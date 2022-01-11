ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Where people in Medford are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicU5A400
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

Where people in Medford are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Medford, OR Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Medford between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Medford metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicU5A400
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#50. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Toledo to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicU5A400
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#49. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Washington to Medford: 152 (#181 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 122 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuKIZ_0dicU5A400
Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Houma to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Houma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicU5A400
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#47. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Medford: 29 (#56 most common destination from Santa Cruz)

- Net migration: 2 to Santa Cruz https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicU5A400
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#46. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Salinas to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Salinas

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Medford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicU5A400
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#45. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Springfield to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicU5A400
Pixabay

#44. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 35

- Migration from San Antonio to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 35 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicU5A400
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Oxnard to Medford: 18 (#131 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 17 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicU5A400
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Portland to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicU5A400
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#41. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Riverside to Medford: 234 (#85 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 196 to Medford

You may also like: Closest national parks to Medford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0dicU5A400
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#40. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Midland to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicU5A400
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Minneapolis to Medford: 22 (#228 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 16 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicU5A400
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Dallas to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicU5A400
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#37. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicU5A400
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Ogden to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Ogden

You may also like: Metros where people in Medford are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicU5A400
f11photo // Shutterstock

#35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Philadelphia to Medford: 34 (#223 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 6 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicU5A400
SD Dirk // Flickr

#34. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from San Diego to Medford: 91 (#166 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 49 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicU5A400
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#33. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicU5A400
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#32. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Medford: 190 (#26 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 146 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicU5A400
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Denver to Medford: 230 (#80 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 184 to Medford

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Medford that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicU5A400
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#30. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Medford: 13 (#166 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 33 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0dicU5A400
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Albany-Lebanon, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Albany to Medford: 66 (#13 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 19 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd98j_0dicU5A400
Davumaya//wikimedia

#28. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicU5A400
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Columbus to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicU5A400
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#26. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Redding to Medford: 247 (#6 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 198 to Medford

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Medford metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicU5A400
Armona // Wikicommons

#25. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Hanford to Medford: 1 (#73 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 53 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dicU5A400
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#24. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Grand Forks to Medford: 95 (#11 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 35 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0dicU5A400
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#23. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Pocatello to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicU5A400
Public Domain

#22. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Kennewick to Medford: 1 (#90 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 62 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicU5A400
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#21. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Medford: 6 (#95 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Net migration: 62 to Lake Havasu City

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Medford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicU5A400
Pixabay

#20. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Sacramento to Medford: 228 (#59 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 158 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicU5A400
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#19. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from San Jose to Medford: 156 (#64 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 82 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicU5A400
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#18. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Medford: 59 (#35 most common destination from Prescott Valley)
- Net migration: 19 to Prescott Valley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicU5A400
randy andy // Shutterstock

#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Las Vegas to Medford: 203 (#67 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 121 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicU5A400
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#16. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Anchorage to Medford: 53 (#79 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 30 to Anchorage

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Medford metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicU5A400
Lpret // Wikicommons

#15. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Waco to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicU5A400
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#14. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Medford: 145 (#70 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 59 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicU5A400
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Erie to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicU5A400
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Atlanta to Medford: 0
- Net migration: 122 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicU5A400
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#11. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Fresno to Medford: 228 (#25 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 63 to Medford

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Medford metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicU5A400
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from San Francisco to Medford: 498 (#52 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 310 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicU5A400
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#9. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Corvallis to Medford: 206 (#7 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 17 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU5A400
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 364
- Migration from Phoenix to Medford: 206 (#102 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 158 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicU5A400
Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 366
- Migration from Seattle to Medford: 314 (#78 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 52 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicU5A400
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#6. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 461
- Migration from Bend to Medford: 545 (#4 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 84 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicU5A400
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#5. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 741
- Migration from Eugene to Medford: 305 (#10 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 436 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicU5A400
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#4. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 754
- Migration from Salem to Medford: 178 (#10 most common destination from Salem)
- Net migration: 576 to Salem https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicU5A400
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 846
- Migration from Los Angeles to Medford: 430 (#95 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 416 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0dicU5A400
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#2. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 1,218
- Migration from Grants Pass to Medford: 1,313 (#1 most common destination from Grants Pass)
- Net migration: 95 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicU5A400
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,449
- Migration from Portland to Medford: 1,017 (#19 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 432 to Portland

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Medford, OR
City
Albany, OR
City
Phoenix, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Dallas, OR
City
Bend, OR
City
Toledo, OR
Medford, OR
Business
City
Corvallis, OR
Medford, OR
Government
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#U S Census Bureau#Minneapolis#The U S Census Bureau#Medford Gaut#La Metro Area Migration#Houma Aaronbrick#Springfield Pixabay
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy