Where people in Mankato are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mankato, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mankato between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#36. Mobile, AL Metro Area

#35. Peoria, IL Metro Area

#34. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#33. Greeley, CO Metro Area

#32. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Mobile to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 10 to Mobile- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Peoria to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 10 to Peoria- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Providence to Mankato: 22 (#136 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 12 to Mankato- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Greeley to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 13 to Greeley- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Wausau to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 14 to Wausau

#31. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

#30. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

#29. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#28. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Eau Claire to Mankato: 14 (#45 most common destination from Eau Claire)- Net migration: 0 to Mankato- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Johnson City to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 15 to Johnson City- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Miami to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 15 to Miami- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Colorado Springs to Mankato: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 3 to Mankato- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Atlanta to Mankato: 52 (#239 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 36 to Mankato

#26. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#25. Reno, NV Metro Area

#24. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#23. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

#22. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Grand Rapids to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 21 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Reno to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 21 to Reno- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Virginia Beach to Mankato: 12 (#254 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 9 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Grand Forks to Mankato: 27 (#35 most common destination from Grand Forks)- Net migration: 4 to Mankato- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Tallahassee to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 24 to Tallahassee

#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#20. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

#19. Ames, IA Metro Area

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#17. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 24 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Lincoln to Mankato: 21 (#78 most common destination from Lincoln)- Net migration: 4 to Lincoln- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Ames to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 27 to Ames- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Boise City to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 28 to Boise City- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Dayton to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 32 to Dayton

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

#13. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from New York to Mankato: 14 (#322 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 18 to New York- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Denver to Mankato: 63 (#177 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 31 to Mankato- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Omaha to Mankato: 77 (#80 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 32 to Mankato- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Fargo to Mankato: 118 (#16 most common destination from Fargo)- Net migration: 67 to Mankato- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Los Angeles to Mankato: 24 (#308 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 27 to Los Angeles

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#9. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#8. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Seattle to Mankato: 6 (#296 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 78 to Seattle- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Las Vegas to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 116 to Las Vegas- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from North Port to Mankato: 6 (#207 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 127 to North Port- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from St. Cloud to Mankato: 145 (#6 most common destination from St. Cloud)- Net migration: 9 to Mankato- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Chicago to Mankato: 46 (#273 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 94 to Chicago

#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#4. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

#3. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

#2. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 156- Migration from Crestview to Mankato: 0- Net migration: 156 to Crestview- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 207- Migration from Phoenix to Mankato: 44 (#248 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 163 to Phoenix- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 211- Migration from Duluth to Mankato: 137 (#8 most common destination from Duluth)- Net migration: 74 to Duluth- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 216- Migration from Sioux Falls to Mankato: 73 (#19 most common destination from Sioux Falls)- Net migration: 143 to Sioux Falls- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 238- Migration from Rochester to Mankato: 295 (#2 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 57 to Mankato

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 3,067- Migration from Minneapolis to Mankato: 2,975 (#5 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 92 to Minneapolis