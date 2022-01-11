Where people in Ocean City are moving to most
JoshE3 // Wikicommons
Where people in Ocean City are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Ocean City, NJ Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ocean City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Lancaster to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Lancaster
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#38. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Worcester to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Worcester
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#37. Dover, DE Metro Area- Migration to Dover in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Dover to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Dover
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons
#36. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Weirton to Ocean City: 5 (#48 most common destination from Weirton)
- Net migration: 10 to Weirton
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Greenville to Ocean City: 11 (#148 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 4 to Greenville
Canva
#34. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Cincinnati to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Cincinnati
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons
#33. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Salisbury to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Salisbury
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#32. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Richmond to Ocean City: 61 (#98 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 44 to Ocean City
Ken L. // Flickr
#31. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Charleston to Ocean City: 11 (#175 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 8 to Charleston
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#30. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Ocean City: 55 (#60 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 34 to Ocean City
FloridaStock // Shutterstock
#29. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Naples to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Naples
Pixabay
#28. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Lebanon to Ocean City: 9 (#49 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 14 to Lebanon
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Blacksburg to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Blacksburg
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Provo to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Provo
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#25. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from New Haven to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 26 to New Haven
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia
#24. Greenville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Greenville to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Greenville
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Ocean City: 4 (#256 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 25 to Pittsburgh
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from North Port to Ocean City: 12 (#186 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 18 to North Port
SD Dirk // Flickr
#21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from San Diego to Ocean City: 16 (#276 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 15 to San Diego
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Detroit to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Detroit
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Tampa to Ocean City: 95 (#146 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 62 to Ocean City
DPPed// Wikimedia
#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Phoenix to Ocean City: 29 (#278 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 4 to Phoenix
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#17. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Orlando to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Orlando
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#16. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Punta Gorda
Famartin // Wikicommons
#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Baltimore to Ocean City: 8 (#261 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 40 to Baltimore
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Miami to Ocean City: 34 (#236 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 15 to Miami
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Deltona to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Deltona
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Allentown to Ocean City: 8 (#157 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 43 to Allentown
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock
#11. Trenton-Princeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Trenton in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Trenton to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Trenton
Public Domain
#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Seattle to Ocean City: 37 (#225 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 25 to Seattle
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#9. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Cape Coral to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Cape Coral
Pixabay
#8. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Huntsville to Ocean City: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Huntsville
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Ocean City: 31 (#201 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 79 to Virginia Beach
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#6. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Palm Bay to Ocean City: 34 (#106 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 122 to Palm Bay
Smallbones // Wikicommons
#5. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Vineland to Ocean City: 93 (#6 most common destination from Vineland)
- Net migration: 72 to Vineland
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock
#4. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Norwich to Ocean City: 43 (#49 most common destination from Norwich)
- Net migration: 149 to Norwich
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 445
- Migration from New York to Ocean City: 539 (#116 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 94 to Ocean City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 975
- Migration from Philadelphia to Ocean City: 2,729 (#17 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,754 to Ocean City
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#1. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 1,228
- Migration from Atlantic City to Ocean City: 404 (#4 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Net migration: 824 to Atlantic City
