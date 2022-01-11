U.S. issues 'do not travel' advisory to Canada over rising COVID-19 cases

The CDC has issued a "do not travel" advisory to Canada due to COVID-19 cases. The advisory is the highest travel health notice.

According to the latest data, Canada is averaging nearly 40,000 cases per day over the last seven days.

Recently, Ontario went into lockdown, banning indoor dining, limited social gatherings, lowering capacity at retail settings and more.

In November, the U.S. reopened the border to Canada, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to travel to the country.

