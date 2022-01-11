JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Where people in Omaha are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Omaha between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#49. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#48. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#47. Salinas, CA Metro Area

#46. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Jacksonville to Omaha: 46 (#94 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 95 to Jacksonville- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Omaha: 96 (#76 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 57 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from San Francisco to Omaha: 225 (#86 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 72 to Omaha- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from Salinas to Omaha: 104 (#50 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 50 to Salinas- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 159- Migration from Birmingham to Omaha: 29 (#121 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 130 to Birmingham

#45. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#43. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

#42. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#41. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 172- Migration from Oklahoma City to Omaha: 104 (#70 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 68 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 175- Migration from Philadelphia to Omaha: 196 (#120 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 21 to Omaha- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 176- Migration from Bremerton to Omaha: 29 (#68 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 147 to Bremerton- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 180- Migration from Los Angeles to Omaha: 677 (#73 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 497 to Omaha- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 183- Migration from Providence to Omaha: 21 (#138 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 162 to Providence

#40. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

#39. Wichita, KS Metro Area

#38. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#37. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

#36. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 187- Migration from Little Rock to Omaha: 42 (#88 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 145 to Little Rock- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 188- Migration from Wichita to Omaha: 129 (#30 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 59 to Wichita- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 197- Migration from Sacramento to Omaha: 195 (#64 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 2 to Sacramento- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Davenport to Omaha: 34 (#62 most common destination from Davenport)- Net migration: 165 to Davenport- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 204- Migration from Spokane to Omaha: 27 (#89 most common destination from Spokane)- Net migration: 177 to Spokane

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#32. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

#31. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 211- Migration from Tampa to Omaha: 210 (#91 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 1 to Tampa- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 211- Migration from New York to Omaha: 321 (#152 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 110 to Omaha- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 212- Migration from North Port to Omaha: 47 (#98 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 165 to North Port- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 235- Migration from Fayetteville to Omaha: 136 (#67 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 99 to Fayetteville- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 250- Migration from Fargo to Omaha: 61 (#28 most common destination from Fargo)- Net migration: 189 to Fargo

#30. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 250- Migration from Iowa City to Omaha: 272 (#9 most common destination from Iowa City)- Net migration: 22 to Omaha- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 255- Migration from Seattle to Omaha: 103 (#153 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 152 to Seattle- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 266- Migration from Riverside to Omaha: 65 (#167 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 201 to Riverside- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 286- Migration from Virginia Beach to Omaha: 231 (#78 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 55 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 288- Migration from Tucson to Omaha: 121 (#64 most common destination from Tucson)- Net migration: 167 to Tucson

#25. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

#24. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

#23. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#21. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 295- Migration from Cheyenne to Omaha: 45 (#34 most common destination from Cheyenne)- Net migration: 250 to Cheyenne- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 300- Migration from Sioux Falls to Omaha: 153 (#7 most common destination from Sioux Falls)- Net migration: 147 to Sioux Falls- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 303- Migration from Las Vegas to Omaha: 179 (#72 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 124 to Las Vegas- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 303- Migration from San Antonio to Omaha: 295 (#54 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 8 to San Antonio- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 317- Migration from Pensacola to Omaha: 46 (#108 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 271 to Pensacola

#20. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

#19. Ames, IA Metro Area

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#16. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 328- Migration from Sioux City to Omaha: 972 (#1 most common destination from Sioux City)- Net migration: 644 to Omaha- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 348- Migration from Ames to Omaha: 183 (#8 most common destination from Ames)- Net migration: 165 to Ames- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 351- Migration from San Diego to Omaha: 249 (#91 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 102 to San Diego- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 352- Migration from Colorado Springs to Omaha: 127 (#79 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 225 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 390- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Omaha: 73 (#23 most common destination from Cedar Rapids)- Net migration: 317 to Cedar Rapids

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#13. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 406- Migration from Nashville to Omaha: 99 (#97 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 307 to Nashville- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 455- Migration from Jacksonville to Omaha: 183 (#63 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 272 to Jacksonville- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 459- Migration from Grand Island to Omaha: 549 (#2 most common destination from Grand Island)- Net migration: 90 to Omaha- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 485- Migration from Chicago to Omaha: 974 (#59 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 489 to Omaha- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 497- Migration from Dallas to Omaha: 741 (#55 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 244 to Omaha

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 509- Migration from Houston to Omaha: 535 (#61 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 26 to Omaha- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 568- Migration from Phoenix to Omaha: 458 (#57 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 110 to Phoenix- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 570- Migration from Washington to Omaha: 368 (#122 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 202 to Washington- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 595- Migration from St. Louis to Omaha: 213 (#74 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 382 to St. Louis- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 613- Migration from Minneapolis to Omaha: 699 (#32 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 86 to Omaha

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#3. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#1. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 790- Migration from Atlanta to Omaha: 276 (#117 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 514 to Atlanta- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 880- Migration from Denver to Omaha: 631 (#35 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 249 to Denver- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 1,007- Migration from Des Moines to Omaha: 966 (#3 most common destination from Des Moines)- Net migration: 41 to Des Moines- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,250- Migration from Kansas City to Omaha: 902 (#18 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 348 to Kansas City- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 5,392- Migration from Lincoln to Omaha: 3,898 (#1 most common destination from Lincoln)- Net migration: 1,494 to Lincoln

