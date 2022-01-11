ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Laredo are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjDtp_0dicTlv000
AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Laredo, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Laredo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0dicTlv000
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#48. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Abilene to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0dicTlv000
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#47. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Fairbanks to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Fairbanks https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicTlv000
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#46. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 11

- Migration from Fayetteville to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicTlv000
Pixabay

#45. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Santa Maria to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicTlv000
M Floyd // Flickr

#44. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Birmingham to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4ksR_0dicTlv000
John Phelan // Wikicommons

#43. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Lewiston to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicTlv000
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Killeen to Laredo: 9 (#169 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 3 to Killeen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicTlv000
California Droning // Shutterstock

#41. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Vallejo to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicTlv000
Canva

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Cleveland to Laredo: 51 (#130 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 38 to Laredo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTlv000
randy andy // Shutterstock

#39. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Las Vegas to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTlv000
Public Domain

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Seattle to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebX0s_0dicTlv000
Charles Henry // Flickr

#37. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Amarillo to Laredo: 6 (#98 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 11 to Amarillo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicTlv000
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#36. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Fresno to Laredo: 9 (#120 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 8 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicTlv000
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#35. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Tallahassee to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicTlv000
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Clarksville to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Clarksville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTlv000
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#33. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from New York to Laredo: 8 (#337 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 14 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTlv000
f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Nashville to Laredo: 5 (#259 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 19 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0dicTlv000
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Hickory to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Hickory https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0dicTlv000
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Ocala to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dicTlv000
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#29. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Columbia to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicTlv000
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#28. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Harrisburg to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0dicTlv000
Public Domain

#27. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Beaumont to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Beaumont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTlv000
Wikimedia

#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTlv000
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Washington to Laredo: 130 (#195 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 93 to Laredo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicTlv000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Columbus to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicTlv000
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#23. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from The Villages to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 37 to The Villages https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTlv000
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#22. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Boise City to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicTlv000
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#21. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Lawton to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTlv000
DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Phoenix to Laredo: 16 (#302 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTlv000
SD Dirk // Flickr

#19. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from San Diego to Laredo: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 41 to San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0dicTlv000
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#18. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Tuscaloosa to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Tuscaloosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTlv000
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Atlanta to Laredo: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 36 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicTlv000
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Detroit to Laredo: 47 (#171 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 9 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG3FG_0dicTlv000
Public Domain

#15. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Brownsville to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Brownsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTlv000
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Los Angeles to Laredo: 27 (#300 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 34 to Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0dicTlv000
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#13. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from College Station to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 94 to College Station https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicTlv000
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#12. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from El Paso to Laredo: 131 (#64 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 33 to Laredo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTlv000
f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Denver to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhB6J_0dicTlv000
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from San Angelo to Laredo: 9 (#64 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Net migration: 132 to San Angelo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicTlv000
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from McAllen to Laredo: 271 (#9 most common destination from McAllen)
- Net migration: 49 to Laredo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0dicTlv000
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#8. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Laredo: 173 (#21 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Net migration: 71 to Corpus Christi https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTlv000
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 266
- Migration from Dallas to Laredo: 194 (#132 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 72 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTotb_0dicTlv000
adambarhan // Flickr

#6. Longview, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 276
- Migration from Longview to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 276 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0dicTlv000
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 332
- Migration from Lubbock to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 332 to Lubbock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicTlv000
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#4. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 366
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Laredo: 0
- Net migration: 366 to Wichita Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTlv000
Pixabay

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 675
- Migration from Austin to Laredo: 224 (#63 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 451 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTlv000
skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 777
- Migration from Houston to Laredo: 287 (#96 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 490 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTlv000
Pixabay

#1. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,637
- Migration from San Antonio to Laredo: 257 (#65 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 2,380 to San Antonio

