Rochester: 37 (#25 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 2 to Rochester- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Albany to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 36 to Albany

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#39. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Boston to Rochester: 51 (#175 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 15 to Rochester- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Los Angeles to Rochester: 75 (#235 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 38 to Rochester- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Cape Coral to Rochester: 13 (#162 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 25 to Cape Coral- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Charlotte to Rochester: 9 (#254 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 30 to Charlotte- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 40 to Virginia Beach

#35. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

#34. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

#33. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#32. Richmond, VA Metro Area

#31. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Prescott Valley to Rochester: 2 (#106 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 38 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Grand Forks to Rochester: 42 (#28 most common destination from Grand Forks)- Net migration: 1 to Rochester- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Savannah to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 43 to Savannah- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Richmond to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 45 to Richmond- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Tampa to Rochester: 211 (#90 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 165 to Rochester

#30. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#28. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

#27. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#26. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Oshkosh to Rochester: 9 (#61 most common destination from Oshkosh)- Net migration: 37 to Oshkosh- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Atlanta to Rochester: 26 (#279 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 20 to Atlanta- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Athens to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 48 to Athens- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from San Francisco to Rochester: 21 (#220 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 31 to San Francisco- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Springfield to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 61 to Springfield

#25. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

#24. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#22. Madison, WI Metro Area

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Ann Arbor to Rochester: 9 (#132 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 56 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Pittsburgh to Rochester: 34 (#177 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 36 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Chicago to Rochester: 118 (#209 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 48 to Rochester- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Madison to Rochester: 168 (#30 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 96 to Rochester- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Washington to Rochester: 58 (#250 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 18 to Washington

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#18. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#16. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Dallas to Rochester: 48 (#243 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 29 to Dallas- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from San Antonio to Rochester: 36 (#193 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 43 to San Antonio- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from San Jose to Rochester: 20 (#169 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 59 to San Jose- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Philadelphia to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 81 to Philadelphia- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from St. Cloud to Rochester: 234 (#4 most common destination from St. Cloud)- Net migration: 148 to Rochester

#15. Ames, IA Metro Area

#14. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

#12. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#11. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Ames to Rochester: 99 (#19 most common destination from Ames)- Net migration: 11 to Rochester- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Worcester to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 99 to Worcester- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Milwaukee to Rochester: 154 (#57 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 52 to Rochester- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Kansas City to Rochester: 7 (#248 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 111 to Kansas City- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Fargo to Rochester: 92 (#20 most common destination from Fargo)- Net migration: 43 to Fargo

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#9. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#7. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#5. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

#4. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#2. Mankato, MN Metro Area

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Houston to Rochester: 0- Net migration: 147 to Houston- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Eau Claire to Rochester: 95 (#12 most common destination from Eau Claire)- Net migration: 68 to Eau Claire- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from San Diego to Rochester: 17 (#274 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 157 to San Diego- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 184- Migration from Des Moines to Rochester: 41 (#71 most common destination from Des Moines)- Net migration: 143 to Des Moines- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from New York to Rochester: 72 (#241 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 124 to New York- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 201- Migration from Duluth to Rochester: 117 (#12 most common destination from Duluth)- Net migration: 84 to Duluth- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from La Crosse to Rochester: 263 (#5 most common destination from La Crosse)- Net migration: 57 to Rochester- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Phoenix to Rochester: 137 (#136 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 86 to Phoenix- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 295- Migration from Mankato to Rochester: 238 (#2 most common destination from Mankato)- Net migration: 57 to Mankato- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 2,944- Migration from Minneapolis to Rochester: 1,667 (#11 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 1,277 to Minneapolis