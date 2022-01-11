David Wilson // Wikicommon

Where people in Rocky Mount are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rocky Mount between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Rocky Mount that require a graduate degree

skeeze // Pixabay

#36. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Ianmccor // Wikicommons

#35. Sumter, SC Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Strawser// Wikimedia

#32. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Houston to Rocky Mount: 43 (#240 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 33 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Sumter in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Sumter to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 12 to Sumter- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Baltimore to Rocky Mount: 15 (#238 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 2 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Nashville to Rocky Mount: 2 (#270 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 12 to Nashville- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Harrisonburg to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 16 to Harrisonburg

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Rocky Mount metro area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#28. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Pensacola to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 17 to Pensacola- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Orlando to Rocky Mount: 3 (#288 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 15 to Orlando- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Seattle to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 21 to Seattle- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Charleston to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 23 to Charleston- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Chicago to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 27 to Chicago

You may also like: Metros where people in Rocky Mount are getting new jobs

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

Pixabay

#25. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#24. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#23. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#22. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Columbus to Rocky Mount: 3 (#138 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 24 to Columbus- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Austin to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 29 to Austin- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Richmond to Rocky Mount: 12 (#176 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 21 to Richmond- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Boise City to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 34 to Boise City- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from El Paso to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 37 to El Paso

You may also like: Closest national parks to Rocky Mount

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#21. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#20. New Bern, NC Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#19. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rochester, NY Metro Area

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#17. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Stockton to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 38 to Stockton- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from New Bern to Rocky Mount: 51 (#46 most common destination from New Bern)- Net migration: 13 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Deltona to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 42 to Deltona- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Rochester to Rocky Mount: 19 (#146 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 28 to Rochester- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Goldsboro to Rocky Mount: 24 (#46 most common destination from Goldsboro)- Net migration: 23 to Goldsboro

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Rocky Mount

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#13. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

M Floyd // Flickr

#12. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rocky Mount: 106 (#119 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 31 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Los Angeles to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 102 to Los Angeles- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Hickory to Rocky Mount: 20 (#55 most common destination from Hickory)- Net migration: 101 to Hickory- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Fayetteville to Rocky Mount: 186 (#55 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 45 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Birmingham to Rocky Mount: 0- Net migration: 154 to Birmingham

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Rocky Mount

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. Asheville, NC Metro Area

tweber1// Wikimedia

#9. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Washington to Rocky Mount: 162 (#175 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 2 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from Asheville to Rocky Mount: 10 (#129 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 165 to Asheville- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 204- Migration from Winston to Rocky Mount: 107 (#44 most common destination from Winston)- Net migration: 97 to Winston- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 229- Migration from Jacksonville to Rocky Mount: 128 (#49 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 101 to Jacksonville- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 260- Migration from Durham to Rocky Mount: 76 (#67 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 184 to Durham

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rocky Mount metro area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#3. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#2. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 277- Migration from Atlanta to Rocky Mount: 4 (#331 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 273 to Atlanta- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 343- Migration from Charlotte to Rocky Mount: 601 (#31 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 258 to Rocky Mount- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 413- Migration from Greensboro to Rocky Mount: 40 (#76 most common destination from Greensboro)- Net migration: 373 to Greensboro- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 599- Migration from Wilmington to Rocky Mount: 13 (#94 most common destination from Wilmington)- Net migration: 586 to Wilmington- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 1,051- Migration from Greenville to Rocky Mount: 656 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)- Net migration: 395 to Greenville

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rocky Mount metro area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 1,289- Migration from Raleigh to Rocky Mount: 1,613 (#6 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 324 to Rocky Mount