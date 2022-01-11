Mark Miller // Wikicommons

Where people in Merced are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Merced, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Merced between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#48. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

#47. St. George, UT Metro Area

#46. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Hanford to Merced: 37 (#40 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 14 to Merced- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Detroit to Merced: 0- Net migration: 25 to Detroit- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Merced: 0- Net migration: 29 to Hilton Head Island- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from St. George to Merced: 0- Net migration: 30 to St. George- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Salt Lake City to Merced: 13 (#166 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 18 to Salt Lake City

#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#44. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

#42. Longview, TX Metro Area

#41. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Tampa to Merced: 0- Net migration: 34 to Tampa- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Atlanta to Merced: 0- Net migration: 35 to Atlanta- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Tucson to Merced: 0- Net migration: 36 to Tucson- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Longview to Merced: 0- Net migration: 37 to Longview- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Baton Rouge to Merced: 0- Net migration: 39 to Baton Rouge

#40. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

#36. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Santa Cruz to Merced: 152 (#19 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 112 to Merced- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Chicago to Merced: 0- Net migration: 40 to Chicago- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from San Antonio to Merced: 0- Net migration: 40 to San Antonio- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Knoxville to Merced: 0- Net migration: 41 to Knoxville- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Corpus Christi to Merced: 28 (#64 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 13 to Corpus Christi

#35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#34. Napa, CA Metro Area

#33. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#31. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from New York to Merced: 74 (#238 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 30 to Merced- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Napa to Merced: 15 (#49 most common destination from Napa)- Net migration: 34 to Napa- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Corvallis to Merced: 0- Net migration: 53 to Corvallis- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Denver to Merced: 26 (#245 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 31 to Denver- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Alexandria to Merced: 0- Net migration: 59 to Alexandria

#30. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

#29. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#28. Visalia, CA Metro Area

#27. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Dayton to Merced: 0- Net migration: 64 to Dayton- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from El Paso to Merced: 0- Net migration: 66 to El Paso- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Visalia to Merced: 63 (#30 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 8 to Visalia- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Santa Rosa to Merced: 76 (#49 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Jacksonville to Merced: 16 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 68 to Jacksonville

#25. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

#22. El Centro, CA Metro Area

#21. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Oxnard to Merced: 36 (#98 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 49 to Oxnard- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Boise City to Merced: 0- Net migration: 96 to Boise City- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Merced: 54 (#41 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 45 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from El Centro to Merced: 3 (#51 most common destination from El Centro)- Net migration: 100 to El Centro- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Santa Maria to Merced: 23 (#82 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 87 to Santa Maria

#20. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#18. Chico, CA Metro Area

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#16. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Grants Pass to Merced: 76 (#7 most common destination from Grants Pass)- Net migration: 36 to Grants Pass- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Colorado Springs to Merced: 67 (#129 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 52 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Chico to Merced: 10 (#70 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 113 to Chico- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Phoenix to Merced: 109 (#157 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 35 to Phoenix- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from San Diego to Merced: 350 (#77 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 198 to Merced

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#12. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

#11. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 166- Migration from Seattle to Merced: 201 (#104 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 35 to Merced- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Portland to Merced: 0- Net migration: 181 to Portland- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 268- Migration from Las Vegas to Merced: 54 (#148 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 214 to Las Vegas- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 318- Migration from Bakersfield to Merced: 121 (#42 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 197 to Bakersfield- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 330- Migration from Davenport to Merced: 0- Net migration: 330 to Davenport

#10. Stockton, CA Metro Area

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#8. Madera, CA Metro Area

#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#4. Fresno, CA Metro Area

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#2. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#1. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 374- Migration from Stockton to Merced: 458 (#12 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 84 to Merced- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 379- Migration from Riverside to Merced: 800 (#26 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 421 to Merced- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 459- Migration from Madera to Merced: 553 (#4 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 94 to Merced- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 558- Migration from San Francisco to Merced: 1,648 (#28 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 1,090 to Merced- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 619- Migration from San Jose to Merced: 1,914 (#11 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 1,295 to Merced- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 692- Migration from Los Angeles to Merced: 921 (#58 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 229 to Merced- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 746- Migration from Fresno to Merced: 460 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 286 to Fresno- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 846- Migration from Sacramento to Merced: 662 (#29 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 184 to Sacramento- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 884- Migration from Salinas to Merced: 640 (#10 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 244 to Salinas- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 2,278- Migration from Modesto to Merced: 2,209 (#2 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 69 to Modesto