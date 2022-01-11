Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Manhattan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Manhattan, KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Manhattan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#49. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#48. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

#47. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

#46. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from San Jose to Manhattan: 30 (#150 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 43 to San Jose- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Miami to Manhattan: 22 (#262 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 52 to Miami- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Athens to Manhattan: 8 (#96 most common destination from Athens)- Net migration: 67 to Athens- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Mount Vernon to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 77 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Sacramento to Manhattan: 13 (#210 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 64 to Sacramento

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#44. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

#43. Richmond, VA Metro Area

#42. Decatur, AL Metro Area

#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Riverside to Manhattan: 179 (#100 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 101 to Manhattan- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Hinesville to Manhattan: 200 (#9 most common destination from Hinesville)- Net migration: 118 to Manhattan- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Richmond to Manhattan: 190 (#41 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 106 to Manhattan- Migration to Decatur in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Decatur to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 84 to Decatur- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Anchorage to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 85 to Anchorage

#40. Springfield, MO Metro Area

#39. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

#38. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

#37. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Springfield to Manhattan: 200 (#14 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 113 to Manhattan- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Augusta to Manhattan: 39 (#97 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 49 to Augusta- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Des Moines to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 88 to Des Moines- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Lincoln to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 92 to Lincoln- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Indianapolis to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 93 to Indianapolis

#35. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#34. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#33. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

#32. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#31. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Chicago to Manhattan: 120 (#205 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 5 to Manhattan- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Fort Wayne to Manhattan: 27 (#65 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 94 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Watertown to Manhattan: 13 (#91 most common destination from Watertown)- Net migration: 109 to Watertown- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Atlanta to Manhattan: 54 (#236 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 69 to Atlanta- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Columbus to Manhattan: 440 (#10 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 312 to Manhattan

#30. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

#29. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#28. Hammond, LA Metro Area

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#26. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Tulsa to Manhattan: 35 (#94 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 96 to Tulsa- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Oklahoma City to Manhattan: 16 (#181 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 117 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Hammond in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Hammond to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 146 to Hammond- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Las Vegas to Manhattan: 19 (#228 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 128 to Las Vegas- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 148- Migration from Columbia to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 148 to Columbia

#25. Abilene, TX Metro Area

#24. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#21. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Abilene to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 156 to Abilene- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Cleveland to Manhattan: 0- Net migration: 158 to Cleveland- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Philadelphia to Manhattan: 23 (#246 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 141 to Philadelphia- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from Washington to Manhattan: 156 (#179 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 14 to Washington- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 179- Migration from St. Louis to Manhattan: 66 (#150 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 113 to St. Louis

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#18. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from Los Angeles to Manhattan: 81 (#231 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 108 to Los Angeles- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 198- Migration from San Antonio to Manhattan: 42 (#182 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 156 to San Antonio- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 207- Migration from Lawrence to Manhattan: 126 (#11 most common destination from Lawrence)- Net migration: 81 to Lawrence- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Denver to Manhattan: 56 (#192 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 154 to Denver- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 217- Migration from Houston to Manhattan: 199 (#121 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 18 to Houston

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#14. Lawton, OK Metro Area

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#12. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

#11. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Dallas to Manhattan: 121 (#168 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 101 to Dallas- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from Lawton to Manhattan: 18 (#72 most common destination from Lawton)- Net migration: 209 to Lawton- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from Seattle to Manhattan: 207 (#100 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 44 to Seattle- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 261- Migration from Fairbanks to Manhattan: 81 (#31 most common destination from Fairbanks)- Net migration: 180 to Fairbanks- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 273- Migration from Clarksville to Manhattan: 431 (#10 most common destination from Clarksville)- Net migration: 158 to Manhattan

#10. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#8. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#7. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#6. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#5. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#3. Topeka, KS Metro Area

#2. Wichita, KS Metro Area

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 282- Migration from Sierra Vista to Manhattan: 29 (#49 most common destination from Sierra Vista)- Net migration: 253 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 288- Migration from Fayetteville to Manhattan: 79 (#86 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 209 to Fayetteville- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 299- Migration from El Paso to Manhattan: 136 (#61 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 163 to El Paso- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 306- Migration from Colorado Springs to Manhattan: 160 (#69 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 146 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 417- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Manhattan: 69 (#120 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 348 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 419- Migration from Killeen to Manhattan: 528 (#13 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 109 to Manhattan- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 472- Migration from Phoenix to Manhattan: 99 (#166 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 373 to Phoenix- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 702- Migration from Topeka to Manhattan: 996 (#3 most common destination from Topeka)- Net migration: 294 to Manhattan- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 903- Migration from Wichita to Manhattan: 820 (#5 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 83 to Wichita- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,661- Migration from Kansas City to Manhattan: 1,773 (#7 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 112 to Manhattan