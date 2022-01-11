Where people in Rocky Mount are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rocky Mount between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#36. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Houston to Rocky Mount: 43 (#240 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 33 to Rocky Mount
#35. Sumter, SC Metro Area- Migration to Sumter in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Sumter to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Sumter
#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Baltimore to Rocky Mount: 15 (#238 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2 to Rocky Mount
#33. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Nashville to Rocky Mount: 2 (#270 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 12 to Nashville
#32. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Harrisonburg
#31. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pensacola to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Pensacola
#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Orlando to Rocky Mount: 3 (#288 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 15 to Orlando
#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Seattle to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Seattle
#28. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Charleston to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Charleston
#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Chicago to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Chicago
#26. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Columbus to Rocky Mount: 3 (#138 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 24 to Columbus
#25. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Austin to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Austin
#24. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Richmond to Rocky Mount: 12 (#176 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 21 to Richmond
#23. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Boise City to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Boise City
#22. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from El Paso to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 37 to El Paso
#21. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Stockton to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Stockton
#20. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from New Bern to Rocky Mount: 51 (#46 most common destination from New Bern)
- Net migration: 13 to Rocky Mount
#19. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Deltona to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Deltona
#18. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Rochester to Rocky Mount: 19 (#146 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 28 to Rochester
#17. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Goldsboro to Rocky Mount: 24 (#46 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Net migration: 23 to Goldsboro
#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rocky Mount: 106 (#119 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 31 to Rocky Mount
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Los Angeles to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Los Angeles
#14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Hickory to Rocky Mount: 20 (#55 most common destination from Hickory)
- Net migration: 101 to Hickory
#13. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Fayetteville to Rocky Mount: 186 (#55 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 45 to Rocky Mount
#12. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Birmingham to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 154 to Birmingham
#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Washington to Rocky Mount: 162 (#175 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2 to Rocky Mount
#10. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Asheville to Rocky Mount: 10 (#129 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 165 to Asheville
#9. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Winston to Rocky Mount: 107 (#44 most common destination from Winston)
- Net migration: 97 to Winston
#8. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 229
- Migration from Jacksonville to Rocky Mount: 128 (#49 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 101 to Jacksonville
#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Durham to Rocky Mount: 76 (#67 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 184 to Durham
#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 277
- Migration from Atlanta to Rocky Mount: 4 (#331 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 273 to Atlanta
#5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 343
- Migration from Charlotte to Rocky Mount: 601 (#31 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 258 to Rocky Mount
#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 413
- Migration from Greensboro to Rocky Mount: 40 (#76 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 373 to Greensboro
#3. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 599
- Migration from Wilmington to Rocky Mount: 13 (#94 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Net migration: 586 to Wilmington
#2. Greenville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 1,051
- Migration from Greenville to Rocky Mount: 656 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 395 to Greenville
#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 1,289
- Migration from Raleigh to Rocky Mount: 1,613 (#6 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 324 to Rocky Mount
