Where people in Odessa are moving to most
Where people in Odessa are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Odessa, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Odessa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#44. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Panama City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Panama City
#43. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Kingsport to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Kingsport
#42. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Lake Havasu City
#41. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Brownsville to Odessa: 56 (#28 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Net migration: 43 to Odessa
#40. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Texarkana to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Texarkana
#39. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Yuba City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Yuba City
#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Sierra Vista
#37. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Bremerton to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Bremerton
#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Oxnard to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Oxnard
#35. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Las Cruces to Odessa: 53 (#28 most common destination from Las Cruces)
- Net migration: 33 to Odessa
#34. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Clarksville to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Clarksville
#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Killeen to Odessa: 13 (#153 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 11 to Killeen
#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Colorado Springs
#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Philadelphia to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Philadelphia
#30. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from College Station to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 29 to College Station
#29. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Odessa: 18 (#75 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 14 to Wichita Falls
#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Phoenix to Odessa: 4 (#330 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix
#27. Greeley, CO Metro Area- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Greeley to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Greeley
#26. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Amarillo to Odessa: 42 (#49 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 4 to Odessa
#25. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Charlotte to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Charlotte
#24. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Kansas City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Kansas City
#23. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Beaumont to Odessa: 9 (#80 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Net migration: 41 to Beaumont
#22. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Omaha to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Omaha
#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Tucson to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Tucson
#20. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Knoxville to Odessa: 45 (#93 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 23 to Knoxville
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Los Angeles to Odessa: 181 (#161 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 113 to Odessa
#18. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Abilene to Odessa: 121 (#16 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 44 to Odessa
#17. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Odessa: 214 (#17 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 130 to Odessa
#16. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Albuquerque to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Albuquerque
#15. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 111 to Fort Wayne
#14. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Longview to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Longview
#13. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from McAllen to Odessa: 200 (#15 most common destination from McAllen)
- Net migration: 50 to Odessa
#12. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Waco to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 153 to Waco
#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from San Antonio to Odessa: 63 (#155 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 101 to San Antonio
#10. San Angelo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from San Angelo to Odessa: 129 (#13 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Net migration: 44 to San Angelo
#9. Pueblo, CO Metro Area- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 209
- Migration from Pueblo to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 209 to Pueblo
#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 219
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 219 to Oklahoma City
#7. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 306
- Migration from Fort Collins to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 306 to Fort Collins
#6. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Austin to Odessa: 475 (#36 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 167 to Odessa
#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 581
- Migration from Lubbock to Odessa: 289 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Net migration: 292 to Lubbock
#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 855
- Migration from Houston to Odessa: 127 (#154 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 728 to Houston
#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,081
- Migration from Dallas to Odessa: 934 (#47 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 147 to Dallas
#2. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 1,176
- Migration from El Paso to Odessa: 538 (#15 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 638 to El Paso
#1. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 1,752
- Migration from Midland to Odessa: 2,367 (#1 most common destination from Midland)
- Net migration: 615 to Odessa
