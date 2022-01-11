Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Kokomo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kokomo, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Kokomo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo metro area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#27. Columbia, SC Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#25. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Columbia to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 10 to Columbia- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Des Moines to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 10 to Des Moines- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Prescott Valley to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 11 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Elkhart to Kokomo: 146 (#10 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 135 to Kokomo- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Tampa to Kokomo: 87 (#153 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 76 to Kokomo

You may also like: Metros where people in Kokomo are getting new jobs

O Palsson // Flickr

#22. Charleston, WV Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#21. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Columbus, OH Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#18. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Charleston to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 16 to Charleston- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Sebring to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 16 to Sebring- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Orlando to Kokomo: 38 (#180 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 19 to Kokomo- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Columbus to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 23 to Columbus- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Jacksonville to Kokomo: 10 (#237 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 20 to Jacksonville

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Kokomo

Dhacim // Wikicommons

#17. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#16. Salem, OR Metro Area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Madison, WI Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#14. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#13. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Saginaw to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 35 to Saginaw- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Salem to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 39 to Salem- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Madison to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 40 to Madison- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Hartford to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 44 to Hartford- Migration to Fort Smith in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Fort Smith to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 49 to Fort Smith

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kokomo metro area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

Canva

#11. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#9. Toledo, OH Metro Area

Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Fort Wayne to Kokomo: 61 (#40 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 8 to Kokomo- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Cincinnati to Kokomo: 9 (#220 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 44 to Cincinnati- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Pittsburgh to Kokomo: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 57 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Toledo to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 67 to Toledo- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Michigan City to Kokomo: 144 (#6 most common destination from Michigan City)- Net migration: 65 to Kokomo

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Kokomo metro area

Ken L. // Flickr

#7. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Muncie, IN Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#5. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Charleston to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 100 to Charleston- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Muncie to Kokomo: 151 (#7 most common destination from Muncie)- Net migration: 30 to Kokomo- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Kokomo: 34 (#128 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 140 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Bloomington to Kokomo: 0- Net migration: 181 to Bloomington- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 308- Migration from Lafayette to Kokomo: 138 (#15 most common destination from Lafayette)- Net migration: 170 to Lafayette

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Kokomo metro area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 360- Migration from Chicago to Kokomo: 11 (#332 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 349 to Chicago- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 926- Migration from Indianapolis to Kokomo: 884 (#15 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 42 to Indianapolis