Where people in Manchester are moving to most
Where people in Manchester are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Manchester between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from New Bern to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 46 to New Bern
#49. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Seattle to Manchester: 19 (#262 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 29 to Seattle
#48. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Pensacola to Manchester: 21 (#142 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 31 to Pensacola
#47. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Philadelphia to Manchester: 154 (#135 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 99 to Manchester
#46. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Boulder to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Boulder
#45. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Omaha to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Omaha
#44. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from State College to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 60 to State College
#43. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Manchester: 47 (#153 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 14 to Colorado Springs
#42. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Poughkeepsie
#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Columbus to Manchester: 31 (#173 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 36 to Columbus
#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from North Port to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 74 to North Port
#39. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Albany to Manchester: 48 (#95 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 28 to Albany
#38. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Erie to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Erie
#37. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Pittsfield to Manchester: 10 (#47 most common destination from Pittsfield)
- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield
#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Detroit to Manchester: 128 (#103 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 50 to Manchester
#35. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Ithaca to Manchester: 14 (#77 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 64 to Ithaca
#34. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Greenville to Manchester: 40 (#90 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 39 to Greenville
#33. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Hartford to Manchester: 130 (#64 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 50 to Manchester
#32. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Lewiston to Manchester: 30 (#18 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 54 to Lewiston
#31. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Richmond to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Richmond
#30. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from The Villages to Manchester: 77 (#21 most common destination from The Villages)
- Net migration: 19 to The Villages
#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Atlanta to Manchester: 27 (#276 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 70 to Atlanta
#28. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Cape Coral to Manchester: 37 (#106 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 60 to Cape Coral
#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Los Angeles to Manchester: 230 (#137 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 128 to Manchester
#26. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from New Orleans to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 105 to New Orleans
#25. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Springfield to Manchester: 153 (#21 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 48 to Manchester
#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Jacksonville to Manchester: 18 (#216 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 93 to Jacksonville
#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Manchester: 4 (#256 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 112 to Pittsburgh
#22. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Palm Bay to Manchester: 27 (#119 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 92 to Palm Bay
#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Washington to Manchester: 246 (#141 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 119 to Manchester
#20. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Manchester: 8 (#88 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 126 to Homosassa Springs
#19. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Raleigh to Manchester: 38 (#132 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 99 to Raleigh
#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Phoenix to Manchester: 42 (#255 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 100 to Phoenix
#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Baltimore to Manchester: 27 (#212 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 117 to Baltimore
#16. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Burlington to Manchester: 73 (#30 most common destination from Burlington)
- Net migration: 73 to Burlington
#15. Bangor, ME Metro Area- Migration to Bangor in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Bangor to Manchester: 264 (#3 most common destination from Bangor)
- Net migration: 115 to Manchester
#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Chicago to Manchester: 177 (#173 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 24 to Manchester
#13. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Nashville to Manchester: 53 (#140 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 101 to Nashville
#12. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Orlando to Manchester: 43 (#174 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 117 to Orlando
#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Miami to Manchester: 117 (#152 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 43 to Miami
#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Denver to Manchester: 62 (#180 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 106 to Denver
#9. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Naples to Manchester: 14 (#105 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 171 to Naples
#8. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Albuquerque to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 206 to Albuquerque
#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Dallas to Manchester: 226 (#120 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 8 to Dallas
#6. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from Providence to Manchester: 323 (#26 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 85 to Manchester
#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 296
- Migration from Tampa to Manchester: 280 (#78 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 16 to Tampa
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 321
- Migration from New York to Manchester: 402 (#133 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 81 to Manchester
#3. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 380
- Migration from Worcester to Manchester: 920 (#7 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 540 to Manchester
#2. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 442
- Migration from Portland to Manchester: 172 (#19 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 270 to Portland
#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 6,132
- Migration from Boston to Manchester: 10,434 (#3 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 4,302 to Manchester
