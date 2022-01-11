ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Redding are moving to most

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

Where people in Redding are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Redding, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Redding between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicTpCg00
Public Domain

#50. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Kennewick to Redding: 11 (#70 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 15 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dicTpCg00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#49. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from New Orleans to Redding: 37 (#121 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 10 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicTpCg00
Armona // Wikicommons

#48. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Hanford to Redding: 24 (#52 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 5 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicTpCg00
Public Domain

#47. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Madera to Redding: 34 (#35 most common destination from Madera)

- Net migration: 5 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0dicTpCg00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#46. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Greensboro to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Greensboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0dicTpCg00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#45. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Mount Vernon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicTpCg00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 30

- Migration from Omaha to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicTpCg00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Provo to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicTpCg00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#42. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Tulsa to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicTpCg00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#41. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Myrtle Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicTpCg00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Oxnard to Redding: 47 (#81 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 6 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicTpCg00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Boston to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicTpCg00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Durham to Redding: 135 (#48 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 88 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicTpCg00
Pixabay

#37. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Santa Maria to Redding: 67 (#49 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 17 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0dicTpCg00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Great Falls to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Great Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dicTpCg00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#35. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Salem to Redding: 87 (#23 most common destination from Salem)
- Net migration: 33 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTpCg00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#34. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Denver to Redding: 121 (#129 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 67 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTpCg00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#33. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Las Vegas to Redding: 49 (#158 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 9 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicTpCg00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#32. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Reno to Redding: 97 (#38 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 39 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicTpCg00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#31. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Redding: 352 (#9 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 292 to Redding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicTpCg00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#30. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Fayetteville to Redding: 10 (#178 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 50 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0dicTpCg00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#29. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Napa to Redding: 11 (#56 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 50 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicTpCg00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Redding: 24 (#174 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 37 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicTpCg00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#27. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Fort Collins to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTpCg00
Wikimedia

#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicTpCg00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#25. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Salinas to Redding: 118 (#43 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 44 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTpCg00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Phoenix to Redding: 39 (#261 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 36 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjsOy_0dicTpCg00
EPoelzl // Flickr

#23. Carson City, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Carson City in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Carson City to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Carson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0dicTpCg00
Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Redding: 9 (#149 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)
- Net migration: 72 to Poughkeepsie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicTpCg00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#21. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Visalia to Redding: 11 (#74 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 88 to Visalia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicTpCg00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#20. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Bremerton to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 102 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicTpCg00
Basar // Wikicommons

#19. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Redding: 105 (#23 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 3 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicTpCg00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#18. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Yuba City to Redding: 186 (#8 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 77 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicTpCg00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#17. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from San Jose to Redding: 513 (#34 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 381 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0dicTpCg00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#16. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Pocatello to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 134 to Pocatello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTpCg00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from San Diego to Redding: 170 (#120 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 30 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTpCg00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Redding: 9 (#241 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 132 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicTpCg00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#13. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Fresno to Redding: 49 (#65 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 95 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicTpCg00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from San Francisco to Redding: 700 (#45 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 543 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicTpCg00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Portland to Redding: 64 (#144 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 97 to Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicTpCg00
Max Pixel

#10. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Milwaukee to Redding: 0
- Net migration: 162 to Milwaukee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicTpCg00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#9. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 164
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Redding: 111 (#36 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 53 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicTpCg00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#8. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Stockton to Redding: 88 (#38 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 78 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTpCg00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 195
- Migration from Los Angeles to Redding: 354 (#105 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 159 to Redding https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicTpCg00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#6. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 247
- Migration from Medford to Redding: 49 (#26 most common destination from Medford)
- Net migration: 198 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicTpCg00
Public Domain

#5. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 264
- Migration from Modesto to Redding: 30 (#70 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 234 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTpCg00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#4. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 354
- Migration from Riverside to Redding: 309 (#73 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 45 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicTpCg00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#3. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 532
- Migration from Vallejo to Redding: 31 (#70 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 501 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicTpCg00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#2. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 803
- Migration from Chico to Redding: 747 (#4 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 56 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicTpCg00
Pixabay

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 833
- Migration from Sacramento to Redding: 466 (#37 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 367 to Sacramento

