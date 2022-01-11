Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

Where people in Redding are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Redding, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Redding between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#49. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

#48. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

#47. Madera, CA Metro Area

#46. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Kennewick to Redding: 11 (#70 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 15 to Kennewick- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from New Orleans to Redding: 37 (#121 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 10 to Redding- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Hanford to Redding: 24 (#52 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 5 to Hanford- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Madera to Redding: 34 (#35 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 5 to Redding- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Greensboro to Redding: 0- Net migration: 30 to Greensboro

#45. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

#43. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#42. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

#41. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Mount Vernon to Redding: 0- Net migration: 30 to Mount Vernon- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Omaha to Redding: 0- Net migration: 30 to Omaha- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Provo to Redding: 0- Net migration: 33 to Provo- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Tulsa to Redding: 0- Net migration: 36 to Tulsa- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Redding: 0- Net migration: 38 to Myrtle Beach

#40. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#39. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

#37. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

#36. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Oxnard to Redding: 47 (#81 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 6 to Redding- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Boston to Redding: 0- Net migration: 43 to Boston- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Durham to Redding: 135 (#48 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 88 to Redding- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Santa Maria to Redding: 67 (#49 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 17 to Redding- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Great Falls to Redding: 0- Net migration: 50 to Great Falls

#35. Salem, OR Metro Area

#34. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#33. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#32. Reno, NV Metro Area

#31. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Salem to Redding: 87 (#23 most common destination from Salem)- Net migration: 33 to Redding- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Denver to Redding: 121 (#129 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 67 to Redding- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Las Vegas to Redding: 49 (#158 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 9 to Las Vegas- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Reno to Redding: 97 (#38 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 39 to Redding- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Santa Cruz to Redding: 352 (#9 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 292 to Redding

#30. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#29. Napa, CA Metro Area

#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

#27. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Fayetteville to Redding: 10 (#178 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 50 to Fayetteville- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Napa to Redding: 11 (#56 most common destination from Napa)- Net migration: 50 to Napa- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Redding: 24 (#174 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 37 to Urban Honolulu- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Fort Collins to Redding: 0- Net migration: 63 to Fort Collins- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Oklahoma City to Redding: 0- Net migration: 67 to Oklahoma City

#25. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#23. Carson City, NV Metro Area

#22. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

#21. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Salinas to Redding: 118 (#43 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 44 to Redding- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Phoenix to Redding: 39 (#261 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 36 to Phoenix- Migration to Carson City in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Carson City to Redding: 0- Net migration: 78 to Carson City- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Redding: 9 (#149 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)- Net migration: 72 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Visalia to Redding: 11 (#74 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 88 to Visalia

#20. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

#19. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

#18. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

#17. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#16. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Bremerton to Redding: 0- Net migration: 102 to Bremerton- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Redding: 105 (#23 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 3 to Redding- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Yuba City to Redding: 186 (#8 most common destination from Yuba City)- Net migration: 77 to Redding- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from San Jose to Redding: 513 (#34 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 381 to Redding- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Pocatello to Redding: 0- Net migration: 134 to Pocatello

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#14. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#13. Fresno, CA Metro Area

#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from San Diego to Redding: 170 (#120 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 30 to Redding- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Colorado Springs to Redding: 9 (#241 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 132 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Fresno to Redding: 49 (#65 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 95 to Fresno- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from San Francisco to Redding: 700 (#45 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 543 to Redding- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Portland to Redding: 64 (#144 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 97 to Portland

#10. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

#9. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

#8. Stockton, CA Metro Area

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#6. Medford, OR Metro Area

#5. Modesto, CA Metro Area

#4. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#3. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

#2. Chico, CA Metro Area

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Milwaukee to Redding: 0- Net migration: 162 to Milwaukee- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 164- Migration from Santa Rosa to Redding: 111 (#36 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 53 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 166- Migration from Stockton to Redding: 88 (#38 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 78 to Stockton- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 195- Migration from Los Angeles to Redding: 354 (#105 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 159 to Redding- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 247- Migration from Medford to Redding: 49 (#26 most common destination from Medford)- Net migration: 198 to Medford- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 264- Migration from Modesto to Redding: 30 (#70 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 234 to Modesto- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 354- Migration from Riverside to Redding: 309 (#73 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 45 to Riverside- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 532- Migration from Vallejo to Redding: 31 (#70 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 501 to Vallejo- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 803- Migration from Chico to Redding: 747 (#4 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 56 to Chico- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 833- Migration from Sacramento to Redding: 466 (#37 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 367 to Sacramento