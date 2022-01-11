Where people in Lebanon are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lebanon, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lebanon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#46. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lebanon: 17 (#235 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 7 to Lebanon
#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Fort Wayne
#44. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Savannah to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Savannah
#43. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Fairbanks to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Fairbanks
#42. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Ithaca to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Ithaca
#41. Jackson, MI Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Jackson to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Jackson
#40. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Charlottesville to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Charlottesville
#39. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Hartford to Lebanon: 25 (#130 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 9 to Lebanon
#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from San Francisco to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 17 to San Francisco
#37. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Denver to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Denver
#36. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Youngstown to Lebanon: 14 (#101 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 6 to Youngstown
#35. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from York to Lebanon: 174 (#12 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 148 to Lebanon
#34. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Myrtle Beach
#33. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Rochester to Lebanon: 6 (#188 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 21 to Rochester
#32. Altoona, PA Metro Area- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Altoona to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Altoona
#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Detroit to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Detroit
#30. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Worcester to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Worcester
#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Atlanta to Lebanon: 18 (#294 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 15 to Atlanta
#28. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Bloomsburg to Lebanon: 72 (#11 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 38 to Lebanon
#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Columbus to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Columbus
#26. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Memphis to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Memphis
#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Kansas City to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Kansas City
#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Boise City to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Boise City
#23. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Jacksonville
#22. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Norwich to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Norwich
#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Boston to Lebanon: 36 (#197 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 21 to Boston
#20. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Little Rock to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Little Rock
#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Washington to Lebanon: 72 (#237 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 3 to Lebanon
#18. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Cleveland to Lebanon: 23 (#175 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 49 to Cleveland
#17. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Sierra Vista
#16. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Syracuse to Lebanon: 20 (#124 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Net migration: 58 to Syracuse
#15. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Erie to Lebanon: 208 (#13 most common destination from Erie)
- Net migration: 126 to Lebanon
#14. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 92
- Migration from State College to Lebanon: 11 (#98 most common destination from State College)
- Net migration: 81 to State College
#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Scranton to Lebanon: 139 (#26 most common destination from Scranton)
- Net migration: 39 to Lebanon
#12. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 110 to Elizabethtown
#11. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Buffalo to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Buffalo
#10. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Salisbury to Lebanon: 98 (#24 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 32 to Salisbury
#9. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 188
- Migration from Binghamton to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 188 to Binghamton
#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from New York to Lebanon: 354 (#143 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 127 to Lebanon
#7. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 246
- Migration from Manchester to Lebanon: 0
- Net migration: 246 to Manchester
#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 281
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lebanon: 191 (#73 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 90 to Pittsburgh
#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 437
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lebanon: 304 (#97 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 133 to Philadelphia
#4. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 475
- Migration from Allentown to Lebanon: 406 (#10 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 69 to Allentown
#3. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 490
- Migration from Reading to Lebanon: 265 (#10 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 225 to Reading
#2. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 946
- Migration from Lancaster to Lebanon: 1,563 (#3 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 617 to Lebanon
#1. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 1,592
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lebanon: 1,242 (#6 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 350 to Harrisburg
