Lawrence, KS

Where people in Lawrence are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y62Wu_0dicTucJ00
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

Where people in Lawrence are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lawrence, KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lawrence between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicTucJ00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from San Jose to Lawrence: 8 (#200 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 19 to San Jose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0dicTucJ00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Iowa City to Lawrence: 13 (#84 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 14 to Iowa City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicTucJ00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Buffalo to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Buffalo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicTucJ00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 30

- Migration from Baltimore to Lawrence: 81 (#133 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 51 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicTucJ00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Fort Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicTucJ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicTucJ00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawrence: 19 (#113 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 12 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTucJ00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Orlando to Lawrence: 68 (#136 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 37 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR81u_0dicTucJ00
Teemu008 /// Flickr

#42. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Bloomington to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BkNW_0dicTucJ00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#41. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to St. Joseph in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from St. Joseph to Lawrence: 46 (#14 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicTucJ00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#40. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Greensboro to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0dicTucJ00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Lynchburg to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicTucJ00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#38. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Tulsa to Lawrence: 52 (#68 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0dicTucJ00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#37. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from New Haven to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 46 to New Haven https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicTucJ00
Basar // Wikicommons

#36. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 47 to San Luis Obispo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTucJ00
Pixabay

#35. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from San Antonio to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 50 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicTucJ00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#34. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Omaha to Lawrence: 101 (#68 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 50 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicTucJ00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#33. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Richmond to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicTucJ00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTucJ00
Public Domain

#31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Seattle to Lawrence: 50 (#202 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 4 to Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicTucJ00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from La Crosse to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 54 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicTucJ00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Portland to Lawrence: 9 (#252 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 48 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicTucJ00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#28. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Springfield to Lawrence: 26 (#83 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 31 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0dicTucJ00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#27. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Davenport to Lawrence: 1 (#125 most common destination from Davenport)
- Net migration: 58 to Davenport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTucJ00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Atlanta to Lawrence: 56 (#231 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 5 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicTucJ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lawrence: 52 (#197 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 10 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTucJ00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Phoenix to Lawrence: 35 (#269 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 32 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTucJ00
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Austin to Lawrence: 58 (#144 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 12 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicTucJ00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Killeen to Lawrence: 23 (#128 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 48 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0dicTucJ00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#21. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Sioux City to Lawrence: 8 (#60 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 65 to Sioux City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTucJ00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#20. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from San Diego to Lawrence: 55 (#206 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 24 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicTucJ00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#19. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Boulder to Lawrence: 94 (#37 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 15 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7rp1_0dicTucJ00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#18. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Jefferson City to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Jefferson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicTucJ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Boston to Lawrence: 279 (#76 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 187 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTucJ00
skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Houston to Lawrence: 147 (#145 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 54 to Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTucJ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Nashville to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 97 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0dicTucJ00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Springfield to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 116 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicTucJ00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#13. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lawrence: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicTucJ00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from St. Louis to Lawrence: 277 (#59 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 156 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicTucJ00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Manhattan to Lawrence: 207 (#18 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Net migration: 81 to Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTucJ00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lawrence: 85 (#227 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 44 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTucJ00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Chicago to Lawrence: 360 (#122 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 222 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTucJ00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lawrence: 155 (#88 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 13 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTucJ00
Wikimedia

#7. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawrence: 113 (#68 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 68 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTucJ00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Washington to Lawrence: 161 (#176 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 37 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTucJ00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 202
- Migration from Denver to Lawrence: 213 (#86 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 11 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTucJ00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 394
- Migration from Dallas to Lawrence: 52 (#238 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 342 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicTucJ00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#3. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 517
- Migration from Wichita to Lawrence: 702 (#7 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 185 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDTbj_0dicTucJ00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#2. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 1,072
- Migration from Topeka to Lawrence: 1,359 (#2 most common destination from Topeka)
- Net migration: 287 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicTucJ00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 3,487
- Migration from Kansas City to Lawrence: 4,766 (#1 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 1,279 to Lawrence

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

