Where people in Rome are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rome, GA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rome between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#29. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

#28. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#25. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Bloomsburg to Rome: 0- Net migration: 10 to Bloomsburg- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Montgomery to Rome: 8 (#118 most common destination from Montgomery)- Net migration: 3 to Montgomery- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Nashville to Rome: 11 (#239 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 2 to Nashville- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Orlando to Rome: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 13 to Rome- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Augusta to Rome: 56 (#83 most common destination from Augusta)- Net migration: 40 to Rome

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#23. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#20. Dalton, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Columbus to Rome: 0- Net migration: 17 to Columbus- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Savannah to Rome: 16 (#127 most common destination from Savannah)- Net migration: 1 to Savannah- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from San Jose to Rome: 0- Net migration: 20 to San Jose- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Minneapolis to Rome: 0- Net migration: 21 to Minneapolis- Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Dalton to Rome: 36 (#19 most common destination from Dalton)- Net migration: 15 to Rome

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

#16. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Washington to Rome: 100 (#209 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 78 to Rome- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Phoenix to Rome: 0- Net migration: 22 to Phoenix- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Huntsville to Rome: 9 (#132 most common destination from Huntsville)- Net migration: 13 to Huntsville- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Huntington to Rome: 0- Net migration: 24 to Huntington- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Charlotte to Rome: 55 (#159 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 25 to Rome

#14. Akron, OH Metro Area

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#11. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#10. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Akron to Rome: 0- Net migration: 32 to Akron- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Tampa to Rome: 18 (#270 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 14 to Tampa- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Austin to Rome: 0- Net migration: 37 to Austin- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Oklahoma City to Rome: 0- Net migration: 51 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Athens to Rome: 117 (#18 most common destination from Athens)- Net migration: 56 to Rome

#9. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

#8. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

#7. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

#6. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

#5. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Valdosta to Rome: 53 (#27 most common destination from Valdosta)- Net migration: 14 to Valdosta- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Birmingham to Rome: 24 (#132 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 50 to Birmingham- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Anniston to Rome: 0- Net migration: 79 to Anniston- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Gadsden to Rome: 27 (#21 most common destination from Gadsden)- Net migration: 67 to Gadsden- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from Columbus to Rome: 29 (#96 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 74 to Columbus

#4. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

#3. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

#2. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Auburn to Rome: 0- Net migration: 114 to Auburn- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Macon to Rome: 11 (#59 most common destination from Macon)- Net migration: 134 to Macon- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Chattanooga to Rome: 187 (#18 most common destination from Chattanooga)- Net migration: 29 to Rome- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,674- Migration from Atlanta to Rome: 1,528 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 146 to Atlanta