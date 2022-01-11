Where people in Provo are moving to most
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Provo are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Provo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Provo metro area
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#50. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from College Station to Provo: 0
- Net migration: 94 to College Station
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#49. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Boulder to Provo: 32 (#73 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 65 to Boulder
Famartin // Wikicommons
#48. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Baltimore to Provo: 79 (#137 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 18 to Baltimore
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#47. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Tampa to Provo: 151 (#113 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 53 to Provo
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Provo: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Elizabethtown
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Provo
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#45. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Tucson to Provo: 78 (#83 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 25 to Tucson
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Jacksonville to Provo: 59 (#82 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 52 to Jacksonville
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Charlotte to Provo: 318 (#57 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 202 to Provo
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Killeen to Provo: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Killeen
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Dothan, AL Metro Area- Migration to Dothan in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Dothan to Provo: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Dothan
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Provo metro area
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Madison to Provo: 45 (#89 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 91 to Madison
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#39. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Lakeland to Provo: 0
- Net migration: 141 to Lakeland
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#38. Billings, MT Metro Area- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Billings to Provo: 192 (#6 most common destination from Billings)
- Net migration: 49 to Provo
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Atlanta to Provo: 307 (#110 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 159 to Provo
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#36. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Jacksonville to Provo: 55 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 98 to Jacksonville
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Provo metro area
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#35. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Anchorage to Provo: 92 (#55 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 61 to Anchorage
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia
#34. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Provo: 266 (#3 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 112 to Provo
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#33. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 172
- Migration from Chicago to Provo: 730 (#76 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 558 to Provo
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Provo: 85 (#12 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 100 to Coeur d'Alene
Pixabay
#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from San Antonio to Provo: 156 (#90 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 34 to San Antonio
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Provo
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#30. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Reno to Provo: 54 (#67 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 149 to Reno
Public Domain
#29. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 221
- Migration from Kennewick to Provo: 116 (#16 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 105 to Kennewick
f11photo // Shutterstock
#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 232
- Migration from Philadelphia to Provo: 86 (#164 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 146 to Philadelphia
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from New York to Provo: 490 (#120 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 252 to Provo
Pixabay
#26. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 243
- Migration from Sacramento to Provo: 523 (#35 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 280 to Provo
You may also like: Metros where people in Provo are getting new jobs
SD Dirk // Flickr
#25. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 256
- Migration from San Diego to Provo: 746 (#38 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 490 to Provo
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#24. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 273
- Migration from Portland to Provo: 502 (#33 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 229 to Provo
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#23. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 276
- Migration from San Jose to Provo: 489 (#35 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 213 to Provo
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Orlando to Provo: 79 (#129 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 199 to Orlando
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 284
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Provo: 329 (#42 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 45 to Provo
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Provo metro area
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Boston to Provo: 151 (#108 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 134 to Boston
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 289
- Migration from Riverside to Provo: 468 (#52 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 179 to Provo
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#18. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from San Francisco to Provo: 324 (#64 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 34 to Provo
f11photo // Shutterstock
#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 294
- Migration from Denver to Provo: 516 (#42 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 222 to Provo
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#16. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 302
- Migration from Fayetteville to Provo: 58 (#53 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 244 to Fayetteville
You may also like: Closest national parks to Provo
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#15. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Omaha to Provo: 130 (#55 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 187 to Omaha
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#14. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Kansas City to Provo: 236 (#61 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 81 to Kansas City
Pixabay
#13. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 419
- Migration from Austin to Provo: 191 (#71 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 228 to Austin
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 455
- Migration from Washington to Provo: 494 (#91 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 39 to Provo
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from Dallas to Provo: 651 (#61 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 93 to Provo
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Provo that require a graduate degree
skeeze // Pixabay
#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 559
- Migration from Houston to Provo: 414 (#71 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 145 to Houston
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 584
- Migration from Los Angeles to Provo: 1,657 (#31 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,073 to Provo
Public Domain
#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 586
- Migration from Seattle to Provo: 559 (#55 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 27 to Seattle
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#7. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 626
- Migration from Boise City to Provo: 395 (#10 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 231 to Boise City
randy andy // Shutterstock
#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 801
- Migration from Las Vegas to Provo: 859 (#19 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 58 to Provo
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 853
- Migration from Logan to Provo: 870 (#3 most common destination from Logan)
- Net migration: 17 to Provo
DPPed// Wikimedia
#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,198
- Migration from Phoenix to Provo: 1,979 (#15 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 781 to Provo
MojaveNC // Wikimedia
#3. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 1,260
- Migration from St. George to Provo: 1,372 (#2 most common destination from St. George)
- Net migration: 112 to Provo
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 1,825
- Migration from Ogden to Provo: 2,670 (#2 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 845 to Provo
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 10,860
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Provo: 10,560 (#1 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 300 to Salt Lake City
Comments / 0