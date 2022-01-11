Where people in Manhattan are moving to most
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Manhattan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Manhattan, KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Manhattan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from San Jose to Manhattan: 30 (#150 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 43 to San Jose
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Miami to Manhattan: 22 (#262 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 52 to Miami
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Athens to Manhattan: 8 (#96 most common destination from Athens)
- Net migration: 67 to Athens
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#47. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Mount Vernon
Pixabay
#46. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Sacramento to Manhattan: 13 (#210 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 64 to Sacramento
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Riverside to Manhattan: 179 (#100 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 101 to Manhattan
Wtoc11 // Flickr
#44. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Hinesville to Manhattan: 200 (#9 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Net migration: 118 to Manhattan
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#43. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Richmond to Manhattan: 190 (#41 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 106 to Manhattan
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Decatur, AL Metro Area- Migration to Decatur in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Decatur to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Decatur
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Anchorage to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Anchorage
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#40. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Springfield to Manhattan: 200 (#14 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 113 to Manhattan
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#39. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Augusta to Manhattan: 39 (#97 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 49 to Augusta
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Des Moines to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 88 to Des Moines
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#37. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Lincoln to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Lincoln
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Indianapolis to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 93 to Indianapolis
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#35. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Chicago to Manhattan: 120 (#205 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 5 to Manhattan
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Manhattan: 27 (#65 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 94 to Fort Wayne
Public Domain
#33. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Watertown to Manhattan: 13 (#91 most common destination from Watertown)
- Net migration: 109 to Watertown
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Atlanta to Manhattan: 54 (#236 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 69 to Atlanta
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Columbus to Manhattan: 440 (#10 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 312 to Manhattan
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#30. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Tulsa to Manhattan: 35 (#94 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 96 to Tulsa
Wikimedia
#29. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Manhattan: 16 (#181 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 117 to Oklahoma City
Richard David Ramsey // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Hammond, LA Metro Area- Migration to Hammond in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Hammond to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 146 to Hammond
randy andy // Shutterstock
#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Las Vegas to Manhattan: 19 (#228 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 128 to Las Vegas
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#26. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Columbia to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 148 to Columbia
Barbara Brannon//Flickr
#25. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Abilene to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 156 to Abilene
Canva
#24. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Cleveland to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 158 to Cleveland
f11photo // Shutterstock
#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Philadelphia to Manhattan: 23 (#246 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 141 to Philadelphia
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Washington to Manhattan: 156 (#179 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 14 to Washington
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from St. Louis to Manhattan: 66 (#150 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 113 to St. Louis
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Los Angeles to Manhattan: 81 (#231 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 108 to Los Angeles
Pixabay
#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from San Antonio to Manhattan: 42 (#182 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 156 to San Antonio
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia
#18. Lawrence, KS Metro Area- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Lawrence to Manhattan: 126 (#11 most common destination from Lawrence)
- Net migration: 81 to Lawrence
f11photo // Shutterstock
#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Denver to Manhattan: 56 (#192 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 154 to Denver
skeeze // Pixabay
#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Houston to Manhattan: 199 (#121 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 18 to Houston
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Dallas to Manhattan: 121 (#168 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 101 to Dallas
WillHuebie // Shutterstock
#14. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Lawton to Manhattan: 18 (#72 most common destination from Lawton)
- Net migration: 209 to Lawton
Public Domain
#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Seattle to Manhattan: 207 (#100 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 44 to Seattle
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#12. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 261
- Migration from Fairbanks to Manhattan: 81 (#31 most common destination from Fairbanks)
- Net migration: 180 to Fairbanks
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 273
- Migration from Clarksville to Manhattan: 431 (#10 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 158 to Manhattan
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr
#10. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Manhattan: 29 (#49 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 253 to Sierra Vista
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Fayetteville to Manhattan: 79 (#86 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 209 to Fayetteville
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#8. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 299
- Migration from El Paso to Manhattan: 136 (#61 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 163 to El Paso
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 306
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Manhattan: 160 (#69 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 146 to Colorado Springs
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#6. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 417
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Manhattan: 69 (#120 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 348 to Urban Honolulu
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#5. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 419
- Migration from Killeen to Manhattan: 528 (#13 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 109 to Manhattan
DPPed// Wikimedia
#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 472
- Migration from Phoenix to Manhattan: 99 (#166 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 373 to Phoenix
America's Power // Wikicommons
#3. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 702
- Migration from Topeka to Manhattan: 996 (#3 most common destination from Topeka)
- Net migration: 294 to Manhattan
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#2. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 903
- Migration from Wichita to Manhattan: 820 (#5 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 83 to Wichita
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,661
- Migration from Kansas City to Manhattan: 1,773 (#7 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 112 to Manhattan
