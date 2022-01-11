Where people in Omaha are moving to most
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
Where people in Omaha are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Omaha between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Jacksonville to Omaha: 46 (#94 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 95 to Jacksonville
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#49. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Omaha: 96 (#76 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 57 to Louisville/Jefferson County
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#48. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from San Francisco to Omaha: 225 (#86 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 72 to Omaha
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#47. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Salinas to Omaha: 104 (#50 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 50 to Salinas
M Floyd // Flickr
#46. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Birmingham to Omaha: 29 (#121 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 130 to Birmingham
Wikimedia
#45. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 172
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Omaha: 104 (#70 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 68 to Oklahoma City
f11photo // Shutterstock
#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Philadelphia to Omaha: 196 (#120 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 21 to Omaha
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#43. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Bremerton to Omaha: 29 (#68 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 147 to Bremerton
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#42. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Los Angeles to Omaha: 677 (#73 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 497 to Omaha
spablab // Flickr
#41. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Providence to Omaha: 21 (#138 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 162 to Providence
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#40. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from Little Rock to Omaha: 42 (#88 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 145 to Little Rock
Kristin Nador // Flickr
#39. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from Wichita to Omaha: 129 (#30 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 59 to Wichita
Pixabay
#38. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 197
- Migration from Sacramento to Omaha: 195 (#64 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 2 to Sacramento
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#37. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Davenport to Omaha: 34 (#62 most common destination from Davenport)
- Net migration: 165 to Davenport
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#36. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Spokane to Omaha: 27 (#89 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 177 to Spokane
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from Tampa to Omaha: 210 (#91 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 1 to Tampa
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from New York to Omaha: 321 (#152 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 110 to Omaha
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 212
- Migration from North Port to Omaha: 47 (#98 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 165 to North Port
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#32. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Fayetteville to Omaha: 136 (#67 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 99 to Fayetteville
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr
#31. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Fargo to Omaha: 61 (#28 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 189 to Fargo
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Iowa City to Omaha: 272 (#9 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 22 to Omaha
Public Domain
#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 255
- Migration from Seattle to Omaha: 103 (#153 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 152 to Seattle
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 266
- Migration from Riverside to Omaha: 65 (#167 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 201 to Riverside
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 286
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Omaha: 231 (#78 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 55 to Virginia Beach
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Tucson to Omaha: 121 (#64 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 167 to Tucson
Michel Rathwell//Flickr
#25. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 295
- Migration from Cheyenne to Omaha: 45 (#34 most common destination from Cheyenne)
- Net migration: 250 to Cheyenne
Seabear70// Wikimedia
#24. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 300
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Omaha: 153 (#7 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 147 to Sioux Falls
randy andy // Shutterstock
#23. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from Las Vegas to Omaha: 179 (#72 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 124 to Las Vegas
Pixabay
#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from San Antonio to Omaha: 295 (#54 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 8 to San Antonio
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Pensacola to Omaha: 46 (#108 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 271 to Pensacola
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#20. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from Sioux City to Omaha: 972 (#1 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 644 to Omaha
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Ames, IA Metro Area- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 348
- Migration from Ames to Omaha: 183 (#8 most common destination from Ames)
- Net migration: 165 to Ames
SD Dirk // Flickr
#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 351
- Migration from San Diego to Omaha: 249 (#91 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 102 to San Diego
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 352
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Omaha: 127 (#79 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 225 to Colorado Springs
Davumaya//wikimedia
#16. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 390
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Omaha: 73 (#23 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 317 to Cedar Rapids
f11photo // Shutterstock
#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 406
- Migration from Nashville to Omaha: 99 (#97 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 307 to Nashville
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 455
- Migration from Jacksonville to Omaha: 183 (#63 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 272 to Jacksonville
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Grand Island, NE Metro Area- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Grand Island to Omaha: 549 (#2 most common destination from Grand Island)
- Net migration: 90 to Omaha
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 485
- Migration from Chicago to Omaha: 974 (#59 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 489 to Omaha
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 497
- Migration from Dallas to Omaha: 741 (#55 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 244 to Omaha
skeeze // Pixabay
#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 509
- Migration from Houston to Omaha: 535 (#61 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 26 to Omaha
DPPed// Wikimedia
#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 568
- Migration from Phoenix to Omaha: 458 (#57 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 110 to Phoenix
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 570
- Migration from Washington to Omaha: 368 (#122 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 202 to Washington
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 595
- Migration from St. Louis to Omaha: 213 (#74 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 382 to St. Louis
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 613
- Migration from Minneapolis to Omaha: 699 (#32 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 86 to Omaha
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 790
- Migration from Atlanta to Omaha: 276 (#117 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 514 to Atlanta
f11photo // Shutterstock
#4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 880
- Migration from Denver to Omaha: 631 (#35 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 249 to Denver
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 1,007
- Migration from Des Moines to Omaha: 966 (#3 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 41 to Des Moines
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,250
- Migration from Kansas City to Omaha: 902 (#18 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 348 to Kansas City
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#1. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 5,392
- Migration from Lincoln to Omaha: 3,898 (#1 most common destination from Lincoln)
- Net migration: 1,494 to Lincoln
