Omaha, NE

Where people in Omaha are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicTiGp00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Where people in Omaha are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Omaha between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicTiGp00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Jacksonville to Omaha: 46 (#94 most common destination from Jacksonville)

- Net migration: 95 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicTiGp00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#49. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Omaha: 96 (#76 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

- Net migration: 57 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicTiGp00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#48. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from San Francisco to Omaha: 225 (#86 most common destination from San Francisco)

- Net migration: 72 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicTiGp00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#47. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Salinas to Omaha: 104 (#50 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 50 to Salinas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dicTiGp00
M Floyd // Flickr

#46. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Birmingham to Omaha: 29 (#121 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 130 to Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicTiGp00
Wikimedia

#45. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 172
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Omaha: 104 (#70 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 68 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicTiGp00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 175
- Migration from Philadelphia to Omaha: 196 (#120 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 21 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicTiGp00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#43. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Bremerton to Omaha: 29 (#68 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 147 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicTiGp00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#42. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 180
- Migration from Los Angeles to Omaha: 677 (#73 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 497 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicTiGp00
spablab // Flickr

#41. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Providence to Omaha: 21 (#138 most common destination from Providence)
- Net migration: 162 to Providence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicTiGp00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#40. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 187
- Migration from Little Rock to Omaha: 42 (#88 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 145 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicTiGp00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#39. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from Wichita to Omaha: 129 (#30 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 59 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicTiGp00
Pixabay

#38. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 197
- Migration from Sacramento to Omaha: 195 (#64 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 2 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0dicTiGp00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#37. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 199
- Migration from Davenport to Omaha: 34 (#62 most common destination from Davenport)
- Net migration: 165 to Davenport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0dicTiGp00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#36. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Spokane to Omaha: 27 (#89 most common destination from Spokane)
- Net migration: 177 to Spokane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicTiGp00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from Tampa to Omaha: 210 (#91 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 1 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicTiGp00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from New York to Omaha: 321 (#152 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 110 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicTiGp00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 212
- Migration from North Port to Omaha: 47 (#98 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 165 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0dicTiGp00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#32. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Fayetteville to Omaha: 136 (#67 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 99 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRC3_0dicTiGp00
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#31. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Fargo to Omaha: 61 (#28 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 189 to Fargo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0dicTiGp00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Iowa City to Omaha: 272 (#9 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Net migration: 22 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicTiGp00
Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 255
- Migration from Seattle to Omaha: 103 (#153 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 152 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicTiGp00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 266
- Migration from Riverside to Omaha: 65 (#167 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 201 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicTiGp00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 286
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Omaha: 231 (#78 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 55 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicTiGp00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Tucson to Omaha: 121 (#64 most common destination from Tucson)
- Net migration: 167 to Tucson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0dicTiGp00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#25. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 295
- Migration from Cheyenne to Omaha: 45 (#34 most common destination from Cheyenne)
- Net migration: 250 to Cheyenne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0dicTiGp00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#24. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 300
- Migration from Sioux Falls to Omaha: 153 (#7 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 147 to Sioux Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicTiGp00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from Las Vegas to Omaha: 179 (#72 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 124 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicTiGp00
Pixabay

#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 303
- Migration from San Antonio to Omaha: 295 (#54 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 8 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicTiGp00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 317
- Migration from Pensacola to Omaha: 46 (#108 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 271 to Pensacola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0dicTiGp00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#20. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 328
- Migration from Sioux City to Omaha: 972 (#1 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 644 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicTiGp00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 348
- Migration from Ames to Omaha: 183 (#8 most common destination from Ames)
- Net migration: 165 to Ames https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicTiGp00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 351
- Migration from San Diego to Omaha: 249 (#91 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 102 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicTiGp00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 352
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Omaha: 127 (#79 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 225 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd98j_0dicTiGp00
Davumaya//wikimedia

#16. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 390
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Omaha: 73 (#23 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)
- Net migration: 317 to Cedar Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicTiGp00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 406
- Migration from Nashville to Omaha: 99 (#97 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 307 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicTiGp00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 455
- Migration from Jacksonville to Omaha: 183 (#63 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 272 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVCIq_0dicTiGp00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 459
- Migration from Grand Island to Omaha: 549 (#2 most common destination from Grand Island)
- Net migration: 90 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicTiGp00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 485
- Migration from Chicago to Omaha: 974 (#59 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 489 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicTiGp00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 497
- Migration from Dallas to Omaha: 741 (#55 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 244 to Omaha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicTiGp00
skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 509
- Migration from Houston to Omaha: 535 (#61 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 26 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicTiGp00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 568
- Migration from Phoenix to Omaha: 458 (#57 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 110 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicTiGp00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 570
- Migration from Washington to Omaha: 368 (#122 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 202 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicTiGp00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 595
- Migration from St. Louis to Omaha: 213 (#74 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 382 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicTiGp00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 613
- Migration from Minneapolis to Omaha: 699 (#32 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 86 to Omaha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicTiGp00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 790
- Migration from Atlanta to Omaha: 276 (#117 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 514 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicTiGp00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 880
- Migration from Denver to Omaha: 631 (#35 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 249 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicTiGp00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 1,007
- Migration from Des Moines to Omaha: 966 (#3 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 41 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicTiGp00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,250
- Migration from Kansas City to Omaha: 902 (#18 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 348 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicTiGp00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#1. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 5,392
- Migration from Lincoln to Omaha: 3,898 (#1 most common destination from Lincoln)
- Net migration: 1,494 to Lincoln

