Where people in Pueblo are moving to most

Where people in Pueblo are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Pueblo, CO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pueblo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Birmingham to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Birmingham
#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Durham to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Durham
#48. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Myrtle Beach
#47. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Savannah to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Savannah
#46. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Tucson to Pueblo: 9 (#214 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 7 to Tucson
#45. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Anniston to Pueblo: 38 (#22 most common destination from Anniston)
- Net migration: 18 to Pueblo
#44. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Clarksville to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Clarksville
#43. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Chico to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Chico
#42. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Memphis to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Memphis
#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Kansas City to Pueblo: 103 (#96 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 78 to Pueblo
#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Pueblo: 57 (#168 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 32 to Pueblo
#39. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Albuquerque to Pueblo: 137 (#56 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 111 to Pueblo
#38. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Idaho Falls
#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Richmond to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Richmond
#36. Joplin, MO Metro Area- Migration to Joplin in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Joplin to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Joplin
#35. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Columbus to Pueblo: 14 (#106 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus
#34. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Canton to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Canton
#33. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Portland to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Portland
#32. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Yuma to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Yuma
#31. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Tulsa to Pueblo: 6 (#161 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 33 to Tulsa
#30. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Columbus to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Columbus
#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Providence to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Providence
#28. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Knoxville to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Knoxville
#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Dallas to Pueblo: 93 (#189 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 47 to Pueblo
#26. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Pueblo: 5 (#252 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 46 to Pittsburgh
#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Chicago to Pueblo: 89 (#222 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 31 to Pueblo
#24. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Coeur d'Alene
#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pueblo: 47 (#267 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 14 to Los Angeles
#22. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Salinas to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Salinas
#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Salt Lake City
#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Charlotte to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Charlotte
#19. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Albany to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Albany
#18. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Boulder to Pueblo: 141 (#24 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 62 to Pueblo
#17. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Pueblo: 31 (#138 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 50 to Oklahoma City
#16. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Boise City to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Boise City
#15. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Lawton to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Lawton
#14. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Lakeland to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Lakeland
#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Seattle to Pueblo: 21 (#255 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 91 to Seattle
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Washington to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 121 to Washington
#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Las Vegas to Pueblo: 156 (#79 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 5 to Pueblo
#10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Tampa to Pueblo: 46 (#205 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 112 to Tampa
#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Phoenix to Pueblo: 136 (#137 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 47 to Phoenix
#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 210
- Migration from Riverside to Pueblo: 30 (#224 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 180 to Riverside
#7. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Grand Junction to Pueblo: 181 (#5 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Net migration: 35 to Grand Junction
#6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from San Antonio to Pueblo: 0
- Net migration: 228 to San Antonio
#5. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 274
- Migration from Fort Collins to Pueblo: 167 (#19 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 107 to Fort Collins
#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Houston to Pueblo: 48 (#229 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 242 to Houston
#3. Greeley, CO Metro Area- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 640
- Migration from Greeley to Pueblo: 104 (#19 most common destination from Greeley)
- Net migration: 536 to Greeley
#2. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,090
- Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,562 (#13 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 472 to Pueblo
#1. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,111
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pueblo: 1,531 (#2 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 420 to Pueblo
