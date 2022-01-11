Where people in Punta Gorda are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Punta Gorda between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Punta Gorda: 95 (#111 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 62 to Punta Gorda
#49. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Punta Gorda: 192 (#25 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda
#48. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Lansing to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Lansing
#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda: 172 (#70 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 138 to Punta Gorda
#46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Pensacola to Punta Gorda: 24 (#133 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 13 to Pensacola
#45. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Charlotte to Punta Gorda: 37 (#189 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 0 to Punta Gorda
#44. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Bellingham to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Bellingham
#43. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Daphne to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Daphne
#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Phoenix to Punta Gorda: 33 (#272 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix
#41. Monroe, MI Metro Area- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Monroe to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Monroe
#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Cleveland to Punta Gorda: 76 (#105 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda
#39. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Las Vegas to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Las Vegas
#38. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Providence to Punta Gorda: 271 (#34 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 224 to Punta Gorda
#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Knoxville to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Knoxville
#36. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from The Villages to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 47 to The Villages
#35. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Palm Bay to Punta Gorda: 8 (#178 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 40 to Palm Bay
#34. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Asheville to Punta Gorda: 7 (#141 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 42 to Asheville
#33. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Weirton to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Weirton
#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Hartford to Punta Gorda: 151 (#59 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 93 to Punta Gorda
#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Detroit to Punta Gorda: 129 (#100 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 70 to Punta Gorda
#30. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Punta Gorda: 125 (#26 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 63 to Punta Gorda
#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Indianapolis to Punta Gorda: 45 (#156 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 24 to Indianapolis
#28. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Punta Gorda: 26 (#112 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 45 to Myrtle Beach
#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from New Haven to Punta Gorda: 22 (#126 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 51 to New Haven
#26. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Buffalo to Punta Gorda: 106 (#61 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda
#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Nashville to Punta Gorda: 86 (#107 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 11 to Punta Gorda
#24. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Naples to Punta Gorda: 122 (#28 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 45 to Punta Gorda
#23. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Warner Robins to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Warner Robins
#22. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Gainesville to Punta Gorda: 29 (#82 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 58 to Gainesville
#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Riverside to Punta Gorda: 105 (#137 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 16 to Punta Gorda
#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Punta Gorda: 252 (#68 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Los Angeles to Punta Gorda: 85 (#227 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 9 to Los Angeles
#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Houston to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Houston
#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Chicago to Punta Gorda: 404 (#116 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 309 to Punta Gorda
#16. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Hagerstown to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Hagerstown
#15. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Stockton to Punta Gorda: 22 (#99 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 79 to Stockton
#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from New York to Punta Gorda: 672 (#107 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 550 to Punta Gorda
#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Dallas to Punta Gorda: 34 (#262 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 91 to Dallas
#12. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Tallahassee to Punta Gorda: 133 (#28 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 3 to Punta Gorda
#11. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Boston to Punta Gorda: 57 (#167 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 82 to Boston
#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Washington to Punta Gorda: 85 (#226 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 71 to Washington
#9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from Lakeland to Punta Gorda: 162 (#30 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland
#8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Orlando to Punta Gorda: 151 (#92 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 137 to Orlando
#7. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 311
- Migration from Kansas City to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 311 to Kansas City
#6. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 331
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Punta Gorda: 88 (#15 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 243 to Homosassa Springs
#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 464
- Migration from Tampa to Punta Gorda: 304 (#75 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 160 to Tampa
#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 465
- Migration from Miami to Punta Gorda: 1,302 (#28 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 837 to Punta Gorda
#3. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 589
- Migration from Jacksonville to Punta Gorda: 105 (#97 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 484 to Jacksonville
#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 697
- Migration from Cape Coral to Punta Gorda: 936 (#6 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 239 to Punta Gorda
#1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 1,391
- Migration from North Port to Punta Gorda: 2,021 (#3 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 630 to Punta Gorda
