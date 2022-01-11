Where people in Mankato are moving to most
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Mankato are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Mankato, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mankato between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#36. Mobile, AL Metro Area- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Mobile to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Mobile
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia
#35. Peoria, IL Metro Area- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Peoria to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Peoria
spablab // Flickr
#34. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Providence to Mankato: 22 (#136 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 12 to Mankato
Pixabay
#33. Greeley, CO Metro Area- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Greeley to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Greeley
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Wausau to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Wausau
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Eau Claire to Mankato: 14 (#45 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 0 to Mankato
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Johnson City to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Johnson City
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Miami to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Miami
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Mankato: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 3 to Mankato
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Atlanta to Mankato: 52 (#239 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 36 to Mankato
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Grand Rapids
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#25. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Reno to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Reno
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#24. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Mankato: 12 (#254 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 9 to Virginia Beach
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia
#23. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Grand Forks to Mankato: 27 (#35 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 4 to Mankato
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#22. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Tallahassee to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Tallahassee
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Urban Honolulu
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#20. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Lincoln to Mankato: 21 (#78 most common destination from Lincoln)
- Net migration: 4 to Lincoln
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Ames, IA Metro Area- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Ames to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Ames
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Boise City to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Boise City
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Dayton to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Dayton
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from New York to Mankato: 14 (#322 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 18 to New York
f11photo // Shutterstock
#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Denver to Mankato: 63 (#177 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 31 to Mankato
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Omaha to Mankato: 77 (#80 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 32 to Mankato
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr
#13. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Fargo to Mankato: 118 (#16 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 67 to Mankato
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Los Angeles to Mankato: 24 (#308 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 27 to Los Angeles
Public Domain
#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Seattle to Mankato: 6 (#296 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 78 to Seattle
randy andy // Shutterstock
#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Las Vegas to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 116 to Las Vegas
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#9. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from North Port to Mankato: 6 (#207 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 127 to North Port
McGhiever // Wikicommons
#8. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from St. Cloud to Mankato: 145 (#6 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Net migration: 9 to Mankato
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Chicago to Mankato: 46 (#273 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 94 to Chicago
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Crestview to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 156 to Crestview
DPPed// Wikimedia
#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Phoenix to Mankato: 44 (#248 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 163 to Phoenix
Canva
#4. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from Duluth to Mankato: 137 (#8 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 74 to Duluth
Seabear70// Wikimedia
#3. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Mankato: 73 (#19 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 143 to Sioux Falls
Kim Schuster // Flickr
#2. Rochester, MN Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from Rochester to Mankato: 295 (#2 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 57 to Mankato
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 3,067
- Migration from Minneapolis to Mankato: 2,975 (#5 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 92 to Minneapolis
