Louisiana State

Louisiana Art & Science Museum Exhibits “Our Louisiana”

By KATC News
 5 days ago
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) is exhibiting “Our Louisiana” in the Main Gallery, Floor 1, January 16, 2021 - January 14, 2024.

“Our Louisiana,” an exhibition exploring the work of Louisiana-born and Louisiana-based artists from the 19th Century through today and honoring the collecting efforts of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum since its founding in 1962, is coming to a brief close at the end of the year.

At that time a new selection of works from the permanent collection will be installed, though a few special works from the current display will remain on view. The refreshed installation will open to the public on January 15, 2022.

Curator, Lexi Adams, has sought to create a long-term exhibition of collections objects for several years. This exhibition and the subsequent rotation represent the final product of countless hours of planning, research, and organization. Says Adams, “I have the distinct privilege of working closely with all of the objects in the LASM’s collection. In my time at LASM, I have developed a great fondness for many of the works on view in ‘Our Louisiana,’ and it is a joy to share them with the public, where they can be appreciated to the fullest.”

Organized into distinct categories - 19th Century Art; Modern Art; Contemporary Art; Folk Art, Self-Taught Art, and Craft Art; and Baton Rouge Art - and featuring works by artists including John James Audubon, Will Henry Stevens, Elizabeth Catlett, John Clemmer, Michael Crespo, Lin Emery, and others, “Our Louisiana” illustrates the evolution of art in Louisiana through the Museum’s permanent collection. “LASM has been a collecting institution since its founding in 1962. The growth of the collection has been guided by the dedicated service of members of the Board of Trustees, Advisory Council, the Collections and Programs Committee, and the tireless efforts of the staff.

The 4,000 plus objects in the permanent collection have come through the museum through generous donations, bequests, and thoughtful purchases. It is the responsibility of the Museum to preserve these items and to tell their story, and much of that story comes directly from the creative hands, minds, and hearts of artists from our very region.” stated Serena Pandos, President and Executive Director.

The artists whose work is on view were inspired by the landscape, people, and culture that is uniquely “Our Louisiana.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is located at 100 South River Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70801 and housed on the banks of the Mississippi River in a historic railway station in downtown Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum believes that art and science shape each other, our lives, and the world.

LASM is now open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 AM – 3 PM, Saturdays from 10 AM – 5 PM, and Sundays from 1 PM – 5 PM.

Museum doors open at 9:45 AM for seating in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. On Saturdays and Sundays, the last planetarium show runs at 4 PM. Admission, which includes unlimited access to all planetarium shows, is free for members and children 2 years old and under; $10 for children ages 3-12 and senior adults age 65 and up; and $12 for adults.

Active duty military members, first responders, military veterans, and their families receive free admission with ID as part of the Blue Star Museums program, sponsored by Special Risk Insurance, Inc. VFIS of Mississippi/Louisiana.

