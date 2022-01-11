Public Domain

Where people in Las Cruces are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Las Cruces, NM Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Las Cruces between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#50. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#49. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#48. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#47. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#46. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Jacksonville to Las Cruces: 88 (#111 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 60 to Las Cruces- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Corpus Christi to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 28 to Corpus Christi- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Eugene to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 29 to Eugene- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Montgomery to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 29 to Montgomery- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Salt Lake City to Las Cruces: 16 (#154 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 14 to Salt Lake City

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#45. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#44. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Canva

#43. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#42. Bend, OR Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Las Cruces: 120 (#83 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 88 to Las Cruces- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from New York to Las Cruces: 60 (#253 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 28 to Las Cruces- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Cincinnati to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 33 to Cincinnati- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Bend to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 35 to Bend- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Oxnard to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 35 to Oxnard

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#39. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#37. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#36. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Dayton to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 37 to Dayton- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Green Bay to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 37 to Green Bay- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Atlanta to Las Cruces: 35 (#259 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 2 to Atlanta- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Sierra Vista to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 42 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Fayetteville to Las Cruces: 33 (#118 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 9 to Fayetteville

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#34. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#32. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Manhattan to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 43 to Manhattan- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Lincoln to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 45 to Lincoln- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Houston to Las Cruces: 13 (#299 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 33 to Houston- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Bakersfield to Las Cruces: 82 (#55 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 34 to Las Cruces- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Elizabethtown to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 48 to Elizabethtown

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#30. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#28. Odessa, TX Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Fayetteville to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 49 to Fayetteville- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Pensacola to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 51 to Pensacola- Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Odessa to Las Cruces: 20 (#35 most common destination from Odessa)- Net migration: 33 to Odessa- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Chicago to Las Cruces: 5 (#346 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 49 to Chicago- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Jacksonville to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 58 to Jacksonville

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#25. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Andrew Filer//wikimedia

#24. Bismarck, ND Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#23. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Public Domain

#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Tucson to Las Cruces: 431 (#18 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 365 to Las Cruces- Migration to Bismarck in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Bismarck to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 67 to Bismarck- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Virginia Beach to Las Cruces: 17 (#239 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 52 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Seattle to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 71 to Seattle- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from San Diego to Las Cruces: 132 (#134 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 58 to Las Cruces

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#19. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

Wikimedia

#18. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Pixabay

#17. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#16. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Washington to Las Cruces: 161 (#176 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 84 to Las Cruces- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Flagstaff to Las Cruces: 5 (#91 most common destination from Flagstaff)- Net migration: 75 to Flagstaff- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Oklahoma City to Las Cruces: 28 (#146 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 58 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Austin to Las Cruces: 91 (#112 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 5 to Las Cruces- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Yuba City to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 88 to Yuba City

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#15. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons

#12. Farmington, NM Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Pixabay

#9. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#6. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#1. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Killeen to Las Cruces: 70 (#80 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 44 to Killeen- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Los Angeles to Las Cruces: 90 (#222 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 57 to Los Angeles- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Denver to Las Cruces: 188 (#94 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 26 to Las Cruces- Migration to Farmington in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Farmington to Las Cruces: 256 (#3 most common destination from Farmington)- Net migration: 94 to Las Cruces- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Baltimore to Las Cruces: 0- Net migration: 178 to Baltimore- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 226- Migration from Colorado Springs to Las Cruces: 63 (#136 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 163 to Colorado Springs- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 226- Migration from San Antonio to Las Cruces: 131 (#97 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 95 to San Antonio- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 281- Migration from Lubbock to Las Cruces: 21 (#72 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 260 to Lubbock- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 282- Migration from Riverside to Las Cruces: 275 (#75 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 7 to Riverside- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 284- Migration from Santa Fe to Las Cruces: 41 (#26 most common destination from Santa Fe)- Net migration: 243 to Santa Fe- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 304- Migration from Las Vegas to Las Cruces: 42 (#172 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 262 to Las Vegas- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 479- Migration from Dallas to Las Cruces: 288 (#100 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 191 to Dallas- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 482- Migration from Phoenix to Las Cruces: 594 (#45 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 112 to Las Cruces- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 1,373- Migration from Albuquerque to Las Cruces: 2,344 (#1 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 971 to Las Cruces- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 2,257- Migration from El Paso to Las Cruces: 2,587 (#1 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 330 to Las Cruces