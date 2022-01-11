Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

Where people in Medford are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Medford, OR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Medford between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Toledo, OH Metro Area

#49. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#48. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

#47. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

#46. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Toledo to Medford: 0- Net migration: 29 to Toledo- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Washington to Medford: 152 (#181 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 122 to Medford- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Houma to Medford: 0- Net migration: 31 to Houma- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Santa Cruz to Medford: 29 (#56 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 2 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Salinas to Medford: 0- Net migration: 32 to Salinas

#45. Springfield, MO Metro Area

#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#43. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#42. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

#41. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Springfield to Medford: 0- Net migration: 32 to Springfield- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from San Antonio to Medford: 0- Net migration: 35 to San Antonio- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Oxnard to Medford: 18 (#131 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 17 to Oxnard- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Portland to Medford: 0- Net migration: 37 to Portland- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Riverside to Medford: 234 (#85 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 196 to Medford

#40. Midland, TX Metro Area

#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#37. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#36. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Midland to Medford: 0- Net migration: 38 to Midland- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Minneapolis to Medford: 22 (#228 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 16 to Minneapolis- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Dallas to Medford: 0- Net migration: 39 to Dallas- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Pittsburgh to Medford: 0- Net migration: 39 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Ogden to Medford: 0- Net migration: 40 to Ogden

#35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#34. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#33. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#32. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

#31. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Philadelphia to Medford: 34 (#223 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 6 to Philadelphia- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from San Diego to Medford: 91 (#166 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 49 to Medford- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Medford: 0- Net migration: 43 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Santa Rosa to Medford: 190 (#26 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 146 to Medford- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Denver to Medford: 230 (#80 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 184 to Medford

#30. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

#29. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

#28. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#26. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Salt Lake City to Medford: 13 (#166 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 33 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Albany to Medford: 66 (#13 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 19 to Medford- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Medford: 0- Net migration: 47 to Cedar Rapids- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Columbus to Medford: 0- Net migration: 47 to Columbus- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Redding to Medford: 247 (#6 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 198 to Medford

#25. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

#24. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

#23. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

#22. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#21. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Hanford to Medford: 1 (#73 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 53 to Hanford- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Grand Forks to Medford: 95 (#11 most common destination from Grand Forks)- Net migration: 35 to Medford- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Pocatello to Medford: 0- Net migration: 60 to Pocatello- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Kennewick to Medford: 1 (#90 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 62 to Kennewick- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Medford: 6 (#95 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)- Net migration: 62 to Lake Havasu City

#20. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#19. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#18. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#16. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Sacramento to Medford: 228 (#59 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 158 to Medford- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from San Jose to Medford: 156 (#64 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 82 to Medford- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Prescott Valley to Medford: 59 (#35 most common destination from Prescott Valley)- Net migration: 19 to Prescott Valley- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Las Vegas to Medford: 203 (#67 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 121 to Medford- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Anchorage to Medford: 53 (#79 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 30 to Anchorage

#15. Waco, TX Metro Area

#14. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#13. Erie, PA Metro Area

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#11. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Waco to Medford: 0- Net migration: 85 to Waco- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Medford: 145 (#70 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 59 to Medford- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Erie to Medford: 0- Net migration: 86 to Erie- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Atlanta to Medford: 0- Net migration: 122 to Atlanta- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Fresno to Medford: 228 (#25 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 63 to Medford

#10. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#9. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#6. Bend, OR Metro Area

#5. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

#4. Salem, OR Metro Area

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#2. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 188- Migration from San Francisco to Medford: 498 (#52 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 310 to Medford- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from Corvallis to Medford: 206 (#7 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 17 to Medford- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 364- Migration from Phoenix to Medford: 206 (#102 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 158 to Phoenix- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 366- Migration from Seattle to Medford: 314 (#78 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 52 to Seattle- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 461- Migration from Bend to Medford: 545 (#4 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 84 to Medford- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 741- Migration from Eugene to Medford: 305 (#10 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 436 to Eugene- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 754- Migration from Salem to Medford: 178 (#10 most common destination from Salem)- Net migration: 576 to Salem- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 846- Migration from Los Angeles to Medford: 430 (#95 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 416 to Los Angeles- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 1,218- Migration from Grants Pass to Medford: 1,313 (#1 most common destination from Grants Pass)- Net migration: 95 to Medford- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,449- Migration from Portland to Medford: 1,017 (#19 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 432 to Portland