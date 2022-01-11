Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

Where people in Punta Gorda are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Punta Gorda between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#49. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

#48. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Pittsburgh to Punta Gorda: 95 (#111 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 62 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Punta Gorda: 192 (#25 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Lansing to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 33 to Lansing- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda: 172 (#70 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 138 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Pensacola to Punta Gorda: 24 (#133 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 13 to Pensacola

#45. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#44. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

#43. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#41. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Charlotte to Punta Gorda: 37 (#189 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 0 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Bellingham to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 38 to Bellingham- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Daphne to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 41 to Daphne- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Phoenix to Punta Gorda: 33 (#272 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Monroe to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 42 to Monroe

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#39. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#38. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

#36. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Cleveland to Punta Gorda: 76 (#105 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Las Vegas to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 45 to Las Vegas- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Providence to Punta Gorda: 271 (#34 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 224 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Knoxville to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 47 to Knoxville- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from The Villages to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 47 to The Villages

#35. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

#34. Asheville, NC Metro Area

#33. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Palm Bay to Punta Gorda: 8 (#178 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 40 to Palm Bay- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Asheville to Punta Gorda: 7 (#141 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 42 to Asheville- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Weirton to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 52 to Weirton- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Hartford to Punta Gorda: 151 (#59 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 93 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Detroit to Punta Gorda: 129 (#100 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 70 to Punta Gorda

#30. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#28. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#26. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Fort Wayne to Punta Gorda: 125 (#26 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 63 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Indianapolis to Punta Gorda: 45 (#156 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 24 to Indianapolis- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Punta Gorda: 26 (#112 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)- Net migration: 45 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from New Haven to Punta Gorda: 22 (#126 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 51 to New Haven- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Buffalo to Punta Gorda: 106 (#61 most common destination from Buffalo)- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#24. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

#23. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

#22. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Nashville to Punta Gorda: 86 (#107 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 11 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Naples to Punta Gorda: 122 (#28 most common destination from Naples)- Net migration: 45 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Warner Robins to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 80 to Warner Robins- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Gainesville to Punta Gorda: 29 (#82 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 58 to Gainesville- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Riverside to Punta Gorda: 105 (#137 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 16 to Punta Gorda

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#16. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Virginia Beach to Punta Gorda: 252 (#68 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Los Angeles to Punta Gorda: 85 (#227 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 9 to Los Angeles- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Houston to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 94 to Houston- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Chicago to Punta Gorda: 404 (#116 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 309 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Hagerstown to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 99 to Hagerstown

#15. Stockton, CA Metro Area

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#12. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

#11. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Stockton to Punta Gorda: 22 (#99 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 79 to Stockton- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from New York to Punta Gorda: 672 (#107 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 550 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 125- Migration from Dallas to Punta Gorda: 34 (#262 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 91 to Dallas- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 130- Migration from Tallahassee to Punta Gorda: 133 (#28 most common destination from Tallahassee)- Net migration: 3 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Boston to Punta Gorda: 57 (#167 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 82 to Boston

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#7. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#6. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#3. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Washington to Punta Gorda: 85 (#226 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 71 to Washington- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Lakeland to Punta Gorda: 162 (#30 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 288- Migration from Orlando to Punta Gorda: 151 (#92 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 137 to Orlando- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 311- Migration from Kansas City to Punta Gorda: 0- Net migration: 311 to Kansas City- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 331- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Punta Gorda: 88 (#15 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 243 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 464- Migration from Tampa to Punta Gorda: 304 (#75 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 160 to Tampa- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 465- Migration from Miami to Punta Gorda: 1,302 (#28 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 837 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 589- Migration from Jacksonville to Punta Gorda: 105 (#97 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 484 to Jacksonville- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 697- Migration from Cape Coral to Punta Gorda: 936 (#6 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 239 to Punta Gorda- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 1,391- Migration from North Port to Punta Gorda: 2,021 (#3 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 630 to Punta Gorda