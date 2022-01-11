Where people in Ogden are moving to most
Where people in Ogden are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ogden between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Mansfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Mansfield in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Mansfield to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Mansfield
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#49. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Ogden: 41 (#47 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 36 to Wichita Falls
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#48. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from La Crosse to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 78 to La Crosse
12019 // Pixabay
#47. Columbus, IN Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Columbus to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Columbus
Pixabay
#46. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Austin to Ogden: 84 (#118 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 4 to Ogden
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Dayton to Ogden: 186 (#30 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 103 to Ogden
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Ogden: 65 (#133 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 19 to Colorado Springs
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#43. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Jackson to Ogden: 25 (#95 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 60 to Jackson
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#42. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Palm Bay to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Palm Bay
tweber1// Wikimedia
#41. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Winston to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Winston
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Madison to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Madison
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#39. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Wichita to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Wichita
Barbara Brannon//Flickr
#38. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Abilene to Ogden: 38 (#44 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 55 to Abilene
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons
#37. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Ogden: 48 (#36 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 45 to Lake Havasu City
Pixabay
#36. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from San Antonio to Ogden: 140 (#96 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 47 to Ogden
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Yakima to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 95 to Yakima
adambarhan // Flickr
#34. Longview, WA Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Longview to Ogden: 17 (#36 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 79 to Longview
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia
#33. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Gainesville to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Gainesville
spablab // Flickr
#32. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Providence to Ogden: 6 (#170 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 95 to Providence
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Orlando to Ogden: 52 (#159 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 51 to Orlando
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Bakersfield to Ogden: 91 (#52 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 12 to Bakersfield
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Los Angeles to Ogden: 838 (#63 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 725 to Ogden
Pixabay
#28. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Huntsville to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 118 to Huntsville
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#27. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Jacksonville to Ogden: 10 (#237 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 115 to Jacksonville
Canva
#26. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Cleveland to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 127 to Cleveland
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#25. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from San Jose to Ogden: 83 (#99 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 49 to San Jose
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Riverside to Ogden: 611 (#37 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 476 to Ogden
f11photo // Shutterstock
#23. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Denver to Ogden: 229 (#81 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 89 to Ogden
M Floyd // Flickr
#22. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Birmingham to Ogden: 44 (#97 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 111 to Birmingham
skeeze // Pixabay
#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Houston to Ogden: 421 (#70 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 259 to Ogden
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Miami to Ogden: 37 (#230 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 129 to Miami
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ogden: 32 (#199 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 163 to Virginia Beach
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia
#18. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Ogden: 182 (#6 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 25 to Idaho Falls
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 220
- Migration from St. Louis to Ogden: 71 (#144 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 149 to St. Louis
Pixabay
#16. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 226
- Migration from Sacramento to Ogden: 351 (#46 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 125 to Ogden
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons
#15. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 233
- Migration from Warner Robins to Ogden: 0
- Net migration: 233 to Warner Robins
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 255
- Migration from Dallas to Ogden: 240 (#113 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 15 to Dallas
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 258
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Ogden: 88 (#99 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 170 to Urban Honolulu
SD Dirk // Flickr
#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 275
- Migration from San Diego to Ogden: 115 (#147 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 160 to San Diego
Public Domain
#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Seattle to Ogden: 686 (#44 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 339 to Ogden
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#10. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 361
- Migration from Boise City to Ogden: 434 (#8 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 73 to Ogden
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#9. Billings, MT Metro Area- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Billings to Ogden: 80 (#17 most common destination from Billings)
- Net migration: 329 to Billings
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 450
- Migration from Portland to Ogden: 304 (#49 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 146 to Portland
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Washington to Ogden: 321 (#129 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 138 to Washington
randy andy // Shutterstock
#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 636
- Migration from Las Vegas to Ogden: 400 (#42 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 236 to Las Vegas
MojaveNC // Wikimedia
#5. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 1,078
- Migration from St. George to Ogden: 675 (#3 most common destination from St. George)
- Net migration: 403 to St. George
DPPed// Wikimedia
#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,516
- Migration from Phoenix to Ogden: 508 (#49 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,008 to Phoenix
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 1,737
- Migration from Logan to Ogden: 2,292 (#1 most common destination from Logan)
- Net migration: 555 to Ogden
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 2,670
- Migration from Provo to Ogden: 1,825 (#2 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 845 to Provo
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 6,936
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Ogden: 8,254 (#2 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 1,318 to Ogden
