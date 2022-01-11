Where people in Lakeland are moving to most
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
Where people in Lakeland are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lakeland between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Wtoc11 // Flickr
#50. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Hinesville to Lakeland: 52 (#38 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Net migration: 48 to Hinesville
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Springfield to Lakeland: 110 (#37 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 10 to Lakeland
Pixabay
#48. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from San Antonio to Lakeland: 45 (#175 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 59 to San Antonio
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#47. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Boston to Lakeland: 418 (#60 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 313 to Lakeland
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#46. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Detroit to Lakeland: 420 (#49 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 313 to Lakeland
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Gainesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Gainesville to Lakeland: 31 (#32 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 79 to Gainesville
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#44. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Lakeland: 164 (#8 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 50 to Lakeland
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Panama City to Lakeland: 102 (#30 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 15 to Panama City
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Urban Honolulu
Smallbones // Wikicommons
#41. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Vineland to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Vineland
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#40. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Omaha to Lakeland: 19 (#139 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 100 to Omaha
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Pensacola to Lakeland: 308 (#22 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 187 to Lakeland
Mxobe//Wikicommons
#38. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Lakeland: 26 (#66 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 97 to Kalamazoo
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#37. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Killeen to Lakeland: 87 (#66 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 37 to Killeen
David Wilson // Flickr
#36. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Knoxville to Lakeland: 4 (#188 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 124 to Knoxville
Canva
#35. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lakeland: 73 (#118 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 72 to Cincinnati
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Washington to Lakeland: 522 (#82 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 372 to Lakeland
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from Dallas to Lakeland: 318 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 166 to Lakeland
Wikimedia
#32. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lakeland: 60 (#98 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 95 to Oklahoma City
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#31. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Palm Bay to Lakeland: 205 (#19 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 47 to Lakeland
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#30. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Lakeland: 196 (#9 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lakeland: 6 (#254 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 157 to Colorado Springs
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Hickory to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 170 to Hickory
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#27. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Boise City to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 178 to Boise City
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#26. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lakeland: 111 (#116 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 69 to Virginia Beach
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lakeland: 254 (#56 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 74 to Lakeland
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Chicago to Lakeland: 681 (#83 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 486 to Lakeland
Famartin // Wikicommons
#23. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Baltimore to Lakeland: 379 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 181 to Lakeland
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Manhattan, KS Metro Area- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 208
- Migration from Manhattan to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 208 to Manhattan
Canva
#21. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 243
- Migration from Cleveland to Lakeland: 209 (#50 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 34 to Cleveland
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#20. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Naples to Lakeland: 301 (#12 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 30 to Lakeland
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from Cape Coral to Lakeland: 378 (#12 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 104 to Lakeland
skeeze // Pixabay
#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 315
- Migration from Houston to Lakeland: 73 (#200 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 242 to Houston
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#17. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Tallahassee to Lakeland: 229 (#17 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 88 to Tallahassee
f11photo // Shutterstock
#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 335
- Migration from Nashville to Lakeland: 188 (#64 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 147 to Nashville
DPPed// Wikimedia
#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 339
- Migration from Phoenix to Lakeland: 77 (#202 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 262 to Phoenix
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 348
- Migration from Charlotte to Lakeland: 422 (#43 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 74 to Lakeland
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Ocala, FL Metro Area- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 352
- Migration from Ocala to Lakeland: 278 (#12 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 74 to Ocala
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 391
- Migration from New York to Lakeland: 1,985 (#54 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,594 to Lakeland
f11photo // Shutterstock
#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 416
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lakeland: 444 (#75 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 28 to Lakeland
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia
#10. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 523
- Migration from Gainesville to Lakeland: 348 (#16 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 175 to Gainesville
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Atlanta to Lakeland: 353 (#99 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 273 to Atlanta
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#8. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 758
- Migration from Sebring to Lakeland: 396 (#3 most common destination from Sebring)
- Net migration: 362 to Sebring
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 817
- Migration from Deltona to Lakeland: 274 (#20 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 543 to Deltona
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#6. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 947
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lakeland: 175 (#20 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 772 to Port St. Lucie
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#5. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 1,015
- Migration from North Port to Lakeland: 674 (#9 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 341 to North Port
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,107
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lakeland: 503 (#23 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 604 to Jacksonville
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,185
- Migration from Miami to Lakeland: 2,010 (#20 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 825 to Lakeland
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 5,801
- Migration from Orlando to Lakeland: 7,429 (#3 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,628 to Lakeland
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 6,242
- Migration from Tampa to Lakeland: 8,610 (#1 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 2,368 to Lakeland
