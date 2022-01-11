ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Where people in Mansfield are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Mansfield are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mansfield, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mansfield between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicU4HL00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#32. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Las Vegas to Mansfield: 89 (#118 most common destination from Las Vegas)

- Net migration: 77 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0dicU4HL00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Albany to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU4HL00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Phoenix to Mansfield: 69 (#212 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 56 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicU4HL00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Tampa to Mansfield: 13 (#288 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 1 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoVI0_0dicU4HL00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#28. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Springfield to Mansfield: 0

- Net migration: 15 to Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicU4HL00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from St. Louis to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 16 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicU4HL00
Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Seattle to Mansfield: 5 (#299 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 11 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicU4HL00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Memphis to Mansfield: 14 (#187 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 2 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37weNn_0dicU4HL00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Brunswick to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Brunswick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicU4HL00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pensacola to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Pensacola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odd9m_0dicU4HL00
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#22. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicU4HL00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#21. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Homosassa Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicU4HL00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from North Port to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 18 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicU4HL00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Cape Coral to Mansfield: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 1 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicU4HL00
spablab // Flickr

#18. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Providence to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Providence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicU4HL00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#17. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Mansfield: 52 (#64 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 29 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicU4HL00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#16. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Deltona to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicU4HL00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Mansfield: 25 (#192 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 3 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0dicU4HL00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#14. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Flint to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Flint https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicU4HL00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#13. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Detroit to Mansfield: 6 (#268 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 31 to Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicU4HL00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Kansas City to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicU4HL00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Naples to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicU4HL00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Dayton to Mansfield: 187 (#29 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 111 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicU4HL00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Atlanta to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicU4HL00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#8. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Toledo to Mansfield: 329 (#12 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 198 to Mansfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicU4HL00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Youngstown to Mansfield: 96 (#25 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 71 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicU4HL00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#6. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Akron to Mansfield: 383 (#9 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 184 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicU4HL00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 225
- Migration from Nashville to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 225 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0dicU4HL00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Canton to Mansfield: 149 (#16 most common destination from Canton)
- Net migration: 132 to Canton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicU4HL00
Canva

#3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 376
- Migration from Cincinnati to Mansfield: 147 (#79 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 229 to Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicU4HL00
Canva

#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 641
- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 1,153 (#9 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 512 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicU4HL00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 700
- Migration from Columbus to Mansfield: 681 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus

