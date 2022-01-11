ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Where people in Ogden are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicU9gy00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Ogden are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ogden between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Metros where people in Ogden are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmB3l_0dicU9gy00
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Mansfield in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Mansfield to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicU9gy00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#49. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Ogden: 41 (#47 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 36 to Wichita Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicU9gy00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#48. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from La Crosse to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 78 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0dicU9gy00
12019 // Pixabay

#47. Columbus, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Columbus to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Columbus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicU9gy00
Pixabay

#46. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Austin to Ogden: 84 (#118 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 4 to Ogden

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicU9gy00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Dayton to Ogden: 186 (#30 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 103 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicU9gy00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Ogden: 65 (#133 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 19 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicU9gy00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#43. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Jackson to Ogden: 25 (#95 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 60 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicU9gy00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Palm Bay to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0dicU9gy00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Winston to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Winston

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Ogden metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicU9gy00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Madison to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicU9gy00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#39. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Wichita to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicU9gy00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Abilene to Ogden: 38 (#44 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 55 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicU9gy00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#37. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Ogden: 48 (#36 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 45 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicU9gy00
Pixabay

#36. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from San Antonio to Ogden: 140 (#96 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 47 to Ogden

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ogden metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicU9gy00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Yakima to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 95 to Yakima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTotb_0dicU9gy00
adambarhan // Flickr

#34. Longview, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Longview to Ogden: 17 (#36 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 79 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicU9gy00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#33. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Gainesville to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicU9gy00
spablab // Flickr

#32. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Providence to Ogden: 6 (#170 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 95 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicU9gy00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Orlando to Ogden: 52 (#159 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 51 to Orlando

You may also like: Closest national parks to Ogden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicU9gy00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Bakersfield to Ogden: 91 (#52 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 12 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicU9gy00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Los Angeles to Ogden: 838 (#63 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 725 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicU9gy00
Pixabay

#28. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Huntsville to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 118 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicU9gy00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#27. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Jacksonville to Ogden: 10 (#237 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 115 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicU9gy00
Canva

#26. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Cleveland to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 127 to Cleveland

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Ogden that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicU9gy00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#25. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from San Jose to Ogden: 83 (#99 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 49 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicU9gy00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Riverside to Ogden: 611 (#37 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 476 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicU9gy00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Denver to Ogden: 229 (#81 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 89 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicU9gy00
M Floyd // Flickr

#22. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Birmingham to Ogden: 44 (#97 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 111 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicU9gy00
skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Houston to Ogden: 421 (#70 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 259 to Ogden

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Ogden metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicU9gy00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Miami to Ogden: 37 (#230 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 129 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicU9gy00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ogden: 32 (#199 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 163 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicU9gy00
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#18. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Ogden: 182 (#6 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 25 to Idaho Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicU9gy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 220
- Migration from St. Louis to Ogden: 71 (#144 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 149 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicU9gy00
Pixabay

#16. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 226
- Migration from Sacramento to Ogden: 351 (#46 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 125 to Ogden

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Ogden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0dicU9gy00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#15. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 233
- Migration from Warner Robins to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 233 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicU9gy00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 255
- Migration from Dallas to Ogden: 240 (#113 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 15 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicU9gy00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 258
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Ogden: 88 (#99 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 170 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicU9gy00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 275
- Migration from San Diego to Ogden: 115 (#147 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 160 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicU9gy00
Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Seattle to Ogden: 686 (#44 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 339 to Ogden

