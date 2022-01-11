Where people in Rochester, Minnesota are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rochester, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rochester, Minnesota between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area- Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Waterloo to Rochester: 68 (#18 most common destination from Waterloo)
- Net migration: 41 to Rochester
#49. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from McAllen to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 29 to McAllen
#48. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Punta Gorda
#47. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Orlando to Rochester: 17 (#235 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 14 to Orlando
#46. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Binghamton to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Binghamton
#45. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Jacksonville to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Jacksonville
#44. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Oklahoma City
#43. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Charleston to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Charleston
#42. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Rochester: 37 (#25 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 2 to Rochester
#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Albany to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Albany
#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Boston to Rochester: 51 (#175 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 15 to Rochester
#39. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Los Angeles to Rochester: 75 (#235 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 38 to Rochester
#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Cape Coral to Rochester: 13 (#162 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 25 to Cape Coral
#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Charlotte to Rochester: 9 (#254 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 30 to Charlotte
#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Virginia Beach
#35. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Rochester: 2 (#106 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 38 to Prescott Valley
#34. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Grand Forks to Rochester: 42 (#28 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 1 to Rochester
#33. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Savannah to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Savannah
#32. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Richmond to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Richmond
#31. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Tampa to Rochester: 211 (#90 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 165 to Rochester
#30. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Oshkosh to Rochester: 9 (#61 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 37 to Oshkosh
#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Atlanta to Rochester: 26 (#279 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 20 to Atlanta
#28. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Athens to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Athens
#27. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from San Francisco to Rochester: 21 (#220 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 31 to San Francisco
#26. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Springfield to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Springfield
#25. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Rochester: 9 (#132 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 56 to Ann Arbor
#24. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Rochester: 34 (#177 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 36 to Pittsburgh
#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Chicago to Rochester: 118 (#209 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 48 to Rochester
#22. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Madison to Rochester: 168 (#30 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 96 to Rochester
#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Washington to Rochester: 58 (#250 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 18 to Washington
#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Dallas to Rochester: 48 (#243 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 29 to Dallas
#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from San Antonio to Rochester: 36 (#193 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 43 to San Antonio
#18. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from San Jose to Rochester: 20 (#169 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 59 to San Jose
#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Philadelphia to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 81 to Philadelphia
#16. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from St. Cloud to Rochester: 234 (#4 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Net migration: 148 to Rochester
#15. Ames, IA Metro Area- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Ames to Rochester: 99 (#19 most common destination from Ames)
- Net migration: 11 to Rochester
#14. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Worcester to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Worcester
#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Milwaukee to Rochester: 154 (#57 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 52 to Rochester
#12. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Kansas City to Rochester: 7 (#248 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 111 to Kansas City
#11. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Fargo to Rochester: 92 (#20 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 43 to Fargo
#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Houston to Rochester: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Houston
#9. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Eau Claire to Rochester: 95 (#12 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 68 to Eau Claire
#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from San Diego to Rochester: 17 (#274 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 157 to San Diego
#7. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Des Moines to Rochester: 41 (#71 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 143 to Des Moines
#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from New York to Rochester: 72 (#241 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 124 to New York
#5. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 201
- Migration from Duluth to Rochester: 117 (#12 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 84 to Duluth
#4. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from La Crosse to Rochester: 263 (#5 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 57 to Rochester
#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Phoenix to Rochester: 137 (#136 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 86 to Phoenix
#2. Mankato, MN Metro Area- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 295
- Migration from Mankato to Rochester: 238 (#2 most common destination from Mankato)
- Net migration: 57 to Mankato
#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 2,944
- Migration from Minneapolis to Rochester: 1,667 (#11 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 1,277 to Minneapolis
