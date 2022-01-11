Where people in Mansfield are moving to most
Where people in Mansfield are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Mansfield, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mansfield between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#32. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Las Vegas to Mansfield: 89 (#118 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 77 to Mansfield
#31. Albany, GA Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Albany to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Albany
#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Phoenix to Mansfield: 69 (#212 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 56 to Mansfield
#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Tampa to Mansfield: 13 (#288 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 1 to Tampa
#28. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Springfield to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Springfield
#27. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from St. Louis to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 16 to St. Louis
#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Seattle to Mansfield: 5 (#299 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 11 to Seattle
#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Memphis to Mansfield: 14 (#187 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 2 to Memphis
#24. Brunswick, GA Metro Area- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Brunswick to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Brunswick
#23. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pensacola to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Pensacola
#22. Cleveland, TN Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Cleveland
#21. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Homosassa Springs
#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from North Port to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 18 to North Port
#19. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Cape Coral to Mansfield: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 1 to Mansfield
#18. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Providence to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Providence
#17. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Mansfield: 52 (#64 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 29 to Mansfield
#16. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Deltona to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Deltona
#15. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Mansfield: 25 (#192 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 3 to Pittsburgh
#14. Flint, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Flint to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Flint
#13. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Detroit to Mansfield: 6 (#268 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 31 to Detroit
#12. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Kansas City to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Kansas City
#11. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Naples to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 46 to Naples
#10. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Dayton to Mansfield: 187 (#29 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 111 to Mansfield
#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Atlanta to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta
#8. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Toledo to Mansfield: 329 (#12 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 198 to Mansfield
#7. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Youngstown to Mansfield: 96 (#25 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 71 to Youngstown
#6. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Akron to Mansfield: 383 (#9 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 184 to Mansfield
#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 225
- Migration from Nashville to Mansfield: 0
- Net migration: 225 to Nashville
#4. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Canton to Mansfield: 149 (#16 most common destination from Canton)
- Net migration: 132 to Canton
#3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 376
- Migration from Cincinnati to Mansfield: 147 (#79 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 229 to Cincinnati
#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 641
- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 1,153 (#9 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 512 to Mansfield
#1. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 700
- Migration from Columbus to Mansfield: 681 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus
