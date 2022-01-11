Where people in Olympia are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Olympia between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Kennewick to Olympia: 149 (#11 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 87 to Olympia
#49. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Yuma to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Yuma
#48. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Albuquerque to Olympia: 10 (#187 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 56 to Albuquerque
#47. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Houston to Olympia: 16 (#288 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 50 to Houston
#46. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Olympia: 76 (#32 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 9 to Olympia
#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Detroit to Olympia: 85 (#132 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 18 to Olympia
#44. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Olympia: 15 (#70 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 55 to Sierra Vista
#43. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Dallas to Olympia: 268 (#104 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 195 to Olympia
#42. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Clarksville to Olympia: 294 (#16 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Net migration: 216 to Olympia
#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from San Francisco to Olympia: 217 (#88 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 134 to Olympia
#40. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Miami to Olympia: 25 (#255 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 63 to Miami
#39. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Des Moines to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Des Moines
#38. Grants Pass, OR Metro Area- Migration to Grants Pass in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Grants Pass to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Grants Pass
#37. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Olympia: 134 (#4 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Net migration: 42 to Olympia
#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from St. Louis to Olympia: 6 (#275 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 87 to St. Louis
#35. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Sacramento to Olympia: 60 (#115 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 38 to Sacramento
#34. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Austin to Olympia: 124 (#94 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 26 to Olympia
#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Crestview to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Crestview
#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Minneapolis to Olympia: 93 (#126 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 15 to Minneapolis
#31. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 109
- Migration from Lawton to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 109 to Lawton
#30. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Fresno to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 111 to Fresno
#29. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Boise City to Olympia: 101 (#50 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 16 to Boise City
#28. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 119 to Punta Gorda
#27. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Bremerton to Olympia: 495 (#5 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 367 to Olympia
#26. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Killeen to Olympia: 33 (#110 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 107 to Killeen
#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from Kansas City to Olympia: 319 (#43 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 176 to Olympia
#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Chicago to Olympia: 82 (#229 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 71 to Chicago
#23. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Oxnard to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 159 to Oxnard
#22. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Spokane to Olympia: 751 (#5 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 589 to Olympia
#21. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Walla Walla to Olympia: 149 (#7 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 14 to Walla Walla
#20. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Yakima to Olympia: 191 (#7 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 7 to Olympia
#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Olympia: 272 (#43 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 74 to Olympia
#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 221
- Migration from Denver to Olympia: 78 (#162 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 143 to Denver
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Phoenix to Olympia: 322 (#73 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 88 to Olympia
#16. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 236
- Migration from Columbus to Olympia: 69 (#56 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 167 to Columbus
#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Riverside to Olympia: 193 (#95 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 47 to Riverside
#14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from San Antonio to Olympia: 58 (#159 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 186 to San Antonio
#13. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 246
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Olympia: 91 (#73 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 155 to Oklahoma City
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 262
- Migration from Washington to Olympia: 363 (#125 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 101 to Olympia
#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Las Vegas to Olympia: 161 (#77 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 121 to Las Vegas
#10. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 295
- Migration from Tucson to Olympia: 15 (#201 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 280 to Tucson
#9. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 309
- Migration from Rockford to Olympia: 0
- Net migration: 309 to Rockford
#8. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 314
- Migration from Urban Honolulu to Olympia: 516 (#22 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Net migration: 202 to Olympia
#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from San Diego to Olympia: 165 (#121 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 163 to San Diego
#6. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 338
- Migration from Fayetteville to Olympia: 262 (#35 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 76 to Fayetteville
#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 363
- Migration from Los Angeles to Olympia: 389 (#100 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 26 to Olympia
#4. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 415
- Migration from Bellingham to Olympia: 333 (#6 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 82 to Bellingham
#3. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 458
- Migration from El Paso to Olympia: 19 (#151 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 439 to El Paso
#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 705
- Migration from Portland to Olympia: 549 (#29 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 156 to Portland
#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 4,892
- Migration from Seattle to Olympia: 6,914 (#2 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 2,022 to Olympia
