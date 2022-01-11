John Wark // Wikicommons

Where people in Pueblo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pueblo, CO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pueblo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

#48. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

#47. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#46. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Birmingham to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 15 to Birmingham- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Durham to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 15 to Durham- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 15 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Savannah to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 15 to Savannah- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Tucson to Pueblo: 9 (#214 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 7 to Tucson

#45. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

#44. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

#43. Chico, CA Metro Area

#42. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Anniston to Pueblo: 38 (#22 most common destination from Anniston)- Net migration: 18 to Pueblo- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Clarksville to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 21 to Clarksville- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Chico to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 22 to Chico- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Memphis to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 23 to Memphis- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Kansas City to Pueblo: 103 (#96 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 78 to Pueblo

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#39. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

#38. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area

#36. Joplin, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pueblo: 57 (#168 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 32 to Pueblo- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Albuquerque to Pueblo: 137 (#56 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 111 to Pueblo- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Idaho Falls to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 26 to Idaho Falls- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Richmond to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 28 to Richmond- Migration to Joplin in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Joplin to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 29 to Joplin

#35. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

#34. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

#33. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

#32. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

#31. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Columbus to Pueblo: 14 (#106 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 19 to Columbus- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Canton to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 34 to Canton- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Portland to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 34 to Portland- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Yuma to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 34 to Yuma- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Tulsa to Pueblo: 6 (#161 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 33 to Tulsa

#30. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#28. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#26. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Columbus to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 40 to Columbus- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Providence to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 41 to Providence- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Knoxville to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 44 to Knoxville- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Dallas to Pueblo: 93 (#189 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 47 to Pueblo- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Pittsburgh to Pueblo: 5 (#252 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 46 to Pittsburgh

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#24. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#22. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Chicago to Pueblo: 89 (#222 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 31 to Pueblo- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 58 to Coeur d'Alene- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Los Angeles to Pueblo: 47 (#267 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 14 to Los Angeles- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Salinas to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 63 to Salinas- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 75 to Salt Lake City

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#19. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

#18. Boulder, CO Metro Area

#17. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#16. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Charlotte to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 76 to Charlotte- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Albany to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 78 to Albany- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Boulder to Pueblo: 141 (#24 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 62 to Pueblo- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pueblo: 31 (#138 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 50 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Boise City to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 82 to Boise City

#15. Lawton, OK Metro Area

#14. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Lawton to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 102 to Lawton- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Lakeland to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 108 to Lakeland- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Seattle to Pueblo: 21 (#255 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 91 to Seattle- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Washington to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 121 to Washington- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Las Vegas to Pueblo: 156 (#79 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 5 to Pueblo

#10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#7. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

#6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#5. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#3. Greeley, CO Metro Area

#2. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#1. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Tampa to Pueblo: 46 (#205 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 112 to Tampa- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 183- Migration from Phoenix to Pueblo: 136 (#137 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 47 to Phoenix- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from Riverside to Pueblo: 30 (#224 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 180 to Riverside- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 216- Migration from Grand Junction to Pueblo: 181 (#5 most common destination from Grand Junction)- Net migration: 35 to Grand Junction- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from San Antonio to Pueblo: 0- Net migration: 228 to San Antonio- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 274- Migration from Fort Collins to Pueblo: 167 (#19 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 107 to Fort Collins- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 290- Migration from Houston to Pueblo: 48 (#229 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 242 to Houston- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 640- Migration from Greeley to Pueblo: 104 (#19 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 536 to Greeley- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,090- Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,562 (#13 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 472 to Pueblo- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,111- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pueblo: 1,531 (#2 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 420 to Pueblo