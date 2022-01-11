ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Where people in Rome are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355ai4_0dicTmnj00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Rome are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rome, GA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rome between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Rome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnmb_0dicTmnj00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Bloomsburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicTmnj00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#28. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Montgomery to Rome: 8 (#118 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Net migration: 3 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTmnj00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Nashville to Rome: 11 (#239 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 2 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTmnj00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Orlando to Rome: 29 (#203 most common destination from Orlando)

- Net migration: 13 to Rome https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicTmnj00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#25. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Augusta to Rome: 56 (#83 most common destination from Augusta)
- Net migration: 40 to Rome

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Rome that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicTmnj00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Columbus to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicTmnj00
Pixabay

#23. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Savannah to Rome: 16 (#127 most common destination from Savannah)
- Net migration: 1 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicTmnj00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from San Jose to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 20 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTmnj00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Minneapolis to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9izd_0dicTmnj00
CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dalton, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Dalton to Rome: 36 (#19 most common destination from Dalton)
- Net migration: 15 to Rome

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rome metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTmnj00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Washington to Rome: 100 (#209 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 78 to Rome https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTmnj00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Phoenix to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicTmnj00
Pixabay

#17. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Huntsville to Rome: 9 (#132 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 13 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0dicTmnj00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Huntington to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Huntington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicTmnj00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Charlotte to Rome: 55 (#159 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 25 to Rome

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rome metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicTmnj00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#14. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Akron to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicTmnj00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Tampa to Rome: 18 (#270 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 14 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTmnj00
Pixabay

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Austin to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTmnj00
Wikimedia

#11. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0dicTmnj00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Athens to Rome: 117 (#18 most common destination from Athens)
- Net migration: 56 to Rome

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Rome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPZyS_0dicTmnj00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#9. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Valdosta to Rome: 53 (#27 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Net migration: 14 to Valdosta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicTmnj00
M Floyd // Flickr

#8. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Birmingham to Rome: 24 (#132 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 50 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW46A_0dicTmnj00
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Anniston to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Anniston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0dicTmnj00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Gadsden in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Gadsden to Rome: 27 (#21 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Net migration: 67 to Gadsden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicTmnj00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Columbus to Rome: 29 (#96 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 74 to Columbus

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Rome metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0dicTmnj00
Library of Congress

#4. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 114
- Migration from Auburn to Rome: 0
- Net migration: 114 to Auburn https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os5I7_0dicTmnj00
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Macon-Bibb County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Macon to Rome: 11 (#59 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 134 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dicTmnj00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#2. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Chattanooga to Rome: 187 (#18 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Net migration: 29 to Rome https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTmnj00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,674
- Migration from Atlanta to Rome: 1,528 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 146 to Atlanta

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
City
Macon, GA
City
Rome, GA
City
Savannah, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome Metro#U S Census Bureau#Birmingham#Wikimedia Commons#The U S Census Bureau#Montgomery F11photo#Nashville Davidson#Murfreesboro#Ga Metro Area Migration
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy