Where people in Merced are moving to most
Where people in Merced are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Merced, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Merced between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Hanford to Merced: 37 (#40 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 14 to Merced
#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Detroit to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Detroit
#48. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Hilton Head Island
#47. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from St. George to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 30 to St. George
#46. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Merced: 13 (#166 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 18 to Salt Lake City
#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Tampa to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Tampa
#44. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Atlanta to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Atlanta
#43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Tucson to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Tucson
#42. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Longview to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Longview
#41. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Baton Rouge
#40. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Merced: 152 (#19 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 112 to Merced
#39. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Chicago to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Chicago
#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from San Antonio to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 40 to San Antonio
#37. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Knoxville to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Knoxville
#36. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Merced: 28 (#64 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 13 to Corpus Christi
#35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from New York to Merced: 74 (#238 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 30 to Merced
#34. Napa, CA Metro Area- Migration to Napa in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Napa to Merced: 15 (#49 most common destination from Napa)
- Net migration: 34 to Napa
#33. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Corvallis to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Corvallis
#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Denver to Merced: 26 (#245 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 31 to Denver
#31. Alexandria, LA Metro Area- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Alexandria to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Alexandria
#30. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Dayton to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 64 to Dayton
#29. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from El Paso to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 66 to El Paso
#28. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Visalia to Merced: 63 (#30 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 8 to Visalia
#27. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Merced: 76 (#49 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 6 to Santa Rosa
#26. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Jacksonville to Merced: 16 (#143 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 68 to Jacksonville
#25. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Oxnard to Merced: 36 (#98 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 49 to Oxnard
#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Boise City to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 96 to Boise City
#23. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Merced: 54 (#41 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 45 to San Luis Obispo
#22. El Centro, CA Metro Area- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from El Centro to Merced: 3 (#51 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 100 to El Centro
#21. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Santa Maria to Merced: 23 (#82 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 87 to Santa Maria
#20. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Grants Pass to Merced: 76 (#7 most common destination from Grants Pass)
- Net migration: 36 to Grants Pass
#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Merced: 67 (#129 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 52 to Colorado Springs
#18. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Chico to Merced: 10 (#70 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 113 to Chico
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Phoenix to Merced: 109 (#157 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 35 to Phoenix
#16. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 152
- Migration from San Diego to Merced: 350 (#77 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 198 to Merced
#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from Seattle to Merced: 201 (#104 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 35 to Merced
#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Portland to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 181 to Portland
#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 268
- Migration from Las Vegas to Merced: 54 (#148 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 214 to Las Vegas
#12. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from Bakersfield to Merced: 121 (#42 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 197 to Bakersfield
#11. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 330
- Migration from Davenport to Merced: 0
- Net migration: 330 to Davenport
#10. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 374
- Migration from Stockton to Merced: 458 (#12 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 84 to Merced
#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 379
- Migration from Riverside to Merced: 800 (#26 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 421 to Merced
#8. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Madera to Merced: 553 (#4 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 94 to Merced
#7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 558
- Migration from San Francisco to Merced: 1,648 (#28 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 1,090 to Merced
#6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 619
- Migration from San Jose to Merced: 1,914 (#11 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,295 to Merced
#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 692
- Migration from Los Angeles to Merced: 921 (#58 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 229 to Merced
#4. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 746
- Migration from Fresno to Merced: 460 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 286 to Fresno
#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 846
- Migration from Sacramento to Merced: 662 (#29 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 184 to Sacramento
#2. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 884
- Migration from Salinas to Merced: 640 (#10 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 244 to Salinas
#1. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 2,278
- Migration from Modesto to Merced: 2,209 (#2 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 69 to Modesto
