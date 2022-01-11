Where people in Reading are moving to most
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Reading, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Reading between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#50. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Riverside to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Riverside
Strawser// Wikimedia
#49. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Reading: 21 (#36 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 19 to Harrisonburg
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Colorado Springs
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina
#47. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Goldsboro to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Goldsboro
Smallbones // Wikicommons
#46. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Vineland to Reading: 13 (#38 most common destination from Vineland)
- Net migration: 28 to Vineland
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Manchester to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Manchester
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from New Orleans to Reading: 7 (#200 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 37 to New Orleans
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Miami to Reading: 177 (#120 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 130 to Reading
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#42. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Lakeland to Reading: 14 (#145 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 33 to Lakeland
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia
#41. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Wilmington to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Wilmington
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#40. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Raleigh to Reading: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 44 to Raleigh
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Reading: 34 (#20 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 24 to Bloomsburg
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#38. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Deltona to Reading: 19 (#124 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 40 to Deltona
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Charlotte to Reading: 36 (#191 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 24 to Charlotte
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Chicago to Reading: 55 (#264 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 6 to Chicago
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#35. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Reading: 7 (#95 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 56 to Punta Gorda
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Greenville to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Greenville
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Hilton Head Island
skeeze // Pixabay
#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Houston to Reading: 52 (#224 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 24 to Houston
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Columbus to Reading: 17 (#208 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 60 to Columbus
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#30. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Bridgeport to Reading: 155 (#45 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 75 to Reading
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons
#29. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Salisbury to Reading: 30 (#62 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 52 to Salisbury
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Boston to Reading: 191 (#92 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 108 to Reading
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Youngstown to Reading: 98 (#24 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 12 to Reading
f11photo // Shutterstock
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Denver to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Denver
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons
#25. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from The Villages to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 92 to The Villages
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Los Angeles to Reading: 86 (#225 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 12 to Los Angeles
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Dallas to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 101 to Dallas
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia
#22. Williamsport, PA Metro Area- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Williamsport to Reading: 98 (#8 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Net migration: 3 to Williamsport
Famartin // Wikicommons
#21. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Baltimore to Reading: 389 (#49 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 286 to Reading
DPPed// Wikimedia
#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Phoenix to Reading: 84 (#189 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 21 to Phoenix
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#19. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from York to Reading: 132 (#18 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 27 to Reading
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#18. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Reading: 125 (#14 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 8 to Reading
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#17. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Worcester to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 122 to Worcester
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Altoona, PA Metro Area- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Altoona to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 130 to Altoona
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#15. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Reading: 19 (#233 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 124 to Virginia Beach
Sleepydre // Wikicommons
#14. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Akron to Reading: 20 (#105 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 145 to Akron
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Washington to Reading: 87 (#223 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 98 to Washington
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from New York to Reading: 1,962 (#56 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,756 to Reading
Pixabay
#11. Columbia, MO Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 226
- Migration from Columbia to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 226 to Columbia
Pixabay
#10. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Lebanon to Reading: 490 (#3 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 225 to Reading
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Tampa to Reading: 132 (#122 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 146 to Tampa
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 384
- Migration from Scranton to Reading: 328 (#11 most common destination from Scranton)
- Net migration: 56 to Scranton
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#7. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 439
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Reading: 2,305 (#2 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 1,866 to Reading
Wikicommons
#6. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 448
- Migration from State College to Reading: 190 (#12 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 258 to State College
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 569
- Migration from Orlando to Reading: 16 (#239 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 553 to Orlando
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 793
- Migration from Lancaster to Reading: 1,168 (#5 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 375 to Reading
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,358
- Migration from Harrisburg to Reading: 425 (#10 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 933 to Harrisburg
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 1,371
- Migration from Allentown to Reading: 1,203 (#5 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 168 to Allentown
f11photo // Shutterstock
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 3,891
- Migration from Philadelphia to Reading: 4,078 (#8 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 187 to Reading
