VisitCentralFL // Flickr

Where people in Lakeland are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lakeland between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Wtoc11 // Flickr

#50. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Springfield, MA Metro Area

Pixabay

#48. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#46. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Hinesville to Lakeland: 52 (#38 most common destination from Hinesville)- Net migration: 48 to Hinesville- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Springfield to Lakeland: 110 (#37 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 10 to Lakeland- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from San Antonio to Lakeland: 45 (#175 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 59 to San Antonio- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Boston to Lakeland: 418 (#60 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 313 to Lakeland- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Detroit to Lakeland: 420 (#49 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 313 to Lakeland

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Gainesville, GA Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#44. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Panama City, FL Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikicommons

#41. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Gainesville to Lakeland: 31 (#32 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 79 to Gainesville- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Lakeland: 164 (#8 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 50 to Lakeland- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Panama City to Lakeland: 102 (#30 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 15 to Panama City- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lakeland: 0- Net migration: 119 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Vineland to Lakeland: 0- Net migration: 119 to Vineland

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#40. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#38. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#37. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

David Wilson // Flickr

#36. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Omaha to Lakeland: 19 (#139 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 100 to Omaha- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Pensacola to Lakeland: 308 (#22 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 187 to Lakeland- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Kalamazoo to Lakeland: 26 (#66 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 97 to Kalamazoo- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Killeen to Lakeland: 87 (#66 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 37 to Killeen- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Knoxville to Lakeland: 4 (#188 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 124 to Knoxville

Canva

#35. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Wikimedia

#32. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#31. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Cincinnati to Lakeland: 73 (#118 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 72 to Cincinnati- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 150- Migration from Washington to Lakeland: 522 (#82 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 372 to Lakeland- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from Dallas to Lakeland: 318 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 166 to Lakeland- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lakeland: 60 (#98 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 95 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Palm Bay to Lakeland: 205 (#19 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 47 to Lakeland

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#30. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#27. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#26. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Punta Gorda to Lakeland: 196 (#9 most common destination from Punta Gorda)- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lakeland: 6 (#254 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 157 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from Hickory to Lakeland: 0- Net migration: 170 to Hickory- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Boise City to Lakeland: 0- Net migration: 178 to Boise City- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lakeland: 111 (#116 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 69 to Virginia Beach

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#23. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

Canva

#21. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lakeland: 254 (#56 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 74 to Lakeland- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 195- Migration from Chicago to Lakeland: 681 (#83 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 486 to Lakeland- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 198- Migration from Baltimore to Lakeland: 379 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 181 to Lakeland- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 208- Migration from Manhattan to Lakeland: 0- Net migration: 208 to Manhattan- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 243- Migration from Cleveland to Lakeland: 209 (#50 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 34 to Cleveland

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#20. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#17. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 271- Migration from Naples to Lakeland: 301 (#12 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 30 to Lakeland- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 274- Migration from Cape Coral to Lakeland: 378 (#12 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 104 to Lakeland- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 315- Migration from Houston to Lakeland: 73 (#200 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 242 to Houston- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 317- Migration from Tallahassee to Lakeland: 229 (#17 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 88 to Tallahassee- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 335- Migration from Nashville to Lakeland: 188 (#64 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 147 to Nashville

DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ocala, FL Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 339- Migration from Phoenix to Lakeland: 77 (#202 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 262 to Phoenix- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 348- Migration from Charlotte to Lakeland: 422 (#43 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 74 to Lakeland- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 352- Migration from Ocala to Lakeland: 278 (#12 most common destination from Ocala)- Net migration: 74 to Ocala- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 391- Migration from New York to Lakeland: 1,985 (#54 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,594 to Lakeland- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 416- Migration from Philadelphia to Lakeland: 444 (#75 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 28 to Lakeland

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#10. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#8. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#6. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#5. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 523- Migration from Gainesville to Lakeland: 348 (#16 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 175 to Gainesville- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 626- Migration from Atlanta to Lakeland: 353 (#99 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 273 to Atlanta- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 758- Migration from Sebring to Lakeland: 396 (#3 most common destination from Sebring)- Net migration: 362 to Sebring- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 817- Migration from Deltona to Lakeland: 274 (#20 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 543 to Deltona- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 947- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lakeland: 175 (#20 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 772 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 1,015- Migration from North Port to Lakeland: 674 (#9 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 341 to North Port- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,107- Migration from Jacksonville to Lakeland: 503 (#23 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 604 to Jacksonville- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,185- Migration from Miami to Lakeland: 2,010 (#20 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 825 to Lakeland- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 5,801- Migration from Orlando to Lakeland: 7,429 (#3 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 1,628 to Lakeland- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 6,242- Migration from Tampa to Lakeland: 8,610 (#1 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 2,368 to Lakeland