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Ogden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicU9gy00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#10. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 361
- Migration from Boise City to Ogden: 434 (#8 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 73 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0dicU9gy00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#9. Billings, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Billings to Ogden: 80 (#17 most common destination from Billings)
- Net migration: 329 to Billings https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicU9gy00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 450
- Migration from Portland to Ogden: 304 (#49 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 146 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicU9gy00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Washington to Ogden: 321 (#129 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 138 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicU9gy00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 636
- Migration from Las Vegas to Ogden: 400 (#42 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 236 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicU9gy00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#5. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 1,078
- Migration from St. George to Ogden: 675 (#3 most common destination from St. George)
- Net migration: 403 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU9gy00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,516
- Migration from Phoenix to Ogden: 508 (#49 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,008 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dicU9gy00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 1,737
- Migration from Logan to Ogden: 2,292 (#1 most common destination from Logan)
- Net migration: 555 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicU9gy00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 2,670
- Migration from Provo to Ogden: 1,825 (#2 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 845 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicU9gy00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 6,936
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Ogden: 8,254 (#2 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 1,318 to Ogden

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit On Face of Churchgoer Out of Tulsa, OK

5:42 PM PT -- Word is, the spit-receiver is Mike's younger brother -- which ... doesn't make us feel any better about this. Still weird ... still gross. A famous pastor out of Oklahoma got very literal in his sermon this weekend about seeing God's hazy vision for ourselves in 2022 -- needing to hawk one to make his point.
TULSA, OK
AFP

Millions hunker down as storm hits eastern US

Millions of Americans hunkered down as a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice knocking power out for an estimated 145,000 customers as of Sunday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm was bringing a miserable combination of heavy snows, freezing rain and high winds, impacting the southeast and coastal mid-Atlantic before moving up to New England and southern Canada. Some areas along the Appalachian mountain range could see as much as one inch of snow per hour through Monday, while icy conditions could continue to develop through Tuesday, the NWS said. In all, more than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
WDBO

Support flows to 'changed' Texas synagogue after standoff

DALLAS — (AP) — The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend traces its roots back to a gathering organized over 20 years ago by a handful of families who were new to the area.
DALLAS, TX
MotorBiscuit

Carvana Is in Major Trouble in Florida

Carvana, the online, used car sales dealership that promises its customers delivery to the door, no hidden fees, and certified inspected vehicles, faces fines, fees, and dealer license suspension in Florida. The company is accused of filing title paperwork in an untimely manner. Florida residents have also complained about title delays that prevent them from licensing their vehicles within the timeline required by state law.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Cheapest Mobile Homes in America

Mobile homes are often built for and bought by people who cannot afford to buy a house or a condominium. They cost a fraction of the price of a single-family home. For decades, they have been used by people who wanted to travel. More recently, they have become permanent structures. While less expensive than houses, […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Photography#San Diego#U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#The U S Census Bureau#La Crosse Onalaska#La Crosse 12019#Tysto#Dayton Kettering
CBS Minnesota

FAQ: Updates Issued On Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul

Originally published Jan. 12, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a bold move to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Twin Cities, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that they will be requiring patrons at bars, restaurants and sports venues to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test in order to get inside. On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a series of revisions that had been made to the regulations, including the following items: Changing the age for having a required negative test from 2 to 5, Striking the OSHA reference due to Thursday’s U.S....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
elonphoenix.com

Track and Field Heads to Winston-Salem for Mondo College Invitational

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's track and field team returns for its second meet of the indoor season as the Phoenix travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Mondo College Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex. Follow @ElonXCTF. • Updates of the meet...
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Sports: University Of Minnesota Sets Temporary Vaccination Policy For Indoor Events

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Friday a temporary vaccination policy for indoor sporting events Friday. The university says it will require all attendees, age 5 or older, at indoor events with 200 or more people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. The policy applies to tennis, swimming and diving, track and field, women’s and men’s basketball and hockey games. The temporary policy will begin on Jan.26 and will end Feb.9. The first scheduled event with the policy in effect will be Minnesota’s home men’s basketball game against Ohio State on Jan. 27. The average positivity rate hit 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Due to the COVID surge, mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis instituted a vaccine mandate for any business which serves food and drink, including restaurants, bars, and sports venues. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamp SNAP benefit schedule for each state

Millions of Americans collect food stamp SNAP benefits each month to purchase their families groceries. The funds are given to low income families on a preloaded card that can be used at participating grocery and convenience stores. Each month the card is loaded in the same day, but what day...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
TRAFFIC
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy