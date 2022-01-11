ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Where people in Merced are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicToZB00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

Where people in Merced are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Merced, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Merced between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Merced metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicToZB00
Armona // Wikicommons

#50. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Hanford to Merced: 37 (#40 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 14 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicToZB00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Detroit to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicToZB00
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Hilton Head Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicToZB00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#47. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from St. George to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 30 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicToZB00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#46. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Merced: 13 (#166 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 18 to Salt Lake City

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Merced metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicToZB00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Tampa to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicToZB00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Atlanta to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicToZB00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Tucson to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0dicToZB00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#42. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Longview to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicToZB00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#41. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Baton Rouge

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Merced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicToZB00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#40. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Merced: 152 (#19 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 112 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicToZB00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Chicago to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicToZB00
Pixabay

#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from San Antonio to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 40 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicToZB00
David Wilson // Flickr

#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Knoxville to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0dicToZB00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#36. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Merced: 28 (#64 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 13 to Corpus Christi

You may also like: Closest national parks to Merced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicToZB00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from New York to Merced: 74 (#238 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 30 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0dicToZB00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#34. Napa, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Napa to Merced: 15 (#49 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 34 to Napa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicToZB00
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#33. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Corvallis to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Corvallis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicToZB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Denver to Merced: 26 (#245 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 31 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0dicToZB00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#31. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Alexandria to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Alexandria

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Merced that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicToZB00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Dayton to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicToZB00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#29. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from El Paso to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 66 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicToZB00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#28. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Visalia to Merced: 63 (#30 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 8 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicToZB00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#27. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Merced: 76 (#49 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicToZB00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Jacksonville to Merced: 16 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 68 to Jacksonville

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Merced metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicToZB00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Oxnard to Merced: 36 (#98 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 49 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicToZB00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Boise City to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 96 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicToZB00
Basar // Wikicommons

#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Merced: 54 (#41 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 45 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0dicToZB00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#22. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from El Centro to Merced: 3 (#51 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 100 to El Centro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicToZB00
Pixabay

#21. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Santa Maria to Merced: 23 (#82 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 87 to Santa Maria

You may also like: Metros where people in Merced are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0dicToZB00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#20. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Grants Pass to Merced: 76 (#7 most common destination from Grants Pass)
- Net migration: 36 to Grants Pass https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicToZB00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Merced: 67 (#129 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 52 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicToZB00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#18. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Chico to Merced: 10 (#70 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 113 to Chico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicToZB00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Phoenix to Merced: 109 (#157 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 35 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicToZB00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#16. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from San Diego to Merced: 350 (#77 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 198 to Merced

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Merced metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicToZB00
Public Domain

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Seattle to Merced: 201 (#104 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 35 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicToZB00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Portland to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 181 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicToZB00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 268
- Migration from Las Vegas to Merced: 54 (#148 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 214 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicToZB00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#12. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from Bakersfield to Merced: 121 (#42 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 197 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0dicToZB00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#11. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 330
- Migration from Davenport to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 330 to Davenport

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Merced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicToZB00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#10. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 374
- Migration from Stockton to Merced: 458 (#12 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 84 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicToZB00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 379
- Migration from Riverside to Merced: 800 (#26 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 421 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicToZB00
Public Domain

#8. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Madera to Merced: 553 (#4 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 94 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicToZB00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from San Francisco to Merced: 1,648 (#28 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 1,090 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicToZB00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 619
- Migration from San Jose to Merced: 1,914 (#11 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,295 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicToZB00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 692
- Migration from Los Angeles to Merced: 921 (#58 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 229 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicToZB00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#4. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 746
- Migration from Fresno to Merced: 460 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 286 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicToZB00
Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 846
- Migration from Sacramento to Merced: 662 (#29 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 184 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicToZB00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#2. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 884
- Migration from Salinas to Merced: 640 (#10 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 244 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicToZB00
Public Domain

#1. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 2,278
- Migration from Modesto to Merced: 2,209 (#2 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 69 to Modesto

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Government
City
Madera, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Salinas, CA
State
Colorado State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Visalia, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
El Centro, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Napa, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Stockton, CA
City
Chico, CA
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Seattle#San Antonio#The U S Census Bureau#Hanford Corcoran#Merced Photosbymahin#Detroit Moodygroove#Wikimedia Commons#Tampa Keizers#Ga Metro Area Migration
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy