Michigan City, IN

Where people in Michigan City are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CawGl_0dicTry800
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Michigan City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Michigan City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicTry800
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Pensacola to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Pensacola
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSqUI_0dicTry800
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Michigan City: 11 (#126 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 1 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicTry800
David Wilson // Flickr

#48. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Knoxville to Michigan City: 113 (#48 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 102 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicTry800
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#47. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Detroit to Michigan City: 11 (#249 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 2 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicTry800
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Albuquerque to Michigan City: 0

- Net migration: 14 to Albuquerque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0dicTry800
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#45. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Cheyenne to Michigan City: 0

- Net migration: 15 to Cheyenne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicTry800
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Fayetteville to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicTry800
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Greenville to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicTry800
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Killeen to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicTry800
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#41. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicTry800
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#40. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Raleigh to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicTry800
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Muncie to Michigan City: 67 (#13 most common destination from Muncie)
- Net migration: 50 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicTry800
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from San Francisco to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 18 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicTry800
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTry800
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Atlanta to Michigan City: 5 (#329 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 16 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0dicTry800
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Gadsden to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Gadsden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicTry800
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Charlotte to Michigan City: 13 (#235 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 9 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTry800
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Minneapolis to Michigan City: 13 (#255 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 9 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0dicTry800
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#32. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Alexandria to Michigan City: 3 (#54 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Net migration: 20 to Alexandria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTry800
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#31. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Los Angeles to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTry800
Pixabay

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from San Antonio to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 25 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicTry800
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#29. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Lawton to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicTry800
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#28. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Columbia to Michigan City: 8 (#178 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 18 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicTry800
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Tampa to Michigan City: 19 (#266 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 7 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCsvI_0dicTry800
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Lexington to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Lexington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTry800
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Washington to Michigan City: 30 (#287 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 1 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicTry800
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#24. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Bakersfield to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTry800
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#23. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Boise City to Michigan City: 7 (#164 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 28 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTry800
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Denver to Michigan City: 2 (#317 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 38 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTry800
Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Seattle to Michigan City: 18 (#269 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 22 to Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicTry800
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from North Port to Michigan City: 47 (#98 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 6 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicTry800
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#19. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Richmond to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFDS_0dicTry800
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Elkhart to Michigan City: 349 (#5 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 303 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0dicTry800
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Evansville to Michigan City: 14 (#75 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 34 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicTry800
Canva

#16. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Cincinnati to Michigan City: 44 (#151 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 6 to Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicTry800
Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Baltimore to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicTry800
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#14. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Memphis to Michigan City: 3 (#231 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 62 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtzmu_0dicTry800
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Niles, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Niles to Michigan City: 471 (#4 most common destination from Niles)
- Net migration: 398 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTry800
randy andy // Shutterstock

#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Las Vegas to Michigan City: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicTry800
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#11. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Michigan City: 74 (#89 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 45 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTry800
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Dallas to Michigan City: 23 (#285 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 104 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicTry800
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Michigan City: 325 (#8 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 191 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0dicTry800
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Lafayette to Michigan City: 152 (#12 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 13 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0dicTry800
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#7. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Terre Haute to Michigan City: 46 (#19 most common destination from Terre Haute)
- Net migration: 95 to Terre Haute https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0dicTry800
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Kokomo in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Kokomo to Michigan City: 79 (#8 most common destination from Kokomo)
- Net migration: 65 to Kokomo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dicTry800
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Bloomington to Michigan City: 24 (#63 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Net migration: 139 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTry800
DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Phoenix to Michigan City: 18 (#296 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 155 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UigZu_0dicTry800
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#3. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 432
- Migration from South Bend to Michigan City: 477 (#6 most common destination from South Bend)
- Net migration: 45 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTry800
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,075
- Migration from Chicago to Michigan City: 2,288 (#30 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,213 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicTry800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 1,184
- Migration from Indianapolis to Michigan City: 756 (#16 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 428 to Indianapolis

