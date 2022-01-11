Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Where people in Manchester are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Manchester between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Manchester

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#50. New Bern, NC Metro Area

Public Domain

#49. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#47. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#46. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from New Bern to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 46 to New Bern- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Seattle to Manchester: 19 (#262 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 29 to Seattle- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Pensacola to Manchester: 21 (#142 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 31 to Pensacola- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Philadelphia to Manchester: 154 (#135 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 99 to Manchester- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Boulder to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 55 to Boulder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Manchester metro area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#45. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Wikicommons

#44. State College, PA Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Omaha to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 58 to Omaha- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from State College to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 60 to State College- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Colorado Springs to Manchester: 47 (#153 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 14 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 63 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Columbus to Manchester: 31 (#173 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 36 to Columbus

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Manchester that require a graduate degree

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#39. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Erie, PA Metro Area

Protophobic // Wikicommons

#37. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from North Port to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 74 to North Port- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Albany to Manchester: 48 (#95 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 28 to Albany- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Erie to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 76 to Erie- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Pittsfield to Manchester: 10 (#47 most common destination from Pittsfield)- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Detroit to Manchester: 128 (#103 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 50 to Manchester

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manchester metro area

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#35. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#33. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikicommons

#32. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#31. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Ithaca to Manchester: 14 (#77 most common destination from Ithaca)- Net migration: 64 to Ithaca- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Greenville to Manchester: 40 (#90 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 39 to Greenville- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Hartford to Manchester: 130 (#64 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 50 to Manchester- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Lewiston to Manchester: 30 (#18 most common destination from Lewiston)- Net migration: 54 to Lewiston- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Richmond to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 91 to Richmond

You may also like: Metros where people in Manchester are getting new jobs

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#30. The Villages, FL Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#28. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#26. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from The Villages to Manchester: 77 (#21 most common destination from The Villages)- Net migration: 19 to The Villages- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Atlanta to Manchester: 27 (#276 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 70 to Atlanta- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Cape Coral to Manchester: 37 (#106 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 60 to Cape Coral- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Los Angeles to Manchester: 230 (#137 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 128 to Manchester- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from New Orleans to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 105 to New Orleans

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Manchester

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Springfield, MA Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#22. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Springfield to Manchester: 153 (#21 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 48 to Manchester- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Jacksonville to Manchester: 18 (#216 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 93 to Jacksonville- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Pittsburgh to Manchester: 4 (#256 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 112 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Palm Bay to Manchester: 27 (#119 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 92 to Palm Bay- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Washington to Manchester: 246 (#141 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 119 to Manchester

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Manchester

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#20. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#19. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#16. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Manchester: 8 (#88 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 126 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 137- Migration from Raleigh to Manchester: 38 (#132 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 99 to Raleigh- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Phoenix to Manchester: 42 (#255 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 100 to Phoenix- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Baltimore to Manchester: 27 (#212 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 117 to Baltimore- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Burlington to Manchester: 73 (#30 most common destination from Burlington)- Net migration: 73 to Burlington

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Manchester metro area

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#15. Bangor, ME Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#12. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Bangor in 2015-2019: 149- Migration from Bangor to Manchester: 264 (#3 most common destination from Bangor)- Net migration: 115 to Manchester- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Chicago to Manchester: 177 (#173 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 24 to Manchester- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Nashville to Manchester: 53 (#140 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 101 to Nashville- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Orlando to Manchester: 43 (#174 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 117 to Orlando- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Miami to Manchester: 117 (#152 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 43 to Miami

You may also like: Most common jobs in Manchester

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#9. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#6. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Denver to Manchester: 62 (#180 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 106 to Denver- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 185- Migration from Naples to Manchester: 14 (#105 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 171 to Naples- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Albuquerque to Manchester: 0- Net migration: 206 to Albuquerque- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Dallas to Manchester: 226 (#120 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 8 to Dallas- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 238- Migration from Providence to Manchester: 323 (#26 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 85 to Manchester

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Manchester metro area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#3. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 296- Migration from Tampa to Manchester: 280 (#78 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 16 to Tampa- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 321- Migration from New York to Manchester: 402 (#133 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 81 to Manchester- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 380- Migration from Worcester to Manchester: 920 (#7 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 540 to Manchester- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 442- Migration from Portland to Manchester: 172 (#19 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 270 to Portland- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 6,132- Migration from Boston to Manchester: 10,434 (#3 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 4,302 to Manchester