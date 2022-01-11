Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

Where people in Odessa are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Odessa, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Odessa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Panama City, FL Metro Area

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#42. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Public Domain

#41. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#40. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Panama City to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 12 to Panama City- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Kingsport to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 13 to Kingsport- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 13 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Brownsville to Odessa: 56 (#28 most common destination from Brownsville)- Net migration: 43 to Odessa- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Texarkana to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 14 to Texarkana

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#39. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#37. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#35. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Yuba City to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 14 to Yuba City- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Sierra Vista to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 16 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Bremerton to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 18 to Bremerton- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Oxnard to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 20 to Oxnard- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Las Cruces to Odessa: 53 (#28 most common destination from Las Cruces)- Net migration: 33 to Odessa

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#30. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Clarksville to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 24 to Clarksville- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Killeen to Odessa: 13 (#153 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 11 to Killeen- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Colorado Springs to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 26 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Philadelphia to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 27 to Philadelphia- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from College Station to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 29 to College Station

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#29. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#27. Greeley, CO Metro Area

Charles Henry // Flickr

#26. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Wichita Falls to Odessa: 18 (#75 most common destination from Wichita Falls)- Net migration: 14 to Wichita Falls- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Phoenix to Odessa: 4 (#330 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Greeley to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 38 to Greeley- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Amarillo to Odessa: 42 (#49 most common destination from Amarillo)- Net migration: 4 to Odessa- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Charlotte to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 39 to Charlotte

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#24. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Public Domain

#23. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#22. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

David Wilson // Flickr

#20. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Kansas City to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 41 to Kansas City- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Beaumont to Odessa: 9 (#80 most common destination from Beaumont)- Net migration: 41 to Beaumont- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Omaha to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 51 to Omaha- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Tucson to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 55 to Tucson- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Knoxville to Odessa: 45 (#93 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 23 to Knoxville

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#18. Abilene, TX Metro Area

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#17. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Los Angeles to Odessa: 181 (#161 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 113 to Odessa- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Abilene to Odessa: 121 (#16 most common destination from Abilene)- Net migration: 44 to Odessa- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Corpus Christi to Odessa: 214 (#17 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 130 to Odessa- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Albuquerque to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 107 to Albuquerque- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Fort Wayne to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 111 to Fort Wayne

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#14. Longview, TX Metro Area

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#13. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

Lpret // Wikicommons

#12. Waco, TX Metro Area

Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Longview to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 120 to Longview- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 150- Migration from McAllen to Odessa: 200 (#15 most common destination from McAllen)- Net migration: 50 to Odessa- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Waco to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 153 to Waco- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from San Antonio to Odessa: 63 (#155 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 101 to San Antonio- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from San Angelo to Odessa: 129 (#13 most common destination from San Angelo)- Net migration: 44 to San Angelo

John Wark // Wikicommons

#9. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

Wikimedia

#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#7. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Pixabay

#6. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 209- Migration from Pueblo to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 209 to Pueblo- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 219- Migration from Oklahoma City to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 219 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 306- Migration from Fort Collins to Odessa: 0- Net migration: 306 to Fort Collins- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 308- Migration from Austin to Odessa: 475 (#36 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 167 to Odessa- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 581- Migration from Lubbock to Odessa: 289 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 292 to Lubbock

skeeze // Pixabay

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#2. El Paso, TX Metro Area

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#1. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 855- Migration from Houston to Odessa: 127 (#154 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 728 to Houston- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,081- Migration from Dallas to Odessa: 934 (#47 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 147 to Dallas- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 1,176- Migration from El Paso to Odessa: 538 (#15 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 638 to El Paso- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 1,752- Migration from Midland to Odessa: 2,367 (#1 most common destination from Midland)- Net migration: 615 to Odessa