ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Where people in Ocean City are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xeQf_0dicU7vW00
JoshE3 // Wikicommons

Where people in Ocean City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ocean City, NJ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ocean City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Ocean City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0dicU7vW00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Lancaster to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Lancaster https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicU7vW00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#38. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Worcester to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Worcester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0dicU7vW00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#37. Dover, DE Metro Area

- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Dover to Ocean City: 0

- Net migration: 15 to Dover https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pHRl_0dicU7vW00
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#36. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Weirton to Ocean City: 5 (#48 most common destination from Weirton)
- Net migration: 10 to Weirton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicU7vW00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Greenville to Ocean City: 11 (#148 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 4 to Greenville

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Ocean City metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicU7vW00
Canva

#34. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Cincinnati to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicU7vW00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#33. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 16

- Migration from Salisbury to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicU7vW00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#32. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Richmond to Ocean City: 61 (#98 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 44 to Ocean City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicU7vW00
Ken L. // Flickr

#31. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Charleston to Ocean City: 11 (#175 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 8 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicU7vW00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#30. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Ocean City: 55 (#60 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 34 to Ocean City

You may also like: Closest national parks to Ocean City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicU7vW00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#29. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Naples to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkaDg_0dicU7vW00
Pixabay

#28. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Lebanon to Ocean City: 9 (#49 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 14 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKZC_0dicU7vW00
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Blacksburg to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Blacksburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicU7vW00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Provo to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicU7vW00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from New Haven to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 26 to New Haven

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Ocean City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0dicU7vW00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#24. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Greenville to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicU7vW00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Ocean City: 4 (#256 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 25 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicU7vW00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from North Port to Ocean City: 12 (#186 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 18 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicU7vW00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Diego to Ocean City: 16 (#276 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 15 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicU7vW00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Detroit to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Detroit

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ocean City metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicU7vW00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Tampa to Ocean City: 95 (#146 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 62 to Ocean City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU7vW00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Phoenix to Ocean City: 29 (#278 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 4 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicU7vW00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Orlando to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicU7vW00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#16. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicU7vW00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Baltimore to Ocean City: 8 (#261 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 40 to Baltimore

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Ocean City metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicU7vW00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Miami to Ocean City: 34 (#236 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 15 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicU7vW00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Deltona to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicU7vW00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Allentown to Ocean City: 8 (#157 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 43 to Allentown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUz4j_0dicU7vW00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#11. Trenton-Princeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Trenton in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Trenton to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Trenton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicU7vW00
Public Domain

#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Seattle to Ocean City: 37 (#225 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 25 to Seattle

You may also like: Metros where people in Ocean City are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicU7vW00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Cape Coral to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicU7vW00
Pixabay

#8. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Huntsville to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicU7vW00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ocean City: 31 (#201 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 79 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicU7vW00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#6. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Palm Bay to Ocean City: 34 (#106 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 122 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BQ68_0dicU7vW00
Smallbones // Wikicommons

#5. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Vineland to Ocean City: 93 (#6 most common destination from Vineland)
- Net migration: 72 to Vineland

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Ocean City that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicU7vW00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#4. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Norwich to Ocean City: 43 (#49 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 149 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicU7vW00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 445
- Migration from New York to Ocean City: 539 (#116 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 94 to Ocean City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicU7vW00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 975
- Migration from Philadelphia to Ocean City: 2,729 (#17 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,754 to Ocean City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dicU7vW00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#1. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 1,228
- Migration from Atlantic City to Ocean City: 404 (#4 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 824 to Atlantic City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Lebanon, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Cincinnati#U S Census Bureau#Wikicommons#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Ma Ct#Dover Jeremywagg#Greenville Anderson#Md De
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy