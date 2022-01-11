ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Where people in Lebanon are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkaDg_0dicThO600
Pixabay

Where people in Lebanon are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lebanon, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lebanon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicThO600
randy andy // Shutterstock

#46. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lebanon: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 7 to Lebanon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicThO600
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicThO600
Pixabay

#44. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Savannah to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0dicThO600
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#43. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Fairbanks to Lebanon: 0

- Net migration: 13 to Fairbanks https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicThO600
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#42. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Ithaca to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Ithaca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0dicThO600
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Jackson to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0dicThO600
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 14

- Migration from Charlottesville to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Charlottesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicThO600
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#39. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Hartford to Lebanon: 25 (#130 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 9 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicThO600
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from San Francisco to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 17 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicThO600
f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Denver to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicThO600
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Youngstown to Lebanon: 14 (#101 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 6 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAWoS_0dicThO600
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#35. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from York to Lebanon: 174 (#12 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 148 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicThO600
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#34. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfTXu_0dicThO600
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Rochester to Lebanon: 6 (#188 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 21 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Qhg_0dicThO600
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Altoona to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Altoona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicThO600
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Detroit to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicThO600
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#30. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Worcester to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Worcester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicThO600
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Atlanta to Lebanon: 18 (#294 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 15 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnmb_0dicThO600
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Lebanon: 72 (#11 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 38 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicThO600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Columbus to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicThO600
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#26. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Memphis to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicThO600
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Kansas City to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicThO600
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Boise City to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicThO600
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicThO600
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#22. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Norwich to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Norwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicThO600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Boston to Lebanon: 36 (#197 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 21 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicThO600
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#20. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Little Rock to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicThO600
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Washington to Lebanon: 72 (#237 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 3 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicThO600
Canva

#18. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Cleveland to Lebanon: 23 (#175 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 49 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0dicThO600
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#17. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Sierra Vista

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicThO600
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Syracuse to Lebanon: 20 (#124 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 58 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicThO600
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Erie to Lebanon: 208 (#13 most common destination from Erie)
- Net migration: 126 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge3JP_0dicThO600
Wikicommons

#14. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from State College to Lebanon: 11 (#98 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 81 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0dicThO600
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Scranton to Lebanon: 139 (#26 most common destination from Scranton)
- Net migration: 39 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6vx9_0dicThO600
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 110 to Elizabethtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicThO600
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Buffalo to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Buffalo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicThO600
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#10. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Salisbury to Lebanon: 98 (#24 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 32 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJ5f_0dicThO600
waitscm // Flickr

#9. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from Binghamton to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 188 to Binghamton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicThO600
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from New York to Lebanon: 354 (#143 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 127 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicThO600
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 246
- Migration from Manchester to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 246 to Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicThO600
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lebanon: 191 (#73 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 90 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicThO600
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 437
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lebanon: 304 (#97 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 133 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicThO600
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 475
- Migration from Allentown to Lebanon: 406 (#10 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 69 to Allentown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0dicThO600
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 490
- Migration from Reading to Lebanon: 265 (#10 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 225 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0dicThO600
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 946
- Migration from Lancaster to Lebanon: 1,563 (#3 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 617 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicThO600
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#1. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,592
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lebanon: 1,242 (#6 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 350 to Harrisburg

