ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Where people in Kokomo are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0dicU62n00
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Kokomo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kokomo, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kokomo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicU62n00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#27. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Columbia to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicU62n00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Des Moines to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicU62n00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#25. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFDS_0dicU62n00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Elkhart to Kokomo: 146 (#10 most common destination from Elkhart)

- Net migration: 135 to Kokomo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicU62n00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Tampa to Kokomo: 87 (#153 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 76 to Kokomo

You may also like: Metros where people in Kokomo are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0dicU62n00
O Palsson // Flickr

#22. Charleston, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Charleston to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOwoS_0dicU62n00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#21. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Sebring to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Sebring https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicU62n00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Orlando to Kokomo: 38 (#180 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 19 to Kokomo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicU62n00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Columbus to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicU62n00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#18. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Jacksonville to Kokomo: 10 (#237 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 20 to Jacksonville

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Kokomo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syuFp_0dicU62n00
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#17. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Saginaw to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicU62n00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#16. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Salem to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicU62n00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Madison to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicU62n00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#14. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Hartford to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0dicU62n00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#13. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Fort Smith to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Fort Smith

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kokomo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicU62n00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Kokomo: 61 (#40 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 8 to Kokomo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicU62n00
Canva

#11. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Cincinnati to Kokomo: 9 (#220 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 44 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicU62n00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Kokomo: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 57 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicU62n00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#9. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Toledo to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CawGl_0dicU62n00
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Michigan City to Kokomo: 144 (#6 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Net migration: 65 to Kokomo

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Kokomo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicU62n00
Ken L. // Flickr

#7. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Charleston to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicU62n00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Muncie to Kokomo: 151 (#7 most common destination from Muncie)
- Net migration: 30 to Kokomo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicU62n00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#5. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Kokomo: 34 (#128 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 140 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dicU62n00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Bloomington to Kokomo: 0
- Net migration: 181 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0dicU62n00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Lafayette to Kokomo: 138 (#15 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 170 to Lafayette

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Kokomo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicU62n00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 360
- Migration from Chicago to Kokomo: 11 (#332 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 349 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicU62n00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 926
- Migration from Indianapolis to Kokomo: 884 (#15 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 42 to Indianapolis

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Kokomo, IN
Government
City
Columbus, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Madison, IN
City
Muncie, IN
City
Salem, IN
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#U S Census Bureau#Cincinnati#The U S Census Bureau#Ia Metro Area Migration#Az Metro Area Migration#Charleston Ebyabe#Sebring
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy