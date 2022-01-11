ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Where people in Pueblo are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0dicTvV200
John Wark // Wikicommons

Where people in Pueblo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pueblo, CO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pueblo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Pueblo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicTvV200
M Floyd // Flickr

#50. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Birmingham to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicTvV200
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Durham to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicTvV200
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#48. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 15

- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicTvV200
Pixabay

#47. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Savannah to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicTvV200
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#46. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Tucson to Pueblo: 9 (#214 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 7 to Tucson

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Pueblo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW46A_0dicTvV200
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Anniston to Pueblo: 38 (#22 most common destination from Anniston)
- Net migration: 18 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicTvV200
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Clarksville to Pueblo: 0

- Net migration: 21 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicTvV200
Daderot // Wikicommons

#43. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Chico to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicTvV200
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#42. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Memphis to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicTvV200
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Kansas City to Pueblo: 103 (#96 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 78 to Pueblo

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Pueblo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTvV200
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pueblo: 57 (#168 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 32 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicTvV200
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Albuquerque to Pueblo: 137 (#56 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 111 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicTvV200
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#38. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Idaho Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicTvV200
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Richmond to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWR3X_0dicTvV200
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Joplin, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Joplin in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Joplin to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Joplin

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Pueblo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicTvV200
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Columbus to Pueblo: 14 (#106 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0dicTvV200
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Canton to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Canton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicTvV200
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Portland to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicTvV200
Ken L. // Flickr

#32. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Yuma to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Yuma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicTvV200
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#31. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Tulsa to Pueblo: 6 (#161 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 33 to Tulsa

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pueblo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicTvV200
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Columbus to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicTvV200
spablab // Flickr

#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Providence to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicTvV200
David Wilson // Flickr

#28. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Knoxville to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTvV200
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Dallas to Pueblo: 93 (#189 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 47 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicTvV200
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#26. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Pueblo: 5 (#252 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 46 to Pittsburgh

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pueblo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTvV200
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Chicago to Pueblo: 89 (#222 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 31 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0dicTvV200
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Coeur d'Alene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTvV200
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pueblo: 47 (#267 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 14 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicTvV200
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#22. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Salinas to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicTvV200
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Salt Lake City

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Pueblo that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicTvV200
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Charlotte to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicTvV200
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#19. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Albany to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicTvV200
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#18. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Boulder to Pueblo: 141 (#24 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 62 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTvV200
Wikimedia

#17. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pueblo: 31 (#138 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 50 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTvV200
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#16. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Boise City to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Boise City

You may also like: Metros where people in Pueblo are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicTvV200
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#15. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Lawton to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicTvV200
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#14. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Lakeland to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTvV200
Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Seattle to Pueblo: 21 (#255 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 91 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTvV200
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Washington to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 121 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTvV200
randy andy // Shutterstock

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Las Vegas to Pueblo: 156 (#79 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 5 to Pueblo

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Pueblo metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicTvV200
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Tampa to Pueblo: 46 (#205 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 112 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTvV200
DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Phoenix to Pueblo: 136 (#137 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 47 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTvV200
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Riverside to Pueblo: 30 (#224 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 180 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrcc_0dicTvV200
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#7. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Grand Junction to Pueblo: 181 (#5 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Net migration: 35 to Grand Junction https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTvV200
Pixabay

#6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from San Antonio to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 228 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicTvV200
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#5. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from Fort Collins to Pueblo: 167 (#19 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 107 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTvV200
skeeze // Pixabay

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Houston to Pueblo: 48 (#229 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 242 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicTvV200
Pixabay

#3. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 640
- Migration from Greeley to Pueblo: 104 (#19 most common destination from Greeley)
- Net migration: 536 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTvV200
f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,090
- Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,562 (#13 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 472 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTvV200
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,111
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pueblo: 1,531 (#2 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 420 to Pueblo

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Yuma, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
City
Greeley, CO
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Ny Metro#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Birmingham Atlpedia#Durham Daniel Slim#Myrtle Beach Pixabay#Ga Metro Area Migration#Djsasso#Wikimedia Commons#Anniston Oxford#Al Metro Area Migration
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy