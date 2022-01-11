Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Provo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Provo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#50. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#49. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#48. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#47. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from College Station to Provo: 0- Net migration: 94 to College Station- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Boulder to Provo: 32 (#73 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 65 to Boulder- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Baltimore to Provo: 79 (#137 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 18 to Baltimore- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Tampa to Provo: 151 (#113 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 53 to Provo- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Elizabethtown to Provo: 0- Net migration: 98 to Elizabethtown

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#45. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dothan, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Tucson to Provo: 78 (#83 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 25 to Tucson- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Jacksonville to Provo: 59 (#82 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 52 to Jacksonville- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Charlotte to Provo: 318 (#57 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 202 to Provo- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Killeen to Provo: 0- Net migration: 126 to Killeen- Migration to Dothan in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Dothan to Provo: 0- Net migration: 128 to Dothan

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Madison, WI Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#39. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#38. Billings, MT Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#36. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from Madison to Provo: 45 (#89 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 91 to Madison- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Lakeland to Provo: 0- Net migration: 141 to Lakeland- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Billings to Provo: 192 (#6 most common destination from Billings)- Net migration: 49 to Provo- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 148- Migration from Atlanta to Provo: 307 (#110 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 159 to Provo- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Jacksonville to Provo: 55 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 98 to Jacksonville

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#35. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#34. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#33. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

Pixabay

#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Anchorage to Provo: 92 (#55 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 61 to Anchorage- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Idaho Falls to Provo: 266 (#3 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 112 to Provo- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 172- Migration from Chicago to Provo: 730 (#76 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 558 to Provo- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 185- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Provo: 85 (#12 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)- Net migration: 100 to Coeur d'Alene- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from San Antonio to Provo: 156 (#90 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 34 to San Antonio

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#30. Reno, NV Metro Area

Public Domain

#29. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Pixabay

#26. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Reno to Provo: 54 (#67 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 149 to Reno- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 221- Migration from Kennewick to Provo: 116 (#16 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 105 to Kennewick- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 232- Migration from Philadelphia to Provo: 86 (#164 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 146 to Philadelphia- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 238- Migration from New York to Provo: 490 (#120 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 252 to Provo- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 243- Migration from Sacramento to Provo: 523 (#35 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 280 to Provo

SD Dirk // Flickr

#25. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#24. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#23. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 256- Migration from San Diego to Provo: 746 (#38 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 490 to Provo- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 273- Migration from Portland to Provo: 502 (#33 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 229 to Provo- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 276- Migration from San Jose to Provo: 489 (#35 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 213 to Provo- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 278- Migration from Orlando to Provo: 79 (#129 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 199 to Orlando- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 284- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Provo: 329 (#42 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 45 to Provo

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#18. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#16. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 285- Migration from Boston to Provo: 151 (#108 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 134 to Boston- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 289- Migration from Riverside to Provo: 468 (#52 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 179 to Provo- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 290- Migration from San Francisco to Provo: 324 (#64 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 34 to Provo- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 294- Migration from Denver to Provo: 516 (#42 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 222 to Provo- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 302- Migration from Fayetteville to Provo: 58 (#53 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 244 to Fayetteville

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#15. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#14. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Pixabay

#13. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 317- Migration from Omaha to Provo: 130 (#55 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 187 to Omaha- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 317- Migration from Kansas City to Provo: 236 (#61 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 81 to Kansas City- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 419- Migration from Austin to Provo: 191 (#71 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 228 to Austin- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 455- Migration from Washington to Provo: 494 (#91 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 39 to Provo- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 558- Migration from Dallas to Provo: 651 (#61 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 93 to Provo

skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#7. Boise City, ID Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#3. St. George, UT Metro Area

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 559- Migration from Houston to Provo: 414 (#71 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 145 to Houston- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 584- Migration from Los Angeles to Provo: 1,657 (#31 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 1,073 to Provo- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 586- Migration from Seattle to Provo: 559 (#55 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 27 to Seattle- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 626- Migration from Boise City to Provo: 395 (#10 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 231 to Boise City- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 801- Migration from Las Vegas to Provo: 859 (#19 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 58 to Provo- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 853- Migration from Logan to Provo: 870 (#3 most common destination from Logan)- Net migration: 17 to Provo- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,198- Migration from Phoenix to Provo: 1,979 (#15 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 781 to Provo- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 1,260- Migration from St. George to Provo: 1,372 (#2 most common destination from St. George)- Net migration: 112 to Provo- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 1,825- Migration from Ogden to Provo: 2,670 (#2 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 845 to Provo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 10,860- Migration from Salt Lake City to Provo: 10,560 (#1 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 300 to Salt Lake City