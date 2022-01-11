ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Where people in Lakeland are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicUBNB00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lakeland between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1VcM_0dicUBNB00
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#50. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Hinesville to Lakeland: 52 (#38 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Net migration: 48 to Hinesville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicUBNB00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Springfield to Lakeland: 110 (#37 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 10 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicUBNB00
Pixabay

#48. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from San Antonio to Lakeland: 45 (#175 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 59 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicUBNB00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Boston to Lakeland: 418 (#60 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 313 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicUBNB00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#46. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Detroit to Lakeland: 420 (#49 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 313 to Lakeland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0dicUBNB00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Gainesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 110

- Migration from Gainesville to Lakeland: 31 (#32 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 79 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicUBNB00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#44. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Lakeland: 164 (#8 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 50 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0dicUBNB00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Panama City to Lakeland: 102 (#30 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 15 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicUBNB00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BQ68_0dicUBNB00
Smallbones // Wikicommons

#41. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Vineland to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Vineland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicUBNB00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#40. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Omaha to Lakeland: 19 (#139 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 100 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicUBNB00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Pensacola to Lakeland: 308 (#22 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 187 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicUBNB00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#38. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Lakeland: 26 (#66 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 97 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicUBNB00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#37. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Killeen to Lakeland: 87 (#66 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 37 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicUBNB00
David Wilson // Flickr

#36. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Knoxville to Lakeland: 4 (#188 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 124 to Knoxville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicUBNB00
Canva

#35. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lakeland: 73 (#118 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 72 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicUBNB00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from Washington to Lakeland: 522 (#82 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 372 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicUBNB00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from Dallas to Lakeland: 318 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 166 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicUBNB00
Wikimedia

#32. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lakeland: 60 (#98 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 95 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicUBNB00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#31. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Palm Bay to Lakeland: 205 (#19 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 47 to Lakeland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicUBNB00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#30. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Lakeland: 196 (#9 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicUBNB00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Lakeland: 6 (#254 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 157 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0dicUBNB00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Hickory to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 170 to Hickory https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicUBNB00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#27. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Boise City to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 178 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicUBNB00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#26. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lakeland: 111 (#116 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 69 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicUBNB00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lakeland: 254 (#56 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 74 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicUBNB00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Chicago to Lakeland: 681 (#83 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 486 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicUBNB00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#23. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Baltimore to Lakeland: 379 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 181 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicUBNB00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 208
- Migration from Manhattan to Lakeland: 0
- Net migration: 208 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicUBNB00
Canva

#21. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 243
- Migration from Cleveland to Lakeland: 209 (#50 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 34 to Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicUBNB00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#20. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Naples to Lakeland: 301 (#12 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 30 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicUBNB00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from Cape Coral to Lakeland: 378 (#12 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 104 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicUBNB00
skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 315
- Migration from Houston to Lakeland: 73 (#200 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 242 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicUBNB00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#17. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Tallahassee to Lakeland: 229 (#17 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 88 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicUBNB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 335
- Migration from Nashville to Lakeland: 188 (#64 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 147 to Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicUBNB00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 339
- Migration from Phoenix to Lakeland: 77 (#202 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 262 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicUBNB00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 348
- Migration from Charlotte to Lakeland: 422 (#43 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 74 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0dicUBNB00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 352
- Migration from Ocala to Lakeland: 278 (#12 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 74 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicUBNB00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 391
- Migration from New York to Lakeland: 1,985 (#54 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,594 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicUBNB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 416
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lakeland: 444 (#75 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 28 to Lakeland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicUBNB00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#10. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 523
- Migration from Gainesville to Lakeland: 348 (#16 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 175 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicUBNB00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Atlanta to Lakeland: 353 (#99 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 273 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOwoS_0dicUBNB00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#8. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 758
- Migration from Sebring to Lakeland: 396 (#3 most common destination from Sebring)
- Net migration: 362 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicUBNB00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#7. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 817
- Migration from Deltona to Lakeland: 274 (#20 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 543 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicUBNB00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#6. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 947
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Lakeland: 175 (#20 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 772 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicUBNB00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#5. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 1,015
- Migration from North Port to Lakeland: 674 (#9 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 341 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicUBNB00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,107
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lakeland: 503 (#23 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 604 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicUBNB00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,185
- Migration from Miami to Lakeland: 2,010 (#20 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 825 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicUBNB00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 5,801
- Migration from Orlando to Lakeland: 7,429 (#3 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 1,628 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicUBNB00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 6,242
- Migration from Tampa to Lakeland: 8,610 (#1 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 2,368 to Lakeland

