Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

Where people in Olympia are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Olympia between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Metros where people in Olympia are getting new jobs

Public Domain

#50. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#49. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#46. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Kennewick to Olympia: 149 (#11 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 87 to Olympia- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Yuma to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 63 to Yuma- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Albuquerque to Olympia: 10 (#187 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 56 to Albuquerque- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Houston to Olympia: 16 (#288 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 50 to Houston- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Santa Cruz to Olympia: 76 (#32 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 9 to Olympia

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Olympia

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#44. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Detroit to Olympia: 85 (#132 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 18 to Olympia- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Sierra Vista to Olympia: 15 (#70 most common destination from Sierra Vista)- Net migration: 55 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Dallas to Olympia: 268 (#104 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 195 to Olympia- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Clarksville to Olympia: 294 (#16 most common destination from Clarksville)- Net migration: 216 to Olympia- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from San Francisco to Olympia: 217 (#88 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 134 to Olympia

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Olympia metro area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#38. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#37. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Miami to Olympia: 25 (#255 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 63 to Miami- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Des Moines to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 91 to Des Moines- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Grants Pass to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 91 to Grants Pass- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Mount Vernon to Olympia: 134 (#4 most common destination from Mount Vernon)- Net migration: 42 to Olympia- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from St. Louis to Olympia: 6 (#275 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 87 to St. Louis

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Olympia metro area

Pixabay

#35. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#34. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#31. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Sacramento to Olympia: 60 (#115 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Austin to Olympia: 124 (#94 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 26 to Olympia- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Crestview to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 100 to Crestview- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Minneapolis to Olympia: 93 (#126 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 15 to Minneapolis- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 109- Migration from Lawton to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 109 to Lawton

You may also like: Closest national parks to Olympia

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#30. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#29. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#28. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#27. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#26. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Fresno to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 111 to Fresno- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Boise City to Olympia: 101 (#50 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 16 to Boise City- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Punta Gorda to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 119 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Bremerton to Olympia: 495 (#5 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 367 to Olympia- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Killeen to Olympia: 33 (#110 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 107 to Killeen

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Olympia metro area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#22. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#21. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Kansas City to Olympia: 319 (#43 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 176 to Olympia- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Chicago to Olympia: 82 (#229 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 71 to Chicago- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 159- Migration from Oxnard to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 159 to Oxnard- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Spokane to Olympia: 751 (#5 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 589 to Olympia- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 163- Migration from Walla Walla to Olympia: 149 (#7 most common destination from Walla Walla)- Net migration: 14 to Walla Walla

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Olympia

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Yakima, WA Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 184- Migration from Yakima to Olympia: 191 (#7 most common destination from Yakima)- Net migration: 7 to Olympia- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 198- Migration from Colorado Springs to Olympia: 272 (#43 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 74 to Olympia- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 221- Migration from Denver to Olympia: 78 (#162 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 143 to Denver- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Phoenix to Olympia: 322 (#73 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 88 to Olympia- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 236- Migration from Columbus to Olympia: 69 (#56 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 167 to Columbus

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Olympia that require a graduate degree

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Wikimedia

#13. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Riverside to Olympia: 193 (#95 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 47 to Riverside- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 244- Migration from San Antonio to Olympia: 58 (#159 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 186 to San Antonio- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 246- Migration from Oklahoma City to Olympia: 91 (#73 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 155 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 262- Migration from Washington to Olympia: 363 (#125 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 101 to Olympia- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 282- Migration from Las Vegas to Olympia: 161 (#77 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 121 to Las Vegas

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Olympia metro area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#10. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#9. Rockford, IL Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#8. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#3. El Paso, TX Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 295- Migration from Tucson to Olympia: 15 (#201 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 280 to Tucson- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 309- Migration from Rockford to Olympia: 0- Net migration: 309 to Rockford- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 314- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Olympia: 516 (#22 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 202 to Olympia- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 328- Migration from San Diego to Olympia: 165 (#121 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 163 to San Diego- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 338- Migration from Fayetteville to Olympia: 262 (#35 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 76 to Fayetteville- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 363- Migration from Los Angeles to Olympia: 389 (#100 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 26 to Olympia- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 415- Migration from Bellingham to Olympia: 333 (#6 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 82 to Bellingham- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 458- Migration from El Paso to Olympia: 19 (#151 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 439 to El Paso- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 705- Migration from Portland to Olympia: 549 (#29 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 156 to Portland- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 4,892- Migration from Seattle to Olympia: 6,914 (#2 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 2,022 to Olympia