Missoula, MT

Where people in Missoula are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0dicTk2H00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

Where people in Missoula are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missoula, MT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Missoula between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0dicTk2H00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#50. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Pocatello in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Pocatello to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0dicTk2H00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Missoula: 15 (#52 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 4 to Coeur d'Alene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicTk2H00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#48. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Detroit to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTotb_0dicTk2H00
adambarhan // Flickr

#47. Longview, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Longview to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Longview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicTk2H00
Pixabay

#46. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Greeley to Missoula: 20 (#75 most common destination from Greeley)
- Net migration: 0 to Missoula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicTk2H00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#45. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Wichita Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicTk2H00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#44. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from North Port to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 23 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicTk2H00
Pixabay

#43. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Sacramento to Missoula: 22 (#186 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 1 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTk2H00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#42. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Washington to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dicTk2H00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#41. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Bellingham to Missoula: 5 (#81 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 19 to Bellingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicTk2H00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from St. Louis to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 25 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicTk2H00
Canva

#39. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Cincinnati to Missoula: 92 (#108 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 65 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTk2H00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Los Angeles to Missoula: 106 (#205 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 77 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0dicTk2H00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Athens to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrcc_0dicTk2H00
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#36. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Grand Junction to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Grand Junction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicTk2H00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#35. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Orlando to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicTk2H00
Public Domain

#34. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Kennewick to Missoula: 4 (#85 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 26 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicTk2H00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#33. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Fort Collins to Missoula: 15 (#124 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 16 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicTk2H00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Boise City to Missoula: 48 (#82 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 16 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicTk2H00
Pixabay

#31. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Austin to Missoula: 37 (#179 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 3 to Missoula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvKst_0dicTk2H00
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#30. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Flagstaff to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Flagstaff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0dicTk2H00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Lewiston to Missoula: 24 (#23 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 14 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTk2H00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Minneapolis to Missoula: 121 (#102 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 82 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dicTk2H00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Bloomington to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTk2H00
skeeze // Pixabay

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Houston to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicTk2H00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#25. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Tulsa to Missoula: 32 (#100 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 9 to Tulsa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfiYt_0dicTk2H00
Andrew Filer//wikimedia

#24. Bismarck, ND Metro Area

- Migration to Bismarck in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Bismarck to Missoula: 137 (#5 most common destination from Bismarck)
- Net migration: 95 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTk2H00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from San Diego to Missoula: 239 (#93 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 194 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0dicTk2H00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Yakima to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Yakima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicTk2H00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#21. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Olympia to Missoula: 2 (#130 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 49 to Olympia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicTk2H00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#20. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Boulder to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Boulder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicTk2H00
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#19. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Idaho Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTk2H00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from New York to Missoula: 42 (#276 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 16 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTk2H00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Denver to Missoula: 15 (#270 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 44 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicTk2H00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#16. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Missoula: 43 (#113 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 19 to Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTk2H00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Atlanta to Missoula: 146 (#160 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 83 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicTk2H00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Albuquerque to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTk2H00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Riverside to Missoula: 59 (#172 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 9 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicTk2H00
spablab // Flickr

#12. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Providence to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicTk2H00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from Portland to Missoula: 215 (#63 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 123 to Missoula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1HQ7_0dicTk2H00
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#10. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Bend to Missoula: 9 (#84 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 90 to Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dicTk2H00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Logan to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicTk2H00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#8. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from St. George to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 111 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTk2H00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from Las Vegas to Missoula: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 94 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicTk2H00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#6. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Tucson to Missoula: 0
- Net migration: 194 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTk2H00
Public Domain

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 198
- Migration from Seattle to Missoula: 323 (#77 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 125 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTk2H00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Phoenix to Missoula: 121 (#148 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 102 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicTk2H00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Spokane to Missoula: 149 (#24 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 91 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7ieO_0dicTk2H00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Great Falls, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Great Falls in 2015-2019: 433
- Migration from Great Falls to Missoula: 496 (#1 most common destination from Great Falls)
- Net migration: 63 to Missoula https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0dicTk2H00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#1. Billings, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 510
- Migration from Billings to Missoula: 642 (#1 most common destination from Billings)
- Net migration: 132 to Missoula

