Where people in Reading are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0dicTq5P00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Reading, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Reading between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTq5P00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#50. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Riverside to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHp8T_0dicTq5P00
Strawser// Wikimedia

#49. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Reading: 21 (#36 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 19 to Harrisonburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTq5P00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ3CG_0dicTq5P00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#47. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Goldsboro to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Goldsboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BQ68_0dicTq5P00
Smallbones // Wikicommons

#46. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Vineland to Reading: 13 (#38 most common destination from Vineland)
- Net migration: 28 to Vineland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicTq5P00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Manchester to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicTq5P00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from New Orleans to Reading: 7 (#200 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 37 to New Orleans https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicTq5P00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Miami to Reading: 177 (#120 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 130 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicTq5P00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#42. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Lakeland to Reading: 14 (#145 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 33 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILW5r_0dicTq5P00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#41. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Wilmington to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicTq5P00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#40. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Raleigh to Reading: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 44 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnmb_0dicTq5P00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Reading: 34 (#20 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 24 to Bloomsburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicTq5P00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#38. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Deltona to Reading: 19 (#124 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 40 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicTq5P00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Charlotte to Reading: 36 (#191 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 24 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTq5P00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Chicago to Reading: 55 (#264 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 6 to Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicTq5P00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#35. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Reading: 7 (#95 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Net migration: 56 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicTq5P00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Greenville to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicTq5P00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Hilton Head Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTq5P00
skeeze // Pixabay

#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Houston to Reading: 52 (#224 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 24 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicTq5P00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Columbus to Reading: 17 (#208 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 60 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dicTq5P00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#30. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Bridgeport to Reading: 155 (#45 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Net migration: 75 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicTq5P00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#29. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Salisbury to Reading: 30 (#62 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 52 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicTq5P00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Boston to Reading: 191 (#92 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 108 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicTq5P00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Youngstown to Reading: 98 (#24 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 12 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTq5P00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Denver to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicTq5P00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#25. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from The Villages to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 92 to The Villages https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTq5P00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Los Angeles to Reading: 86 (#225 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 12 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTq5P00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Dallas to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 101 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgy6a_0dicTq5P00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#22. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Williamsport to Reading: 98 (#8 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Net migration: 3 to Williamsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicTq5P00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#21. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Baltimore to Reading: 389 (#49 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 286 to Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTq5P00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Phoenix to Reading: 84 (#189 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 21 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAWoS_0dicTq5P00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from York to Reading: 132 (#18 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 27 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmXDK_0dicTq5P00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#18. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Reading: 125 (#14 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 8 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicTq5P00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#17. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Worcester to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 122 to Worcester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Qhg_0dicTq5P00
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Altoona to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 130 to Altoona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTq5P00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#15. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Reading: 19 (#233 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 124 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicTq5P00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#14. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Akron to Reading: 20 (#105 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 145 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTq5P00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Washington to Reading: 87 (#223 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 98 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTq5P00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from New York to Reading: 1,962 (#56 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 1,756 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCTKo_0dicTq5P00
Pixabay

#11. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 226
- Migration from Columbia to Reading: 0
- Net migration: 226 to Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkaDg_0dicTq5P00
Pixabay

#10. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Lebanon to Reading: 490 (#3 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Net migration: 225 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicTq5P00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Tampa to Reading: 132 (#122 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 146 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0dicTq5P00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 384
- Migration from Scranton to Reading: 328 (#11 most common destination from Scranton)
- Net migration: 56 to Scranton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicTq5P00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 439
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Reading: 2,305 (#2 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 1,866 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge3JP_0dicTq5P00
Wikicommons

#6. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 448
- Migration from State College to Reading: 190 (#12 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 258 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTq5P00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 569
- Migration from Orlando to Reading: 16 (#239 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 553 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0dicTq5P00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 793
- Migration from Lancaster to Reading: 1,168 (#5 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 375 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicTq5P00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,358
- Migration from Harrisburg to Reading: 425 (#10 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 933 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicTq5P00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 1,371
- Migration from Allentown to Reading: 1,203 (#5 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 168 to Allentown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicTq5P00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 3,891
- Migration from Philadelphia to Reading: 4,078 (#8 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 187 to Reading

FingerLakes1.com

Food stamp SNAP benefit schedule for each state

Millions of Americans collect food stamp SNAP benefits each month to purchase their families groceries. The funds are given to low income families on a preloaded card that can be used at participating grocery and convenience stores. Each month the card is loaded in the same day, but what day...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
TRAFFIC
Community Policy