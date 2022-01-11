JoshE3 // Wikicommons

Where people in Ocean City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ocean City, NJ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ocean City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#38. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#37. Dover, DE Metro Area

Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#36. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Lancaster to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 11 to Lancaster- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Worcester to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 11 to Worcester- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Dover to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 15 to Dover- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Weirton to Ocean City: 5 (#48 most common destination from Weirton)- Net migration: 10 to Weirton- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Greenville to Ocean City: 11 (#148 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 4 to Greenville

Canva

#34. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#33. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#32. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#31. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#30. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Cincinnati to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 16 to Cincinnati- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Salisbury to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 16 to Salisbury- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Richmond to Ocean City: 61 (#98 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 44 to Ocean City- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Charleston to Ocean City: 11 (#175 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 8 to Charleston- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Santa Rosa to Ocean City: 55 (#60 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 34 to Ocean City

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#29. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#28. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Naples to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 23 to Naples- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Lebanon to Ocean City: 9 (#49 most common destination from Lebanon)- Net migration: 14 to Lebanon- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Blacksburg to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 24 to Blacksburg- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Provo to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 24 to Provo- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from New Haven to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 26 to New Haven

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#24. Greenville, NC Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Greenville to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 28 to Greenville- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Pittsburgh to Ocean City: 4 (#256 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 25 to Pittsburgh- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from North Port to Ocean City: 12 (#186 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 18 to North Port- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from San Diego to Ocean City: 16 (#276 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 15 to San Diego- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Detroit to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 32 to Detroit

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#16. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Tampa to Ocean City: 95 (#146 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 62 to Ocean City- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Phoenix to Ocean City: 29 (#278 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 4 to Phoenix- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Orlando to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 34 to Orlando- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Punta Gorda to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 34 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Baltimore to Ocean City: 8 (#261 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 40 to Baltimore

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#11. Trenton-Princeton, NJ Metro Area

Public Domain

#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Miami to Ocean City: 34 (#236 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 15 to Miami- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Deltona to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 50 to Deltona- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Allentown to Ocean City: 8 (#157 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 43 to Allentown- Migration to Trenton in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Trenton to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 60 to Trenton- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Seattle to Ocean City: 37 (#225 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 25 to Seattle

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#8. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#6. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikicommons

#5. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Cape Coral to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 89 to Cape Coral- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Huntsville to Ocean City: 0- Net migration: 90 to Huntsville- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ocean City: 31 (#201 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 79 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Palm Bay to Ocean City: 34 (#106 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 122 to Palm Bay- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Vineland to Ocean City: 93 (#6 most common destination from Vineland)- Net migration: 72 to Vineland

Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#4. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#1. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 192- Migration from Norwich to Ocean City: 43 (#49 most common destination from Norwich)- Net migration: 149 to Norwich- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 445- Migration from New York to Ocean City: 539 (#116 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 94 to Ocean City- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 975- Migration from Philadelphia to Ocean City: 2,729 (#17 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 1,754 to Ocean City- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 1,228- Migration from Atlantic City to Ocean City: 404 (#4 most common destination from Atlantic City)- Net migration: 824 to Atlantic City