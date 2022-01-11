Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Reading are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Reading, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Reading between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#50. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Strawser// Wikimedia

#49. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#47. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikicommons

#46. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Riverside to Reading: 0- Net migration: 38 to Riverside- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Harrisonburg to Reading: 21 (#36 most common destination from Harrisonburg)- Net migration: 19 to Harrisonburg- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Colorado Springs to Reading: 0- Net migration: 41 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Goldsboro in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Goldsboro to Reading: 0- Net migration: 41 to Goldsboro- Migration to Vineland in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Vineland to Reading: 13 (#38 most common destination from Vineland)- Net migration: 28 to Vineland

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#42. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#41. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Manchester to Reading: 0- Net migration: 42 to Manchester- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from New Orleans to Reading: 7 (#200 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 37 to New Orleans- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Miami to Reading: 177 (#120 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 130 to Reading- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Lakeland to Reading: 14 (#145 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 33 to Lakeland- Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Wilmington to Reading: 0- Net migration: 48 to Wilmington

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#40. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#38. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Raleigh to Reading: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 44 to Raleigh- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Bloomsburg to Reading: 34 (#20 most common destination from Bloomsburg)- Net migration: 24 to Bloomsburg- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Deltona to Reading: 19 (#124 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 40 to Deltona- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Charlotte to Reading: 36 (#191 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 24 to Charlotte- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Chicago to Reading: 55 (#264 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 6 to Chicago

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#35. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#32. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Punta Gorda to Reading: 7 (#95 most common destination from Punta Gorda)- Net migration: 56 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Greenville to Reading: 0- Net migration: 64 to Greenville- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Reading: 0- Net migration: 68 to Hilton Head Island- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Houston to Reading: 52 (#224 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 24 to Houston- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Columbus to Reading: 17 (#208 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 60 to Columbus

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#30. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#29. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Bridgeport to Reading: 155 (#45 most common destination from Bridgeport)- Net migration: 75 to Reading- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Salisbury to Reading: 30 (#62 most common destination from Salisbury)- Net migration: 52 to Salisbury- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Boston to Reading: 191 (#92 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 108 to Reading- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Youngstown to Reading: 98 (#24 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 12 to Reading- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Denver to Reading: 0- Net migration: 87 to Denver

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#25. The Villages, FL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#22. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#21. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from The Villages to Reading: 0- Net migration: 92 to The Villages- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Los Angeles to Reading: 86 (#225 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 12 to Los Angeles- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Dallas to Reading: 0- Net migration: 101 to Dallas- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Williamsport to Reading: 98 (#8 most common destination from Williamsport)- Net migration: 3 to Williamsport- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Baltimore to Reading: 389 (#49 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 286 to Reading

DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#18. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#17. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Phoenix to Reading: 84 (#189 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 21 to Phoenix- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from York to Reading: 132 (#18 most common destination from York)- Net migration: 27 to Reading- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from East Stroudsburg to Reading: 125 (#14 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Net migration: 8 to Reading- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Worcester to Reading: 0- Net migration: 122 to Worcester- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 130- Migration from Altoona to Reading: 0- Net migration: 130 to Altoona

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#15. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#14. Akron, OH Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Pixabay

#11. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Virginia Beach to Reading: 19 (#233 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 124 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from Akron to Reading: 20 (#105 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 145 to Akron- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 185- Migration from Washington to Reading: 87 (#223 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 98 to Washington- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from New York to Reading: 1,962 (#56 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,756 to Reading- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 226- Migration from Columbia to Reading: 0- Net migration: 226 to Columbia

Pixabay

#10. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Wikicommons

#6. State College, PA Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 265- Migration from Lebanon to Reading: 490 (#3 most common destination from Lebanon)- Net migration: 225 to Reading- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 278- Migration from Tampa to Reading: 132 (#122 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 146 to Tampa- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 384- Migration from Scranton to Reading: 328 (#11 most common destination from Scranton)- Net migration: 56 to Scranton- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 439- Migration from Pittsburgh to Reading: 2,305 (#2 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 1,866 to Reading- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 448- Migration from State College to Reading: 190 (#12 most common destination from State College)- Net migration: 258 to State College- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 569- Migration from Orlando to Reading: 16 (#239 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 553 to Orlando- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 793- Migration from Lancaster to Reading: 1,168 (#5 most common destination from Lancaster)- Net migration: 375 to Reading- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,358- Migration from Harrisburg to Reading: 425 (#10 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 933 to Harrisburg- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 1,371- Migration from Allentown to Reading: 1,203 (#5 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 168 to Allentown- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 3,891- Migration from Philadelphia to Reading: 4,078 (#8 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 187 to Reading