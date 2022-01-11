ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Olympia are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicTngS00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

Where people in Olympia are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Olympia between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicTngS00
Public Domain

#50. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Kennewick to Olympia: 149 (#11 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 87 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797J5_0dicTngS00
Ken L. // Flickr

#49. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Yuma to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Yuma https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicTngS00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Albuquerque to Olympia: 10 (#187 most common destination from Albuquerque)

- Net migration: 56 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTngS00
skeeze // Pixabay

#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Houston to Olympia: 16 (#288 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 50 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicTngS00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#46. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Olympia: 76 (#32 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 9 to Olympia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicTngS00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Detroit to Olympia: 85 (#132 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 18 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicTngS00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#44. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 70

- Migration from Sierra Vista to Olympia: 15 (#70 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 55 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTngS00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Dallas to Olympia: 268 (#104 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 195 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicTngS00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Clarksville to Olympia: 294 (#16 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 216 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicTngS00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from San Francisco to Olympia: 217 (#88 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 134 to Olympia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicTngS00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Miami to Olympia: 25 (#255 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 63 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicTngS00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Des Moines to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0dicTngS00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#38. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Grants Pass to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Grants Pass https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0dicTngS00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#37. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Olympia: 134 (#4 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Net migration: 42 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicTngS00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from St. Louis to Olympia: 6 (#275 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 87 to St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicTngS00
Pixabay

#35. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Sacramento to Olympia: 60 (#115 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTngS00
Pixabay

#34. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Austin to Olympia: 124 (#94 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 26 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0dicTngS00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Crestview to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Crestview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTngS00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Minneapolis to Olympia: 93 (#126 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 15 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicTngS00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#31. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Lawton to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 109 to Lawton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicTngS00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#30. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Fresno to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 111 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTngS00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#29. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Boise City to Olympia: 101 (#50 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 16 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicTngS00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#28. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicTngS00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#27. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Bremerton to Olympia: 495 (#5 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 367 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicTngS00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#26. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Killeen to Olympia: 33 (#110 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 107 to Killeen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicTngS00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Kansas City to Olympia: 319 (#43 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 176 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTngS00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Chicago to Olympia: 82 (#229 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 71 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0dicTngS00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Oxnard to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 159 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicTngS00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#22. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Spokane to Olympia: 751 (#5 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 589 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0dicTngS00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#21. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Walla Walla to Olympia: 149 (#7 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 14 to Walla Walla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicTngS00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Yakima to Olympia: 191 (#7 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 7 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTngS00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Olympia: 272 (#43 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 74 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTngS00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 221
- Migration from Denver to Olympia: 78 (#162 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 143 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTngS00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Phoenix to Olympia: 322 (#73 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 88 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicTngS00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 236
- Migration from Columbus to Olympia: 69 (#56 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 167 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTngS00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Riverside to Olympia: 193 (#95 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 47 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTngS00
Pixabay

#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from San Antonio to Olympia: 58 (#159 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 186 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTngS00
Wikimedia

#13. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 246
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Olympia: 91 (#73 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 155 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTngS00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 262
- Migration from Washington to Olympia: 363 (#125 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 101 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTngS00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Las Vegas to Olympia: 161 (#77 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 121 to Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicTngS00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#10. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 295
- Migration from Tucson to Olympia: 15 (#201 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 280 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0dicTngS00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#9. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 309
- Migration from Rockford to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 309 to Rockford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0dicTngS00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#8. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 314
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Olympia: 516 (#22 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 202 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTngS00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from San Diego to Olympia: 165 (#121 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 163 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicTngS00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 338
- Migration from Fayetteville to Olympia: 262 (#35 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 76 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTngS00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 363
- Migration from Los Angeles to Olympia: 389 (#100 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 26 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dicTngS00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 415
- Migration from Bellingham to Olympia: 333 (#6 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 82 to Bellingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicTngS00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#3. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 458
- Migration from El Paso to Olympia: 19 (#151 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 439 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicTngS00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 705
- Migration from Portland to Olympia: 549 (#29 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 156 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTngS00
Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 4,892
- Migration from Seattle to Olympia: 6,914 (#2 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 2,022 to Olympia

