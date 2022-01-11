Where people in Rome are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rome, GA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rome between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#29. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Bloomsburg
#28. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Montgomery to Rome: 8 (#118 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 3 to Montgomery
#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Nashville to Rome: 11 (#239 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 2 to Nashville
#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Orlando to Rome: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 13 to Rome
#25. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Augusta to Rome: 56 (#83 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 40 to Rome
#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Columbus to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Columbus
#23. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Savannah to Rome: 16 (#127 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 1 to Savannah
#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from San Jose to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 20 to San Jose
#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Minneapolis to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Minneapolis
#20. Dalton, GA Metro Area- Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Dalton to Rome: 36 (#19 most common destination from Dalton)
- Net migration: 15 to Rome
#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Washington to Rome: 100 (#209 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 78 to Rome
#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Phoenix to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Phoenix
#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Huntsville to Rome: 9 (#132 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 13 to Huntsville
#16. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Huntington to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Huntington
#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Charlotte to Rome: 55 (#159 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 25 to Rome
#14. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Akron to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Akron
#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Tampa to Rome: 18 (#270 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 14 to Tampa
#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Austin to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Austin
#11. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Oklahoma City
#10. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Athens to Rome: 117 (#18 most common destination from Athens)
- Net migration: 56 to Rome
#9. Valdosta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Valdosta to Rome: 53 (#27 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Net migration: 14 to Valdosta
#8. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Birmingham to Rome: 24 (#132 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 50 to Birmingham
#7. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Anniston to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Anniston
#6. Gadsden, AL Metro Area- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Gadsden to Rome: 27 (#21 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Net migration: 67 to Gadsden
#5. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Columbus to Rome: 29 (#96 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 74 to Columbus
#4. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area- Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Auburn to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 114 to Auburn
#3. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Macon to Rome: 11 (#59 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 134 to Macon
#2. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Chattanooga to Rome: 187 (#18 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Net migration: 29 to Rome
#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,674
- Migration from Atlanta to Rome: 1,528 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 146 to Atlanta
