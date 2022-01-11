ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Where people in Odessa are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuzQB_0dicU1dA00
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

Where people in Odessa are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Odessa, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Odessa between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Odessa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0dicU1dA00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Panama City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicU1dA00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Kingsport to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcsoI_0dicU1dA00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#42. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Lake Havasu City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG3FG_0dicU1dA00
Public Domain

#41. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Brownsville to Odessa: 56 (#28 most common destination from Brownsville)

- Net migration: 43 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0dicU1dA00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#40. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Texarkana in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Texarkana to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Texarkana

You may also like: Closest national parks to Odessa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicU1dA00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#39. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Yuba City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Yuba City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicU1dA00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 16

- Migration from Sierra Vista to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicU1dA00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#37. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Bremerton to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicU1dA00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Oxnard to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyMwp_0dicU1dA00
Public Domain

#35. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Las Cruces to Odessa: 53 (#28 most common destination from Las Cruces)
- Net migration: 33 to Odessa

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Odessa metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicU1dA00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Clarksville to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicU1dA00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Killeen to Odessa: 13 (#153 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 11 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicU1dA00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicU1dA00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Philadelphia to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0dicU1dA00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#30. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from College Station to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 29 to College Station

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Odessa metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicU1dA00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#29. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Odessa: 18 (#75 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 14 to Wichita Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicU1dA00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Phoenix to Odessa: 4 (#330 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicU1dA00
Pixabay

#27. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Greeley to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebX0s_0dicU1dA00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#26. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Amarillo to Odessa: 42 (#49 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 4 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicU1dA00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Charlotte to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Charlotte

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Odessa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicU1dA00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#24. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Kansas City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0dicU1dA00
Public Domain

#23. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Beaumont to Odessa: 9 (#80 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Net migration: 41 to Beaumont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicU1dA00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#22. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Omaha to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicU1dA00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Tucson to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicU1dA00
David Wilson // Flickr

#20. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Knoxville to Odessa: 45 (#93 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 23 to Knoxville

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Odessa that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicU1dA00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Los Angeles to Odessa: 181 (#161 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 113 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicU1dA00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#18. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Abilene to Odessa: 121 (#16 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 44 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0dicU1dA00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#17. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Odessa: 214 (#17 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 130 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicU1dA00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Albuquerque to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicU1dA00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 111 to Fort Wayne

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Odessa metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0dicU1dA00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#14. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Longview to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicU1dA00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#13. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 150
- Migration from McAllen to Odessa: 200 (#15 most common destination from McAllen)
- Net migration: 50 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0dicU1dA00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#12. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Waco to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 153 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicU1dA00
Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from San Antonio to Odessa: 63 (#155 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 101 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhB6J_0dicU1dA00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from San Angelo to Odessa: 129 (#13 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Net migration: 44 to San Angelo

You may also like: Metros where people in Odessa are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0dicU1dA00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#9. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 209
- Migration from Pueblo to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 209 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicU1dA00
Wikimedia

#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 219
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 219 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicU1dA00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#7. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 306
- Migration from Fort Collins to Odessa: 0
- Net migration: 306 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicU1dA00
Pixabay

#6. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Austin to Odessa: 475 (#36 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 167 to Odessa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0dicU1dA00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 581
- Migration from Lubbock to Odessa: 289 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Net migration: 292 to Lubbock

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Odessa metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicU1dA00
skeeze // Pixabay

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 855
- Migration from Houston to Odessa: 127 (#154 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 728 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicU1dA00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,081
- Migration from Dallas to Odessa: 934 (#47 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 147 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicU1dA00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#2. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 1,176
- Migration from El Paso to Odessa: 538 (#15 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 638 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0dicU1dA00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#1. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 1,752
- Migration from Midland to Odessa: 2,367 (#1 most common destination from Midland)
- Net migration: 615 to Odessa

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Waco, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
Odessa, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Killeen, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Omaha, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City#U S Census Bureau#Monterrey#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Lake Havasu City Public#Wa
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy