Rocky Mount, NC

Where people in Rocky Mount are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

David Wilson // Wikicommon

Where people in Rocky Mount are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rocky Mount between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

skeeze // Pixabay

#36. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Houston to Rocky Mount: 43 (#240 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 33 to Rocky Mount
Ianmccor // Wikicommons

#35. Sumter, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Sumter in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Sumter to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Sumter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicTwNl00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#34. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Baltimore to Rocky Mount: 15 (#238 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTwNl00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Nashville to Rocky Mount: 2 (#270 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 12 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHp8T_0dicTwNl00
Strawser// Wikimedia

#32. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Harrisonburg

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Pensacola to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTwNl00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Orlando to Rocky Mount: 3 (#288 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 15 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTwNl00
Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Seattle to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicTwNl00
Ken L. // Flickr

#28. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Charleston to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTwNl00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Chicago to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Chicago

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Columbus to Rocky Mount: 3 (#138 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 24 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTwNl00
Pixabay

#25. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Austin to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicTwNl00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#24. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Richmond to Rocky Mount: 12 (#176 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 21 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTwNl00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#23. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Boise City to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicTwNl00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#22. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from El Paso to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 37 to El Paso

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#21. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Stockton to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0dicTwNl00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#20. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from New Bern to Rocky Mount: 51 (#46 most common destination from New Bern)
- Net migration: 13 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicTwNl00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#19. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Deltona to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicTwNl00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Rochester to Rocky Mount: 19 (#146 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 28 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ3CG_0dicTwNl00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#17. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Goldsboro to Rocky Mount: 24 (#46 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Net migration: 23 to Goldsboro

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Rocky Mount: 106 (#119 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 31 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTwNl00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Los Angeles to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0dicTwNl00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Hickory to Rocky Mount: 20 (#55 most common destination from Hickory)
- Net migration: 101 to Hickory https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicTwNl00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#13. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Fayetteville to Rocky Mount: 186 (#55 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 45 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicTwNl00
M Floyd // Flickr

#12. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Birmingham to Rocky Mount: 0
- Net migration: 154 to Birmingham

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Washington to Rocky Mount: 162 (#175 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicTwNl00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Asheville to Rocky Mount: 10 (#129 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 165 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0dicTwNl00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#9. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Winston to Rocky Mount: 107 (#44 most common destination from Winston)
- Net migration: 97 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicTwNl00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 229
- Migration from Jacksonville to Rocky Mount: 128 (#49 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 101 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicTwNl00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Durham to Rocky Mount: 76 (#67 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 184 to Durham

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 277
- Migration from Atlanta to Rocky Mount: 4 (#331 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 273 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicTwNl00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 343
- Migration from Charlotte to Rocky Mount: 601 (#31 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 258 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicTwNl00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 413
- Migration from Greensboro to Rocky Mount: 40 (#76 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 373 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILW5r_0dicTwNl00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#3. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 599
- Migration from Wilmington to Rocky Mount: 13 (#94 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Net migration: 586 to Wilmington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0dicTwNl00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#2. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 1,051
- Migration from Greenville to Rocky Mount: 656 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 395 to Greenville

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 1,289
- Migration from Raleigh to Rocky Mount: 1,613 (#6 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 324 to Rocky Mount

