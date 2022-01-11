Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Ogden are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ogden between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Metros where people in Ogden are getting new jobs

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#49. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#48. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

12019 // Pixabay

#47. Columbus, IN Metro Area

Pixabay

#46. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Mansfield in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Mansfield to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 75 to Mansfield- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Wichita Falls to Ogden: 41 (#47 most common destination from Wichita Falls)- Net migration: 36 to Wichita Falls- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from La Crosse to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 78 to La Crosse- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Columbus to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 79 to Columbus- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Austin to Ogden: 84 (#118 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 4 to Ogden

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#43. Jackson, MS Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Dayton to Ogden: 186 (#30 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 103 to Ogden- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Colorado Springs to Ogden: 65 (#133 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 19 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Jackson to Ogden: 25 (#95 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 60 to Jackson- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Palm Bay to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 85 to Palm Bay- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Winston to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 86 to Winston

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Ogden metro area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Madison, WI Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#39. Wichita, KS Metro Area

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#37. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#36. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Madison to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 89 to Madison- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Wichita to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 90 to Wichita- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Abilene to Ogden: 38 (#44 most common destination from Abilene)- Net migration: 55 to Abilene- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Ogden: 48 (#36 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)- Net migration: 45 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from San Antonio to Ogden: 140 (#96 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 47 to Ogden

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ogden metro area

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Yakima, WA Metro Area

adambarhan // Flickr

#34. Longview, WA Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#33. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#32. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Yakima to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 95 to Yakima- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Longview to Ogden: 17 (#36 most common destination from Longview)- Net migration: 79 to Longview- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Gainesville to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 99 to Gainesville- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Providence to Ogden: 6 (#170 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 95 to Providence- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Orlando to Ogden: 52 (#159 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 51 to Orlando

You may also like: Closest national parks to Ogden

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#28. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#27. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Canva

#26. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Bakersfield to Ogden: 91 (#52 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 12 to Bakersfield- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Los Angeles to Ogden: 838 (#63 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 725 to Ogden- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Huntsville to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 118 to Huntsville- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 125- Migration from Jacksonville to Ogden: 10 (#237 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 115 to Jacksonville- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Cleveland to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 127 to Cleveland

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Ogden that require a graduate degree

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#25. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

M Floyd // Flickr

#22. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from San Jose to Ogden: 83 (#99 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 49 to San Jose- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Riverside to Ogden: 611 (#37 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 476 to Ogden- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Denver to Ogden: 229 (#81 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 89 to Ogden- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Birmingham to Ogden: 44 (#97 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 111 to Birmingham- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Houston to Ogden: 421 (#70 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 259 to Ogden

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#18. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Pixabay

#16. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 166- Migration from Miami to Ogden: 37 (#230 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 129 to Miami- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 195- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ogden: 32 (#199 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 163 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 207- Migration from Idaho Falls to Ogden: 182 (#6 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 25 to Idaho Falls- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 220- Migration from St. Louis to Ogden: 71 (#144 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 149 to St. Louis- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 226- Migration from Sacramento to Ogden: 351 (#46 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 125 to Ogden

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Ogden

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#15. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 233- Migration from Warner Robins to Ogden: 0- Net migration: 233 to Warner Robins- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 255- Migration from Dallas to Ogden: 240 (#113 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 15 to Dallas- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 258- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Ogden: 88 (#99 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 170 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 275- Migration from San Diego to Ogden: 115 (#147 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 160 to San Diego- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 347- Migration from Seattle to Ogden: 686 (#44 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 339 to Ogden

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Ogden

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#10. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#9. Billings, MT Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#5. St. George, UT Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 361- Migration from Boise City to Ogden: 434 (#8 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 73 to Ogden- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 409- Migration from Billings to Ogden: 80 (#17 most common destination from Billings)- Net migration: 329 to Billings- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 450- Migration from Portland to Ogden: 304 (#49 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 146 to Portland- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 459- Migration from Washington to Ogden: 321 (#129 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 138 to Washington- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 636- Migration from Las Vegas to Ogden: 400 (#42 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 236 to Las Vegas- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 1,078- Migration from St. George to Ogden: 675 (#3 most common destination from St. George)- Net migration: 403 to St. George- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,516- Migration from Phoenix to Ogden: 508 (#49 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 1,008 to Phoenix- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 1,737- Migration from Logan to Ogden: 2,292 (#1 most common destination from Logan)- Net migration: 555 to Ogden- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 2,670- Migration from Provo to Ogden: 1,825 (#2 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 845 to Provo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 6,936- Migration from Salt Lake City to Ogden: 8,254 (#2 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 1,318 to Ogden