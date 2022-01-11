Where people in Redding are moving to most
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
Public Domain
#50. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Kennewick to Redding: 11 (#70 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 15 to Kennewick
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#49. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from New Orleans to Redding: 37 (#121 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 10 to Redding
Armona // Wikicommons
#48. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Hanford to Redding: 24 (#52 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 5 to Hanford
Public Domain
#47. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Madera to Redding: 34 (#35 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 5 to Redding
Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#46. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Greensboro to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Greensboro
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#45. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Mount Vernon
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Omaha to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Omaha
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Provo to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Provo
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#42. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Tulsa to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Tulsa
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#41. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Myrtle Beach
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Oxnard to Redding: 47 (#81 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 6 to Redding
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Boston to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Boston
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Durham to Redding: 135 (#48 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 88 to Redding
Pixabay
#37. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Santa Maria to Redding: 67 (#49 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 17 to Redding
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Great Falls, MT Metro Area- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Great Falls to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Great Falls
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#35. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Salem to Redding: 87 (#23 most common destination from Salem)
- Net migration: 33 to Redding
f11photo // Shutterstock
#34. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Denver to Redding: 121 (#129 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 67 to Redding
randy andy // Shutterstock
#33. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Las Vegas to Redding: 49 (#158 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 9 to Las Vegas
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#32. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Reno to Redding: 97 (#38 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 39 to Redding
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#31. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Redding: 352 (#9 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 292 to Redding
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#30. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Fayetteville to Redding: 10 (#178 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 50 to Fayetteville
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons
#29. Napa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Napa to Redding: 11 (#56 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 50 to Napa
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Redding: 24 (#174 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 37 to Urban Honolulu
Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#27. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Fort Collins to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Fort Collins
Wikimedia
#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Oklahoma City
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#25. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Salinas to Redding: 118 (#43 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 44 to Redding
DPPed// Wikimedia
#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Phoenix to Redding: 39 (#261 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 36 to Phoenix
EPoelzl // Flickr
#23. Carson City, NV Metro Area- Migration to Carson City in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Carson City to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Carson City
Jason // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Redding: 9 (#149 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 72 to Poughkeepsie
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#21. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Visalia to Redding: 11 (#74 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 88 to Visalia
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#20. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Bremerton to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Bremerton
Basar // Wikicommons
#19. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Redding: 105 (#23 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 3 to Redding
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#18. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Yuba City to Redding: 186 (#8 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 77 to Redding
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#17. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from San Jose to Redding: 513 (#34 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 381 to Redding
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#16. Pocatello, ID Metro Area- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Pocatello to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 134 to Pocatello
SD Dirk // Flickr
#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from San Diego to Redding: 170 (#120 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 30 to Redding
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Redding: 9 (#241 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 132 to Colorado Springs
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#13. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Fresno to Redding: 49 (#65 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 95 to Fresno
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from San Francisco to Redding: 700 (#45 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 543 to Redding
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Portland to Redding: 64 (#144 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 97 to Portland
Max Pixel
#10. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Milwaukee to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 162 to Milwaukee
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#9. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Redding: 111 (#36 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 53 to Santa Rosa
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#8. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Stockton to Redding: 88 (#38 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 78 to Stockton
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Los Angeles to Redding: 354 (#105 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 159 to Redding
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
#6. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 247
- Migration from Medford to Redding: 49 (#26 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 198 to Medford
Public Domain
#5. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 264
- Migration from Modesto to Redding: 30 (#70 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 234 to Modesto
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#4. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 354
- Migration from Riverside to Redding: 309 (#73 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 45 to Riverside
California Droning // Shutterstock
#3. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 532
- Migration from Vallejo to Redding: 31 (#70 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 501 to Vallejo
Daderot // Wikicommons
#2. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 803
- Migration from Chico to Redding: 747 (#4 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 56 to Chico
Pixabay
#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 833
- Migration from Sacramento to Redding: 466 (#37 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 367 to Sacramento
