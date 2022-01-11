Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Michigan City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Michigan City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Michigan City

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

David Wilson // Flickr

#48. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#47. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Pensacola to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 10 to Pensacola- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Ann Arbor to Michigan City: 11 (#126 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 1 to Michigan City- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Knoxville to Michigan City: 113 (#48 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 102 to Michigan City- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Detroit to Michigan City: 11 (#249 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 2 to Detroit- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Albuquerque to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 14 to Albuquerque

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Michigan City metro area

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#45. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#44. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#41. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Cheyenne to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 15 to Cheyenne- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Fayetteville to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 15 to Fayetteville- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Greenville to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 16 to Greenville- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Killeen to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 16 to Killeen- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Pittsburgh to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 16 to Pittsburgh

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Michigan City that require a graduate degree

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#40. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Muncie, IN Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Raleigh to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 17 to Raleigh- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Muncie to Michigan City: 67 (#13 most common destination from Muncie)- Net migration: 50 to Michigan City- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from San Francisco to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 18 to San Francisco- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Grand Rapids to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 21 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Atlanta to Michigan City: 5 (#329 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 16 to Atlanta

You may also like: Metros where people in Michigan City are getting new jobs

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#32. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#31. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Gadsden to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 22 to Gadsden- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Charlotte to Michigan City: 13 (#235 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 9 to Charlotte- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Minneapolis to Michigan City: 13 (#255 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 9 to Minneapolis- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Alexandria to Michigan City: 3 (#54 most common destination from Alexandria)- Net migration: 20 to Alexandria- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Los Angeles to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 24 to Los Angeles

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Michigan City metro area

Pixabay

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#29. Lawton, OK Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#28. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from San Antonio to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 25 to San Antonio- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Lawton to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 26 to Lawton- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Columbia to Michigan City: 8 (#178 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 18 to Columbia- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Tampa to Michigan City: 19 (#266 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 7 to Tampa- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Lexington to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 29 to Lexington

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Michigan City

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#24. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#23. Boise City, ID Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Washington to Michigan City: 30 (#287 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 1 to Michigan City- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Bakersfield to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 31 to Bakersfield- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Boise City to Michigan City: 7 (#164 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 28 to Boise City- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Denver to Michigan City: 2 (#317 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 38 to Denver- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Seattle to Michigan City: 18 (#269 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 22 to Seattle

You may also like: Closest national parks to Michigan City

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#19. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

Canva

#16. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from North Port to Michigan City: 47 (#98 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 6 to Michigan City- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Richmond to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 43 to Richmond- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Elkhart to Michigan City: 349 (#5 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 303 to Michigan City- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Evansville to Michigan City: 14 (#75 most common destination from Evansville)- Net migration: 34 to Evansville- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Cincinnati to Michigan City: 44 (#151 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 6 to Cincinnati

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan City metro area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#14. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Niles, MI Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#11. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#7. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#3. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Baltimore to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 54 to Baltimore- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Memphis to Michigan City: 3 (#231 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 62 to Memphis- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Niles to Michigan City: 471 (#4 most common destination from Niles)- Net migration: 398 to Michigan City- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Las Vegas to Michigan City: 0- Net migration: 108 to Las Vegas- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Michigan City: 74 (#89 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 45 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Dallas to Michigan City: 23 (#285 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 104 to Dallas- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Fort Wayne to Michigan City: 325 (#8 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 191 to Michigan City- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Lafayette to Michigan City: 152 (#12 most common destination from Lafayette)- Net migration: 13 to Michigan City- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Terre Haute to Michigan City: 46 (#19 most common destination from Terre Haute)- Net migration: 95 to Terre Haute- Migration to Kokomo in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Kokomo to Michigan City: 79 (#8 most common destination from Kokomo)- Net migration: 65 to Kokomo- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Bloomington to Michigan City: 24 (#63 most common destination from Bloomington)- Net migration: 139 to Bloomington- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 173- Migration from Phoenix to Michigan City: 18 (#296 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 155 to Phoenix- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 432- Migration from South Bend to Michigan City: 477 (#6 most common destination from South Bend)- Net migration: 45 to Michigan City- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,075- Migration from Chicago to Michigan City: 2,288 (#30 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 1,213 to Michigan City- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 1,184- Migration from Indianapolis to Michigan City: 756 (#16 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 428 to Indianapolis