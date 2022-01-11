Pixabay

Where people in Lebanon are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lebanon, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lebanon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#46. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

#44. Savannah, GA Metro Area

#43. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

#42. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Las Vegas to Lebanon: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 7 to Lebanon- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 11 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Savannah to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 11 to Savannah- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Fairbanks to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 13 to Fairbanks- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Ithaca to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 13 to Ithaca

#41. Jackson, MI Metro Area

#40. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

#39. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Jackson to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 13 to Jackson- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Charlottesville to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 14 to Charlottesville- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Hartford to Lebanon: 25 (#130 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 9 to Lebanon- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from San Francisco to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 17 to San Francisco- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Denver to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 20 to Denver

#36. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

#35. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

#34. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

#33. Rochester, NY Metro Area

#32. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Youngstown to Lebanon: 14 (#101 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 6 to Youngstown- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from York to Lebanon: 174 (#12 most common destination from York)- Net migration: 148 to Lebanon- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 26 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Rochester to Lebanon: 6 (#188 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 21 to Rochester- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Altoona to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 28 to Altoona

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#30. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#28. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Detroit to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 28 to Detroit- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Worcester to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 28 to Worcester- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Atlanta to Lebanon: 18 (#294 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 15 to Atlanta- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Bloomsburg to Lebanon: 72 (#11 most common destination from Bloomsburg)- Net migration: 38 to Lebanon- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Columbus to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 34 to Columbus

#26. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#23. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#22. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Memphis to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 47 to Memphis- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Kansas City to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 49 to Kansas City- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Boise City to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 51 to Boise City- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Jacksonville to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 55 to Jacksonville- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Norwich to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 55 to Norwich

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#20. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#18. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#17. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Boston to Lebanon: 36 (#197 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 21 to Boston- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Little Rock to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 65 to Little Rock- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Washington to Lebanon: 72 (#237 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 3 to Lebanon- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Cleveland to Lebanon: 23 (#175 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 49 to Cleveland- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 76 to Sierra Vista

#16. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

#15. Erie, PA Metro Area

#14. State College, PA Metro Area

#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

#12. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Syracuse to Lebanon: 20 (#124 most common destination from Syracuse)- Net migration: 58 to Syracuse- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Erie to Lebanon: 208 (#13 most common destination from Erie)- Net migration: 126 to Lebanon- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from State College to Lebanon: 11 (#98 most common destination from State College)- Net migration: 81 to State College- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Scranton to Lebanon: 139 (#26 most common destination from Scranton)- Net migration: 39 to Lebanon- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Elizabethtown to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 110 to Elizabethtown

#11. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

#10. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

#9. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#7. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Buffalo to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 115 to Buffalo- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 130- Migration from Salisbury to Lebanon: 98 (#24 most common destination from Salisbury)- Net migration: 32 to Salisbury- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 188- Migration from Binghamton to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 188 to Binghamton- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from New York to Lebanon: 354 (#143 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 127 to Lebanon- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 246- Migration from Manchester to Lebanon: 0- Net migration: 246 to Manchester

#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

#3. Reading, PA Metro Area

#2. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

#1. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 281- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lebanon: 191 (#73 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 90 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 437- Migration from Philadelphia to Lebanon: 304 (#97 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 133 to Philadelphia- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 475- Migration from Allentown to Lebanon: 406 (#10 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 69 to Allentown- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 490- Migration from Reading to Lebanon: 265 (#10 most common destination from Reading)- Net migration: 225 to Reading- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 946- Migration from Lancaster to Lebanon: 1,563 (#3 most common destination from Lancaster)- Net migration: 617 to Lebanon- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,592- Migration from Harrisburg to Lebanon: 1,242 (#6 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 350 to Harrisburg