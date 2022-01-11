Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

Where people in Missoula are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missoula, MT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Missoula between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

#49. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

#48. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#47. Longview, WA Metro Area

#46. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Pocatello to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 18 to Pocatello- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Missoula: 15 (#52 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)- Net migration: 4 to Coeur d'Alene- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Detroit to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 20 to Detroit- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Longview to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 20 to Longview- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Greeley to Missoula: 20 (#75 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 0 to Missoula

#45. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

#44. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#43. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#42. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#41. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Wichita Falls to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 21 to Wichita Falls- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from North Port to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 23 to North Port- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Sacramento to Missoula: 22 (#186 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 1 to Sacramento- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Washington to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 24 to Washington- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Bellingham to Missoula: 5 (#81 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 19 to Bellingham

#40. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#39. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#37. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

#36. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from St. Louis to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 25 to St. Louis- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Cincinnati to Missoula: 92 (#108 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 65 to Missoula- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Los Angeles to Missoula: 106 (#205 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 77 to Missoula- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Athens to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 29 to Athens- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Grand Junction to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 29 to Grand Junction

#35. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#34. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#33. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#31. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Orlando to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 30 to Orlando- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Kennewick to Missoula: 4 (#85 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 26 to Kennewick- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Fort Collins to Missoula: 15 (#124 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 16 to Fort Collins- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Boise City to Missoula: 48 (#82 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 16 to Missoula- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Austin to Missoula: 37 (#179 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 3 to Missoula

#30. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

#29. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#27. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Flagstaff to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 36 to Flagstaff- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Lewiston to Missoula: 24 (#23 most common destination from Lewiston)- Net migration: 14 to Lewiston- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Minneapolis to Missoula: 121 (#102 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 82 to Missoula- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Bloomington to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 40 to Bloomington- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Houston to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 41 to Houston

#25. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

#24. Bismarck, ND Metro Area

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#22. Yakima, WA Metro Area

#21. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Tulsa to Missoula: 32 (#100 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 9 to Tulsa- Migration to Bismarck in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Bismarck to Missoula: 137 (#5 most common destination from Bismarck)- Net migration: 95 to Missoula- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from San Diego to Missoula: 239 (#93 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 194 to Missoula- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Yakima to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 47 to Yakima- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Olympia to Missoula: 2 (#130 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 49 to Olympia

#20. Boulder, CO Metro Area

#19. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#16. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Boulder to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 56 to Boulder- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Idaho Falls to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 56 to Idaho Falls- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from New York to Missoula: 42 (#276 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 16 to New York- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Denver to Missoula: 15 (#270 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 44 to Denver- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Salt Lake City to Missoula: 43 (#113 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 19 to Salt Lake City

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#14. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#12. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Atlanta to Missoula: 146 (#160 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 83 to Missoula- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Albuquerque to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 63 to Albuquerque- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Riverside to Missoula: 59 (#172 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 9 to Riverside- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Providence to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 84 to Providence- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Portland to Missoula: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 123 to Missoula

#10. Bend, OR Metro Area

#9. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

#8. St. George, UT Metro Area

#7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#6. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

#2. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

#1. Billings, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Bend to Missoula: 9 (#84 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 90 to Bend- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Logan to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 99 to Logan- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from St. George to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 111 to St. George- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 111- Migration from Las Vegas to Missoula: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 94 to Las Vegas- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 194- Migration from Tucson to Missoula: 0- Net migration: 194 to Tucson- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 198- Migration from Seattle to Missoula: 323 (#77 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 125 to Missoula- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Phoenix to Missoula: 121 (#148 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 102 to Phoenix- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 240- Migration from Spokane to Missoula: 149 (#24 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 91 to Spokane- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 433- Migration from Great Falls to Missoula: 496 (#1 most common destination from Great Falls)- Net migration: 63 to Missoula- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 510- Migration from Billings to Missoula: 642 (#1 most common destination from Billings)- Net migration: 132 to Missoula