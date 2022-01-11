Where people in Lawrence are moving to most
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia
Where people in Lawrence are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lawrence, KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lawrence between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from San Jose to Lawrence: 8 (#200 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 19 to San Jose
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Iowa City to Lawrence: 13 (#84 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 14 to Iowa City
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Buffalo to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Buffalo
Famartin // Wikicommons
#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Baltimore to Lawrence: 81 (#133 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 51 to Lawrence
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Fort Wayne
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Indianapolis
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawrence: 19 (#113 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 12 to Fayetteville
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Orlando to Lawrence: 68 (#136 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 37 to Lawrence
Teemu008 /// Flickr
#42. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Bloomington to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Bloomington
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia
#41. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to St. Joseph in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from St. Joseph to Lawrence: 46 (#14 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence
Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#40. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Greensboro to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Greensboro
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Lynchburg to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Lynchburg
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#38. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Tulsa to Lawrence: 52 (#68 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#37. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from New Haven to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 46 to New Haven
Basar // Wikicommons
#36. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 47 to San Luis Obispo
Pixabay
#35. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from San Antonio to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 50 to San Antonio
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#34. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Omaha to Lawrence: 101 (#68 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 50 to Lawrence
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#33. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Richmond to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Richmond
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Urban Honolulu
Public Domain
#31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Seattle to Lawrence: 50 (#202 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 4 to Seattle
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from La Crosse to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 54 to La Crosse
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#29. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Portland to Lawrence: 9 (#252 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 48 to Portland
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#28. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Springfield to Lawrence: 26 (#83 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 31 to Springfield
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#27. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Davenport to Lawrence: 1 (#125 most common destination from Davenport)
- Net migration: 58 to Davenport
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Atlanta to Lawrence: 56 (#231 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 5 to Atlanta
f11photo // Shutterstock
#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lawrence: 52 (#197 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 10 to Philadelphia
DPPed// Wikimedia
#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Phoenix to Lawrence: 35 (#269 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 32 to Phoenix
Pixabay
#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Austin to Lawrence: 58 (#144 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 12 to Austin
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#22. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Killeen to Lawrence: 23 (#128 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 48 to Killeen
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#21. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Sioux City to Lawrence: 8 (#60 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 65 to Sioux City
SD Dirk // Flickr
#20. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from San Diego to Lawrence: 55 (#206 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 24 to San Diego
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#19. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Boulder to Lawrence: 94 (#37 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 15 to Lawrence
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia
#18. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Jefferson City to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Jefferson City
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Boston to Lawrence: 279 (#76 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 187 to Lawrence
skeeze // Pixabay
#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Houston to Lawrence: 147 (#145 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 54 to Lawrence
f11photo // Shutterstock
#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Nashville to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 97 to Nashville
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Springfield to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 116 to Springfield
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#13. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Salt Lake City
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from St. Louis to Lawrence: 277 (#59 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 156 to Lawrence
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Manhattan, KS Metro Area- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Manhattan to Lawrence: 207 (#18 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Net migration: 81 to Lawrence
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lawrence: 85 (#227 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 44 to Los Angeles
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Chicago to Lawrence: 360 (#122 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 222 to Lawrence
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lawrence: 155 (#88 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 13 to Lawrence
Wikimedia
#7. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawrence: 113 (#68 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 68 to Oklahoma City
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Washington to Lawrence: 161 (#176 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 37 to Washington
f11photo // Shutterstock
#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 202
- Migration from Denver to Lawrence: 213 (#86 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 11 to Lawrence
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 394
- Migration from Dallas to Lawrence: 52 (#238 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 342 to Dallas
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#3. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 517
- Migration from Wichita to Lawrence: 702 (#7 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 185 to Lawrence
America's Power // Wikicommons
#2. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 1,072
- Migration from Topeka to Lawrence: 1,359 (#2 most common destination from Topeka)
- Net migration: 287 to Lawrence
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 3,487
- Migration from Kansas City to Lawrence: 4,766 (#1 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 1,279 to Lawrence
