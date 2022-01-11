ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Where people in Manchester are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicU3Oc00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Where people in Manchester are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Manchester between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0dicU3Oc00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#50. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from New Bern to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 46 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicU3Oc00
Public Domain

#49. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Seattle to Manchester: 19 (#262 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 29 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicU3Oc00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Pensacola to Manchester: 21 (#142 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 31 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicU3Oc00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#47. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 55

- Migration from Philadelphia to Manchester: 154 (#135 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 99 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicU3Oc00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#46. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Boulder to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Boulder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Manchester metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicU3Oc00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#45. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Omaha to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge3JP_0dicU3Oc00
Wikicommons

#44. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from State College to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 60 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicU3Oc00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Manchester: 47 (#153 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 14 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicU3Oc00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicU3Oc00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Columbus to Manchester: 31 (#173 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 36 to Columbus

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Manchester that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicU3Oc00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from North Port to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 74 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicU3Oc00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#39. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Albany to Manchester: 48 (#95 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 28 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicU3Oc00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Erie to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzxv_0dicU3Oc00
Protophobic // Wikicommons

#37. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Pittsfield to Manchester: 10 (#47 most common destination from Pittsfield)
- Net migration: 66 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicU3Oc00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Detroit to Manchester: 128 (#103 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 50 to Manchester

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manchester metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicU3Oc00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#35. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Ithaca to Manchester: 14 (#77 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Net migration: 64 to Ithaca https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicU3Oc00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Greenville to Manchester: 40 (#90 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 39 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicU3Oc00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#33. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Hartford to Manchester: 130 (#64 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 50 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4ksR_0dicU3Oc00
John Phelan // Wikicommons

#32. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Lewiston to Manchester: 30 (#18 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 54 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicU3Oc00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#31. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Richmond to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Richmond

You may also like: Metros where people in Manchester are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicU3Oc00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#30. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from The Villages to Manchester: 77 (#21 most common destination from The Villages)
- Net migration: 19 to The Villages https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicU3Oc00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Atlanta to Manchester: 27 (#276 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 70 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicU3Oc00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#28. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Cape Coral to Manchester: 37 (#106 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 60 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicU3Oc00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Los Angeles to Manchester: 230 (#137 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 128 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicU3Oc00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#26. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from New Orleans to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 105 to New Orleans

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicU3Oc00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Springfield to Manchester: 153 (#21 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 48 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicU3Oc00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Jacksonville to Manchester: 18 (#216 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 93 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicU3Oc00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Manchester: 4 (#256 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 112 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicU3Oc00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#22. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Palm Bay to Manchester: 27 (#119 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 92 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicU3Oc00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Washington to Manchester: 246 (#141 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 119 to Manchester

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicU3Oc00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#20. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Manchester: 8 (#88 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 126 to Homosassa Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicU3Oc00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#19. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Raleigh to Manchester: 38 (#132 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 99 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU3Oc00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Phoenix to Manchester: 42 (#255 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 100 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicU3Oc00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Baltimore to Manchester: 27 (#212 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 117 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0dicU3Oc00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#16. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Burlington to Manchester: 73 (#30 most common destination from Burlington)
- Net migration: 73 to Burlington

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Manchester metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0dicU3Oc00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#15. Bangor, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Bangor in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Bangor to Manchester: 264 (#3 most common destination from Bangor)
- Net migration: 115 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicU3Oc00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Chicago to Manchester: 177 (#173 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 24 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicU3Oc00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Nashville to Manchester: 53 (#140 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 101 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicU3Oc00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#12. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Orlando to Manchester: 43 (#174 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 117 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicU3Oc00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Miami to Manchester: 117 (#152 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 43 to Miami

You may also like: Most common jobs in Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicU3Oc00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Denver to Manchester: 62 (#180 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 106 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicU3Oc00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#9. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Naples to Manchester: 14 (#105 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 171 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicU3Oc00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Albuquerque to Manchester: 0
- Net migration: 206 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicU3Oc00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Dallas to Manchester: 226 (#120 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 8 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicU3Oc00
spablab // Flickr

#6. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from Providence to Manchester: 323 (#26 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 85 to Manchester

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Manchester metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicU3Oc00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 296
- Migration from Tampa to Manchester: 280 (#78 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 16 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicU3Oc00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 321
- Migration from New York to Manchester: 402 (#133 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 81 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicU3Oc00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#3. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 380
- Migration from Worcester to Manchester: 920 (#7 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 540 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicU3Oc00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 442
- Migration from Portland to Manchester: 172 (#19 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 270 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicU3Oc00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 6,132
- Migration from Boston to Manchester: 10,434 (#3 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 4,302 to Manchester

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Uk#The U S Census Bureau#Manchester Tradewinds#Wikimedia Commons#New Bern Public#Wa#Seattle Blankfaze#Pensacola F11photo#Pa Nj De Md#Omaha Council Bluffs#Ne Ia
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy