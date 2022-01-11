Where people in Kokomo are moving to most
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Kokomo are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Kokomo, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kokomo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo metro area
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#27. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Columbia to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Columbia
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Des Moines to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Des Moines
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#25. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Prescott Valley
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Elkhart to Kokomo: 146 (#10 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 135 to Kokomo
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Tampa to Kokomo: 87 (#153 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 76 to Kokomo
You may also like: Metros where people in Kokomo are getting new jobs
O Palsson // Flickr
#22. Charleston, WV Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Charleston to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Charleston
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#21. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Sebring to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Sebring
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Orlando to Kokomo: 38 (#180 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 19 to Kokomo
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Columbus to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Columbus
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#18. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Jacksonville to Kokomo: 10 (#237 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 20 to Jacksonville
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Kokomo
Dhacim // Wikicommons
#17. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Saginaw to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Saginaw
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#16. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Salem to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Salem
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Madison to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Madison
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#14. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Hartford to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Hartford
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#13. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Fort Smith to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Fort Smith
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kokomo metro area
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Kokomo: 61 (#40 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 8 to Kokomo
Canva
#11. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Cincinnati to Kokomo: 9 (#220 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 44 to Cincinnati
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#10. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Kokomo: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 57 to Pittsburgh
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#9. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Toledo to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Toledo
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Michigan City to Kokomo: 144 (#6 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Net migration: 65 to Kokomo
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Kokomo metro area
Ken L. // Flickr
#7. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Charleston to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Charleston
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Muncie, IN Metro Area- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Muncie to Kokomo: 151 (#7 most common destination from Muncie)
- Net migration: 30 to Kokomo
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#5. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Kokomo: 34 (#128 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 140 to Louisville/Jefferson County
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Bloomington, IN Metro Area- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Bloomington to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 181 to Bloomington
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Lafayette to Kokomo: 138 (#15 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 170 to Lafayette
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Kokomo metro area
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 360
- Migration from Chicago to Kokomo: 11 (#332 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 349 to Chicago
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 926
- Migration from Indianapolis to Kokomo: 884 (#15 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 42 to Indianapolis
Comments / 0