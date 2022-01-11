ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Where people in Punta Gorda are moving to most

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicTy9D00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

Where people in Punta Gorda are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Punta Gorda between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicTy9D00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Punta Gorda: 95 (#111 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 62 to Punta Gorda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicTy9D00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Punta Gorda: 192 (#25 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicTy9D00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Lansing to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicTy9D00
Canva

#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda: 172 (#70 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 138 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicTy9D00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Pensacola to Punta Gorda: 24 (#133 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 13 to Pensacola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicTy9D00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Charlotte to Punta Gorda: 37 (#189 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 0 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dicTy9D00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#44. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Bellingham to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Bellingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0dicTy9D00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Daphne to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Daphne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTy9D00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Phoenix to Punta Gorda: 33 (#272 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAgdF_0dicTy9D00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Monroe to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Monroe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicTy9D00
Canva

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Cleveland to Punta Gorda: 76 (#105 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTy9D00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#39. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Las Vegas to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicTy9D00
spablab // Flickr

#38. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Providence to Punta Gorda: 271 (#34 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 224 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicTy9D00
David Wilson // Flickr

#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Knoxville to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicTy9D00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#36. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from The Villages to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 47 to The Villages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicTy9D00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#35. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Palm Bay to Punta Gorda: 8 (#178 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 40 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicTy9D00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#34. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Asheville to Punta Gorda: 7 (#141 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 42 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pHRl_0dicTy9D00
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#33. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Weirton to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Weirton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicTy9D00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#32. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Hartford to Punta Gorda: 151 (#59 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 93 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicTy9D00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Detroit to Punta Gorda: 129 (#100 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 70 to Punta Gorda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicTy9D00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Punta Gorda: 125 (#26 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 63 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicTy9D00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Indianapolis to Punta Gorda: 45 (#156 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 24 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicTy9D00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#28. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Punta Gorda: 26 (#112 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 45 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicTy9D00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from New Haven to Punta Gorda: 22 (#126 most common destination from New Haven)
- Net migration: 51 to New Haven https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicTy9D00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Buffalo to Punta Gorda: 106 (#61 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Net migration: 32 to Punta Gorda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTy9D00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Nashville to Punta Gorda: 86 (#107 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 11 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicTy9D00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#24. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Naples to Punta Gorda: 122 (#28 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 45 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYl3l_0dicTy9D00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#23. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Warner Robins to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 80 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicTy9D00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#22. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Gainesville to Punta Gorda: 29 (#82 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 58 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTy9D00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Riverside to Punta Gorda: 105 (#137 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 16 to Punta Gorda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTy9D00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Punta Gorda: 252 (#68 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 159 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTy9D00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Los Angeles to Punta Gorda: 85 (#227 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 9 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTy9D00
skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Houston to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 94 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTy9D00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Chicago to Punta Gorda: 404 (#116 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 309 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0dicTy9D00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Hagerstown to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Hagerstown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicTy9D00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#15. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Stockton to Punta Gorda: 22 (#99 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 79 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTy9D00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from New York to Punta Gorda: 672 (#107 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 550 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTy9D00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 125
- Migration from Dallas to Punta Gorda: 34 (#262 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 91 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicTy9D00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#12. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Tallahassee to Punta Gorda: 133 (#28 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Net migration: 3 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicTy9D00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Boston to Punta Gorda: 57 (#167 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 82 to Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTy9D00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Washington to Punta Gorda: 85 (#226 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 71 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicTy9D00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#9. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from Lakeland to Punta Gorda: 162 (#30 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTy9D00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Orlando to Punta Gorda: 151 (#92 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 137 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicTy9D00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#7. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 311
- Migration from Kansas City to Punta Gorda: 0
- Net migration: 311 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicTy9D00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#6. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 331
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to Punta Gorda: 88 (#15 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Net migration: 243 to Homosassa Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicTy9D00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 464
- Migration from Tampa to Punta Gorda: 304 (#75 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 160 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicTy9D00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 465
- Migration from Miami to Punta Gorda: 1,302 (#28 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 837 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicTy9D00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#3. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 589
- Migration from Jacksonville to Punta Gorda: 105 (#97 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 484 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicTy9D00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 697
- Migration from Cape Coral to Punta Gorda: 936 (#6 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 239 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicTy9D00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 1,391
- Migration from North Port to Punta Gorda: 2,021 (#3 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 630 to Punta Gorda

