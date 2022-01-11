ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Where people in Mankato are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URfMR_0dicTsqr00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Mankato are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mankato, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Mankato between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mankato metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0dicTsqr00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#36. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Mobile to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibv2v_0dicTsqr00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#35. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Peoria to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Peoria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicTsqr00
spablab // Flickr

#34. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Providence to Mankato: 22 (#136 most common destination from Providence)

- Net migration: 12 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicTsqr00
Pixabay

#33. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Greeley to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0dicTsqr00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Wausau to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Wausau

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Mankato metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicTsqr00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Eau Claire to Mankato: 14 (#45 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 0 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z0hK_0dicTsqr00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Johnson City to Mankato: 0

- Net migration: 15 to Johnson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicTsqr00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Miami to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTsqr00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Mankato: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 3 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTsqr00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Atlanta to Mankato: 52 (#239 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 36 to Mankato

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Mankato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicTsqr00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicTsqr00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#25. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Reno to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTsqr00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#24. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Mankato: 12 (#254 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 9 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dicTsqr00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#23. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Grand Forks to Mankato: 27 (#35 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 4 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicTsqr00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#22. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Tallahassee to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Tallahassee

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Mankato that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicTsqr00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicTsqr00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#20. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Lincoln to Mankato: 21 (#78 most common destination from Lincoln)
- Net migration: 4 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicTsqr00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Ames to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Ames https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTsqr00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Boise City to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicTsqr00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Dayton to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Dayton

You may also like: Metros where people in Mankato are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTsqr00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from New York to Mankato: 14 (#322 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 18 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTsqr00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Denver to Mankato: 63 (#177 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 31 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicTsqr00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Omaha to Mankato: 77 (#80 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 32 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRC3_0dicTsqr00
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#13. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Fargo to Mankato: 118 (#16 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 67 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTsqr00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Los Angeles to Mankato: 24 (#308 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 27 to Los Angeles

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Mankato metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTsqr00
Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Seattle to Mankato: 6 (#296 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 78 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTsqr00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Las Vegas to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 116 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicTsqr00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#9. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from North Port to Mankato: 6 (#207 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 127 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0dicTsqr00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#8. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

- Migration to St. Cloud in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from St. Cloud to Mankato: 145 (#6 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Net migration: 9 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTsqr00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Chicago to Mankato: 46 (#273 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 94 to Chicago

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Mankato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicTsqr00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 156
- Migration from Crestview to Mankato: 0
- Net migration: 156 to Crestview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTsqr00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 207
- Migration from Phoenix to Mankato: 44 (#248 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 163 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicTsqr00
Canva

#4. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from Duluth to Mankato: 137 (#8 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 74 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0dicTsqr00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#3. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 216
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Mankato: 73 (#19 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 143 to Sioux Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHV57_0dicTsqr00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

#2. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from Rochester to Mankato: 295 (#2 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 57 to Mankato

You may also like: Closest national parks to Mankato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTsqr00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 3,067
- Migration from Minneapolis to Mankato: 2,975 (#5 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 92 to Minneapolis

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#U S Census Bureau#Mobile#The U S Census Bureau#Ri Ma#Wausau Weston
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy