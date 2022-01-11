Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

Where people in Lawrence are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lawrence, KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lawrence between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#50. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from San Jose to Lawrence: 8 (#200 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 19 to San Jose- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Iowa City to Lawrence: 13 (#84 most common destination from Iowa City)- Net migration: 14 to Iowa City- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Buffalo to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 29 to Buffalo- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Baltimore to Lawrence: 81 (#133 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 51 to Lawrence- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 30 to Fort Wayne

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Teemu008 /// Flickr

#42. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#41. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Indianapolis to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 30 to Indianapolis- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Fayetteville to Lawrence: 19 (#113 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 12 to Fayetteville- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Orlando to Lawrence: 68 (#136 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 37 to Lawrence- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Bloomington to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 32 to Bloomington- Migration to St. Joseph in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from St. Joseph to Lawrence: 46 (#14 most common destination from St. Joseph)- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#40. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#38. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#37. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#36. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Greensboro to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 40 to Greensboro- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Lynchburg to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 43 to Lynchburg- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Tulsa to Lawrence: 52 (#68 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from New Haven to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 46 to New Haven- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 47 to San Luis Obispo

Pixabay

#35. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#34. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#33. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Public Domain

#31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from San Antonio to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 50 to San Antonio- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Omaha to Lawrence: 101 (#68 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 50 to Lawrence- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Richmond to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 51 to Richmond- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 53 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Seattle to Lawrence: 50 (#202 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 4 to Seattle

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#28. Springfield, MO Metro Area

JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#27. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from La Crosse to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 54 to La Crosse- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Portland to Lawrence: 9 (#252 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 48 to Portland- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Springfield to Lawrence: 26 (#83 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 31 to Springfield- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Davenport to Lawrence: 1 (#125 most common destination from Davenport)- Net migration: 58 to Davenport- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Atlanta to Lawrence: 56 (#231 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 5 to Atlanta

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#21. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Philadelphia to Lawrence: 52 (#197 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 10 to Philadelphia- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Phoenix to Lawrence: 35 (#269 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 32 to Phoenix- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Austin to Lawrence: 58 (#144 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 12 to Austin- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Killeen to Lawrence: 23 (#128 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 48 to Killeen- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Sioux City to Lawrence: 8 (#60 most common destination from Sioux City)- Net migration: 65 to Sioux City

SD Dirk // Flickr

#20. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#19. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#18. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from San Diego to Lawrence: 55 (#206 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 24 to San Diego- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Boulder to Lawrence: 94 (#37 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 15 to Lawrence- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Jefferson City to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 83 to Jefferson City- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Boston to Lawrence: 279 (#76 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 187 to Lawrence- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Houston to Lawrence: 147 (#145 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 54 to Lawrence

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Springfield, MA Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#13. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Nashville to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 97 to Nashville- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Springfield to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 116 to Springfield- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Salt Lake City to Lawrence: 0- Net migration: 120 to Salt Lake City- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from St. Louis to Lawrence: 277 (#59 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 156 to Lawrence- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Manhattan to Lawrence: 207 (#18 most common destination from Manhattan)- Net migration: 81 to Lawrence

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Wikimedia

#7. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Kristin Nador // Flickr

#3. Wichita, KS Metro Area

America's Power // Wikicommons

#2. Topeka, KS Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Los Angeles to Lawrence: 85 (#227 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 44 to Los Angeles- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from Chicago to Lawrence: 360 (#122 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 222 to Lawrence- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Minneapolis to Lawrence: 155 (#88 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 13 to Lawrence- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lawrence: 113 (#68 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 68 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 198- Migration from Washington to Lawrence: 161 (#176 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 37 to Washington- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 202- Migration from Denver to Lawrence: 213 (#86 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 11 to Lawrence- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 394- Migration from Dallas to Lawrence: 52 (#238 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 342 to Dallas- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 517- Migration from Wichita to Lawrence: 702 (#7 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 185 to Lawrence- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 1,072- Migration from Topeka to Lawrence: 1,359 (#2 most common destination from Topeka)- Net migration: 287 to Lawrence- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 3,487- Migration from Kansas City to Lawrence: 4,766 (#1 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 1,279 to Lawrence