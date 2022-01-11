Where people in Laredo are moving to most
AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Laredo are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Laredo, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Laredo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Barbara Brannon//Flickr
#48. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Abilene to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Abilene
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#47. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Fairbanks to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Fairbanks
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#46. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Fayetteville to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Fayetteville
Pixabay
#45. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Santa Maria to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Santa Maria
M Floyd // Flickr
#44. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Birmingham to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Birmingham
John Phelan // Wikicommons
#43. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Lewiston to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Lewiston
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Killeen to Laredo: 9 (#169 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 3 to Killeen
California Droning // Shutterstock
#41. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Vallejo to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Vallejo
Canva
#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Cleveland to Laredo: 51 (#130 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 38 to Laredo
randy andy // Shutterstock
#39. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Las Vegas to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Las Vegas
Public Domain
#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Seattle to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Seattle
Charles Henry // Flickr
#37. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Amarillo to Laredo: 6 (#98 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 11 to Amarillo
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#36. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Fresno to Laredo: 9 (#120 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 8 to Fresno
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#35. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Tallahassee to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Tallahassee
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Clarksville to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Clarksville
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#33. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from New York to Laredo: 8 (#337 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 14 to New York
f11photo // Shutterstock
#32. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Nashville to Laredo: 5 (#259 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 19 to Nashville
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Hickory to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Hickory
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Ocala, FL Metro Area- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Ocala to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Ocala
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#29. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Columbia to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Columbia
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#28. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Harrisburg to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Harrisburg
Public Domain
#27. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Beaumont to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Beaumont
Wikimedia
#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Oklahoma City
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Washington to Laredo: 130 (#195 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 93 to Laredo
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Columbus to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Columbus
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons
#23. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from The Villages to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 37 to The Villages
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#22. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Boise City to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Boise City
WillHuebie // Shutterstock
#21. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Lawton to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Lawton
DPPed// Wikimedia
#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Phoenix to Laredo: 16 (#302 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix
SD Dirk // Flickr
#19. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from San Diego to Laredo: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 41 to San Diego
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#18. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Tuscaloosa to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Tuscaloosa
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Atlanta to Laredo: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 36 to Atlanta
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#16. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Detroit to Laredo: 47 (#171 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 9 to Detroit
Public Domain
#15. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Brownsville to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Brownsville
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Los Angeles to Laredo: 27 (#300 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 34 to Los Angeles
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#13. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from College Station to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 94 to College Station
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#12. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from El Paso to Laredo: 131 (#64 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 33 to Laredo
f11photo // Shutterstock
#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Denver to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Denver
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#10. San Angelo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from San Angelo to Laredo: 9 (#64 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Net migration: 132 to San Angelo
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from McAllen to Laredo: 271 (#9 most common destination from McAllen)
- Net migration: 49 to Laredo
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons
#8. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Laredo: 173 (#21 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 71 to Corpus Christi
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 266
- Migration from Dallas to Laredo: 194 (#132 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 72 to Dallas
adambarhan // Flickr
#6. Longview, WA Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 276
- Migration from Longview to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 276 to Longview
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 332
- Migration from Lubbock to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 332 to Lubbock
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#4. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 366
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 366 to Wichita Falls
Pixabay
#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 675
- Migration from Austin to Laredo: 224 (#63 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 451 to Austin
skeeze // Pixabay
#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 777
- Migration from Houston to Laredo: 287 (#96 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 490 to Houston
Pixabay
#1. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,637
- Migration from San Antonio to Laredo: 257 (#65 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 2,380 to San Antonio
