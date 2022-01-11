AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Laredo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Laredo, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Laredo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#48. Abilene, TX Metro Area

#47. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

#46. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#45. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

#44. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Abilene to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 10 to Abilene- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Fairbanks to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 10 to Fairbanks- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Fayetteville to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 11 to Fayetteville- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Santa Maria to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 11 to Santa Maria- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Birmingham to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 12 to Birmingham

#43. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area

#42. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#41. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#39. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Lewiston to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 12 to Lewiston- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Killeen to Laredo: 9 (#169 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 3 to Killeen- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Vallejo to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 13 to Vallejo- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Cleveland to Laredo: 51 (#130 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 38 to Laredo- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Las Vegas to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 15 to Las Vegas

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#37. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

#36. Fresno, CA Metro Area

#35. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

#34. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Seattle to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 17 to Seattle- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Amarillo to Laredo: 6 (#98 most common destination from Amarillo)- Net migration: 11 to Amarillo- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Fresno to Laredo: 9 (#120 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 8 to Fresno- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Tallahassee to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 19 to Tallahassee- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Clarksville to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 21 to Clarksville

#33. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#32. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#31. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

#30. Ocala, FL Metro Area

#29. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from New York to Laredo: 8 (#337 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 14 to New York- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Nashville to Laredo: 5 (#259 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 19 to Nashville- Migration to Hickory in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Hickory to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 28 to Hickory- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Ocala to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 29 to Ocala- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Columbia to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 32 to Columbia

#28. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

#27. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Harrisburg to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 32 to Harrisburg- Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Beaumont to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 34 to Beaumont- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Oklahoma City to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 36 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Washington to Laredo: 130 (#195 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 93 to Laredo- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Columbus to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 37 to Columbus

#23. The Villages, FL Metro Area

#22. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#21. Lawton, OK Metro Area

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#19. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from The Villages to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 37 to The Villages- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Boise City to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 39 to Boise City- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Lawton to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 39 to Lawton- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Phoenix to Laredo: 16 (#302 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from San Diego to Laredo: 6 (#304 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 41 to San Diego

#18. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#16. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#15. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Tuscaloosa to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 51 to Tuscaloosa- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Atlanta to Laredo: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 36 to Atlanta- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Detroit to Laredo: 47 (#171 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 9 to Detroit- Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Brownsville to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 59 to Brownsville- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Los Angeles to Laredo: 27 (#300 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 34 to Los Angeles

#13. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

#12. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#10. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

#9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from College Station to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 94 to College Station- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from El Paso to Laredo: 131 (#64 most common destination from El Paso)- Net migration: 33 to Laredo- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Denver to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 108 to Denver- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from San Angelo to Laredo: 9 (#64 most common destination from San Angelo)- Net migration: 132 to San Angelo- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from McAllen to Laredo: 271 (#9 most common destination from McAllen)- Net migration: 49 to Laredo

#8. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#6. Longview, WA Metro Area

#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

#4. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#1. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 244- Migration from Corpus Christi to Laredo: 173 (#21 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Net migration: 71 to Corpus Christi- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 266- Migration from Dallas to Laredo: 194 (#132 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 72 to Dallas- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 276- Migration from Longview to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 276 to Longview- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 332- Migration from Lubbock to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 332 to Lubbock- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 366- Migration from Wichita Falls to Laredo: 0- Net migration: 366 to Wichita Falls- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 675- Migration from Austin to Laredo: 224 (#63 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 451 to Austin- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 777- Migration from Houston to Laredo: 287 (#96 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 490 to Houston- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,637- Migration from San Antonio to Laredo: 257 (#65 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 2,380 to San Antonio