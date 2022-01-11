ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Bears and Jaguars want to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Eberflus will interview for Jacksonville’s head coaching job on Saturday, and Chicago has requested a meeting with the Indianapolis assistant coach, per the reports.

Eberflus, 51, just finished his fourth season leading the Colts defense and has interviewed for past vacancies with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

He previously coached the linebackers for the Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17). He was the defensive coordinator at Missouri from 2001-08 and was on staff at his alma mater Toledo from 1992-2000.

The Colts (9-8) were eliminated from the playoff picture with a disastrous 26-11 loss Sunday at Jacksonville (3-14).

Indianapolis finished 16th in the NFL in total defense (343.2 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (21.5 points per game) in 2021.

–Field Level Media

