Where people in Mansfield are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mansfield, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mansfield between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#32. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#31. Albany, GA Metro Area

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#28. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Las Vegas to Mansfield: 89 (#118 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 77 to Mansfield- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Albany to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 13 to Albany- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Phoenix to Mansfield: 69 (#212 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 56 to Mansfield- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Tampa to Mansfield: 13 (#288 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 1 to Tampa- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Springfield to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 15 to Springfield

#27. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#24. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

#23. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from St. Louis to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 16 to St. Louis- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Seattle to Mansfield: 5 (#299 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 11 to Seattle- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Memphis to Mansfield: 14 (#187 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 2 to Memphis- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Brunswick to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 17 to Brunswick- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Pensacola to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 17 to Pensacola

#22. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

#21. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#18. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 18 to Cleveland- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 18 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from North Port to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 18 to North Port- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Cape Coral to Mansfield: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 1 to Mansfield- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Providence to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 19 to Providence

#17. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

#16. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

#15. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#14. Flint, MI Metro Area

#13. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Santa Rosa to Mansfield: 52 (#64 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 29 to Mansfield- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Deltona to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 28 to Deltona- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Pittsburgh to Mansfield: 25 (#192 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 3 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Flint to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 35 to Flint- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Detroit to Mansfield: 6 (#268 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 31 to Detroit

#12. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

#10. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#8. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Kansas City to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 45 to Kansas City- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Naples to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 46 to Naples- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Dayton to Mansfield: 187 (#29 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 111 to Mansfield- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Atlanta to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Toledo to Mansfield: 329 (#12 most common destination from Toledo)- Net migration: 198 to Mansfield

#7. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

#6. Akron, OH Metro Area

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#4. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

#3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 167- Migration from Youngstown to Mansfield: 96 (#25 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 71 to Youngstown- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Akron to Mansfield: 383 (#9 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 184 to Mansfield- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 225- Migration from Nashville to Mansfield: 0- Net migration: 225 to Nashville- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 281- Migration from Canton to Mansfield: 149 (#16 most common destination from Canton)- Net migration: 132 to Canton- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 376- Migration from Cincinnati to Mansfield: 147 (#79 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 229 to Cincinnati

#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#1. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 641- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 1,153 (#9 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 512 to Mansfield- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 700- Migration from Columbus to Mansfield: 681 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 19 to Columbus