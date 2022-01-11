ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Where people in Manhattan are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicU2Vt00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Manhattan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Manhattan, KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Manhattan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicU2Vt00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from San Jose to Manhattan: 30 (#150 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 43 to San Jose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicU2Vt00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Miami to Manhattan: 22 (#262 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 52 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0dicU2Vt00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Athens to Manhattan: 8 (#96 most common destination from Athens)
- Net migration: 67 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0dicU2Vt00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#47. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Mount Vernon to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 77 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicU2Vt00
Pixabay

#46. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Sacramento to Manhattan: 13 (#210 most common destination from Sacramento)

- Net migration: 64 to Sacramento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicU2Vt00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Riverside to Manhattan: 179 (#100 most common destination from Riverside)

- Net migration: 101 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1VcM_0dicU2Vt00
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#44. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Hinesville to Manhattan: 200 (#9 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Net migration: 118 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicU2Vt00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#43. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Richmond to Manhattan: 190 (#41 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 106 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0dicU2Vt00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Decatur, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Decatur in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Decatur to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Decatur https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicU2Vt00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#41. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Anchorage to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Anchorage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicU2Vt00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#40. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Springfield to Manhattan: 200 (#14 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 113 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicU2Vt00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#39. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Augusta to Manhattan: 39 (#97 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 49 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicU2Vt00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Des Moines to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 88 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicU2Vt00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#37. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Lincoln to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicU2Vt00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Indianapolis to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 93 to Indianapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicU2Vt00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#35. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Chicago to Manhattan: 120 (#205 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 5 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicU2Vt00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Manhattan: 27 (#65 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 94 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0dicU2Vt00
Public Domain

#33. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Watertown to Manhattan: 13 (#91 most common destination from Watertown)
- Net migration: 109 to Watertown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicU2Vt00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Atlanta to Manhattan: 54 (#236 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 69 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicU2Vt00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Columbus to Manhattan: 440 (#10 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 312 to Manhattan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicU2Vt00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#30. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from Tulsa to Manhattan: 35 (#94 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 96 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicU2Vt00
Wikimedia

#29. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Manhattan: 16 (#181 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 117 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSZfD_0dicU2Vt00
Richard David Ramsey // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hammond, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Hammond in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Hammond to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 146 to Hammond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicU2Vt00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Las Vegas to Manhattan: 19 (#228 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 128 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicU2Vt00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#26. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Columbia to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 148 to Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicU2Vt00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#25. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Abilene to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 156 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicU2Vt00
Canva

#24. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Cleveland to Manhattan: 0
- Net migration: 158 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicU2Vt00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Philadelphia to Manhattan: 23 (#246 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 141 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicU2Vt00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Washington to Manhattan: 156 (#179 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 14 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicU2Vt00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 179
- Migration from St. Louis to Manhattan: 66 (#150 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 113 to St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicU2Vt00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Los Angeles to Manhattan: 81 (#231 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 108 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicU2Vt00
Pixabay

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from San Antonio to Manhattan: 42 (#182 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 156 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y62Wu_0dicU2Vt00
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

#18. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Lawrence to Manhattan: 126 (#11 most common destination from Lawrence)
- Net migration: 81 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicU2Vt00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Denver to Manhattan: 56 (#192 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 154 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicU2Vt00
skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 217
- Migration from Houston to Manhattan: 199 (#121 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 18 to Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicU2Vt00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Dallas to Manhattan: 121 (#168 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 101 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicU2Vt00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#14. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Lawton to Manhattan: 18 (#72 most common destination from Lawton)
- Net migration: 209 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicU2Vt00
Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Seattle to Manhattan: 207 (#100 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 44 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0dicU2Vt00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#12. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 261
- Migration from Fairbanks to Manhattan: 81 (#31 most common destination from Fairbanks)
- Net migration: 180 to Fairbanks https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicU2Vt00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 273
- Migration from Clarksville to Manhattan: 431 (#10 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 158 to Manhattan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicU2Vt00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#10. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Manhattan: 29 (#49 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 253 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicU2Vt00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Fayetteville to Manhattan: 79 (#86 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 209 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicU2Vt00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#8. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 299
- Migration from El Paso to Manhattan: 136 (#61 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 163 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicU2Vt00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 306
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Manhattan: 160 (#69 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 146 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicU2Vt00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#6. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 417
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Manhattan: 69 (#120 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 348 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicU2Vt00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#5. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 419
- Migration from Killeen to Manhattan: 528 (#13 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 109 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU2Vt00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 472
- Migration from Phoenix to Manhattan: 99 (#166 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 373 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDTbj_0dicU2Vt00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#3. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 702
- Migration from Topeka to Manhattan: 996 (#3 most common destination from Topeka)
- Net migration: 294 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicU2Vt00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#2. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 903
- Migration from Wichita to Manhattan: 820 (#5 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 83 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicU2Vt00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,661
- Migration from Kansas City to Manhattan: 1,773 (#7 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 112 to Manhattan

